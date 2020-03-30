White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.
Today at 5:00pm the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]
Fox News Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – CBS News Livestream Link
He gave Acosta a shot and he blew it and then the next lady asked another snarky question and then Pres Trump shut it down. Good for you President Trump keep it up maybe they will learn, but i doubt it.
Boom!! The same PBS reporter that asked snarky question yesterday.
These two idiots are masochists. There is no other explanation for someone who loves to take a beating. Think about it. Every single time they have a chance to ask a question, they end up getting beat to a pulp by our great POTUS Trump.
I used to wonder why Trump called on these idiots. But I should have know Trump is much smarter than I. He calls on these two idiots because he knows they are always going to give him the opportunity to expose how fake the media is. An intelligent person would have figured this out long ago and would have quit being used as a useful idiot. So, I hope they keep it up because it gives POTUS Trump his chance to expose them over and over.
Once again. Think about it. He calls on them every News Conference. Knowing they are going to perform as they do. Genius. How could he call CNN fake news if he couldn’t keep letting them expose themselves. Genius.
They will just make it up any way, reporting has nothing to do with it.
I love that our President Trump delivers daily paddlings to our enemies the MSM.
Hey MSM, we hate you back!
I think she does it at every briefing. The camera shift and PDJT pointing out who each questioner represents shines a light on the propagandists and their masters.
Looks like the presstitute beatings will continue because morale is not improving 😜.
Yes, screw them! Screw them ALL!!!!!!
These nasty vile creatures who do not care about this country at all! The American Press is on full display for the American people to see. Bravo!
this is Globalsit Deep State Think Thank Pandemic that the Fake News wants to control, but the presentation was about how Private Companies are helping…not one question asked???
Like what are these JACKALS doing! this is about pulling people together to get these done…SICK
They do not care!
This is why the President picks them…it is a thing of beauty!!!!
Pick the class idiot and then SCHOOL the class idiot!!!!!
Like watching sports!
Tomorrow — President Trump should answer the same questions the Lapdog media asked Mr. Cuomo. Afterwards, he should ask the WH press pool if they have any questions for President Trump and the CoronaVirus Task Force.
wow after seeing him eat the press alive,
i hate to say it but stylistically of all the presidents in my life he is the most like Clinton ( and i mean this in a positive way- i may have disagreed with him on many issues, unlike both Bushes and Obama, he was an effective president).his wife is however a Harpie
Bill Clinton was an effective liar and a rapist. He inherited Reagan’s economy, and The republican congress in 1994 had to drag him kicking and screaming into welfare reform and a balanced budget.
Donald Trump has something Clinton never had, it’s called character.
Yes indeed helmhood!
Avi- WTH?
clinton some things PDJT never had – an ugly wife and a cigar.
Give the devil his due – Bill Clinton was a superb spinner.
Two days in a row that I have seen him totally embarrass the press in his closing remarks. Not to mention CNN (I think) just a couple of questions before. Our Boss lobbing MOABS against the enemy of the people. Love him.
I appreciate President Trump. Every single day he goes out there is another demonstration of what leadership looks like, and serves as an example for the American people. The forces opposing America have nothing.
I’m sure the MSM will complain about the president being ‘unfair’ to reporters but they should really watch videos of Reagan’s press conferences and the way he shut down reporters asking ‘gotcha’ questions or trying to make speeches. These reporters need to get a thick skin and prepare better questions.
2 snarky reporters got taken to the woodshed — BIGLY!
“The daily whippings will continue until morale improves.”
When that other skinny kid asked about supplies out the back door, POTUS should have noted that Cuomo and NYT among others made the same charge earlier this month!!
Yeah, I understand that shortly after the Press Conference those two were seen leaving a drug store with extra large jars of Butt Hurt Cream.
yahoo said Trump fought back against media because he hates blacks:
https://news.yahoo.com/trump-berated-black-journalist-telling-015039754.html
A lot of the WH presspool has darker skin. Are they sent to the WH so it is likelier that they can use the “disagree with a person with darker skin is racisss” card?
Thank God for our POTUS. The enemedia rodents keep nipping at his ankles and he just shakes them off slamming them into the walls of their own closed minds while he keeps moving forward and working nonstop to rescue our country. The enemedia is a nihilistic force serving the interests of the great deceiver.
The most likely person to suffer from COVID -19 is a WH press reporter asking a snarky question.
I may have missed some, but I only heard one question that was actually asked to gather information. All the others seemed aimed to be critical of PDJT. They don’t even make an attempt to look like journalists.
Everyday we see more and more the TRUTH!
Drs. Birks and FaucIII are both Globalist Deep State Insiders…today, 45 asked about them about the masks and you could see they want Americans behind masks…like SHARIA!
