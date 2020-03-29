Sunday Talks: Dr. Anthony Fauci -vs- Jake Tapper…

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CNN’s Jake Tapper (appearing from a bunker) discuss why President Trump opted to not impose a quarantine on parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut after “very intensive discussions” at the White House.
In the past ten days Dr. Fauci has significantly scaled back his media appearances, as most networks reduced their staff of hair and makeup artists.
can’t watch these 2. someone braver, please post a summary
Don’t count on me; I am absolutely not brave enough to watch this!!
Mr. Doom and Gloom discusses coronavirus with Mr. Just Doesn’t Know
Laughed out loud at your honesty. Between Upchuck Todd and Clap trap Tapper, talk about choosing between the worst of two evils. Seems like a lose, lose deal.
I listened and think Dr, Fauci is saying we are not ready to release the restrictions just yet until we have more widespread testing in the areas that haven’t been it so hard. Obviously, they can’t be in areas such as New York and New Orleans and other cities. A lot of hemming and hawing and not saying anything definite, He did say that the models are based on assumptions and his experience the worst case scenario rarely happens. If I remember correctly these models were what caused such panic.
thank you!
I would expect nothing less from Dr False-ee. He’s been wrong about everyting, so why would today be any different?
Tell us what he has been wrong about?
At the end of this Trump will give Fauci and Bird Presidential Medals of Freedom, and may leave Redfield out to make a point.
All I know is that THIS interview produced another HUGE RED LETTER headline on Drudge … “… 200,000 Americans to DIE” … DIEEEEEE !!!! Aieeeeeeee!!!! and it could be YOU!!! Implied – Because you voted for Trump … who has bungled the Coronavirus response. I am growing weary of illiterate Americans mistaking computer modeling for “science”. Mistaking computer models for reality.
We need to start keeping score of all the “scientists” who produce horrifically FAILED computer models. Who made really scary predictions that didn’t come true … not even close to what actually happened. We do this for real Doctors and Surgeons. We have a death count. A body count. So we can detect patterns of malpractice. We need a system to hold computer modelers accountable for their outlandish predictions.
Most Americans are familiar with hurricane models. They change daily based on new information put into them daily. The original computer models for this virus had very little information to impute. They were based on our population as compared to the
Most Americans are familiar with hurricane models. They change daily based on new information put into them. The original computer models for this virus had very little information to impute. They were based on our population as compared to the infection and death rates in other countries. I don’t know if the type of health care was considered or any other considerations were put into the models. I don’t know what the models are showing now or what is put into them. All we hear about is the modeling, but I would like to know what goes into them.
Jake wants to leave the impression that the Federal government is not good enough or working fast enough. It is never the states fault, it is always the federal government’s fault. Would you expect anything less?
That would book report any mainstream coverage.
And yet guys like Fake Tapper are the biggest proponents of a large, all-encroaching federal government. Go figure.
Because they are all Socialusts, so all they know is Federal Government is responsible for everything.
Summary: speculation and wild guessing as to how many Americans might be infected and how many may die, in order to fill up airtime.
Trump hate has aged Tapper by 10 years! By the way, there were 80,000 deaths from the flu in 2017-18, and I don’t remember seeing Fauci interviewed by Fake Tapper.
Jake Tapper has that fake “concerned” look on his face down pat.
That look is one a person has when they have to pass gas and all of a sudden they remember the last time they tried, they got more than they bargained for.
And, like the incompetents in Vonnegut’s “Harrison Bergeron,” Todd has a lisp.
My husband suspects that Dr. Fauci wants to be fired so he can become the new celebrity on the Left.
Your husband has good common sense. You should probably keep him.
He already is. That’s why many of us don’t trust him.
Love it!
The Democrats are 100% responsible for the covid-19 epidemic in the United States.
100%
The Democrats spent 3 years running phony investigations and an impeachment hoax.
Three years attacking Trump.
Three years distracting the American public.
Those three years could have been spent preparing for this sort of thing.
The Democrats own this 100%.
