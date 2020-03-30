New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Says He Will Not Run for President….

First, the question is technically silly. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo cannot “run for president” because all of the deadlines have passed, ballots printed, and the official architecture of the DNC election process would not support a “run for president” etc.
However, beyond the false question is the strong likelihood Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being positioned to be recruited as the consensus nominee at the DNC convention. That scheme is 100% on track to be executed; and that plan would involve Andrew Cuomo saying exactly what he is saying in this interview; and then later he is recruited by the DNC club leadership and super-delegates. [Oh, and the club can pull this off… easily.]
.
Cuomo cannot hint he would be open to such a possibility because the democrat voters, who don’t understand private political club rules, may suddenly realize their precious “democracy”, vis-a-vis an election process, is really just a hall of mirrors.
March 22, 2020 – The ‘good cop bad cop’ routine with deBlasio just seemed a little too scripted… Then the framework of a usefully constructed contrast narrative started to become clear… Then, as if on cue, all national broadcasts started being interrupted for maximum exposure; again a little odd.
A deep, very deep, connection to Bloomberg reappeared as a little flashing light in the corner of the picture… Then the Murdoch’s started to shape the landscape; curiosity piqued… Followed by positioning that seems a little too centrally located in the political sphere.. Then Hannity and Bannon started singing his praises. Well, Bannon doesn’t exactly have a good track record of judgement… I digress. But it really wasn’t until the CIA started publishing their endorsement that things possibly started making sense. WATCH:
.
Are they positioning NY Governor Andrew Cuomo to exit the DNC convention as the consensus nominee; the chosen one? It would take the construct, at least the optics of, a reluctantly drafted candidate to pull it off. Then again, what is all this – if not that.
Think that’s crazy?…. Let’s keep watching.
After all, we have to admire any opposition strategy so Machiavellian as to create an outcome where President Donald Trump would voluntarily dismantle the U.S. economy after being painted into a corner by some of the most effective narrative engineering ever witnessed.
Add a large dose of “six ways to Sunday” with a heaping pile of Clintonian revenge, and one could almost bring themselves to a place where all this starts to come together.
Nah,… that’s crazy talk.
Right?
This is NOT organic. WATCH – Another Example:
.
Notice how the graphics appearing on the screen are timed to prompt the oration; and all of it is targeting heart message, emotion over logic.
There is a teleprompter directly in front of and below Cuomo so he can reference the graphics as he gives his press remarks. You can see him checking the monitor for the next prompt. This is all rehearsed. Everything about this is a production.
A prepared script, graphics with points of emphasis, along with national media interrupting all broadcasts to run these messages, this draft nomination effort is brilliantly designed. People in Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, California and Michigan are wondering why they are watching a New York governor presser every day on their televisions.
You have to admit these are brilliant political operations.
.
I think that minimally he is gearing up for 2024.
If he’s going to go…he has to go now…when he has the momentum…5 years from now, it’ll be “oh, that cuomo guy from the pandemic…i remember him”
Then who will be their candidate? Mike Robinson???
Bernie says I aint out yet. After Super Tuesday we thought it was over. But, currently Biden has app 1200 Delegates to his 900. There are app 25 more Primaries and 1600 or so Delegates remain to be elected, add 764 appointed Super Delegates who don’t vote 2020 Rules until round2, so only if Joe or Bernie doesn’t have a majority of the app 3900 going in. Just assume Biden steps into a fog every three days as he has, and especially if he really goes off, this COULD get interesting.
As to the conspiracy theory, to make it work for the Cuomo’s Coming Crowd, DNC can’t let it go to Joe in Round 1 w/ the pledged Delegates. “Delegates elected to the national convention pledged to a presidential candidate shall in all good conscience reflect the sentiments of those who elected them.” Rule 13(j) 2020. I guess that doesn’t bar a defection legally, politically a different story back home.
Anyone think Biden will play loyal soldier and turn down the nomination for President if he has a majority going into Milwaukee?
