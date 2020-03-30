Tampa Bay Sheriff Arrests Christian Pastor For Providing “Non-Essential” Church Services…

“[Government] shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” (First Amendment – U.S. Constitution)
Setting aside my profound disdain for this action… In the short-term there will likely be those who genuinely believe this is legally defensible as a result of a public health emergency. However, in the long-term two things will happen: (1) over time, and up to the possibility of SCOTUS intervention, the pastor will win any legal case against him; and (2) hopefully people will realize quickly the term “essential service” is arbitrary.
Inside the definition of two words “essential services” (which is different from area to area) is all that remains of your liberty. The first amendment of the constitution applies equally for all persons in all areas; the definition of “essential services” does not. That’s the legal issue that will see this pastor win, if he chooses to fight. Faith, the ability to worship, is easily argued as the preeminent ‘essential service’ to the individual and church.
FLORIDA – A Hillsborough County pastor was arrested Monday after he intentionally and repeatedly violated orders that no gatherings of 10 or more people he held in order to stop of the spread of COVID-19 by holding services at his megachurch, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip on Friday that Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, the pastor of the megachurch River at Tampa Bay Church in Riverview, refused to stop holding mass gatherings and instead was encouraging people to come to services.
[…] “His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk and thousands of residents who may interact with them in danger,” Chronister said.
The warrant charges the pastor with unlawful assembly and violation of public safety rules, both misdemeanors, according to Chronister.
Howard-Browne was booked into the local jail in Hernando County where he lives on Monday afternoon, and released 38 minutes later after posting bonds totaling $500. (more)
Let us be clear, the government can request, suggest and recommend that faith-based assemblies suspend their services; and in many cases those churches and religious groups may indeed choose to suspend their services. However, under no circumstance, including: war, famine or virus pandemics that could leave only a hand-full of people alive, can the government force the suspension; or punish those who refuse to comply.
Religious worship, including the assembly therein, is enshrined within the first amendment as it carries the first and ultimate essential service. There is absolutely no situation where that right can be removed.
It is often the case where people rush into reactions without thinking through the profound consequences. Why do you think ‘freedom of religion‘, and ‘the right to peaceably assemble‘ is the first amendment? The FIRST amendment. It is specifically the first amendment so that government cannot define arbitrary reasons, any reasons, to limit that constitutional right.
The ability/right to go to a grocery store crowded with people is not more essential than the ability/right to practice your faith. Accept the removal of the primary right of U.S. citizens and there is no longer a country for coronavirus to infect.
This is not a slippery slope; this is akin to voluntarily jumping directly into the abyss….
It certainly is……thank you Sundance…..wake up people!
I’m awake. Now what?
Vote every election.
Talk about it.
Talk back to snarks.
Be polite, but talk.
Express your beliefs.
Don’t back down.
Be calm. But talk.
That old American adage of “Never discuss politics or religion”
is Fake News !
None of those actions have..or will..protect this pastor’s 1st amendment rights.
And that’s why I always say….
Legal definitions are the key to understanding law! They are in every title in our US Codes.
Just like “Hoarding”. It’s a ambitious term.
Ambiguous
Typo..
Ambiguous
but I would add that there are those who are ambitious in leveraging ambiguity
Send the county a bill for lost income.
If anyone does not push back then we all deserve this power grab, plain and simple.
Wether the IRS wins or not, I’ve been hammering them with title 26 USC for 4+ years, they hate that I fully understand the laws and like to use their manual as the law.
But…
“Persons dealing with the government are charged with knowing government statutes and regulations, and they assume the risk that government agents may exceed their authority and provide misinformation.”
Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Lavin v. Marsh, 644 f.2d 1378 (1981)
“…we cannot but regard this Treasury Regulation as no more than an attempted addition to the statute of something which is not there. 12 As such the regulation can furnish no sustenance to the statute. Koshland v. Helvering, 298 U.S. 441, 446 -447” UNITED STATES v. CALAMARO, 354 U.S. 351 (1957)
Marks v. Comm’r, 947 F.2d 983, 986 n. 1 (D.C. Cir. 1991) (holding that “[i]t is well-settled . . . that the provisions of the [Internal Revenue M]anual are directory rather than mandatory, are not codified regulations, and clearly do not have the force and effect of law” (emphasis added)); see also Valen Mfg. Co. v. United States, 90 F.3d 1190, 1194 (6th Cir.1996); United States v. Horne, 714 F.2d 206, 207 (1st Cir.1983); Einhorn v. DeWitt, 618 F.2d 347, 349-50 (5th Cir.1980).
Fargo v. Commissioner, 447 F.3d 706, 713 (9th Cir. 2006)
“Peter and the other apostles answered and said, We ought to obey God rather than men.”
[Acts 5: 29]
Amen! Mary and God bless!
Through God all things are possible!
“Obey your leaders and submit to them, for they are keeping watch over your souls, as those who will have to give an account. Let them do this with joy and not with groaning, for that would be of no advantage to you.” Hebrews 13:17
Not if the leaders’ commands are in contradiction to God’s commands.
Well, what do you think the chances of that sheriff being re-elected are now?
Fascist.
Non-believers will reelect him. They agree with his decision.
As well as those “believers” who are so afraid that they very willingly overtly or tacitly surrender their freedoms/rights under the federal and state Constitutions in return for a government “promise” of “safety and security.”
This pastor should make himself into a Christian Rosa Parks.
Wonder if reporters are looking into the Moslem congregations.
There was chalk writing on my sidewalk last week telling me to be happy, not to worry, written by the” Quran Team“.
No shit. I wish I knew who did that. Right in front of our Statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
I washed it away.
True
That argument is going on in our neck of the woods.
One of my mentors in the Christian Faith said the following: those the surrender essential rights for the semblance of safety/security and affluence will lose the right and won’t have the safety or affluence.
That is it.
He looks so clean & proper.
I bet the believers vote him out.
I’m not a Floridian and my Faith is not Christian,however this Sheriff needs to be stopped.
The 1st Amendment applies to the free practice of all religions.
“But a Constitution of Government once changed from Freedom, can never be restored. Liberty once lost is lost forever.”
John Adams
Larger churches out here done stopped services but smaller ruraler churches have taken to holding services outdoors with whatever chairs they can find the regulated 6 feet apart. They rely on the sun and the Son to keep the virus at bay.
LikeLiked by 23 people
Pretty effective, especially out doors in all that wonderful UV laden sunlight.
And you know the county commissioners and the SO aren’t going to split hairs and arrest them.
Our church (The Torch, Demorest GA) is having parking lot services with congregants in their cars tuning to a low power FM transmitter in their cars with pastor on a central stage. Also streaming online.
https://www.thenortheastgeorgian.com/local-news/churches-get-creative-show-faith-crosses-social-distances
Where there’s a will…
I’m a pastor of a smaller church, which no doubt makes it easier to serve the people…holding now 7 services a week for groups of 10 or less who are appointed their group and appointed a permanent, slated time to come (and practicing all precautions as far as social distancing, disinfecting anything touched before/after service, etc.) It is working fine. Yet, for larger churches this is not so easy, unless you think the pastor can handle doing 20+ services/week. No doubt most ministers have become “televangelists” overnight, videorecording and posting our weekly sermons and bible classes online.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When I say large I’m not talking the Megachurch Inc my son belongs to in Dallas, I’m talking churches with about a hundred. Granted the number of functions can be reduced to one or two on a Saturday or Sunday, as is being done in the smaller churches.
The smaller churches are using what appear to be kitchen chairs, some folks bring their own, but the drive by those smaller churches to maintain the family is what impressed me.
I’ll bet you have a number of Holy Spirit gifted teachers in your congregation that could help lighten the load. The same exists for all these other larger congregations. Engage the power of the Spirit and see what happens.
Wow! And we still have a minimum of a month to go. I imagine this is just beginning of articles that make my jaw drop!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Virginia’s KKK governor has just ordered all Virginians to stay inside except for what he deems essential. Closed beaches, parks, churches everything until June 10!