I don’t think they would have spent the time preparing even had they not been consumed with attacking Trump. The leaders of democrat cities and states are feckless and incapable of doing the hard work necessary for carrying out their responsibilities except in the best of times. At the first sign of trouble, their response is to shift blame for their incompetence and demand the federal government save them.
Change it to Uni-Party and I agree!!!
What is thee main difference between God and Anthony Fauci?
God doesn’t think He is Anthony Fauci.
haha … that’s good.
Answer: One is all knowing — the other is all sowing (as in fear)
You have as many people in NYC as in Wuhan China. Of course that city will be bad. It’s congested, populated and visited by citizens from every country in the world.
You cite several of the reasons why I make it a point to never go there.😀
Homosexuals are at greater risk it seems for various reasons–this is getting no Mainslime Media coverage but may explain a bit as to NYC and deaths in general….
Really? Where did you see that?
…And they were told social distancing was racist for months so it was allowed to spread quicker and to more people!!!
Anthony Fauci has become to ChiCom Flu what Al Gore was/is to Global Warming – High Priest.
Ah yes, very good comparison
Hello!!!!! he said will see millions cases and hundred to two hundred dead
Think this should be news
That has been debunked as utter bs–came out of the NWO “Expert” in London–finally pulled it back to under 20,000 after crashing the World Economy and knowing reality was showing it to be complete bs….The numbers are about those of Flu as Dr. F predicted in an AMA Journal interview just printed done a few months ago–contradicting his later numbers….
OF COURSE – CNN and other Demedia will scream that headline all over the screen and in its chyrons for the next several days until someone officially refutes it.
He said 100-200 THOUSAND. Pay attention or go sit in the back, please.
Yea on that. I think he’s talking world not U.S., but it needs to be clarified ASAP. I predict he will have a clarification of that number at this evenings presser. I see know way they could not clarify that. As of this morning United States Covid-19 Stats
Positive
122,157
Negative
644,604
Pending
Hospitalized
17,046
Death
2,056
Total test results
766,761
Positive + Negative
Sorce and methods for collection and reporting found here:
https://covidtracking.com/data/
We have a population of roughly 329 million in this country. The positive case rate is .04% of the population, that’s POINT .04% and the fatality rate is .0006%.
Mo: so to summarize…
about 1 in 5 people who are showing all symptoms for COVID-19, and they and their doctors believe they should receive the test, actually have it. And, then of course, there’s Kathy Griffen with a bad case of Montezuma’s Revenge from partying in Baja.
But, it still begs the big question: what is the denominator? How big is the total pool of exposed/infected individuals who have had negligible or mild symptoms… and do they gain immunity from whatever exposure they’ve experienced?
The numerator has been inflated while the denominator has been deflated by lack of testing
Nobody seems to want to SEE the numbers. They just don’t add up. 2000 deaths in the past month. Sounds like the seasonal flu.
“Nobody seems to want to SEE the numbers.”
Because IMO most of them do not want to be confused by FACTS. Speculation is preferable because network ratings and one’s own feelings of self-importance can be magnified.
Ok. Let’s make it news – 329,800,000 will not die from the coronavirus pandemic.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He must strike a pose
And bear the weight of well-tailored clothes
He must remember what he’s here for
Why he must be dressed to kill
If he has to look like Cleopatra
Then he will!
Read this was an absolute BS fest!
Fauci said between 100,000 to 200,000 Deaths in the US – this is after he co-authored a piece in the New England Journal of Medicine Thursday saying this looks to be turning out to be just a bad flu. It you can’t see that he is fear mongering and trying to keep the country shut down then I don’t know what to tell you
I read he gave that interview a few months ago and only now out–proves he is a bs artist trying to wreak havoc….
No that was in print NEJM, and dated March 26
Fauci is the “expert”.
If President Trump calls B.S on him; then it’s all of the Commie Propaganda media and all the Democrats calling for his impeachment over not taking it seriously.
If President Trump directs for a nationwide shutdown; then all of a sudden every media outlet currently saying he “must do more”, “he must shut it all down”, will turn on a dime and say, “see, he’s a dictator, we knew it!”. Impeach!
So, Fauci’s the “expert”. Let him “lead” the way.
