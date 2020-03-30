White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream

Unfortunately, with President Trump effectively communicating the latest information on the federal efforts to mitigate COVID-19, more corporate U.S. resistance media have decided not to carry the live broadcasts from the White House task force briefings.

Today at 5:00pm the White House will hold a briefing for the public and media on the latest mitigation efforts against the coronavirus. [Livestream Links Below]

Fox News Livestream LinkRSBN Livestream LinkCBS News Livestream Link

254 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream

Older Comments
  1. visage13 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    He gave Acosta a shot and he blew it and then the next lady asked another snarky question and then Pres Trump shut it down. Good for you President Trump keep it up maybe they will learn, but i doubt it.

    • retiredseabee says:
      March 30, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      Boom!! The same PBS reporter that asked snarky question yesterday.

      • 4sure says:
        March 30, 2020 at 6:46 pm

        These two idiots are masochists. There is no other explanation for someone who loves to take a beating. Think about it. Every single time they have a chance to ask a question, they end up getting beat to a pulp by our great POTUS Trump.

        I used to wonder why Trump called on these idiots. But I should have know Trump is much smarter than I. He calls on these two idiots because he knows they are always going to give him the opportunity to expose how fake the media is. An intelligent person would have figured this out long ago and would have quit being used as a useful idiot. So, I hope they keep it up because it gives POTUS Trump his chance to expose them over and over.

        Once again. Think about it. He calls on them every News Conference. Knowing they are going to perform as they do. Genius. How could he call CNN fake news if he couldn’t keep letting them expose themselves. Genius.

        • StanH says:
          March 30, 2020 at 7:17 pm

          They will just make it up any way, reporting has nothing to do with it.

          I love that our President Trump delivers daily paddlings to our enemies the MSM.

          Hey MSM, we hate you back!

      • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
        March 30, 2020 at 7:44 pm

        I think she does it at every briefing. The camera shift and PDJT pointing out who each questioner represents shines a light on the propagandists and their masters.

    • Rhi says:
      March 30, 2020 at 6:24 pm

      Looks like the presstitute beatings will continue because morale is not improving 😜.

    • WSB says:
      March 30, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      Yes, screw them! Screw them ALL!!!!!!

  2. Lion2017 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    These nasty vile creatures who do not care about this country at all! The American Press is on full display for the American people to see. Bravo!

  3. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    Tomorrow — President Trump should answer the same questions the Lapdog media asked Mr. Cuomo. Afterwards, he should ask the WH press pool if they have any questions for President Trump and the CoronaVirus Task Force.

  4. Avi says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    wow after seeing him eat the press alive,
    i hate to say it but stylistically of all the presidents in my life he is the most like Clinton ( and i mean this in a positive way- i may have disagreed with him on many issues, unlike both Bushes and Obama, he was an effective president).his wife is however a Harpie

  5. Zabadak says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Two days in a row that I have seen him totally embarrass the press in his closing remarks. Not to mention CNN (I think) just a couple of questions before. Our Boss lobbing MOABS against the enemy of the people. Love him.

  6. helmhood says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    I appreciate President Trump. Every single day he goes out there is another demonstration of what leadership looks like, and serves as an example for the American people. The forces opposing America have nothing.

  7. j'accuse says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    I’m sure the MSM will complain about the president being ‘unfair’ to reporters but they should really watch videos of Reagan’s press conferences and the way he shut down reporters asking ‘gotcha’ questions or trying to make speeches. These reporters need to get a thick skin and prepare better questions.

  8. fred5678 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    2 snarky reporters got taken to the woodshed — BIGLY!

    “The daily whippings will continue until morale improves.”

    When that other skinny kid asked about supplies out the back door, POTUS should have noted that Cuomo and NYT among others made the same charge earlier this month!!

  9. Reserved55 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:20 pm

  10. swampfox999 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Thank God for our POTUS. The enemedia rodents keep nipping at his ankles and he just shakes them off slamming them into the walls of their own closed minds while he keeps moving forward and working nonstop to rescue our country. The enemedia is a nihilistic force serving the interests of the great deceiver.

  11. bertdilbert says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    The most likely person to suffer from COVID -19 is a WH press reporter asking a snarky question.

  12. mimbler says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    I may have missed some, but I only heard one question that was actually asked to gather information. All the others seemed aimed to be critical of PDJT. They don’t even make an attempt to look like journalists.