This will not end well,especially in southwestern Virginia. We are in Soviet America where neighbor will turn in neighbor, relatives will turn in each other, etc.
I’m gonna guess at least 75 days yet to go…
/sadface
This is so ridiculous, when all hell is breaking loose you have to keep churches open in case there are needy people who need help, spiritually, financially, etc. How anybody thinks this is a good idea to close down is beyond me.
LikeLiked by 14 people
In the future what is to stop a D RAT to make up a fake panic to stop people from going to church again. It is really simple to do and no one except this Pastor is challenging them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The way things have been going the past few years, why should they care?
I mean, you would think they would be encouraging such gatherings so we can spread it among ourselves and die.
Ditto for PDJT rallies.
Extend that to people that do not want to vaccinate their children. It is their decision and their children. If vaccines were safe and effective, than why should those that are vaccinated even care about those that are not vaccinated???
When there are forced vaccinations, the Socialists will put other things into them. They cannot help themselves.
LikeLike
IF that results in the deaths of members of his flock, is he much different than a cult leader like Jim Jones? What would YOU expect if one of your loved ones died because of a lie?
“…On Sunday, Howard-Browne defended his decision to keep the church open in a video posted to his YouTube channel, claiming the building had the technology to eradicate any virus…”
https://www.fox5ny.com/news/tampa-megachurch-pastor-arrested-after-leading-packed-services-despite-safer-at-home-orders
Well, ,maybe he has installed these virus killing machine. Says it kills 99.9 percent of viruses in the “blink of an eye'”
https://www.sciencealert.com/a-new-device-can-kill-99-9-of-an-airborne-virus-in-the-blink-of-an-eye
Those sound effective, but I’ve seen nothing that suggests he actually had ANYTHING in place.
I’m not speaking for the pastor, but don’t be so sure of yourself LJP2014. It just may turn out that you are the ignorant one…
We run 0.1 micron hepa filters in our house. Not cheap but it will clean the air of viruses. There are also impregnated hepa filters even more effective. So it is possible. Expensive but possible.
Lots of loved ones are dying, because of lots of lies. Who says the pastor actually claimed that? Who would actually believe it?
Fair enough. I should’ve refreshed the page before posting.
So there are two issues referenced in this situation:
1) pastors who lie about stuff to assert control over their congregations; and,
2) sheriffs who yield to upline pressure and violate the Contitution
The fact that there is a delusional pastor involved does not negate the seriousness of the sheriff who is enjoying his ability to wield a little authority – – – nothing worse than someone with a little authority. (like nancy pelosi)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Agreed on the abuse of power by megalomaniacs. If services can be held within safe parameters, no one should interfere. The problems will arise when there are disagreements as to what is “safe” and WHO makes the determination.
Should movie theaters be allowed to operate if the “Six Foot Social Distance” can be maintained, and are satisfactorially disinfected between screenings? I say yes. Ditto for churches. But if they can’t, then I say NO, Ditto for churches.
Maybe the issues to address are about WHAT constitutes an appropriate safety measure, and what constitutes a kneejerk overreaction?
I wonder if it had been a mosque rather then a church if he would have been so brave?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Some mosques are “essential businesses.” They train potential terrorists, hide bomb making equipment, weapons and provide safe areas to plan terrorist attacks and teach against the American way of life. Oh, and make posters declaring Israel the enemy of mankind. And, its all tax exempt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
True Dat.
The mosques are armories they are commanded to use the mosques as armories. It’s the truth whether sensitive westerners want to hear it or not.
LikeLike
I had the same question.
I double dare him to arrest an Imam and effectively close a mosque..
LikeLiked by 7 people
We all know that will never happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, they learned how THAT works out in England, didn’t they? Just ask Tommy Robinson, who reported on it in his now BANNED Youtube videos.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, I noticed that yesterday when de Blasio threatened to close all churches and synagogues that disobeyed he “no gathering” orders with permanent closer of their buildings, that he never mentioned the word mosques. He only included churches and synagogues.