SD makes out a persuasive theory, it does seem like media and others are setting the table. I don’t think it’ll be that easy.
Oh well that’s just so brave and courageous of him….
Hubris.
No, the DNC did not engineer the Wuhan virus. The Chinese bio-team did.
The crisis is real. It’s not a fake impeachment hoax. There’s no easy solution for this. It may hurt Trump or it may help Trump, that doesn’t really matter. The depression on consumer sentiment could be felt for another 5 years beyond 2024.
China’s not spending. Australia consumer sentiment lowest on record. THESE HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THE DNC. Russia had to cancel/post-pone the 2036 re-election gambit.
Global picture!
If you don’t believe it matters whether PDJT is re-elected, why are you here?
“You have to admit these are brilliant political operations.” Yes, although we’ve been well enough “woke” now to understand the ’16 election’s splitter strategy so now the too-enthusiastic Fox coverage of Cuomo is not at all surprising. (What was surprising was Hannity’s repeated and full-throated praise of Cuomo. That definitely makes me wonder.)
The Murdochs have Paul Ryan on their board so it isn’t hart to guess where this is all going to go. But, then, our president does so love the tear of sinew and snap of bone so the coming election should be great political theater..
Cuomo can’t win and he knows it, but they are whispering in his ear,” do it!” He would have a better chance in 2024.
Cuomo is not very popular outside of New York!
He’s not been popular because the media hasn’t needed him to be, yet.
I have been suspicious of Hannity for a very long time – I quit watching Fox years ago and he was one of the main reasons why!
But don’t you miss the riveting nightly ‘Tick Tocks’?
Could you show us your Model about your Predictions? Thanks!
Doesn’t matter. I don’t see an ugly person inside and out winning the Presidency. No way.
“America has never been great.” Play it on a loop…
I inadvertenty watched this after the Trump presser today, while doing a project. I was struck with the “presidential” lines (cf Sundance, above), but also how unpleasant and unlikeable a person Cuomo is. And trying to ape Trump– but not fun, snappish, and, excuse me, just pissy.
Andrew called his brother, Chris, a “meatball” on CNN.
Whiny complainer…. Especially since he didn’t restock after the swine flu. And NYC is either #1 or #2 for the next terrorist event. If it weren’t for the federal government building them temporary hospitals, putting a Navy Medical Ship on its pier, and rounding up medical supplies and medicine, many more New Yorkers would have died.
Cuomo is unlikeable and he supports the killing of babies.
Ape comes au natural.
“Conservatives are not welcome in New York.”
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2014/jan/24/governor-cuomo-conservatives-not-welcome-new-york
Cuomo miraculously overcame that – incredible, I thought –
her made it through that – then last summer, he invited Kerry(I mean, Kerry, his ex-wife) to join in at a bill-signing ceremony
on September 25th, he broke up with Sandra Lee and I was wondering back then if he was planning on reuniting with Kerry and if the planets somehow aligned in the right way, he would make himself available as the nominee
I admit, even with previous doubts about him, I was really pleased when I heard that he said good things about working with President Trump and his team – same with Newsom –
it made me feel good and I told my TDS-afflicted brother about it – he said it was just something I saw on FoxNews –
ok, what if Cuomo fully plans to step into the nomination and he has a machine of his own – and doesn’t care to take directions from the group in Chicago, a bunch of relative newcomers to this game – maybe the group in Chicago fully intends to anoint Michelle or put her in as Biden’s VP and they do not want Cuomo anywhere near –
but Cuomo maybe feels he HAS to do it – and even Fox News and everyone else is massaging him with the idea that he is a viable alternative but they won’t be there for him, either, when it comes down to it –
Personally, I would like to see Cuomo kick the traces and bust out of the stable, don’t listen to the group from Chicago – a bunch of pikers and he would be doing all of us a big favor if he would take the Democratic Party out of THEIR hands – they are not the Democratic Party anymore, they are the flip side of the same Globalist Coin, with the other side being the so-called Republicans that hate Trump and are perfectly fine with handing everything over to China.
