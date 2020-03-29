FDA Issues Emergency Authorization for the Use of Hydroxychloroquine to Combat Coronavirus Effective Immediately…

Well, well, well…. After the media went bananas trying to refute President Trump several weeks ago after he spoke optimistically about the potential for a malaria medication called chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to be used to combat the coronavirus, today the FDA has approved its use.
WASHINGTON – The Food and Drug Administration on Sunday issued an emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, decades-old malaria drugs championed by President Donald Trump for coronavirus treatment despite scant evidence.
The agency allowed for the drugs to be “donated to the Strategic National Stockpile to be distributed and prescribed by doctors to hospitalized teen and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or feasible,” HHS said in a statement, announcing that Sandoz donated 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to the stockpile and Bayer donated 1 million doses of chloroquine.
The move was supported by the White House, part of a larger Trump-backed effort to speed the use of anti-malaria drugs as a potential therapy for a virus that has no proven treatment or cure. FDA already has allowed New York state to test administering the medication to seriously ill patients, and some hospitals have added it to their treatment protocols.
“Let’s see how it works,” Trump said at a press briefing on Sunday, referencing New York state’s efforts. “It may. It may not.”
[…] Three officials told POLITICO that FDA’s planned move would facilitate more access to the drug by allowing more manufacturers to produce or donate it. (read more)
Without insurance, Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate 200mg 60 each is about $15-20; Z-pak is $9. Under Medicare, about $4 total.
President Trump needs to be very careful when he gives his press conferences. Today, he touched/adjusted the microphone in front of him at least 4 times after other people spoke. He also touched his nose and eyes with his fingers. He needs to be tested everyday, as “hands to face” causes 99% of infections. Pray for our President.
I pray for him every day and for his family, as well. I saw what you just described and am worried about that as well as the torture he puts himself through by allowing the aggressive press to question him mercilessly. If I were his doctor, I would advise him to conduct the briefings without the press. It is not good for his mental or physical health.
I am sure that the people who love him and appreciate him and are proud that he’s our President are feeling so bad for what he has to endure needlessly. Today, Sunday, March 29, it was a Question and Accusation session. For the good of this whole hurting country, why are we having to be subjected to this agony? More important, why does he?
And…the President smacks-down Fauci and his Big Pharma cabal. Tony got run-over because he wouldn’t get out of the way.
To all those Governors…
I guess eating CROW wasn’t the CURE
Okay I freaked out in the earlier thread. I believe I know what POTUS is doing.
1 he pushes the potential death number to 2 million— when the real number is a flu season number, he wins.
2 he pushes the chloroquine cure. He wins
3 he pushes out 2 weeks. He wins. Under promise over deliver
4 his name is on the checks. He wins.
I was not happy with 2 million deaths and 2 more weeks, but I see the moves. An extra 2 weeks doesn’t matter either way. It is what it is. He gets more time to roll out the cure. He wants the people to demand back to work. He can rise to the occasion. He appears prudent. He listens to experts. Impeachment is off the table. Biden is irrelevant. Cuomo is now unhinged. Questions about Cuomo surface. He isolates Fauci. He now can claim he saved millions of people. Here is the biggie. He destroys the media and all the critics. Now for the economy. If he is viewed as the man of the hour people may get encouraged. That is the only thing that can get you out of a recession. The belief that it’s over. I think Trump was given a really bad hand. But I can almost see where he is trying to move this. I think he won a war of attrition with newsome and Cuomo. They thought Trump would do something rash to protect his economy. He won’t. He pivoted to wartime president. That was not expected. Now New Yorkers are getting pissed at Cuomo. Florida hates them. Michigan hates it’s governor. This crap may have backfired. Trump may think with a fast Chloroquine vaccine. The 2 month shut down won’t take long to bounce back. And he may make a modern monetary theory play.
How many posts like these have we seen since January 2016. “I freaked out and I shouldn’t have.” “I doubted POTUS and I was wrong.” People need to get control of their emotions and quit thinking that they know better than POTUS. You’d think that after all the available evidence, this wouldn’t be an issue.
Praise the LORD. God is great!!
This never would have happened w/o President Trump. He with the help of God who is watching over him has just saved thousands and thousands of lives in America.
