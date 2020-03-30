Pittsburgh Area Residents Queue Two Miles for Drive Through Food Bank Distribution….

As more essential service outlets start to become overwhelmed at the stress upon their food delivery operations; and with more food store employees necessarily absent due to the coronavirus spread; regionally, the food supply chain will becoming more dependent on food bank distribution.
If the virus spread continues at current pace, some regional supermarkets with multiple locations will likely begin targeted shut-downs by retreating and disbursing available healthy (non-infected) employees on a store-by-store basis. The potential for this issue is most likely to first originate within urban communities; and then outflow.
This reality is starting to become more evident in localized communities, and a distribution center in the greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area gives a great example of what could become increasingly common across the nation.
Approximately 1,500 cars line up to receive essential food products from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Center. The capacity was anticipated around 1,700 at the beginning of the three hour event. 1,500 cars were in line before it began. [Video Story]
Depending on your location, and depending on your potential risk exposure to these types of impacts, it would be suggested to prepare yourself and your family accordingly.
This phase, the phase everyone is hoping to avoid, is not a total supply issue; there is no shortage of food products. The issue becomes one of local distribution where diminished workforce capacity begins to have an impact on the local provider.
Anyone remember the show The Last Ship? Where a pandemic wiped out most of the population in the world except for isolated bands of depraved criminals or villages of survivors run by despots. Science fiction becomes reality??
Not God’s plan from what I read.
Suggestion for every manager in every business that does direct business with the public:
Require that every employee wear a mask during business hours. It does not need to be the N95 grade, just a mask. Require the cashiers to wear gloves too. If the managers issue such edicts, the people who already wanted to take such precautions would be relieved of the stigma of being the dorky outlier.
People in Venezuela are wearing masks in public. They know their healthcare system is deeply compromised. They are behaving in a way that makes sense. Why shouldn’t we?
The people in Venezuela also have a destroyed economy and currency like we are installing here. We can learn from Venezuela – how to survive a government that hates its people.
The food bank is giving away free food to anyone who wants it.
And there is a long line waiting to get some.
Why is this news?
Much less banner headline news?
This “story” is uneccessary. And promotes nada, except it adds a little bit more to the current bloated MSM sensationalism.
^^^^^^^^^^^ . T H I S ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
More fear-mongering. Remember: They LOVE bread lines, so this feels like “home” to them. Keep us hungry and scared, now if only they could get those pesky guns, too.
I completely agree. I live in Pittsburgh. I know of no grocery stores shut down. I was at the grocery store today and yesterday. They were fully staffed and there was plenty of food in all of the aisles. Those ppl in the line must just be interested in free food. The article is indeed sensational.
I’ve NEVER seen “sensationalism” in articles written by Sundance.
Years. Never. Ever.
You don’t like his scare-quotes “story”?
– – Fly off to another Treehouse more to your liking.
This isnt a Supply Chain OR Grocery Shortage issue–this is an Issue of People who have run out of MONEY. They cant afford to go shopping because they are BROKE.
This was never considered it seems when this BS “shutdown” started. The Rescue is a good idea but by then, a LOT of Americans will have been out of MONEY for at LEAST THREE WEEKS.
These Eggheads with their graphs and curves and that nonsense dont have to worry about it. MOST hourly people DO and that is happening. This is a BAD BAD sign and someone BETTER pay attention to it. Shutting down for another MONTH? You are in for a very bad reaction at that point all over!
I agree that the run on this food bank was probably largely driven by the same people who are crashing unemployment websites-the newly unemployed. Also, food banks normally require an application and proof of need which limits the crowd. This drive up/get food/no questions asked format probably brought out a lot of “free stuff” enthusiasts.
Big Problem with Wegmans in Western New York. My favorite place to shop just went stupid.
Instead of letting their customers cash out as normal, they are corralling their customers in very long and close lines with waiting times of 30 minutes or more BEFORE getting cashed out.
Picture 150-200 people with carts lined up past the freezer section and the empty paper aisle that leads back to the eggs and cheese dairy section waiting for over a half hour to buy bread, orange juice, eggs, cheese, and a case of beer.
