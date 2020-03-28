Paranoid and Unstable Michigan Governor Claims Vast Conspiracy Because Medical Vendors Not Providing Equipment…

With a review of her incompetent action plan so far it is obviously that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is overwhelmed with the responsibilities of her position during crisis.
Now that a complete lack of preparation is surfacing; to make matters worse the governor is making up paranoid stories about vendors not providing products or fulfilling orders to her state.
Governor Whitmer claimed President Trump was orchestrating a plot against her by telling medical vendors not to supply Michigan. However, when pressed on the issue the governor refuses to provide any evidence. This is not a stable person.
DETROIT – […] “When the federal government told us that we needed to go it ourselves, we started procuring every item we could get our hands on,” Whitmer said Friday on WWJ 950AM. “What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we had contracts are now being told not to send stuff here to Michigan. It’s really concerning.”
Whitmer didn’t say who has told vendors to stop sending medical supplies to the state, but strongly implied the order came from President Donald Trump’s administration.
[…] “We’ve entered into a number of contracts and as we are getting closer to the date when shipments are supposed to come in, they’re getting canceled or they’re getting delayed,” Whitmer said. “We’ve been told they’re going first to the federal government.”
[…] Whitmer did not specify in the radio interview Friday which vendors or specific medical equipment is being blocked by federal authorities from being sent to Michigan.
[…] Crain’s sought clarity from Whitmer’s office midday Friday and the names of vendors under contract that the governor referenced. Whitmer’s spokeswoman had no additional information.
[…] The FEMA Region 5 officials told congressional members there were no vendor shipments being diverted from Michigan and that “they would reach out (to suppliers) and try to solve the uncertainty,” Mitchell said. (more)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer
✔
@GovWhitmer
This morning we received 112,800 N95 masks in our shipment from the strategic national stockpile w/8k more on the way. Great news for our health care workers. We’ll keep working hard along with FEMA and the White House to get more of the PPE we need to keep Michiganders safe.
66.1K
8:46 AM – Mar 28, 2020
I think this is an admission the Gov was late to act in aiding her constituents.
Mich gov and NOLA mayor should get together to spit out their respective bullsh*t conspiracy plans in one spot, should generate enough compost to fertilize the entire 2020 wheat crop.
The Dems love to repeat their fraudulent memes. “Good people on both sides (Charlottesville), The virus is a hoax, Trump told us we’re on our own!” The media not only let them get away with this but gleefully reinforce the lies, while they call Trump the liar. There truly needs to be an accounting for this destructive falsehood.
Trump won Michigan in 2016 so he is trying to ensure success in 2020 by denying the state needed medical supplies. Democrats and their media are much more of a danger than this virus.
Democrats always accuse their opponents of exactly what they would be or are doing…Always!
They’ve all read ‘Rules for Radicals’… Except for the ones too stupid to read, who take their cues from Pelosi and Biden.
The big lib governor and local secret is that their states were already planning for big budget shortfalls before the Coronavirus even hit. Useless social programs and diversity training.
Big bird Deblasio’s wife just wasted over 800 million on a mental health training program with little results to show. Media moves on with no questions. Nothing to see here, orange man bad.
” wasted over 800 million”
you mean tucked it away for her retirement plan 😂.
Say what you will about Snyder, the self proclaimed geek generated a surplus. She will run a deficit in record time and blame it on the virus and PDJT. I shudder to think what she is going to do to taxes and, like all other increased it will get spent in Detroit.