Do you think it is possible Cuomo could at least pull away the leadership of the Democratic Party from those who think they are IT? Even if he doesn’t win against President Trump, if he could rise to the occasion and say to himself, NO, I am not going to suck up to the group in Chicago, I am going to join forces with Trump to lick this Coronavirus thing, doing my part as the Governor of New York. I am done with this BS of tearing the guy down, it hangs me up.
Then get on after that with taking away the Democratic Party leadership from the group in Chicago, Nancy Pelosi, the “Squad” and all that. He would be doing a great service to the country.
That’s my prayer.
HE made it through that – then last summer, he invited Kerry(I mean, Kerry, his ex-wife) to join in at a bill-signing ceremony
You fail to understand that there no longer is such a thing as a moderate democrat. Cuomo is part of the existing dem party structure that believes America was never great.
Indeed. And though it may not produce the same same clear sound byte … please replay Cuomo lecturing the Press Sunday morning about how the NY Republicans refuse to PAY for gay couples Surrogate baby mammas. Yes, Cuomo was scolding Republicans in the State house for not PAYING higher TAXES so gay couples can hire a surrogate to carry their biological child. Because … once gays can marry … well … the taxpayers OWE them a biological child … on our dime. #Cuhomosvalues
So, just wondering how the two potential daddies decide who gets to be the One? Roll the dice with a little DNA cocktail?
That of course just means that he, maybe, will run if asked nicely enough.
He sounds like Cankles 2020. Not running, nada, no way, no how. Then again if the DNC asks, begs, twists my arm…maybe.
The pressure to oppose Trump while dealing effectively with the virus will be interesting to see.
The only smart play made by Cuomo was his pleading for the Army Corps of Engineers.
In baseball parlance, Cuomo is hitting under .200 and is slumping. Meanwhile, Trump is hitting north of .700 comparatively speaking.
Ouch! That’s below the Mendoza line…in baseball parlance.
Cuomo’s pandering to New York City Puerto Ricans won him the race for Governor of New York. I don’t see it having the same beneficial results running for President of the United States?
Cuomo is Italian. Wasn’t the Hispanic vote, it’s the lib Demonrats which outnumber Republicans 6:1.
It definitely wasn’t the Italian vote that’s for sure!
Lots of Italians here are Dems. This state is very sick. There’s no Conservative party on the ballot (but the Green Party is)and Republicans are like Dems.
The Looney Bro Barfing Hour.
They are distracting, distracting..from the real reason.
Young Bro asking dumb question. Big Bro acting all suave and presidential.
They don’t fool us Treepers at all.
i don’t know who is more barfy annoying today, the Looney Bros or Rachel Madcow.
And…notice Biden is publicly diminishing ……
………. poof!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Obiden is like Hillary was in ’16: Everytime he opens his mouth he loses votes,, so his BEST strategy is to stay away from the cameras. Problem is, he’s just too stupid, and toi hard-headed to follow that advice. It’s no wonder that his DNC groomers now have an epic case of buyer’s remorse.
Well that was one hell of a farce, and well rehearsed tête à tête, with the cherry on the cake, with this little engagement!
Andrew tells Fredo, “that was a great interview by the way.” and
Fredo replies, ” I learned from the best.”
Andrew says, “thanks.” ..
hahaha too funny
There’s an awful lot of narrative engineering on both sides.
President Trump turned the tables hard on the media during today’s press conference. Having moved the events outside (to permit more participants), he swapped the handheld microphones for booms, defused the everyone-who-needs-a-ventilator-gets-a-ventilator nonsense, and then landed body blows on the resistance press, before dropping the mic and walking back to the oval office.
On top of that, the latest Washington Post / ABC News poll (with a sample that was +6% democrat) scored his overall approval higher than his disapproval, 48-46.
Is the President playing along with the fake panic? Sure, to an extent. With his poll numbers rising, the stock market stabilized, relief checks in the mail, and death rates under control, he’s maintaining the status quo. For now.