In other words, if you want to purchase a tube of tooth paste and a six pack of your favorite brew at Wegmans, you’re going to have to wait for over 30 minutes in a grocery store petri dish before being given the privilege to pay for your groceries.
Dumb!
I have a niece that bartends at a VFW on Saturday nights 3-9. She has a real job doing medical paperwork but she likes the club and the guys there. She should. She makes around $500 on a good night, never less that $300, and sometimes more. Easy work, good regular customers. It’s closed because of Corona. She’s fine with her other job, so she doesn’t need the money but it’s more her buying toys money. The other girls there, though, they depend on that big tip money and they are in a world of hurt. It’s those people who my heart breaks for. If we can, we all gotta tip and tip big when this is all over. God bless the US and her citizens.
I feel like the US is on day 7 of a 30 day free trial subscription to Socialism.
Yep. And not the “great” Scandinavian model the leftists always point to. We are deciding to try out the fantastic Venezuelan model. Hell, many of our mayors and Governors have decided to follow the Maduro model of stupidity and totalitarianism.
And this is 100% self inflicted damage. It will get worse now that President Trump has extended the shutdown till May or June. As Rush said today, all the economic progress achieved in three years wiped out in three weeks by a socialist coup done by various governors working hand in hand with the President to kill the virus by attacking the American worker. The attacks are working and the American worker, and his employer, are definitely going down.
So true. The perfectly healthy are treated like vectors, all because the bug CAN be transmitted without us feeling ill. What kind of precedent is this? Trump is stuck–he can’t defy his MAGA-hating health staff or they’ll bet a path to CNN and scream how he’s guilty of killing thousands. So he goes along with it, until there’s nothing left to protect.
New York food banks have become inundated with newcomers deprived of income since the near-total halt of business in the United States’ economic capital http://u.afp.com/3qX4
Roughly 50% of NYC supermarkets visited were closed.
I live 20 miles east of Pittsburgh. Route 22 goes thru my hometown with a traffic count of 23,000 vehicles per day. Our three hometown supermarkets are well-stocked except for TP. People must be coming from points unknown because I don’t recognize anybody in the stores except for an occasional local face.
Wasn’t aware of the 2 mile backup for the free food but that highway Route 837 is a bottleneck on a good day.
The grocery stores in and around Pittsburgh are open, well-stocked and have lots of working employees. There is no waiting to check out. And the employees wear gloves and there are plastic partitions in place to protect workers. It is possible that the long line for free food is due to restaurant and food service employees being laid off as well as workers in service professions. But it NOT related to food availability.
Murrysville, I suppose. I lived in Harrison City for 10 years before moving to the People’s Republic of Connecticut.
Is this why some states have closed gun stores?
Gun stores are closed because the governor involved — or mayor or whatever — is anti-2nd Amendment! It’s a big power play and gun manufacturers and stores have been declared as essential.
lockdown with no end in sight for months creates a slew of problems which may be worse than even a 1% to 2% death rate of the virus. If this were the Spanish flu Of 1918 that had a greater than 10% mortality rate and was equally deadly to all age groups then I could understand the extreme measures of lockdown everywhere.
My main concern is that while fortunately children largely escape the dangers so far from this virus, they won’t escape the death and hardship from complete economic collapse.
What’s the endgame here? The virus will likely be around(even if only seasonal) until an effective vaccine is made which could be years frankly. Will the politicians in May and June say, “Sorry lockdown continues all summer”. At what point do they realize we have to accept the virus is here to stay and we have to resume life regardless of the virus?
Get ready for martial law! The Democrats have found themselves a new insurance policy.
Back in the 70s and 80s I worked on a railroad in a steel mill directly across the river from this site in McKeesport. The bottom dropped out in 1982 and many people began losing their jobs. I was a manager making what I thought was a very good income which supported a stay-at-home mom and two children. I had a co-worker who was a brakeman. He had a wife working in management at a close by steel mill who probably was making the same income as me. When the brakeman was laid off he immediately started going to the food bank for his free food. They had no children.
