Paranoid and Unstable Michigan Governor Claims Vast Conspiracy Because Medical Vendors Not Providing Equipment…

With a review of her incompetent action plan so far it is obviously that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is overwhelmed with the responsibilities of her position during crisis.

Now that a complete lack of preparation is surfacing; to make matters worse the governor is making up paranoid stories about vendors not providing products or fulfilling orders to her state.

Governor Whitmer claimed President Trump was orchestrating a plot against her by telling medical vendors not to supply Michigan. However, when pressed on the issue the governor refuses to provide any evidence. This is not a stable person.

DETROIT – […] “When the federal government told us that we needed to go it ourselves, we started procuring every item we could get our hands on,” Whitmer said Friday on WWJ 950AM. “What I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we had contracts are now being told not to send stuff here to Michigan. It’s really concerning.” Whitmer didn’t say who has told vendors to stop sending medical supplies to the state, but strongly implied the order came from President Donald Trump’s administration.

[…] “We’ve entered into a number of contracts and as we are getting closer to the date when shipments are supposed to come in, they’re getting canceled or they’re getting delayed,” Whitmer said. “We’ve been told they’re going first to the federal government.” […] Whitmer did not specify in the radio interview Friday which vendors or specific medical equipment is being blocked by federal authorities from being sent to Michigan. […] Crain’s sought clarity from Whitmer’s office midday Friday and the names of vendors under contract that the governor referenced. Whitmer’s spokeswoman had no additional information. […] The FEMA Region 5 officials told congressional members there were no vendor shipments being diverted from Michigan and that “they would reach out (to suppliers) and try to solve the uncertainty,” Mitchell said. (more)

Two Nuts…

This morning we received 112,800 N95 masks in our shipment from the strategic national stockpile w/8k more on the way. Great news for our health care workers. We'll keep working hard along with FEMA and the White House to get more of the PPE we need to keep Michiganders safe. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 28, 2020