If the people cannot see through all this and use their VOTES (and/or perhaps take to the streets in protest) to enact change – then it’s not gonna happen.
Barr isn’t going to “save” us..
President Trump; 1 person, can’t do everything.
*WE* the people have to do it.
President Trump has shown all of us how fast and high the USA can reach. If *WE* give him the resources, he and we can all soar back there quickly.
If we don’t, we won’t.
He;s a real Dr. Jeckle and Mr. Hyde.
A lot of people don’t trust Dr. Fauci, even influential people in the medical field.
https://techstartups.com/2020/03/21/coronavirus-myths-fear-mongering-mit-biologist-doubles-attack-deep-state-slamming-dr-anthony-fauci-deep-state-emperor-fauci/
Well if you withhold successful treatment cocktails like hydroxychloroquine, zinc & azithromycin or postpone approving them waiting on lengthy CDC “clinical trials” then Democrats and the corrupt msm will get their wish of 100-200,000 deaths in order to blame President! That’s how you get 100-200,000 deaths!
just a bad flu
Bad memory? He wrote that the mortality rate could be 1% or less, as compared to estimates back then of 3% or 4%. He also said the rate was 10 times worse than the flu (flu mortality rate is estimated to be 0.1% i.e. 1/1000 who get it will die). Here 1/100 who get it will die (as far as we can tell.)
So far the number of deaths in the US is still rising, and the ratio of deaths to confirmed cases is over 1/100 i.e. over 1%.
I think most testing is on people with symptoms. If there are people who have it, but have no symptoms, they are not showing up in huge numbers. The point is, as the number of confirmed cases goes up, expect the number of deaths to rise in tandem. That will only change if some of the proposed medicines work, and they are used (not just studied or blocked from use by dem governors — what the hell are they thinking?)
I honestly don’t think I have ever watched CNN. Not gonna start now. Will rely on the hardened deplorables to watch and report back.
Thank you for your service, brave and hardened deplorables.
I watched CNN back in the 80s when Crossfire was cool, but that’s about it.
Interesting side effect of this social distancing is watching all these news presenters without the professional hair and make-up jobs, background dramatic music to add oomph to their preferred story-line
it’s like a great leveling taking place where people can start seeing these ‘stars’ for what they really are, no better or worse than everyone else, no smarter than what questions some assistant has put in front of them and without those assistants to do that
am finding that the new media, sites like CTH, the various other army of citizen journalists that sprung up in the midst of the early days of the Trump campaign, are in a great position for seeing the excellent work they are doing to break through the msm’s usual stranglehold.
We’re definitely not in Kansas anymore.
If the assumptions for a model are incorrect then the low end and the high end can be completely wrong. Why look at the middle numbers if the assumptions/model are wrong? Fauci talks out of both sides of his mouth. They already said those models assume NOTHING extra is being done including shutting down areas and using certain medications. So this interview is useless and so is Tapper.
GIGO – Garbage in; gospel out.
It wasn’t that long ago when the MSM had Al Gore on and hung on his every prediction, all of which has failed spectacularly.
In contrast, I believe all of Albert Einstein’s theories/predictions have held up. Which one will Fauci be most like? I strongly suspect somewhere in between, but much closer to Al Gore.
I wish PTrump would not allow this man to keep talking to the media..he is a disaster. Can’ t he be put in a back room position…or better yet retired.
Send him to be Coumo’s right hand man after all 1/2 of the crises is located there. Dr. birx can handle the rest of the country just fine.
Mo, I think you took the thoughts right from POTUS. Put him in charge of NYC with full access to federal assistance. Leave him with instructions not to let anyone leave or be open for business until he thinks it safe!
Fauci the Magnificent
😷 He-He-
Very interesting article on Dr Fauci, Corona Virus, Bill Gates and vaccine production.
https://nationalfile.com/president-trump-vs-bill-gates-on-treatment-fauci-has-a-100-million-conflict-of-interest/
“President Trump Vs. Bill Gates on Treatment: Fauci Has A $100 Million Conflict of Interest
The President Is Racing To Save Lives
President Donald Trump is fighting to find a medical solution for Coronavirus in the short term, expressing hope that the anti-malaria drug Chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine can help patients suffering from the Chinese virus.
