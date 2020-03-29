White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

The White House holds a COVID-19 task force briefing today to provide updates and take questions from the media pool at 5:00pm ET. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream – Fox Business Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
1. The number two million deaths never should have been stated by Fauci or repeated by President Trump today. It has no basis in reality and even Fauci says this is what the number might be if we did nothing. Which is still garbage because not even Imperial College of London stands behind their early nonsense modeling.
2. This was not made clear but the current estimates of number of deaths by the CDC modeling and by Dr Cristopher Murray predicts a likely 80,000 deaths with a lower estimate of 40,000 and an upper estimate of 160,000. This seems to be the estimate recommend to President Trump and the basis for his decision to continue the restrictions until the end of April.
3. This is clearly an overestimate as the effect of successful treatment is not taken into account and the current estimates used in the model are still too high.
4. With Fauci and Birch supporting this, it would be counterproductive for President Trump to go against their recommendation. I have said we need data to get this irrational response ended. I think President Trump feels he does not yet have that data to end this nonsense.
5. Although this was not a good decision today overall for our country, I think President Trump’s instincts told him it was necessary. It does prevent the media from attributing every additional death to President Trump. He has checkmated the media.
6. When this ends with far less deaths it will be time to assess why the public health officials and experts were so off in the predictions. We already know why the media has been alarmists.
Watched Texas Gov. Abbott’s C-19 press conference this afternoon. Looks like we are well- prepared for more cases. The Nat’l Guard general did a good job explaining what, if anything, they would be helping with in various areas. She acknowledged that uniforms in a community could be stressful for the populace, who might not understand why they are there.
Take-away from the press questions: the people of Texas are PISSED at the work shut downs across the state. Half the counties in TX (we have 156) have no positive test cases of COVID-19. Many have no large urban areas. We feel like we are being held hostage by the big cities.
Gov. Abbot emphasized that they were continually studying the numbers and are waiting for the Tuesday results.
An East Alabama hospital just had a 6th person to die. I ask a friend if the hospital was using venilators and she said yes but she believes and what they are not saying (in certain cases) is virus causes heart arrhythmia and possible sudden heart stop. Virus must be monitored very closely. She is a nurse but not with this facility.
In 2017 NYC shut down 2 of their 5 morgues. I don’t know who was mayor then but I suspect it is the current villian.
I missed this in the presser today. 1,100 people have been administered the hydroxychloroquine-azythromycin cocktail in the NYC drug trials. Fantastic! Trial started two days ago, Trump said.
Please, God, let this lead to a big, positive announcement in a few days.