Start carving that smiling face on Mt Rushmore. Can we rename it. Mt. Trump?
So many commies and fake news Trump haters are now eating crow. Hope they choke on it. Forgive me. Lord. Hope they choke just a little. Just enough to scare the crap out of ’em.
Just think how many people now have hope of this virus not being a death sentence if one contracts it. And I bet the results are going to be astronomical.
And In spite of all the efforts by the fake news, governors, Dr. Fauchi, Our fearless leader never wavered on his support of getting this drug in use for this chi com virus.
I would say I’m speechless, but obviously I’m not.
Winning! Big Pharma is punching a wall right now!
Why?
This pandemic will come and go before any Pharma company will get anything out of it.
Under Obama or someone similar I would bet my house the potential solution/cure would come from a “new” drug with a huge price tag. Remember this will likely have a wave 2 narrative closer to election and if this drug is effective that makes it harder for them to get their share of the taxpayer handouts. Wave 2…. election….don’t forget… it’ll happen.
Because perhaps this cheap drug to produce can effectively knock out other flu strains.
And if that’s the case, the drug companies and other stakeholders who reap the economic benefit of the relatively expensive millions and millions of flu shots that have been given each year will stand to lose millions and millions and millions of dollars.
I’m just sayin’ it’s a possibility.
This drug has been useful against other SARS viruses in the past.
Wuhan flu is a SARS virus.
@Guessed, Not for lack of trying. Why give an inexpensive and very effective drug when you can hold out for a VERY expensive drug and lucrative patent?
Asking, you, Dr. Fauci…
Asking YOU, Dr. Fauxi…you DS A S S !!!
Hahaha! Thank God for our great President! I despise Fauci and I was sorely disappointed in Dr. Birx today, but our VSG is indefatigable! I am encouraged now because our VSG just won’t fully hand the globalist what they want. I pray this goes through all the land and stops this virus spread in it’s track over the next weeks to hand us a major victory. MAGA!
Indeed pray!
I AM praying! YES!!!!
Pray ALWAYS, as mother Mary enjoined us all @ Fatima, PRAY, PRAY ,PRAY !!!
Pray to the Father, pray to His son our precious savior Jesus Christ, pray to the all powerful LOVE between them, the Holy Spirit….THY WILL BE DONE ,
BEG for mercy, forgiveness & healing !!!
To my fellow Patriot and Trump Supporter like myself, I was at work and was unable to see today’s press conference briefing, but can you please expand on what you meant by being “sorely disappointed by Dr. Birx today?? Has she turned on our President after the media went after her head? I hate the mainstream media because they want everyone to hate our President, First Lady, his family and MAGA members of the administration.
I too detest Fauci as his only loyalty is to Hillary Clinton and I personally feel part of the deep state. Why do I think like this for Fauci? The media will kiss the butt of Fauci and constantly moan and groan just to create friction and lies of Fauci being mistreated by our President when I care and support our President; not the human waste and idiot called Fauci who is just another scumbag Democrat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, Dr. Birx resorted today to fear mongering about the disease “models” that a couple of days ago she was suggesting was way off base and not reflecting the actual numbers coming in.
So, yes, she essentially bowed to the pressure and put the President in a position to err on the side of caution.
After iwatching Rudy’s interview of Dr. Zelensky and when watching the task force on TV later I kept yelling for a question about chloroquine but none came. Those two task force doctors are so depressing. But, now there is hope that this combination of approved medicines will turn the tide.
DONALD JOHN TRUMP IS THE MAN IN THE ARENA described by THEODORE ROOSEVELT!
THE MAN IN THE ARENA
“It is not the critic who counts;
not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles,
or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.
The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena,
whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood;
who strives valiantly; . . . who errs, who comes short again and again,
because there is no effort without error and shortcoming
but who does actually strive to do the deeds,
who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions
who spend himself in a worthy cause,
who at best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement,
and who at worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly,
so that his place shall never be with those cold
and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
~Theodore Roosevelt
The media and Dems are so mentally that we should use funds to have them all committed.
Thank you Jesus!
So happy, prayers answered!
Now, hopefully Witchmer won’t be able to block it’s usage!!!