The truth is that President Donald Trump is locked in an intense power struggle with Bill Gates, who is pushing his vaccines, which will not be available to the public until after November’s election. Gates has a lot of pull in the medical world, he has a multi-million dollar relationship with Dr. Fauci, and Fauci originally took the Gates line supporting vaccines and casting doubt on Chloroquine…….”
Surely, you can’t mean that millions of dollars would impact narratives involving the life and death of Americans… would you?
And sorry about calling you, “Surely”.
Vaccines with individual identifying modules hooked up to Microsoft in order to advance a control mechanism in a total-life system that he holds the key to . . .?
Gates and his “pull in the medical world”…consider the electronic medical record (EMR) and the Internet-intranet platforms….?
WOW, what an article. That says it all. Thanks for the share. This ties it up in a neat bow. There was some ‘crazy’ conspiracy theory going around that Gates patented the virus some years ago.. Yeh that is just crazy isn’t it? hmmm These jolly tin foil hatters… sigh!
I posted the following in the Dr Birx with Chuck Todd. Its relevant to post it here. In addition someone who can get a message to Sundance in regards to Dr Fauci and Dr Birx. They are not what they appear to be.
“Dr Fauci and Dr Birx are not what they seem. Look at this video “amazing polly”. We are being played. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSfP8sXtMbk
Make your own judgements.”
Regards
Climate Heretic
Please pray for our dear President Trump that he will be able to clearly see what is reality and what is not. May he make the boldest ‘right’ decisions he has ever made concerning this virus whether Fauci or anyone else agrees with him. Open heaven over President Trump! It occurred to me that NY is where the ‘shaking their fist at God’ by the Democrat leaders happened last year concerning abortion up to the time of birth was celebrated. CA Democrat leadership has also been proud against righteousness in God’s sight. Washington State has a spiritual problem on one half the state. We all know about Bourbon St. in LA. Are we willing to stand in the gap for these areas of the U.S. and repent for the sinfulness of our nation?
Communist De blasio says if worship centers don’t comply
with orders they could be closed permanently.
Outrageous is too weak of a word.
Not to mention that puke was encouraging
people in march to go about their daily lives
which was grossly irrisponsible.
All churches and synagogues must be converted into Mosques. Allah Akbar !
This just might be the force behind the entire hoax! First they are trying to contain public praying inside of a church now they are trying to close the church. He needs listen to words of wisdom from Hillary, ” They cling to their guns and religion.”
Is he going to claim immanent domain on all churches? Maybe he is going to make a lot of parks or something.
Mosques? Not so much.
Laughing – Where are mosques in your proclamation? Nervous about including muslim’s?
Or enforcing this STUPID talking point? Yea – send the best into the belly of the beast, see what happens. CornaIdiot!
Laughing – Where are mosques in your proclamation? Nervous about including muslim’s?
Or enforcing this STUPID talking point? Yea – send the best into the belly of the beast, see what happens. CornaIdiot!
DUMBlasio tested negative for IQ.
No questions or discussion about hydroxychloroquine & z-pac. Why?
Look! A squirrel!
Because he won’t get any kickbacks from a generic drug that’s also cheap.
Medical Industrial Complex hard at work.
Those simple and readily available medications provide too positive a discussion and too much hope for the Left’s preferred narrative and agenda.
Joebkonobi, you blasphemous snake jumping lynx. How dare you suggest that a federal bureaucrat should address such a mundane subject.
A treatment and cure conversation is for the grubby peons that actually work in clinical situations to save lives.
So this is the deep state’s next move, we stay inside in fear or fight our way back to normality
Can’t stand Tapper, but I don’t find Fauci that bad to watch, he qualified everything just as did Dr. Birx. These “journalists” ask questions of President Trump or his spokespeople as if they expect them to be prognosticators. Tell us how many! Tell us when! Etc., etc. None of the interviewees have yet pointed out how childish and unrealistic these types of inquiries are.
Dr. Fauci may be monetarily conflicted, but President Trump has shown throughout his entire Presidency that he likes to hear from all sides, particularly when in need of particular expertise.
