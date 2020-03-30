New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Says He Will Not Run for President….

First, the question is technically silly. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo cannot “run for president” because all of the deadlines have passed, ballots printed, and the official architecture of the DNC election process would not support a “run for president” etc.

However, beyond the false question is the strong likelihood Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being positioned to be recruited as the consensus nominee at the DNC convention. That scheme is 100% on track to be executed; and that plan would involve Andrew Cuomo saying exactly what he is saying in this interview; and then later he is recruited by the DNC club leadership and super-delegates. [Oh, and the club can pull this off… easily.]

.

Cuomo cannot hint he would be open to such a possibility because the democrat voters, who don’t understand private political club rules, may suddenly realize their precious “democracy”, vis-a-vis an election process, is really just a hall of mirrors.

March 22, 2020 – The ‘good cop bad cop’ routine with deBlasio just seemed a little too scripted… Then the framework of a usefully constructed contrast narrative started to become clear… Then, as if on cue, all national broadcasts started being interrupted for maximum exposure; again a little odd.

A deep, very deep, connection to Bloomberg reappeared as a little flashing light in the corner of the picture… Then the Murdoch’s started to shape the landscape; curiosity piqued… Followed by positioning that seems a little too centrally located in the political sphere.. Then Hannity and Bannon started singing his praises. Well, Bannon doesn’t exactly have a good track record of judgement… I digress. But it really wasn’t until the CIA started publishing their endorsement that things possibly started making sense. WATCH:

.

Are they positioning NY Governor Andrew Cuomo to exit the DNC convention as the consensus nominee; the chosen one? It would take the construct, at least the optics of, a reluctantly drafted candidate to pull it off. Then again, what is all this – if not that.

Think that’s crazy?…. Let’s keep watching.

After all, we have to admire any opposition strategy so Machiavellian as to create an outcome where President Donald Trump would voluntarily dismantle the U.S. economy after being painted into a corner by some of the most effective narrative engineering ever witnessed.

Add a large dose of “six ways to Sunday” with a heaping pile of Clintonian revenge, and one could almost bring themselves to a place where all this starts to come together.

Nah,… that’s crazy talk.

Right?

This is NOT organic. WATCH – Another Example:

.

Notice how the graphics appearing on the screen are timed to prompt the oration; and all of it is targeting heart message, emotion over logic.

There is a teleprompter directly in front of and below Cuomo so he can reference the graphics as he gives his press remarks. You can see him checking the monitor for the next prompt. This is all rehearsed. Everything about this is a production.

A prepared script, graphics with points of emphasis, along with national media interrupting all broadcasts to run these messages, this draft nomination effort is brilliantly designed. People in Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, California and Michigan are wondering why they are watching a New York governor presser every day on their televisions.

You have to admit these are brilliant political operations.

.