  13. Publius2016 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Everyday we see more and more the TRUTH!

    Drs. Birks and FaucIII are both Globalist Deep State Insiders…today, 45 asked about them about the masks and you could see they want Americans behind masks…like SHARIA!

    45 is embracing these two Demons…45 is taking their models and calling for shutdowns…

    45 knows…

  14. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Here’s how I wish he would answer all those allegations about “not taking it seriously early enough…..”

    “Do this. In January we pulled together the most qualified individuals in America to serve on a national task force, led by the VP of the United States. Also in January I shut down the flow of air traffic and passengers from China, and later major parts of Europe. Now go back and look at what your organization said about those two acts at the time, and what you said about me. Once you do that, get back to me, and then tell me who was not taking this seriously. NEXT!”

  15. fred5678 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Any microbiologists out there capable of whipping up a new virus that causes your forehead to grow dense hair and invades your body by attaching itself to the snark-20 receptor on the surface of each lame brain cell??

    I will help with a GoFundMe page.

  16. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    It’s too bad the Lapdog Media just can’t show appreciation, thanks, and positivity.
    How many lives were saved? How many left the hospital and are now home, healthy and alive? What’s the cure rate?

  17. Publius2016 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    loved OAN question…brought out facts on LIFE…45 acknowledge the SADNESS and pivoted to the positive!

    why are Dimm Governors obsessed with death?

  18. Captain Nonno says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Is it me or dos it seem most of the Fede4al aid is Going to DEMOCRAT run States! They are absolutely the bottom of the septic tank. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

  19. Dan Dan says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    The Uni-Party/Fake News/Stoopid News uses creative edits of President Trumps words/speech to change the context and meaning to deceive the people and create Chaos…

    Religions, Folk Tales, Legends, Ancient Peoples talk of these Creatures/Beings they call them Devils and Daemons and Tricksters… Their soul purpose is to destroy Man-Kind/Culture/Civilization…

    #StoopidJim
    #StoopidNews

  20. rah says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    I don’t think those “journalists” consistently trying to ask “got ya” questions really have any idea just how despised they are by a huge swath of the population of this country. The POTUS does a great job of dealing with them, unlike any president before, but what really needs to happen is for someone to put a boot so far up their ass that they taste Kiwi for a week.

  21. Reserved55 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:37 pm

  22. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Time to watch the Death Ticker closely—The Fox Death Ticker went up three times while Cuomo was on.

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      March 30, 2020 at 6:46 pm

      I believe the count is a lower number during the President’s press conference.
      Seems like a bizarre thing to keep on their screens all daya long.
      The public numbers should be adjusted once or twice a day— instead of spooking people and the stock market, DAY and NIGHT.

  23. Tiffthis says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    I would love a timeline with dates of the actions the president has taken from Jan 30- now AND 1 or 2 links to each news outlet that talked smack about each decision the president made. 👍🏼

  24. Reserved55 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:44 pm

  25. A2 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Informative presser and many thanks to all the companies stepping into the breach. #winning.

    For all the dyspeptic whiners out there, maybe they would like the US to be like the PRC
    👇👇

    Thread by William Yang

    Absurd medical practice inside #China’s “Square Cabin” Hospital for #COVID19 patients – I’m just going through an interview I did with a #COVID19 patient who was put into one of the “Square Cabin” hospitals in #Wuhan during the lockdown period, and I can’t come to sense …
    … with the absurd things that the patient shared with me. Here are some of the crazy things that actually took place inside those “Square Cabin” hospitals.
    1. The patient was put into one of the “Chinese Medicine” Square Cabin Hospital, and he said the #CCP basically forced all patients to undergo Chinese medicine treatment without any scientific theory to confirm that these treatments actually can work for #COVID19 patients. …….

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1244275982166413312.html

    😷😉🤣

  26. Nebraska Trump Supporter says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Rat Face Nancy Pelosi is so jealous of President Trump for doing such a great job, she can’t handle it. People can see how EVIL this witch is and her Democrat Party, which tried to impeach President Trump and Thank God she didn’t get away with this impeachment. God stepped up and kept President Trump in to be our President while we have this deadly virus, because only President Trump could have handled something so horrible. If Joe Biden or any other Democrat became President this virus war would have been a disaster. I hope people will remember what President Trump has done for our country and will vote for him in 2020.