But he has also made it clear that he won’t hesitate to demolish those who screw around. Demolish with the force of a tri-state quarantine.
More good news.
https://www.cbs8.com/amp/article/news/health/coronavirus/pandemic-scientist-says-his-team-has-discovered-a-potential-cure-for-covid-19-coronavirus-california/509-4a895be1-80f6-46b0-8812-e2d49d20bebf
end of the summer is a long time away…
Cam Heck, I can hear Trump saying in my head; “Get It Done By June 1st.”
Cuomo will be no better a candidate than Joe Biden. He has no appeal anywhere but NY. People will see him on TV with that voice and that guido-like persona and will be repulsed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It would be great watching Trump demolish him. You know Trump has every little detail of Cuomo’s life tucked away for a time such as this. It will be a cakewalk. NY wasn’t going to give much to Trump anyway as there are way too many leftist there, and Trump knows this already. I can imagine Trump is licking his chops to make mincemeat of Cuomo.
More like Cuomo will be no better a candidate than Michael Bloomberg……..
Ohhhh…..I know Dandy Andy and believe he is definitely playing the game with the DNC. He will be Chosen at Convention; don’t doubt it at all.
You thought OBAMA was evil? You are about to see the definition of “Dictator” in Andrew Cuomo.
Do Not Believe One Word coming from his Evil Mouth; not one…not even a teen-tiny word…
Problem for Andy and his D Followers; outside of New York City….well, take one look at that face and watch it as he talks down to his minions….watch his eyes….seriously watch his eyes.
President Trump knows this also……don’t underestimate Donald J. Trump. He knows the entire Cuomo Clan better than most would even imagine.
And don’t believe Andy’s approval polls; fiction….it’s all made up and twisted like a damn pretzel!
Always remember: Nothing in politics is coincidental, (including planned-demics)
And DEMpanics 😉
They have nothing left to offer. It’s amusing to watch. Sundance has been on this for a while now and I think he’s definitely on to something. I hope it pans out because I’d like nothing better than watching the rumble between these two. My money is on Trump, all the way.
Then the question that he must be asked is “‘Though you have stated that you are not seeking the nomination, would you accept a democrat party nomination for President?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The only reason I’d watch that garbage is if I worked for them.
We all deserve better than Fox News.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I quit all of the MSM channels well over 2 yrs ago. My TV stays on ID channel. It provides a look into deviant minds. There’s an education to had there but nothing on MSM or most of the other channels pushed on the unsuspecting public.
To get news I watch Trump’s twitter feed and follow a few select blogs, such as CTH, and a few reliable news feeds, such as John Solomon and people like him.
Let’s all hang on, it going to be an interesting ride as we watch Trump win 2020.
Imagine how much fun it will be to read President Trump’s memoirs once he finally leaves office. The Art of the Presidency.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes in January of 2033 we will see Trump leave office (we wish).
Yes, the memes of Trump “downplayed” the virus and Cuomo is a man of the people seem to be spreading faster than the Coronavirus
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our so called political process is a giant illusion. Nothing but actors and actresses brought in to read scripts, and if the theatrics bear fruit, the actors are rewarded with lucrative positions in the Deep State behemoth
It’s so ridiculous it should be funny, but it’s not funny at all, it’s chilling
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hence the appeal of Trump…he just blasts through these phonies
LikeLiked by 5 people
We can’t beat fourth-generation Nazis…great-grandchildren of the rabid Communists…who’ve usurped our educational systems, government jobs, and now, government offices.
Our treasure lies in our people. Not in the spawn of the USSR’s throwbacks, mad scientists, eugenicists.
Yes, but Dear Sharon, we must bring up the wages in the Treasure Valley, my newer 🏡. Wages are brutally low here.
I’m liking our odds.
I would never wish Andrew Cuomo on this entire country. It’s bad enough he’s here!!
How ridiculous….interviewed by your own brother. Must be nice.