I was sickened that somebody could be so callous and greedy. In 1986 our struggling mill finally laid everyone off and I lost my job. My wife and I, despite living on one salary, anticipating this day would likely arrive, had saved two years of expenses so we could survive. I was offered all manners of benefits such as the WIC program (women, infants, and children), help with utility bills, and access to the food bank. My wife and I decided that since we were in decent shape, we would forgo any of those freebees so they would be available for those truly in need. What we did wasn’t being virtuous but was only commonsense courtesy.
Many comments on this thread indicate that not many people feel like this anymore and really will take anything they can get for free regardless of need. It is very distressing to realize that with the pervasive economic illiteracy of our public, people will clamor for socialism and free stuff and are too stupid to realize that all that free stuff will quickly disappear.
I worked at Edgar Thompson Works in the early 80s and was ultimately let go somewhere around ’84. I remember the union reps were always telling us to get every single benefit “owed” to us and that included food stamps and the old government cheese. The anti-company/ pro-union sentiment in that town held it back for many years afterward.
Idle minds are the devil’s workshop and all, I wound up in a bit of trouble, did a short amount of time then got completely retrained in robotics in ’86-87.
I don’t buy the theory that there is a large mass of people who are broke because they bought toilet paper.
A few people bought huge amounts of TP – truckloads. More people, but still not a huge number, bought what I would consider to be a lot of TP. Most people bought slightly more than usual – 1 or 2 bulk/club packs (30-90 rolls).
What fraction of the population buying 3 months worth of TP (instead of their usual weekly supply) do you think it would take to wipe out local story inventory and regional warehouse supply? My guess is 25% or less.
Too much of the country lives paycheck to paycheck. A big chunk of those people have been in crisis mode for close to a month now.
Living paycheque to paycheque means you are in perpetual crisis mode.
Sadly, as Spren outlined, many people just want free stuff, even if they don’t need it.
The organisation my wife runs has food vans for the needy. She was visiting one evening just to talk to the volunteers and the people coming to eat and who should turn up but a lawyer she knew and his wife.
When she pointed out that the food was for the needy or homeless, they just shrugged, said ‘free is free’, got their meal AND took a food parcel.
It is taught every day in schools and universities: society owes you.
I stopped at the local food bank this afternoon to offer donations of food and paper grocery bags. They were more excited about the bags than the food. That said a lot!
i was dumbfounded by the security. Two doors — both locked! A lady who got there before me had to shout her name through one door, then go to another door to pick up her goodies. Then it was my turn and I was told to go to the name-shouting door before I had a chance to tell her I was there with donations rather than need, and needed someone to come out to the car to load them up (mostly bags). I was actually asked to step back from the door! Do people rob food banks?
You were told to step back so your virus couldn’t jump on the other person. It’s a known fact that those things, though quite agile, can’t jump more than six feet. One came at me today but I saw him just in time. As it fell to the ground between me and the other person, you could hear its sad lament… “I iz Carona, I wuz ALMOST there, I coulda been a condendah…” 😦
I live approx. 70 miles north of Pittsburgh, but the caption and pix on this post is identical to what was on the front page of my local newspaper – but applicable to the Shenango Valley. People lining up at the Salvation Army giving out food to people in need.
What was once a thriving industrial area, now called the Rust Belt, this place has been turned into a place of strip malls filled with chain restaurants, mattress factories and the like. The Lordstown plant in Ohio is less than 20 miles away. It is no wonder people are living from paycheck to paycheck. Are we going to begrudge anyone for needing food? AS if they had a magic ball that would show them what our Governor was about to do?
I think my day got off to a bad start when I read what Fauci just wrote just four days ago in the New England Journal of Medicine (courtesy of Jon Rappaport at nomorefakenews.com):
“Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US front man for managing the “pandemic,” has just written an article that ought to be titled: I WAS WRONG AND THIS IS MY CONFESSION.
Fauci, New England Journal of Medicine, March 26, “Covid-19 — Navigating the Uncharted”:
“If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968)…”
Still trying to wrap my axle around that. Haven’t quite managed that 12 hours later.
Would love to see an analysis by a more adroit mind than mine show an analysis state by state run by a Demrat vs Republican Governor and what they are doing to SUBDUE their people. How much you want to bet on the odds its the Demrat governors pushing this agenda?
I’m FAR more afraid of the hysterical reaction to this virus than I am of the virus itself. Not even a close call.
It’s called personal responsibility.