I wrote this in another thread about another situation…
“Yeah Gipper. These kinds of situations, no matter where the virus came from or if there was evil political malice involved, are the kind that really hit home for most everyone, no matter where you fall in the political spectrum
Illegal immigration, while it causes many unnecessary deaths and economic hardships via lost jobs and wages, doesn’t have the immediate impact of something like this. There’s so many other situations that affect negatively on the American people but again, don’t have the sudden, hit home impact as something like this virus
It’s such a shame we don’t have a real media / journalism in this country to bring facts like you just mentioned to light
At times like these, if people truly understood what their democrat “leaders” did with their money and what they prioritized, they’d see how those they elect not only do not look out for their interests but actually put their lives in danger”
When real threats and real danger are in play, real leaders and administrators are not only needed, they’re absolutely crucial
Times like these are times when people of all political stripes need to open their eyes and not only see whom they’ve put at the helm, but also realize government is about leadership, defense of the people and being prepared
When you elect social justice nitwits, people more concerned with illegal aliens and people who’ve never administrated anything above street level activism, you put not only your economic health in jeopardy, but your very lives as well
It would be interesting to see a Michigan poll that accurately reflects Gov. Whitmer’s present popularity in the state. If her positive rating is in the single digits where it belongs, then there is great hope for the people of Michigan.
The spiteful, blindered Dem voters in California, NY, Washington state and apparently now Michigan are happy to ride the societal down escalator as deep into the abyss as the Inslee-Whitmer-DeBlasio nitwits will take them. Their loyal voters obediently listened to the virtue signalling Dem “experts” that encouraged them to gather in parades and other large gatherings well into March while calling PT a racist.
The massive homeless camps, the public defecation, the release of active criminals into communities, the refusal of police to arrest store thieves, the crazy, divisive unproven allegations from inept, erratic kooks like Whitmer, even during a serious health/economic crisis, are insufficient to invoke any negative reaction in the mind of the typical Dem voter.
They allow their manipulators to continue stoking their Hillary driven, anti Trump hate so they will vote for fools that will enact policies that will harm their own citizens and communities.
‘ that will enact policies that will harm their own citizens and communities’
And harm them, that’s how brainwashed and stupid they are
The most amazing part is it’s been going on unabated for 50 years!
The more unstable a Commie Dem is, it makes them more qualified for any government office for the Commie Dem Party.
Here is a link to the order from the State of Michigan that is intended to suppress hoarding of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. Although this order notes that these drugs are not approved for the treatment of COVID-19 it is not clear to me that this order actually bans their use for that purpose (although it definitely bans hoarding). What do other people make of this?
Here it is from Ohio
Emergency Rule for Dispensing Chloroquine and
Hydroxychloroquine
Updated 3/22/2020
On March 22, 2020, Governor Mike DeWine authorized the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy to file
emergency rule 4729-5-30.2 of the Administrative Code, which reads:
4729-5-30.2 – Prescription requirements for chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine
(A) Unless otherwise approved by the board’s executive director, no prescription for
chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine may be dispensed by a pharmacist or sold at retail by a
licensed terminal distributor of dangerous drugs unless all the following apply:
(1) The prescription bears a written diagnosis code from the prescriber; and
(2) If written for a COVID-19 diagnosis, the diagnosis has been confirmed by a
positive test result, which is documented on the prescription and both of the
following apply:
(a) The prescription is limited to no more than a fourteen-day supply; and
(b) No refills may be permitted unless a new prescription is furnished.
(B) Prescriptions for either presumptive positive patients or prophylactic use of chloroquine
or hydroxychloroquine related to COVID-19 is strictly prohibited unless otherwise approved
by the board’s executive director in consultation with the board president, at which time a
resolution shall issue.”
If your lucky enough to be working in Michigan as an essential worker it is required to have travel papers. Does any other Nazi run state have the same requirements ?
Pennsylvania does. I have my papers in case the Stasi requires them.
Seems to me that it is clearly threatening off-label use of the drug.
These communist are taking outside directions from the same group and it’s Scorched Earth Body Bags and whole Sale Destruction on this country and the people who love her.
“Paranoid and Unstable Michigan Governor” Perfectly Stated Sundance. Over her skis and sliding into the treeline
OKAY
Get the white shirts in to take her out of office since she is unable to perform her duties in a fit manner.
Correct me if I’m wrong, didn’t President Trump say that supplies like ventilators would be shipped to a central area so that they could be shipped to states by the numbers needed? That way ventilators would all be placed and used instead of sitting idly in states that didn’t need as many as they might have predicted.