Fauci wants to see a decline in Wuhan flu positives, but that should only matter in a static model, which is where scientists seem to live. They do not consider the human response side of the equation. I would be satisfied with a drop in the rate of increase of hospitalizations and deaths, as the human side is better prepared to handle more hard cases every day. Plus, we do not know what a drop in positives really is. Since we started this adventure with none to sparse testing, more testing can only result in more positives! If the scientists are keeping us prisoner until positives drop, we’re all going to “die in prison.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. That’s a ridiculous thresh hold temperature as I’ve read lots of reports of people having little or no fever. I did hear that the FDA has fast-track approved some entities to put out fast-read antibody tests. We will have to have those to find out who has antibodies in order to ever know the true statistics of this thing. Right now the statistics look “bad” because the only cases being counted are those with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath who are also considered high risk.
The state of louisiana is providing excellent statistics. Check it out the number hospitalized including how many hospitalized that are requiring to be on ventilators.
You are correct abt. the poor diet and heart disease etc. but remember this thing hit us after caregivers brought it back to the nursing homes after attending Mardi Gras, where millions came from all over the world. It’s not really about the populations economic station as much although we’re not the most prosperous for sure. Thanks check it out.
http://ldh.la.gov/Coronavirus/
Mo, I am a native Louisiana girl and am right now in Lafayette. I agree with the statistics they are giving us. I just wish we knew the true number of people with the virus – we only know the sickest. I did not mean offense by what I was saying about diabetes and poverty and how being poor can make diabetes worse based on food choices and access. You’re exactly right about Mardi Gras and it’s a shame. I do understand why it wasn’t cancelled, though, given the climate at the time. I think this took us all by surprise but, in retrospect ,not surprising at all. God bless you and yours – stay well and safe.
I would be inclined to think Mardi Gras at the outset of this has more to do with the NOLA cases and deaths than obesity or race. Diabetes and kidney disease probably increases the death rate.
Guessed – yes, I was referring to the death rate, not the infection itself. That is exactly right. There was a news report yesterday that said of the deaths in Louisiana, the biggest underlying health factors were (in order) diabetes, kidney disease and obesity. Often those 3 go hand in hand. Only 5% of the deaths have not had an underlying condition.
….hair and makeup…. OMG i snickered.
It could be because of the shortage of hair/MU artists but I think his wife also shortened his leash.
Or got a long whip.
Maybe someone should ask this slithering creature why the virus has taken a particular liking to killing liberals in socialist cities and states.
“–vs–“?
Fauci also has no problem setting tapper straight. I’m liking the unity of the covid team. 👍🏼 I’m sad of the idea that this 15 days to slow the spread didnt work and maybe was doomed to “fail” because we new during that time we would have infinitely more tests and therefore more cases. Over all, I’m happy the team is coordinated on the messaging. Stops the media from choosing a good and bad Dr 💯
Huh?
Dr Fauci has become a showboat. Time to send him to an L.A. Rec Center.
P.T.
BarnumFaucu
“In 1835, PT Barnum, then 25, learned from a friend of the existence of the “161-year-old” Heth, who had papers that “proved” that she was once the nursemaid to none other than George Washington.
Heth was the property of John S. Bowling, of Kentucky. R.W. Lindsey, also of Kentucky, a small-time showman, purchased the right to exhibit Heth.
Barnum, upon learning of Lindsey’s exhibit, purchased the rights to her for $1,000 and proceeded to turn her into a lucrative attraction, turning a profit of $1,500 a week.
To boost ticket sales, Barnum took a counterintuitive approach. He would send a scathing, anonymous letter to the editor of the newspaper where she was being exhibited that would question her authenticity. This, in turn, would generate controversy and even more ticket sales.
After Heth’s death, an autopsy revealed that she was only about 80 years old. But according to the book, “Barnum: America’s Greatest Showman” by Philip Kunhardt and others, the bluff continued even after her death. Barnum’s cohort, Levi Lyman, sent a letter to the New York Herald claiming that the “real Joice Heth” was still alive and performing in Connecticut. The Herald fell for the trick.”