    • FrankieZee says:
      March 30, 2020 at 7:05 pm

      This was part of the plan. Get Trump impeached, then bring in this Chinese Virus and then lock the country and take away all the citizens rights. Who would have fought them, Pence?

  27. gda53 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    On the latest https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections we find:
    Deaths:
    Mar 29 – Projected 439; Actual 363 (revised up)
    Mar 30 – Projected 606; Actual 385

    Still very early and 2 days is not enough to see a trend, but cautious optimism perhaps?

    Tomorrow 722 deaths are predicted according to the model.

    • FrankieZee says:
      March 30, 2020 at 7:03 pm

      Trump is going to look like the hero when 1 to 2 million were supposed to die and it doesn’t go over 20,000.

      • treehouseron says:
        March 30, 2020 at 7:15 pm

        Yup. They’re too stupid to understand he has the potential to do this. They blow it up to epic proportions, seemingly completely oblivious to the FACT that President Trump doesn’t lose, and when you give him a lot of EMOTION to work with, he can use that EMOTION to his (and the country’s) benefit.

        The shutdowns suck and are a horrid byproduct of it all… but as far as the 2.2 million figure they breathlessly shouted out? He’ll go ahead and use that as the goalpost, and if only A MILLION die he’ll tell everybody FOR THE REST OF HIS LIFE how it proves how great of a President he is.

        How these people do not understand the level of WIN this man practices, on a daily basis, is beyond me. They’re setting him up with the easiest ‘free money’ ever in the history of the Presidency. Who knows how many will die but if it’s anything below 2.2million they just gave him a resounding success but they’re too stupid to even realize it.

    • Publius2016 says:
      March 30, 2020 at 7:06 pm

      medical treatment has FINALLY CHANGED!

    • Skippy says:
      March 30, 2020 at 7:08 pm

      I see actual USA deaths for March 29 as 439 and no actual report fo March 30 (rather Projected for March 30 is 607. Red line vs Dashes.

      • gda53 says:
        March 30, 2020 at 7:26 pm

        I jumped the gun on Mar 30 deaths (currently 415 as of 23.21 GMT).

        Apologies for that – I looked at my clock instead of the counter online which lags behing by about 1 hour..

  28. Dan Dan says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:54 pm

  29. FPCHmom says:
    March 30, 2020 at 6:59 pm

  30. Publius2016 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:05 pm

    One reason we love Melania is that she sees clearly through the level of hysteria and FAKE PATRIOTS!

    Pretty sure she knows Drs. Birks and FaucIII are Globalists…

    • treehouseron says:
      March 30, 2020 at 7:22 pm

      I personally think it’s quite obvious that she’s had a huge effect on President Trump, most of his brashness he got after he met her, think back to how he was always elegant and collected in the 80’s and early 90’s… enter Melania and all of a sudden he’s got a swagger on a whole other level….

  31. IGiveUp says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    wow just noticed his hair is no longer dyed. He looks quite distinguished with gray hair. He should stay like that.

  32. Adios Traidora says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    Nancy Pelosi Sick Puppy

  33. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:10 pm

    The Fox Death ticker disappeared— not on Martha’s evening show.

  34. JG3 says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    President Donald J. Trump, “The Man-for-the-Times” President:

    The BEST President, ever,
    The Best-Leader, President, ever,
    The Best Economic President, ever,
    The Best-Foreign Policy President, ever,
    The Best-Communicator President, ever,
    The Most-Transparent President, ever,
    The Best-Campaigner, President, ever,
    The Best-Manager/Director President, ever
    The Best-People President, ever,
    The Most-Energetic President, ever,
    The Most-Caring President, ever,
    The Best-Manners President, ever,
    The Most-Respectful President, ever,
    The Most-Genuine President, ever,
    The Hardest-Working President, ever,
    The Best-Push-Back President, ever,
    The Most-Stable-Genius President, ever,
    The Most-Patient President, ever,
    The Most-Inclusive President, ever,
    The Most-Admired President, ever,
    The Most-Inspirational President, ever,
    The Best Sense-of-Humor President, ever,
    The Most-Fun President, ever,
    The Most-Entertaining President, ever,
    The Most-Giving President, ever,
    The Best-looking President, ever,
    The Best-Hair President, ever,
    As Close-to-Perfect President, ever,
    A “True-Proud American” President,
    And, He’s ours!

  35. FPCHmom says:
    March 30, 2020 at 7:13 pm

    Joel Pollak wins the internet today –

