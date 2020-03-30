Virginia Governor Issues Statewide Stay Home Order Until June 10th…

An executive order [Full pdf Here] from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam requires all residents of Virginia to remain in lock-down until June 10, 2020. Virginia is essentially shut down for three months…. But don’t forget to pay your taxes comrades.
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today issued a statewide Stay at Home order to protect the health and safety of Virginians and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The executive order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order.
The order directs all Virginians to stay home except in extremely limited circumstances. Individuals may leave their residence for allowable travel, including to seek medical attention, work, care for family or household members, obtain goods and services like groceries, prescriptions, and others as outlined in Executive Order Fifty-Three, and engage in outdoor activity with strict social distancing requirements.
The executive order also directs all Virginia institutions of higher education to stop in-person classes and instruction. Private campgrounds must close for short-term stays, and beaches will be closed statewide except for fishing and exercise. (read more)
We are seeing the willful ignorance and naked malevolence of our “leadership” and its administrative apparatus.
Let’s say some of the WORST predictions about this virus are true, in terms of its aggressive spread and lethality — it’s quite obvious the shut-down lines should NOT be drawn or conceived on a statewide basis; the disease incubates and explodes in metropolitan areas — for obvious reasons — and some sooner than others (NY, Seattle). So if there must be lock downs, start there. The obvious way to do it is to roll “stay at home” orders through MAJOR CITIES, leaving most of the geographical mass of the country free and open. This disease will largely burn itself out in the major cities … of course it may hit less-populated areas … but this is first and foremost on urbanites. They need to stay the hell home — quit traveling throughout the country.
Vast swaths of the country should NOT be held hostage by this for months on end! MAYBE eventually a lockdown will hit everywhere — if/when the virus makes its way … but it is BEYOND outrageous for counties in VA (and elsewhere across the country) that have none or maybe one case to already be on lock down. And think — back when NYC had a few cases, it’s Mayor and Health officials were still encouraging residents to take the subway and go to parades!! Now they’re expecting the WHOLE COUNTRY to shelter in place and send its equipment and health workers to NY.
I know many doubt the numbers on how bad the virus is. What gets me is EVEN IF it is that bad, you’re seeing the biases of urban professionals all over this — the ones who “went about normal life” when taking the virus seriously was “racist”; who now easily work at home with no personal sacrifice (or bug out to second homes, spreading the virus); who expect the plebes to keep delivering their groceries and collecting their trash; all the while advocating ruin for vast swaths of the country who simply want their own chance to balance safety with livelihood.
Meanwhile in Tokyo
This plan of the State of Virginia sounds great on paper… it really isn’t of course. Other than the problems to the economy, small business, people, children and everything else there is another issue at play here.
If no one much is around to get the virus it doesn’t die. It just waits until someone comes out of hiding and pounces. Much better to let young, non compromised adults get it, while protecting the old and people with health issues. They won’t overload the health system and when things open up there are many, many more dead ends where the virus can’t go anywhere.
On one level I’m really ‘annoyed’ that my business is dying but I’m seeing young people breaking the stay home orders to play basketball or volleyball or meet up with their girlfriend, or adults going grocery shopping 5 times a week and shopping at Home Depot or Target. The flip side of that, is they are more likely to get it and have very little problems. They increase the possibility that the rebound won’t be as bad.