Because Christians and Jews won’t kill him for shutting down their temples and churches.
The PC left is nothing but cowardly . . .
LikeLike
A little “civil disobedience” might be in order here. Get 550 volunteers to stand in a Wal-Mart parking lot in 50 groups of 11 people, then call that sheriff. Have every single participant be holding a cell-phone pointed in his direction. “Okay, sheriff, you’re on the air!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mike Robinson- the problem is that there doesn’t seem to be any real resistance to this tyranny.
Is it really worth it to shut down our Country and our economy?
Some people say not.
https://thefederalist.com/2020/03/30/how-shutting-down-the-economy-much-longer-could-kill-tens-of-thousands-of-americans/?utm_source=The+Federalist+List&utm_campaign=059204481b-RSS_The_Federalist_Daily_Updates_w_Transom&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cfcb868ceb-059204481b-83984129
There is not resistance because people don’t want to contract a deadly virus!
I mean why would we???
Self preservation is a very powerful evolutionary trait!
LikeLiked by 1 person
But didn’t evolve. We were created by God and he decides the very hour we depart this earth and no one else. That is why we are told over and over in the HOLY BIBLE to fear not. The verse in the BIBLE that tell us to fear are verses that say fear God Proverbs 29:25-” the fear of man brings a snare, But he who trusts in the Lord will be exalted.” Proverbs 9:10 “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, And the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Doesn’t look like Mr. Sheriff is standing the required 6 feet away in that pic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk” – The congregants CHOSE to be there.
“and thousands of residents who may interact with them in danger” – Those other residents are “safe at home”.
Let’s also look at this travesty from a different perspective.
What if we held a church service and nobody showed up? Perish the thought, Did we actually have a service and could the pastor still be charged? I can’t fathom how offering a worship service and the number of attendees is under the Florida maximum existing at the time is a misdemeanor nor any other “crime”. Will be interesting to see this progress through the courts as I hope the pastor decides to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is why this plague has come upon us.
Is God Almighty essential to America . . . or not?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The answer to whether or not God Almighty is essential to America….or not…..will be determined by who you’re asking.
The democrat party shouted Him down at their convention in 2012.
Probably a majority of those under age 35 would sneer at the mere mention of God being either relevant or Sovereign.
This is a nation which has killed millions and millions of babies, just because it wanted to.
It appears that the majority of Americans do not consider God essential, and the evidence for that has been pretty plain for close to 50 years.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And this is the ultimate choice . . .If you are a Believer, the choice has already been made. Hopefully America chooses right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Singapore says it has traced the virus outbreak there to some Assembly of God singers “warbling” in the streets.
A chorale group in Mt Vernon WA met to practice for the upcoming Tulip Festival on March 6th. 60 people sang together and now 30 are sick and 2 have died.
Something about singing in public? A more potent aerosol spreading perhaps?
Anyone believe that if this were an imam he would have been arrested? Anyone?
On a golf trip to Ireland, I played a course called Druid’s Glen. In front of the 12 tee was a sheltered glen where the Druids and their followers would meet to conduct clandestine services centuries ago. It may be time for believers to seek out sheltered glens to conduct services beyond the reach of politicians who seek to deliver us back to the Dark Ages.
LikeLiked by 3 people
NO! Now is NOT the time to hide our religious faiths.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree 100%. Now is the time to tell out of control politicians to get lost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A simple question must be asked.
Does a medical emergency allow the government to suspend the Bill of Rights and Constitutional protections?
I think not.
LikeLiked by 7 people
There are a lot of people in places of authority who believe the government does have that right.
These things are not “a problem” that is happening NOW.
They are EVIDENCE of what has already happened, over the decades.
Sundance has frequently posted that fine quote from one of the Founders describing how a Republic can be destroyed – – – not by forces from without, but by betrayal from within. I’m sorry I can’t think how to find it – maybe someone else can post a link to it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope, only a declared martial law can do that.