This needs to override the idiotic edicts in NV, and MI. This medication cocktail needs to be given to at risk patients BEFORE they need hospitalization. We need to keep patients OUT OF THE HOSPITAL. The improved chances for survival demands it…….
The majority of doctors do care about their patients and want the best outcome for them. They want to keep their patients out of the hospital. I believe they will prescribe it to outpatients. Hopefully there will be enough supply for local pharmacies.
Many antibiotics and are prescribed “off label.”
EXACTLY I go crazy reading the recommendations from my state. They basically want you to be dying BEFORE they’ll even test you or allow you near the hospital. The studies in this drug clearly could prevent the drastic measures before needing the ventilator.
LikeLiked by 4 people
She works at a hospital and a RN from her unit was hospitalized with Covid-19 and the husband of the RN is hospitalized with Covid-19. The RN recovered but the husband is not doing well.
POTUS; “Let’s see what happens… I’ve been right a lot!”
FDA giving Americans false hope. News orgs now push to censor FDA releases for pushing ‘fake news’. 😉
So now what happens to states that have outlawed it’s use? Nevada’s governor banned it’s prescription.
They will quietly remove their stupid bans because their people won’t like it too much to see others getting treated and getting better, while they are at risk.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Nevada's governor issued the order at the request of it's state Board of Pharmacy. The order applied to community pharmarcies, outpatient, not institutional settings like hospitals. Hydroxychloroquine was facing shortages for those who are regularly prescribed it for it's indicated uses.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let the otherwise useless FBI perp walk the rogue grubbenors for breaking the RIGHT TO TRY law.
Everyone in his state knows that their lives mean nothing to him.
The manifestation of the very early quip, “He could cure cancer and they would attack him for puting oncologist out of business.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/03/once_again_trump_was_right_and_the_media_were_wrong.html
Or as Mike Huckabee often says (paraphrasing):
If Donald Trump walked on water, they would mock him for not knowing how to swim.’
PT has accomplished several things with his announcement tonight of extending the self quarantine model. He has left Fauci and Birx out on a wire, he has kicked the media in the nuts and he has proven himself a strong leader that gives hope to a hurting and scared nation. When everyone was poo pooing him over his excitement about this “game changer” he was planning his burial of the virus along with the evil liars in the media and bureaucratic medical community. People are not going to forget that PT championed this while being called all sorts of names. Can’t wait for Tuesday or Wednesday.
Right behind you on waiting for Tuesday or Wednesday Chip Doctor! And, YES, PR HAS accomplished several things this his announcement!!!
oops: meant PT, not PR. :>)
Praise God and Praise Trump. It will be over soon!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just wish this was done sooner as this likely won’t help our friend who is not expected to make it through the night from the virus. He is early 80’s but traveled recently (why?). He was in very good health and still very active. Its a shame he is one of us and a big Trump fan. He and I would often discuss politics and we were always on the same page. Tested pos on Thurs his vitals were good so they sent him home…Friday AM his family called 911 and has been battling since then. Today took a turn for the worse. I just feel awful for his family and the fact he is all alone right now.
We also had a 47 yr old man pass this weekend in our town….talk is no underlying health conditions either.
I believe the virus is a legit threat however the hysteria is as well. It should also be known he used a cpap machine so we are wondering if that helped get the virus further into his lungs.
I can’t stress this enough make sure the people you know are taking this seriously. My dad is a major risk early 80’s, lung cancer two times etc. You always think it won’t you but the elderly need to treat this like a death sentence if they get it. This guy was in very good shape and it wiped him out.
What state is our friend in?
Sorry for this loss. This is a very serious virus,especially the listed groups we are familiar with. One thing not being discussed enough is our obesity epidemic with the acute respiratory syndrome. Not something you want if walking up the stairs winds a person.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying for your friend, rckymtn.
Prayers for your friend.
hope your friend makes a turn to the better.
Sad to here. The Capp theory sounds plausible. The first sign get tested immediately and get a script immediately. The earlier the better. Sending a senior home without men’s is unacceptable. The 10 minute test by Abbott is a game changer. God bless.
I would wager large that this remedy will render large benefit.
Mark, ‘I would wager’ that it already has. In fact, it’s not a wager; many doctors have attested to the efficacy of this protocol.
