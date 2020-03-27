White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET livestream

Posted on March 27, 2020 by

The White House COVID-19 task force briefing is being held today at approximately 5:00pm to 5:30pm ET.  Livestream Links Below:

White House Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, Coronavirus, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Economy, FEMA, Infectious Disease, Live Streaming, Mike pence, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

106 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET livestream

  1. simplewins says:
    March 27, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Watching the signing of the bill in Oval Office. Awe inspiring.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      March 27, 2020 at 6:08 pm

      Trump now calling the virus a dangerous “global pandemic and an invisible enemy”. Do you know what that means? When Trump ramps up a problem— the bigger the problem, the bigger the win when you defeat the problem. So now, the MSM has to know the end game is near. Trump only plays up a problem when he already has a solution. So he gets a spending bill, he hammers GM, he builds hospitals, and his therapy is in play. It doesn’t matter if CNN doesn’t cover it. People will just turn on Fox. The MSM has created their worst nightmare. Wartime Trump solving problems. WTF! And you have Biden forgetting that he is in his own basement

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  2. CNN_sucks says:
    March 27, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    Daddy is here again.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    March 27, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    I don’t seem to see any democrats at this Relief Bill signing statement.

    Like

    Reply
  4. shevee says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    PRICELESS — Erin Burnett’s look of disgust during this interview (lol):

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. CO Gal says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:06 pm

    Our puked Colorado Governor Polis, who shut down our state yesterday, is starting his own news conference the exact time as the President’s scheduled news conference. Can’t stand the guy.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      March 27, 2020 at 5:10 pm

      Probably going to have about 5 people watching all of who are INSANE LIBTARDS.

      Like

      Reply
    • no-nonsence-nancy says:
      March 27, 2020 at 5:18 pm

      Hopefully no one will listen to him.

      Dan Bongino is dead set against the bill.

      Like

      Reply
      • Dances with Wolverines says:
        March 27, 2020 at 5:22 pm

        That’s because Dan doesn’t have to worry about where his next meal comes from. With all due respect

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • dougofthenorth says:
          March 27, 2020 at 6:15 pm

          I am with Bongino, this bill is a catastrophe for America. Yes there are ppl suffering. This bill is going to prolong that pain and will do little to solve this countries extremely poor governance, speaking of congress here. Dems are going to twist this into an all out war against our republic. We have become a nation of short sighted media hounds that have no ability to discern or reason anything. Did the President have to sign this, maybe, but what if he had used this opportunity to say no more? No more pork barrel bills, no more leveraging crisis after crisis to rob us of our real prosperity. No more fake news stirring up fear, and no more lying. What if he said I will only sign a bill that deals with the matter at hand, wuhan flu relief. And I will not fund cities, towns, regions and states that have taken unconstitutional actions to restrict citizens from using their own good judgement concerning their movements and what to take or not to take as medicine to treat this virus.
          Would there have been an outcry, for sure, but would there have been some fast action to either over ride or correct, I think so. Would that have gotten some politicians in hot water with constituents, I think so.
          As it is, the portion each tax payer owes on the national debt is going to be $16,000 more for a total of $87,000 in round numbers. You say no worries, I wont be paying that bill? If so I have some ocean front property in AZ I can sell you.
          You pay the piper sooner or later, and later is always a LOT more expensive.

          Like

          Reply
        • Magabear says:
          March 27, 2020 at 6:15 pm

          Very true.

          Like

          Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      March 27, 2020 at 5:25 pm

      Pukey IL Gov. Prickster has a news conference every day. He’s really getting off on finding new ways to increase social services and create more programs at the broken IL taxpayer’s expense. It’s all an evil plan.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • CO Gal says:
        March 27, 2020 at 5:38 pm

        Ain’t that the truth. My pukey CO governor has been spotted on MSNBC this morning and is now subjecting us to a slideshow. He’s been blathering 40 minutes now.

        Like

        Reply
        • Peoria Jones says:
          March 27, 2020 at 5:46 pm

          I should note, there aren’t that many taxpayers left in IL – and certainly not now that hardly anyone who was lucky enough to have employment has been working, thanks to his plan to shut down what was left of the failing IL economy.

          Like

          Reply
          • CO Gal says:
            March 27, 2020 at 5:51 pm

            I can’t imagine how people your state must be feeling.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • tuskyou says:
              March 27, 2020 at 6:12 pm

              I’ll tell you: the ones who have a clue know JB the Hut is responsible for the state and have correctly assigned blame to him.