It just did.
Most Americans, I believe, are counting the minutes and hours, not the days, weeks and months that some, with apparent satisfaction, contend will be necessary before we ‘defeat the virus.’
This purported goal (defeating the virus) is totally illusory, and expands infinitely the ability of mayors, governors and presidents to claim a ‘compelling state interest’ in suspending constitutional rights.
I was right when I first shrieked on this site that lock-down was idiotic, for we now see that any whim of any executive officeholder can overcome constitutional hurdles by claiming a ‘compelling state interest.
Our President has acted understandably, appropriately, and admirably up to now. However, this window of safe harbor may find itself closed unexpectedly by the fickle winds of politics, and this could happen as quickly as the crisis itself appeared!.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“compelling state interest”
—-
I heard a former superior court judge talk about why “compelling state interest” is unconstitutional hogwash, designed to give power to the judiciary that the constitution never intended it to have. Made sense in many ways.
Nevertheless, the constitution can’t be suspended by boot licking politicians, mayors, governors, or power tripping sheriffs. I applaud the pastor’s bravery in serving the risen Lord.
“For whosoever is ashamed of Me on earth, of Him I will be ashamed in Heaven”
Jesus of Nazareth
LikeLiked by 4 people
I wonder how reasonable and patient the progressive establishment would be if ‘law and order’ chief executives imposed lock-down on cities or states with high crime rates, while having daily briefings about the latest fatalities, incidents of crimes, numbers of arrests etc., and always vowing to maintain martial law ‘for the benefit and safety of the old and vulnerable,’ for the young, innocent, and helpless, and until society had, once and for all, defeated the scourge of violent crime??
Is there really much of a difference between one situation and the other?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You pose a damn good hypothetical, Donald.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Also in Hillsborough County, a priest wanted to offer Mass outdoors near the parking lot. People could watch from their car. The Bishop forbade it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something similar happened in the Diocese of Richmond. The parish did a “drive-in” Holy Hour in the parking lot, and the pastor subsequently announced they wouldn’t be allowed to do it again. I don’t know who passed down that order though–a number of actors could have.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking at the picture of the sheriff making the announcement. There are two men in the picture. One thinks the other is a dumb-ass. Any guesses?
“There are two men in the picture. One thinks the other is a dumb-ass. Any guesses?”
The one in the background does not look too happy. Almost like he was ordered to stand there for some “politically correct window dressing”. Which means the one that is standing behind the podium delivering a message is the one that is “intellectually challenged”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man in blue checked shirt is a local pastor. He’ll concur with the arrest and solemnly speak of how he’s dutifully obeying the (un)Constitutional order to not gather together in worship, and how he hopes everyone else also obeys (bows and kneels) the order.
Thanks, SD, for the most sensible thing I’ve read about this incident. And you’re correct– the sheriff and states attorney believe as you indicate– for now. The PC pressure is enormous, but a different matter.
Rodney Howard-Browne does a crusade in DC every year, where the principalities and wickedness in high places in control there are prayed against. Wanna bet its bigger next time?
I hope a test case arises out of this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Although the actions of that sheriff goes agains the US constitution the good news is that one does not need to go to a church to be with God. There is no need to risk making each other sick.
(Luke 11:1-4)
And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.
But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly.
But when ye pray, use not vain repetitions, as the heathen do: for they think that they shall be heard for their much speaking. Be not ye therefore like unto them: for your Father knoweth what things ye have need of, before ye ask him.
After this manner therefore pray ye:
Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, for ever. Amen.
For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is no need to risk making each other sick.
—-
Absolutely. Well said. But there’s more to this than that.
In Hebrews it says don’t forsake the assembling together of the saints. That doesn’t necessarily mean a traditional church but it does mean we should assemble together to build on another up.
So, morally what is the difference between someone who has a disease and walks through a supermarket coughing on the food and people AND someone who runs a mega church and brings a thousand people together knowing that statistically some of them will have this disease and spread it to innocent people. I’ll wait while you think of something…
Interesting. There are several assumptions in your rhetorical, snarky question.