She needs to pay attention, just like those jackals in the pressers.
You are wrong; that’s not what he said. The new ventilators will be shipped directly to the states where they are needed!
Andy the Gov was complaining about not having enough until he found out that he already had 500 of them sitting in a warehouse in Eastman, NY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If there’s any bright spot in any of this it’s that Whitmer and Wolf may well have put both battleground states right onto PDJT’s hands due to their hamhanded way of handling this “crisis”. Hopefully Dewine didn’t do the opposite in Ohio.
I live here. Michigan was not going to be a battleground State in November 2020.
President Trump could start using football stadiums here when he resumes Rallys.
Then why did MI vote in a rat governor? Who was running against her?
I suspect many Republicans that voted for DJT could not stand the R-candidate. Also many Dems couldn’t vote for Hillary, but did choose Half-Whit.
That makes sense…sadly there are few really good Trumpian candidates. Odd…now you have to be labeled a Trumpian if you’re a patriotic constitution loving American.
She doesn’t have to tell the truth. She’s a Democrat. I can’t even watch her on T.V.
Nice going Michiganites. Bang up job you dingbat demorats did electing another useless, lying, idiotic, gutless weasel.
Just to be clear – it’s Michiganders. And no we did not all vote for Gretchen.
And it’s not their fault that Leftist crumbs liks Soros and Bloomberg can spend unlimited money there to influence reporting and buy votes. But as the Michigander commenter points out, it’s likely even that won’t save the Dems there this November.
Her bitch face makes her look at lot like Rashida Tlaib.
Go figure.
She looks like the evil villainess on a soap opera- the one everyone loves to hate.
She looks like Cruella de Ville. All she needs is the skunk stripe.
The photo with the article of the Michigan Soros controlled governor looks like Cruella DeVille….It’s a toss up as to who looks more evil……Whitless or Hitlary
Nanzi has the Cruella DeVille look down to a tee. Dalmatians must drop their ears and tails and slink away if ever in her presence.
Oops…didn’t see your post yet when I did mine. But yeah…Cruella.
She looks so nice in the provided picture.
Dem-Whit. Says it all.
Does Soros have a Butt hurt hotline for her to place in her speed Dial?
I heard through the grapevine that soros was her previous employer in some fashion.
Another installed infiltrator
Friday, Bongino offered up an excellent analogy of how different people behave under pressure. There are the Doers, and we have what he called the Bed $hitters. This is a common label for SS agents he worked with.
DJT is a DOER, Dimwits are exposed as the Bed $hitters.
The Democrats sure have no shortage of bed wetters.
Apparently, this is who the people of Michigan want for a governor. Not my problem. I mean, people get what they deserve…God Bless You, Dear.
Yeah, well when they come for you, don’t call.
Who is “Nit” Whitmer?
Well, I’ll tell you who she reminds me of: BERNARDINE DOHRN: https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/individuals/bernardine-dohrn/
Talk about lunatic leftist women, when they made Dohrn they broke the mold.
Dohrn was Bill Ayers’ wife, and a leader of the demonRAT-aligned domestic terrorist group The Weathermen, or Weather Underground, which spun off in 1969 from the group Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).
The Weathermen were founded in — get this! — Michigan. More precisely, at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus.
Looks like the Whitmer doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Bernardine Dohrn made headlines in the 1970s for the bombings/killings that this homegrown communist front group committed.
Whitmer was born in 1971 in Lansing at the beginning of the Weathermen’s decade of terror.
Whitmer’s actions may seem illogical to us, but that’s only because we are viewing them through the lens of sanity.
Whitmer clearly is insane and actually appears to be sticking close to the bible according to Bill Ayers.
Bear with me for a brief flashback: Ayers and company produced a paper at the SDS Convention in Chicago in June 1969. With a nod to Bob Dylan, the sponsors titled their epistle: “You Don’t Need A Weatherman to Know Which Way the Wind Is Blowing.”