Sadly, the media won’t report on the successes cuz Orange Man Very Very Bad….
All of this could be same for the common cold or seasonal flu, which can also (1) kill the elderly, (2) kill those with underlying medical issues, and (3) incapacitate normally healthy people for 2 weeks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sorry, meant to reply to the comment two posts up.
Thank you for the much needed perspective.
Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was approved to treat malaria and Lupus (it’s “label” indications), not COVID-19. This FDA ruling now allows doctors to legally prescribe this medicine without running afoul of laws that prohibit prescribing medicine for unapproved (“off lablel”) uses.
Off label use is perfectly legal, especially on an FDA approved drug that’s been used for about 70 years!
I’m linking to my comment from the presser thread, not because I think *I* am important, but because IT is important information:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/29/white-house-coronavirus-task-force-briefing-500pm-et-livestream-4/comment-page-1/#comment-7998651
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
It was for malaria before it was for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, so the latter two were, in fact, off label use for a while.
I should add that the only hurdle was that the insurance company didn’t want to cover the off label use, so my doctor wrote a letter and voila! They covered it.
Off label prescribing is legal; for the prescriber the possible downside is increased liability risk or if the off label is too crazy, problems with the state medical board.
From a .gov site:
"Off-label prescribing is when a physician gives you a drug that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved to treat a condition different than your condition. This practice is legal and common. In fact, one in five prescriptions written today are for off-label use."
the large Pharma companies are 100% against any cheap cure that works. They try to stop anything that they cannot make billions on. For big Pharma it is all about money and in the past they have a number of times blocked other cures costing little to treat conditions and diseases. In fact at home I already have a stockpile of several good possible cures for this that have been 100% banned in the USA. I have to get from other countries because big Pharma and FDA ran them out of the USA.
Big Pharma also control a number of politicians. So who controls Mi and NV governors? Pharma most likely, or they are just that stupid in their leftist cult beliefs.
So this $20 maybe pretty effective treatment cuts big Pharma out of Billions of future profits whenever they can make a vaccine or other very high or overpriced treatment. Big Pharmas like most large companies are very corrupt and incompetent in moving fast with anything.
Big Pharma. They gamble 500 million dollars for their next big winner. No money in this.
Now 50,000 patients survive, those that live will spend a few million over the next 15 years.
Dead people do not buy any drugs.
I have read about the NIH purposely pretending to be interested in testing alternative cancer cures that had been show to be effective, then purposely sabotaging the study by not following the originating doctor’s cancer treatment protocol, thereby putting the test subjects lives at risk so that they couldn’t survive.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
True. Regulatory capture at work.
Thankfully, POTUS his MAGA team are cleaning things up. He will have greater headwinds going into his next term after he wins the election.
Perhaps why the extension today and the statement by Novartis CEO. Something is cooking and President Trump may have the inside track. If this works, he’s seeing around corners (Again!) and got the suburban mom crowd on board as a great protector.
Still worried about the small businesses and employees though but I guess life goes on.
In the end those small businesses with business acumen will most likely survive thanks to the fact that PDJT recognized their value to the overall economy and has had Mnuchin plan the best way in which to help them via the $2.2T rescue bill.
Those who cannot keep their small business alive until April 30, with all the help this bill offers, are probably better off as employees when the economy comes roaring back, and their businesses probably would not have survived in the long run anyway.
Keep your eye on the actual daily results versus those in the current predictions as shown at https://covid19.healthdata.org/projections
Hope that new data other factors, including HCQ, bend it further below it’s current projected path.
PDJT also kicked the FDA’s ass over the delay in approving the Ohio company method for decontaminating and reusing N95 masks. The FDA has been dragging out the approval for 4 years. The FDA had given approval for 10,000 per day but no more. The issue was if the process was good for 10,000 then it is good for a million or more or it’s not good for any. Approved for unlimited today. If it wasn’t for PDJT, nothing would have happened.
Oh this is terrible! We can not do this! We must have at least 5 years of double blind testing in which neither the participants nor the experimenters know who is receiving a particular treatment.. This is going to send the world’s greatest scientist and doctor into cardiac arrest. Or he may resign and then where would we be ?