I don’t think there’s any difference between those two groups.
Do you?
There is no difference.
You can gather in large groups to buy tp, bread, beans; push your shopping cart down crowded aisles and press the debit card keypad for payment.
But do not *do not* go to Church.
It is amazing how fast we gave up and are giving up our rights. Another month? Ok. All summer? Ok. New virus this fall … shelter in place again … nationwide quarantine? Ok.
My career, Company, Industry all basically destroyed. For a seasonal virus like any other, perhaps less deadly than most (54,000,000 influenza infections and 64,000 deaths last year).
I have to wonder what “their“ game is. And I am incredibly sad we Americans are giving up our liberties this easily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
are giving up our liberties this easily.
—
Then be of good cheer! I will not comply with state orders to shelter in place. Haven’t and won’t change anything in my routine except to stand away from others, wash/sanitize hands frequently, etc. Mfg defense my line of work and working every day.
I’m too old to put up with this nonsense. I see where it’s heading and I’ll not be corralled, led, or forced into it. Sadly, I know very, very few (count one hand) who feel same and are doing as I.
LikeLike
Who said ‘We’ are giving up our rights? A pretty inclusive statement.
What mythical disease are you talking about? It’s not a disease it’s a virus and hiding in our homes via government edict won’t stop the spread just slow it down enough to comfort people who don’t know the difference between a disease and a contagious virus. 80 percent of people won’t know they have it, twenty percent will get sick and one percent die-if that scares you stay home and cower but why should the majority be forced into communist isolation to make you feel better.
“…statistically some of them will have this disease and spread it to innocent people.” My take, as with a cold or flu is everyone that gets ‘it’ is innocent . Innocent (giver or getter) still appears the 98 of the 100 will be miserable as crap for a while before playing golf or tennis in another 5 or 6 weeks. For 1 or 2 it will be deadly serious, innocent or not.
All I can say is Wow. Plain and simply looks like a civil rights violation by the sheriff. The first thing that popped into my mind upon seeing the sheriff’s first name was “a hanging Chad”. Second thought was that this action by the Sheriff doesn’t surprise me as it is Hillsborough County; a liberal bastion of emotionally and mentally maladjusted misfits.
Thank goodness my Brevard Sheriff, Sheriff Ivey, doesn’t put up with this kind of mockery of our Constitutional Rights.
The simple answer is that Christians are to obey human law except where that human law violates God’s Law.
Our supreme duty is to obey God.
Since God tells us to also obey human laws, we should. But, when they come in conflict, we are to “obey God rather than men.
Obey God
(Acts 5:29) – “But Peter and the apostles answered and said, We must obey God rather than men.”
Obey Man
(Romans 13:1) – “Let every person be in subjection to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hebrews 10:25
Let us not forsake the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but let us exhort one another, especially as you see the Day approaching.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice this Sheriff did not wear is Brown duty shirt. Look more like a corporate shill in is White shirt. People in these local areas should never forget who acted foolishly.
Listen to the arrogance and “I’m the law you must obey” tone in sheriff’s voice. At 1:50 he says “We received an anonymous tip that Pastor Dr. Ronald Brown refused requests to temporarily stop holding large gatherings at his church. And INSTEAD, he was ENCOURAGING his LARGE CONGREGATION to meet at his church”.
> There it is. Nazi party convinced children to turn in their parents, grand parents, friends, aunts, uncles, brothers, and sisters. Stalin’s party did same. The Nazi’s in our government are following same playbook. Someone should’ve walked up to the mic and slapped this guy like the spoiled brat child he is.
Couldn’t watch past 2:22. This article says CV19 is perfect storm for govt to see how far the American people will bow down, bend over backward, and kneel before the global elite who believe they’re entitled to rule the world….and everyone in it.
Anyone really think these scum will relinquish this power once CV19 dealt with? Anyone really think they won’t suspend constitutional rights at whim and will, again? I doubt they will. The more people submit, the more the global elite know they can get away with even more. Now isn’t the time to cower in fear.