I never heard the most important question that could end all the panic. Has anybody died while being treated with Hydroxycholoquine and Z-Pack? End or greatly truncate the fatality/mortality issue and all the panic about lockdowns and quarantines end. Fauci talks out of both sides of his mouth and it’s seems to me he is way too invested in continuing the panic and lockdowns. It seems that is the most important thing to him and damn any effective life saving treatment.
Yes, it doesn’t always save the severe cases, reports are that it is far more effective when given while cases are mild.
yeah, I think that’s what I’ve read too. I somehow think lots of people don’t want easy solutions.
Dr. Zolenka who was on Rudy’s common sense has been givinga 3 drug cocktail with great success.
hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc.
He said of 450-500 people he has treated with this cocktail, zero deaths and only 3 in hospital.
Seems Pretty impressive.
I just watched this video – getting some Zinc tomorrow! Very impressive. And all of these liberal idiots downplaying this potentially life-saving treatment. If you listen to the very simplified explanation he gives of why this works it makes complete sense. I did some research into hydroxychloroquine a few days ago just to get a basic understanding of how it works to treat people with malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. The article was very scientific and I can’t easily explain it, but basically it attacks at the cellular level. It makes sense that this alone might help – add the Zinc and it seems like a no-brainer, frankly. If anyone with a modicum of sense explained this to President Trump it makes complete sense that he would be touting this protocol. The Z-pak is a “just in case” prophylactic for secondary bacterial infection.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
*wear Masks for months…*
This will Fauci’s last rodeo. Writes his book, takes his cash. Takes to the elites’ narrative building circuit.
Meanwhile the CDC and big pharma rake in billions for the vaccinations.
Fauci is 79.
Retirement has always been on the horizon.
This process has almost certainly aged him.
So what if he writes a book.
I bet you would take a vaccine if someone invented it.
The issue of the number of positives and waiting for that to drop without a comprehensive data set on the mortality rate verses actual need for hospitalization rate verses experiencing moderate to severe flu like symptoms for a number of days rate is worthless to the the partial and selective reopening decisions to be made. If the vast majority of people in good health and 50 years old and younger is moderate flu symptoms, then waiting for the “curve to turn down” would be ridiculous and destroy our country economically. This fool needs comprehensive random testing en mass, apart from current soft quarantine and social distancing, to be the number one priority given our economy probably doesn’t have the time necessary to wait for a curve down turn. Getting the data necessary to make the selective re-opening decision is the only way to mitigate not only the fear and panic but the potential death blow to our economy for years to come.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I write from experience(!). And in answer to your next question, the answer is yes, and just following my own written recommendations in comments here, using large, continuing doses of echinacea with goldenseal. As a matter of fact, it only held on for about 3 days against that herbal regimen, which is LESS than the time I have experienced with a typical flu that gets into my system. It’s not comfortable, and certainly serious, for a day or two (I never appeared sick, nor couldn’t go to the store to get what I needed, like more echinacea — I don’t hoard, even that), but not deadly, and certainly quickly curable (just as its onset was notably rapid).
All things considered (and I do, when others don’t), everything points to a virus deliberately made to be scary, but unable to “close the deal” after it has infected a person, unless the immune system of that person is substantially, and already, compromised. And it has shown there are no competent immunologists, just as I found there are no competent climate scientists. Too much truth has been denied, across all of the sciences, all of mankind’s intellectual endeavors, for too long. Does Man want the truth now, in all things, or not?
I would like to see Sundance get to work on a CIA-China connection, from last November say (the months when it became apparent the “impeachment” was a criminal, and treasonous, hoax, to sane people). People have been writing here and elsewhere that many got strangely sick earlier this year or late last year (which made me remember I too got a bug in late Jan/early Feb too — and it was notably fast like this, too, to get into the body), and they think it might be covid19 — which only shows just how quickly, how precisely, this hoax followed the last, impeachment fraud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
How much will that Doctor make writing a book on the pandemic? In my world we call Doctors like him Fanaticists.
IMHO the President is adhering to the wise adage:
“Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer”
No way he should allow Fauci to join the opposition.
That picture of Dr. Fauci on the video link looks like an aged Alfred E. Neuman.