And we must be sure all 57 genders are represented. We also must not violate any passages in the Holy Qur’an. Certainly males should be given preference as otherwise it would be insulting the Prophet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
*****
There is some benefit to that attitude, poorly, incompletely tested meds can do a lot of harm, ie. Cutter labs polio vaccine, thalidomide, Fen-Phen, Vioxx, etc. However, for gov’t bureaucrats it’s all about “process” and not results. The Hydroxychloroquine zpac is a risk benefit situation. The drugs are well known and there is enough evidence that the combo maybe useful. Even if a year later, the treatment isn’t as good as we hope, the downside for trying is low. If both drugs were in early Phase II trials that would be a different situation, where risks could be very high. Fortunately, PDJT knows how to evaluate risk/benefit and is not afraid to make decisions.
Hallelujah!
I hope they also extend its use as a prophylaxis for health care workers, as it’s been shown very effective for that as well. Laura Ingraham had a doctor on her show this week who was treating C-19 patients, and said that he and his family had taken the hydroxychloroquine for prophylactic purposes, and so far, so good.
Plus, one of my daughters is a nurse who works in a hospital.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said his Sandoz generics unit’s malaria, lupus and arthritis drug hydroxychloroquine is the company’s biggest hope against the coronavirus, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Novartis has pledged to donate 130 million doses and is supporting clinical trials needed before the medicine, which U.S. President Donald Trump also has been promoting, can be approved for use against the coronavirus.
Other companies including Bayer and Teva have also agreed to donate hydroxychloroquine or similar drugs, while Gilead Sciences is testing its experimental drug remdesivir against coronavirus.
“Pre-clinical studies in animals as well as the first data from clinical studies show that hydroxychloroquine kills the coronavirus,” Narasimhan told the newspaper. “We’re working with Swiss hospitals on possible treatment protocols for the clinical use of the drug, but it’s too early to say anything definitively.”
And this from WSJ op/ed, not paywalled:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/an-update-on-the-coronavirus-treatment-11585509827
Note the comments from the rabid left.
BTW, its a good time to note that many on the Left are deluded by scientism, excessive belief in the power of scientific knowledge and techniques. Obviously I’m not going to knock the scientific method, nor the helpfulness of clinical studies to ID the best intervention strategies and doses, but please, I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time.
Like the good French Dr. who did the informal study, lots of clinicians believe in first do no harm…they are trying to help their patients on a case by case basis. And, btw, clinical studies are sometimes shut down if a treatment group is doing so well that it become unethical to withhold treatment from the control group.
Let’s hope the whack-job leftist lose this one big time
YES! “…hope the whack job leftist lose this one big time…” YES!!!
My dad had terrible trouble with leg cramps and climbing tall 70′ silos with 2′ spaced steps would also give me unbearable cramps at night. The old man gave me some quinine sulfate capsules (which is one of the first anti-malaria drugs and somewhat related to Hydroxychloroquine) and the cramps would end in less than a minute. God what a relief!
Of course today it is outlawed in the U.S. but it is available with prescription in Canada. There are risks taking it but when a victim, especially an invalid, gets leg cramps they really doesn’t care what they are. Much of the medical establishment scoffs at the effectiveness.
It is also interesting that throughout history the U.S. military (notably Chester Puller) had an impossible time getting Doctors to prescribe heavy enough doses of quinine sulfate to wipe out malaria instead of constant recurrences.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All eyes on the New York test.
I believe that sound we hear is the cavalry mounting up.
LikeLiked by 5 people
this country and the world need positive results now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
There have already been a few on TV talking about it working for them.
Laura Ingraham had one on last week I saw. Wish I could remember where he was located. Hopefully they start bringing on more.
The Deep State hates this. The power of the FDA to approve drugs has a breech I the wall. First of many I hope.
YUUUGE WIN for everyone except libtards who love to capitalize on chaos and panic.
PT takes such good care of all of us that I feel like calling him Dad.
Someone needs to tell Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer, please. And while you’re in touch with her, ask her whose idea it was to threaten the Drs. and Pharmacists with loss of licenses if they prescribed or administered it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hellooooooooooo, re-election, PDJT!