Yes, stand 6 feet away. Yes, wash/sanitize hands. No, don’t “stay inside”. No, don’t close your business. No, don’t let them take your constitutional rights away. This pastor is so far the only man in the United States who won’t bow, kneel, or grovel before the agents of Satan in the form of the global elite. May God richly bless him here and in the Kingdom.
“I know not where other men may stand, but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
SD — is your twitter account back? Did Jack fold?
He’s a fake Democrat who switched parties to get elected. Fact
Arrrrgh! Sorry! Link for above 15:00 minute press conference by sheriff. Another pastor is with him. Obviously to condemn Pastor Brown. State AG there too. Obviously to tell everyone it’s all legal and they can do more than that if they want to.
https://www.bradenton.com/news/coronavirus/article241623496.html
GOD’S LAW
“Do not forsake the gathering together of your selves.” Heb 10:25
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems to me that the pastor should decisively win his case because the Constitution absolutely protects his right to practice his religion.
If anyone violated the directive, it wad those who showed up and violated the “no more than 19 in a group” directive.
But wait…that same 1st Amendment protects the right to assemble…and even when the penumbra is examined, there is no indication that this right only applies to 10 or less people.
This is not a very dangerous “slippery slope” — but a fully greased ramp down the side of the Matterhorn!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Courts will side with the government on this. Courts are the ultimate authority over temporal issues, and will tolerate religious activity as though it was a superstition, having no power in temporal affairs.
When the conduct of religious activities bumps against public health, the courts will come down on the public health side, period. Wave the hands, and this is not congress passing a law prohibiting the free practice of religion. It is a reasonable restriction in light of government duty.
” government duty”
—
Please expound on and explain the term as it relates to the incident. Thank you.
Also, please tell me, who gave local county government the “duty” to arbitrarily suspend any parts of the constitution? Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong! The Constitution has NOT been suspended. “Reasonable restrictions” leads to loss of all rights if people don’t stand up and fight against it.
Social Distancing is NOT a law.
It is NOT a mandate. It is a suggested guideline.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your last sentence made my blood run cold. Creepy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The amendment has been incorporated against the states and local governments a long time ago so they fall under the same strictures of not passing a law
Live Free or Die has never lost its Truth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good. Orange County FL now over 300 cases expected to increase exponentially over the next 2 weeks.
LikeLike
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/42/1983
Nothing too see, move along MFs.
Our Tampa mayor (ex police chief) wanted to close down all of Tampa.. the commissioners refused (voluntary ) think she got the her buddy the sherif to arrest him..
Amongst a people generally corrupted liberty can’t exist, if the people involved are okay with the risks so am I. Enough with the out of control hysteria.
I just wrote about this issue as a pastor on Saturday. I have not as of yet been forced to decide to engage in civil disobedience, but I support Dr. Rodney Howard Brown’s decision to follow the dictates of his conscience.
https://www.viralbeliever.com/when-should-a-christian-engage-in-civil-disobedience/
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is an article from the Tampa Bay paper last fall. I can’t get the link to embed, so you’ll have to Google it. His son just did a couple years in prison for stabbing someone in the face. “How Republican is Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister, really?
Yes, that’s an “R” next to his name on the ballot. But if you dig deeper, Sue Carlton asks, does the sheriff bleed blue? And a follow-up: Does it matter?”
Watch the elitist media piranha seize on this to confirm their biases of the backward, southern, anti-science ‘evangelical’ (which they now use as an all-purpose put-down for any devout Protestant). Have you ever noticed that people who are atheists have a strange need to announce that fact to others?
This is warning to all those preachers that preached Rapture. That was never in the Bible! Wake up! Rev 13:16 And it will cause all, small and great, rich and poor, Masters and Servants, to be given a mark on their right hands or on their foreheads, 17That no one may buy or sell again except one who has on him the mark of the name of The Beast or the number of its name. 18Here is wisdom, and whoever has a mind in him, let him calculate the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man — six hundred and sixty six.