Rep. Richard Ichord (D.-Mo.), who then chaired the House Committee on Internal Security, put portions of the publication in the Congressional Record on Aug.13, 1969. Among the more illuminating quotes:
• “The goal is the…achievement of a classless world: world communism.”
• “The centralized organization of revolutionaries must be a political organization, as well as military, what is generally called a Marxist-Leninist party.”
• There were endless demands for creating revolutionary groups, including “clandestine organizations” and a mass movement “akin to the Red Guard of China.”
Ayers’ wife, Dohrn, was a more flamboyant leader of the group, using miniskirts, multiple sex partners, violent rhetoric, and explosive deeds to push her followers toward violent ends.
Using a bullhorn, she became a key leader in the infamous October 1969 “Days of Rage” in Chicago, in which hundreds of Weatherman members rampaged through the city, swinging clubs, pummeling innocent bystanders, smashing cars, tossing bricks through store windows, and vandalizing homes. While engaged in destructive mayhem, they yelled their favorite chant: “Ho, Ho, Ho Chi Minh.”
Dohrn herself led dozens of helmeted women — several armed with clubs and draped in Vietcong flags — in an unsuccessful attempt to take over an Army induction center. At least 75 policemen were injured over a three-day period. She was arrested — then let go.
Here is a portion of what she termed a “Declaration of a State of War,” the first communication from the Weatherman to their adherents:
“All over the world, people fighting Amerikan imperialism look to Amerika’s youth to use our strategic position behind enemy lines to join forces in the destruction of the empire….
“Tens of thousands have learned that protest and marches don’t do it. Revolutionary violence is the only way.”
Dohrn’s declaration also said: “Now we are adapting the classic guerrilla strategy of the Vietcong and the urban guerrilla strategy of the Tupamaros to our own situation here in the most technically advanced country in the world.”
Both Ayers and Dohrn eventually surrendered to authorities in Chicago in 1980, avoiding jail because of illegal wiretapping by the FBI. They have no regrets about those days and their deeds. Indeed, quite the opposite.
Dohrn is perhaps best remembered for her reaction to the news of the grisly Manson Family murders of actress Sharon Tate and four others.
Dorhn: “Dig it; first they killed those pigs, then they ate dinner in the same room with them, then they even shoved a fork into a victim’s stomach. Wild!”
Whitmer’s wilding in attempting to deny Michigan residents access to Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin Z-Paks — if Whitmer actually had the legal authority to do, WHICH SHE DOES NOT — would kill far more law-abiding citizens that Dorhn ever did.
Some say that Whitmer is trying to became Biden’s VP nominee.
The Biden link to Whitmer is the Obama link to Dohrn.
Recall that Ayers and Dohrn are known to have hosted meetings at their house in 1995 to introduce Obama to their neighbors during Obama’s first run for the Illinois Senate.
Ayers contributed money to Obama campaigns. He served with Obama on the not-for-profit Woods Fund of Chicago from 1999 through 2002.
Ayers ghosted Obama’s “Dreams From My Father.”
If someone told me that Whitmer was Dohrn’s daughter it wouldn’t surprise me in the least.
After all, she’s got the Dohrn act down pat.
Governor “Witless Whitmer” is my governor. A product of an archaic RINO MI Republican Party who nominated Bill Schutte in 2018 and then hid him until after the election. The result is we got this nut case and a Soros puppet for attorney general. I’ve dealt with the state Republican establishment in the past. They are the definition of Country Club. I’m a Trumpster first and follow his lead.
Stepford Dem
Sundance, please watch Rep. Haley Stevens before you call another Michigan Democrat “unstable”. The Overton Window is moving fast and you may soon run out of vocabulary terms.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4864332/user-clip-rep-haley-stevens-raucus-house-speech-covid-19-stimulus
People are dying and she is Still playing political games. Such a sad state of affairs!
Remember a few days ago where Biden stated that they had 5-6 candidates for VP and they were now going to vett(sp?) them? She is picking a fight with Trump to see how she can handle herself on a national stage.