45 is embracing these two Demons…45 is taking their models and calling for shutdowns…
45 knows…
What do you expect from Clinton and PIGLOSI lovers. The leftists have gotten to Dr. Birk because she was agreeing with Trump.
only so 45 would move toward embracing the models…however, I understand why?
where could 45 go…the test kits were failing…treatment delayed…
45 saved nation by stopping travel from China in January…imagine this during Height of Flu Season!
Here is the way a Westchester “newspaper” reports on the death of a local CBS news producer.
The headline leads you to believe she died of Corona Chi Com Flu but when you read the article you see that she had “fought cancer and related illnesses for years.”
This is worse than Fake News. It’s an act of terrorism.
https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/putnam/news/covid-19-cbs-news-producer-talent-executive-dies-after-being-hospitalized/785775/
Here’s how I wish he would answer all those allegations about “not taking it seriously early enough…..”
“Do this. In January we pulled together the most qualified individuals in America to serve on a national task force, led by the VP of the United States. Also in January I shut down the flow of air traffic and passengers from China, and later major parts of Europe. Now go back and look at what your organization said about those two acts at the time, and what you said about me. Once you do that, get back to me, and then tell me who was not taking this seriously. NEXT!”
👍 Niagara Frontier!
They Lapdog Media should read their own months of unserious headlines,
Nancy tore up the SOTU Address which the president mentioned the virus and PROMISED to protect Americans. She the wandered around Chinatown in SF asking people to comeback for shopping and dining, at the end of February.
President Trump took travel measures and put the coronavirus Task Force together in January.
TIMELINE: THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S DECISIVE ACTIONS TO COMBAT THE CORONAVIRUS
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/media/timeline-the-trump-administrations-decisive-actions-to-combat-the-coronavirus/
Remember Pelosi was at the same time was creating a one woman task force to obtain Presidential Impeachment pens! Now that was taking Covit-19 very seriously don’t you know!
Any microbiologists out there capable of whipping up a new virus that causes your forehead to grow dense hair and invades your body by attaching itself to the snark-20 receptor on the surface of each lame brain cell??
I will help with a GoFundMe page.
It’s too bad the Lapdog Media just can’t show appreciation, thanks, and positivity.
How many lives were saved? How many left the hospital and are now home, healthy and alive? What’s the cure rate?
loved OAN question…brought out facts on LIFE…45 acknowledge the SADNESS and pivoted to the positive!
why are Dimm Governors obsessed with death?
Because they worship Moloch?
Agree, Channele Rion (spelling?) was awesome!
Is it me or dos it seem most of the Fede4al aid is Going to DEMOCRAT run States! They are absolutely the bottom of the septic tank. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
The Uni-Party/Fake News/Stoopid News uses creative edits of President Trumps words/speech to change the context and meaning to deceive the people and create Chaos…
Religions, Folk Tales, Legends, Ancient Peoples talk of these Creatures/Beings they call them Devils and Daemons and Tricksters… Their soul purpose is to destroy Man-Kind/Culture/Civilization…
#StoopidJim
#StoopidNews
I don’t think those “journalists” consistently trying to ask “got ya” questions really have any idea just how despised they are by a huge swath of the population of this country. The POTUS does a great job of dealing with them, unlike any president before, but what really needs to happen is for someone to put a boot so far up their ass that they taste Kiwi for a week.
🤣👍
But they and their bosses don’t care if we despise them. That is why they keep acting like they do.
They don’t care because they think they’re safe in their little bubble. Bubbles can be popped!
Then she should be fired because obviously she is failing.
Time to watch the Death Ticker closely—The Fox Death Ticker went up three times while Cuomo was on.
I believe the count is a lower number during the President’s press conference.
Seems like a bizarre thing to keep on their screens all daya long.
The public numbers should be adjusted once or twice a day— instead of spooking people and the stock market, DAY and NIGHT.
these people are sadists. There’s no reason they would have a death ticker, no matter what was going on. It’s literally serving Satan or Evil or Darkness or whatever you want to call it.
The media did this during the iraq war. That’s why we end up with Barack. A disaster and failed president.
I would love a timeline with dates of the actions the president has taken from Jan 30- now AND 1 or 2 links to each news outlet that talked smack about each decision the president made. 👍🏼
Here you go
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/media/timeline-the-trump-administrations-decisive-actions-to-combat-the-coronavirus/
Thank you. SAVED for future liberal smacks upside the head.
Thank God for the “American-Can-Do” spirit that exists in amazing people like Mr. Lindell of Mr. Pillow.
Stay focused on the best of the best.
Scum of the earth provides nothing.
I’ve never heard of Tom Nichols, but I know that Mike Lindell is going to die a Legend.
Informative presser and many thanks to all the companies stepping into the breach. #winning.