That’s my brother Fredo and my other brother Fredo!
Dumb and Dumber. New York style.
I see what you did there Darryl, I mean Joe. 😉
Great acting. Was the Cuomo or Harvey Keitel?
I don’t see “brilliant” when every sees their plan. Not to mention, the really bad acting along with the supporting cast- aka Lapdog Media.
Seeing Cuomo everyday on NATIONAL TV is a sure tip-off that there are powerful people who are marketing him to a gullible public. Nothing else makes sense. Otherwise, his visage would be confined to local broadcasts available only to NY residents, and unfortunate neighbors.
In the current political scrum, it appears that Cuomo is the least repulsive of the prominent communist democrat gangsters, and is a newyarker, ready for the big time against the champ.
But Cuomo is a dud bomb, all fuse and fizzle, and against President Trump, no contest: If it were a fair and honest boxing championship, it would be stopped by TKO in the dressing room.
A Rout, MAGA , Siempre.
Andy didn’t run this year because he knows he couldn’t beat DJT and – additionally – I suspect he knows the president “knows things” about him and his family.
There won’t be many nationally viable democrats left after November and Andy’s prospects, although exceedingly slim IMO, would be much better four years from now.
“You have to admit these are brilliant political operations.”
That is because they have the wisest created being in the universe behind it all.
Ezekiel 28:2 Son of man, say unto the prince of Tyrus, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Because thine heart is lifted up, and thou hast said, I am a God, I sit in the seat of God, in the midst of the seas; yet thou art a man, and not God, though thou set thine heart as the heart of God:
3 Behold, thou art wiser than Daniel; there is no secret that they can hide from thee:
Ezekiel 28:12 Son of man, take up a lamentation upon the king of Tyrus, and say unto him, Thus saith the Lord GOD; Thou sealest up the sum, full of wisdom, and perfect in beauty.
13 Thou hast been in Eden the garden of God; every precious stone was thy covering, the sardius, topaz, and the diamond, the beryl, the onyx, and the jasper, the sapphire, the emerald, and the carbuncle, and gold: the workmanship of thy tabrets and of thy pipes was prepared in thee in the day that thou wast created.
14 Thou art the anointed cherub that covereth; and I have set thee so: thou wast upon the holy mountain of God; thou hast walked up and down in the midst of the stones of fire.
15 Thou wast perfect in thy ways from the day that thou wast created, till iniquity was found in thee.
16 By the multitude of thy merchandise they have filled the midst of thee with violence, and thou hast sinned: therefore I will cast thee as profane out of the mountain of God: and I will destroy thee, O covering cherub, from the midst of the stones of fire.
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
That spirit is orchestrating all of this worldwide, using “the children of disobedience”.
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
It’s good to know some people are aware of the backstory. We know what’s coming. The CoD do too instinctively, but won’t lay down their pitiful independence. Hopefully the ones we love will do so and heed the glaring warnings.
In the words of the late, great, Bob Grant:
“Andrew, azende me tuzeprovenos sfachim!”
😁
……and he is.
“Brilliant political operations”.
Gonna have to disagree here. They can’t be too brilliant if a bunch of hillbillies can figure out their gambit 🙂
Hey! Watch your language. i’m not a hillbilly. I’m a credulous boomer rube.
You know there is a bomb that stills needs to be dropped.
Sundance said:
Notice how the graphics appearing on the screen are timed to prompt the oration …
There is a teleprompter directly in front of and below Cuomo so he can reference the graphics as he gives his press remarks. …
This is all rehearsed. Everything about this is a production.
You have to admit these are brilliant political operations.
It’s Revenge of the AV Geeks
The audio-visual guys setting up the overhead projector or the 16-mm film projector in the back of the room, wearing taped-in-the-middle broken eyeglasses and pocket protectors.
What’s the saying?
“Politics is Hollywood for homely people”
“AV Geeks”
But I’m recounting them from the time I went to high school (yeah – “overhead projector” – what’s that?)