FANTASTIC news!!!! Upon hearing about the effectiveness of “quinine” some days ago, and after reading some wise Treehouser comments, I bought up a few extra bottles of tonic for my gin n tonics. Lo and behold, yesterday at my grocery store in Oklahoma City, the tonic section was cleaned out. Someone got the memo. Silly, I know … I guess some of us must think a bit of quinine, like the Brits took in India to prevent malaria, might help today. Who knows?
As Trump implied, once Americans begin to coalesce together as a whole, a wonderful esprit de corps sinks into each American heart, and psyche and then permeates the country to Make America Healthy Again, !
I think it’s safe to say that if DJT had followed Fauci’s lead (he said in a very dismissive way it’s just anecdotal), that we would not be doing this good thing now, if ever. Just showing yet again that ability trumps credentials.
Hydroxychloroquine and Its cousin chloroquine were used to treat SARS patients in Hong Kong in 2008.
From Late January until today there are only four deaths from Covid19.
So what does this mean for Nevada and Michigan where it has been blocked?
Law suits or possible criminal charges of murder against the governor.
Now *that would be awesome.
There was a 3rd state that “forbid” it too, right?
Hydroxy-Chloroquine and wear face masks outside à la Japonaise and this pest will go away in no time. What do you have to lose? Trump is a genius.
The Abbott 10 minute test and HC+ Z will be the game changer. This summer will be boom times again. The vaccine will be speeded up and be ready before end of year. Only this President could have done this. The Lord’s providence is visible to those that see.
Amen! But I expect a vaccine in Trump time, by the end of October. Ahead of schedule. Under budget.
Another treeper shared this video recently. I hope more doctors see it. Dr Vladimir Zelensky explains how hydroxychloroquine COMBINED WITH ZINC has been shown to block the virus from replicating in the lung tissue of high risk patients. When prescribed BEFORE hospitalization, *none* of the patients has developed ARDS or required ventilators. So why wait?
In other words, ICU’s are already treating patients with this regimen, but to limited success. Some 50 percent succuumb to ARDS anyway, because their lungs have already been destroyed *before* treatment was initiated.
Please don’t wait until patients are already hospitalized. Those at highest risk should be offered this drug combination immediately, to stop the *progression* of COVID-19 to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
Dr Zelensky has surmised, in some 699 patients to date, that Hydroxychloroquine serves as a vehicle, allowing the ZINC to enter cells, which stops the virus from replicating to destroy lung tissue. It disrupts that replication process *before* ARDS can take hold, which reduces viral load.
Azithromycin is added to treat opportunistic “bacterial” infections that may arise due to compromised immunity. This has no direct impact, however, on the Coronavirus itself.
ZINC is the real game changer, when introduced to lung cells via hydroxychloroquine. Zinc alone cannot cross the barrier into the cells in the quantities needed to destroy the virus.
And demonrats everywhere scream “damn that bad orange man, we need more dead bodies and he won’t let it happen!”.
Folks, this drug is not a wonder drug. It’s a therapy bridge to manage the virus so it doesn’t develop in RDA. I encourage you all to take a look at Rudi’s podcast interview of the NY MD who had much success with this treatment. This is the therapy he uses for his at-risk patients. I was surprised when he said that it does not stop the patients from having symptoms. It stops the virus from advancing to the respiratory distress. His practice model was really brilliant – but it’s not a silver bullet. That said, his strategy of treating to keep the vulnerable from the ER’s is great. This podcast is completely worth the watch. Very informative – and if you are an MD, than more so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Food and Drug Administration on Sunday issued an emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine…for coronavirus treatment despite scant evidence.”
Politico could not resist taking its sour grapes shot at the President by claiming “despite scant evidence,” which is patently false.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/29/fda-emergency-authorization-anti-malaria-drug-155095
Dayum. Trump’s a genius.
The only people who can’t see it are braindead Democrats.
HC is commonly used to treat Lupus. So far not a single individual being treated for Lupus with HC has been reported as coming down with Covid-19. It is likely a good preventative as well as a cure. We should make it available to all of our first responders/police/medical personnel immediately.
if a dem state hospital is conducting the tests you can bet they will say none of those that received it got better.they all died.
Watch this turn out to be the saving answer to covid19 and while studying how they find that it can also cure the common cold. Wouldn’t that be something! Silly I know, but after this last couple weeks I’m gonna indulge my imagination a bit.