For all the dyspeptic whiners out there, maybe they would like the US to be like the PRC
👇👇
Thread by William Yang
Absurd medical practice inside #China’s “Square Cabin” Hospital for #COVID19 patients – I’m just going through an interview I did with a #COVID19 patient who was put into one of the “Square Cabin” hospitals in #Wuhan during the lockdown period, and I can’t come to sense …
… with the absurd things that the patient shared with me. Here are some of the crazy things that actually took place inside those “Square Cabin” hospitals.
1. The patient was put into one of the “Chinese Medicine” Square Cabin Hospital, and he said the #CCP basically forced all patients to undergo Chinese medicine treatment without any scientific theory to confirm that these treatments actually can work for #COVID19 patients. …….
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1244275982166413312.html
😷😉🤣
Rat Face Nancy Pelosi is so jealous of President Trump for doing such a great job, she can’t handle it. People can see how EVIL this witch is and her Democrat Party, which tried to impeach President Trump and Thank God she didn’t get away with this impeachment. God stepped up and kept President Trump in to be our President while we have this deadly virus, because only President Trump could have handled something so horrible. If Joe Biden or any other Democrat became President this virus war would have been a disaster. I hope people will remember what President Trump has done for our country and will vote for him in 2020.
This was part of the plan. Get Trump impeached, then bring in this Chinese Virus and then lock the country and take away all the citizens rights. Who would have fought them, Pence?
On the latest https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections we find:
Deaths:
Mar 29 – Projected 439; Actual 363 (revised up)
Mar 30 – Projected 606; Actual 385
Still very early and 2 days is not enough to see a trend, but cautious optimism perhaps?
Tomorrow 722 deaths are predicted according to the model.
Trump is going to look like the hero when 1 to 2 million were supposed to die and it doesn’t go over 20,000.
Yup. They’re too stupid to understand he has the potential to do this. They blow it up to epic proportions, seemingly completely oblivious to the FACT that President Trump doesn’t lose, and when you give him a lot of EMOTION to work with, he can use that EMOTION to his (and the country’s) benefit.
The shutdowns suck and are a horrid byproduct of it all… but as far as the 2.2 million figure they breathlessly shouted out? He’ll go ahead and use that as the goalpost, and if only A MILLION die he’ll tell everybody FOR THE REST OF HIS LIFE how it proves how great of a President he is.
How these people do not understand the level of WIN this man practices, on a daily basis, is beyond me. They’re setting him up with the easiest ‘free money’ ever in the history of the Presidency. Who knows how many will die but if it’s anything below 2.2million they just gave him a resounding success but they’re too stupid to even realize it.
medical treatment has FINALLY CHANGED!
I see actual USA deaths for March 29 as 439 and no actual report fo March 30 (rather Projected for March 30 is 607. Red line vs Dashes.
I jumped the gun on Mar 30 deaths (currently 415 as of 23.21 GMT).
Apologies for that – I looked at my clock instead of the counter online which lags behing by about 1 hour..
If she just would have kept her dumbass mouth shut she wouldn’t have self owned again but oh well, she’s used to looking like a jackass on t.v. so no harm.
One reason we love Melania is that she sees clearly through the level of hysteria and FAKE PATRIOTS!
Pretty sure she knows Drs. Birks and FaucIII are Globalists…
I personally think it’s quite obvious that she’s had a huge effect on President Trump, most of his brashness he got after he met her, think back to how he was always elegant and collected in the 80’s and early 90’s… enter Melania and all of a sudden he’s got a swagger on a whole other level….
wow just noticed his hair is no longer dyed. He looks quite distinguished with gray hair. He should stay like that.
Nancy Pelosi Sick Puppy
Nancy gave that poor baby rabies.
The Fox Death ticker disappeared— not on Martha’s evening show.
President Donald J. Trump, “The Man-for-the-Times” President:
The BEST President, ever,
The Best-Leader, President, ever,
The Best Economic President, ever,
The Best-Foreign Policy President, ever,
The Best-Communicator President, ever,
The Most-Transparent President, ever,
The Best-Campaigner, President, ever,
The Best-Manager/Director President, ever
The Best-People President, ever,
The Most-Energetic President, ever,
The Most-Caring President, ever,
The Best-Manners President, ever,
The Most-Respectful President, ever,
The Most-Genuine President, ever,
The Hardest-Working President, ever,
The Best-Push-Back President, ever,
The Most-Stable-Genius President, ever,
The Most-Patient President, ever,
The Most-Inclusive President, ever,
The Most-Admired President, ever,
The Most-Inspirational President, ever,
The Best Sense-of-Humor President, ever,
The Most-Fun President, ever,
The Most-Entertaining President, ever,
The Most-Giving President, ever,
The Best-looking President, ever,
The Best-Hair President, ever,
As Close-to-Perfect President, ever,
A “True-Proud American” President,
And, He’s ours!
Joel Pollak wins the internet today –