These days they’ve got full video-editing desks and cameras in a little studio in every high school
… and they learn to “fly in” those little graphics banners and inset windows with a little video clip playing in them.
I know – my brother in law is a school administrator and is tech-minded and has set a couple of them up from scratch in each new school he took on
So we’ve produced a generation of little Leni Riefenstahls all primed for pushing out all the woke / lefty / socialist / commie propaganda you could want
Cuomo was using a small remote today to control the graphics. I could easily see it though he was trying to hide it behind one of his cloven hooves.
The first step to replacing Joe Biden was recruiting “Tara Reade”
Tara Reade was an aide to the senator in 1993. A lifelong democrat serving a lifelong democrat politician. Whether she was or wasn’t finger banged is irrelevant. (((They))) dug her out nearly four decades later to “tell her truth” and eliminate Joe Biden.
The story has leaked out with little fanfare during the corona virus ……but they’ll be sure to eventually interview her on national tv as we get closer to the DNC convention in June.
This combined with Joe Biden convenintely testing positive for corona virus will be how the deepstate and dnc rid themselves of dementia Joe.
Joe has been at this endeavor for a generation, and now it’s in his grasp. He will NOT go quietly. But it is awfully easy to mail a bit of virus to a target, isn’t it?
Theres a reason PDJT said he would prefer to run against Andrew the half prick ( he’s dad was a full one). I know his family well.Skeletons, lots of skeletons. President Trump will eat him for breakfast.
EWWW!
Not “nipples”, those are pierced-nipple bars
The rebellious teen and young-adult Hollywood skimpets like to show them off like that to shake their former Disney-career persona from when they were “good” girls
Remember the Janet Jackson nipple scandal (Superbowl?). That whole show was staged because she just had, had, HAD to show all of America that she had a pierced nipple with a little jewelled surround
I’ll wait for the debunking on that one, I can’t really believe that’s real
Really low nips
Probably from smoking too much pot.
Really…those aren’t his nipples..they’re at thr bottom of his rib cage. More like straps of a bullet proof vest or something
You people are going to have to pay for my eye treatments…
went to Saratoga Spring in 1975. Hugh Carey was governor. Went to a job in a shitz hole in ’80. Came to Hudson NY in ’83 (left for the mid west in ’86) Super Mario was governor. The word was, the New York City mafia had taken over the state.
I was born and raised in Virginia and me my wife and 4 boys will say that the upstate New Yorker’s are as finer people we ever knew.
In those days the men were men and the women were women.
It breaks my heart to hear about New York state.
Sorry my post isn’t great. This is my lamination of New York.
it’s ok, your meaning is clear
It think inserting Cuomo was the establishment’s hope, but between his shutting down hospitals before this, not buying the requested 16,000 ventilators, demanding 30,000 ventilators while he was sitting on 4,000, (and there is another item that I’ve forgotten) it would seem like his record just on virus response (the excuse for why the establishment is pushing him) is inadequate at best.
Cuomo led HUD and was directly responsible for the bad mortgages that led to the financial crisis of 2008.
President trump says that Cuomo would be a better candidate than Biden so he is obviously not worried about his running.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/30/donald-trump-andrew-cuomo-would-be-better-candidate-joe-biden/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=daily&utm_campaign=20200330&utm_content=Final
Biden is definitely not going to make it past the convention… DNC is desperate!
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/tucker-carlson-biden-insiders-say-he-wont-make-it-to-election-day
“Andrew didn’t pay child support or alimony for the past 2½ years until a few weeks ago, and then he continued to leave out the payments for education and health care, which he’s required to pay.
https://nypost.com/2015/12/07/inside-the-bitter-cuomo-kennedy-child-support-battle/
The problem for the DNC coronating Cuomo is that right now, Bernie Sanders, who probably sees Biden’s health issues clearly, is still in the race, and not so far behind. The DNC would have to schlong Bernie voters again. The optics for this would be horrible, and a lot of Bernie fans would sit it out.