              The ones who don’t have a clue are in 2 groups. The first are brain dead lefties. The second group needs reminders about the role of state/local government and how we’re the United States of America not a one size fits all country. So far for me people are receptive to this reminder. When I mention this I see wheels turning and light bulbs going of.

              Like

              Reply
          • Beau Geste says:
            March 27, 2020 at 6:02 pm

            no company would ever locate in Illinois with the dem stranglehold.
            any sane company that can is leaving. But there are still ‘government jobs’ with overlarge pensions and salary.
            Taxes have been are continuing to be increased. Big tax increases will be passed in November. Now is the time for anyone who works for a living, instead of voting dem for a living, to leave the state before they are taxed to oblivion.

            Like

            Reply
    • Hoop says:
      March 27, 2020 at 6:14 pm

      Prisma Health introduces VESper™ VESper™ is a new device that allows ONE ventilator to support up to FOUR patients
      under emergency use authorization by the FDA.

      Hospitals can apply to receive the free source code and printing specifications for the device. 3D printable!!

      https://www.prismahealth.org/VESper/

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Lanna says:
      March 27, 2020 at 6:15 pm

      Can’t stand him either, he’s really creepy. Total leftist too, sticking CO with bad policies.

      Like

      Reply
  6. Parker Longbaugh says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    Thank you President Trump and your team. We are fortunate to have the correct person whose platform has been undeniably validated these last two months. American first based on reciprocal trade, economic security is national security, main street before globalist Wall Street. And the Chinese Communist Party has bought our government and Main Stream Media believing American lives are the property of chairman Xi Pooh Flu.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. Perot Conservative says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    So is there a succinct list of the major pork items on both sides?

    When will POTUS veto a bill loaded up with Pork? Pelosi & her lobbyists are already planning on 3 more bills.

    Like

    Reply
    • MicD says:
      March 27, 2020 at 5:28 pm

      Vote these “democrats” OUT.
      OUT OUT OUT !!

      Sorry,
      What I meant to say was VOTE
      EVERY LAST FRIGGIN Democrap/RINO OUT this fall.

      Your son’s and daughter’s futures hang RIGHT HERE.

      Like

      Reply
      • ms Idaho says:
        March 27, 2020 at 5:43 pm

        For months I have been posting my ‘what if’ … What if NO Democrats are elected in November 2020. NONE! at any level – not just Federal.
        I know, you all think it is too big a what if

        Like

        Reply
    • gingergal says:
      March 27, 2020 at 5:33 pm

      There will never be a “non-pork” bill as long as we have the slugs that we have in office. So for now, he has to sign these bills.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Perot Conservative says:
        March 27, 2020 at 5:45 pm

        And we’ll get 4 times the Pork if he never vetoes anything. Gerald Ford was a veto Monster!

        Veto something, call out the worst offenders, and take a stand.

        Its like when the bullies swing on you in the school yard. Don’t fight back, it continues, and then wanna-be bullies are tempted to join.

        Like

        Reply
        • Judith says:
          March 27, 2020 at 5:56 pm

          Much easier for us to vote incumbents out, isn’t it? He didn’t put them all in there to torture the American people. We did.

          Until we VOTE INCUMBENTS OUT we deserve every atomic wedgie we get. This hasn’t exactly been a picnic for our President, either. So far the Art of the Deal has prevailed, and so will we.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  8. bcsurvivor2 says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:18 pm

    Watching this on Cspan..why is there a ladder behind the podium? Is it for Dr fauci?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Somebody's Gramma says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    6 trillion dollars y’all. The economy is going to have to OUT PERFORM itself to make up for this. I still think this was a viral coup against the President. He met force with force. He wasn’t going to let them wreck our lives once again. I personally plan to make large purchases this year to help out and do my part. LOL.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • PInky1920 says:
      March 27, 2020 at 6:11 pm

      PT is the only person who will turn this around; I believe he lives for the challenge; he’s NOT going to let them destroy us or him.

      He’s in it to WIN it. It is utterly evil what they are doing; to have won the Presidency of the USA is an almost impossible accomplishment, even for a life long entrenched politician. To have come from the outside and turn the establishment on their cheating, conniving, elitist asses is something I don’t think most people appreciate.

      PT won and he’s NOT going to let it be stolen from him; he’ll move heaven and earth in the next five years, just you wait and see.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  10. Grant says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    I’ll say this again: I know you guys don’t like this bill, even me, but at least it doesn’t have new voting rules in this bill. And did you see the way AOC was so angry in this bill? If she doesn’t like it, then I’m happy. 🙂

    This bill may not be great, but some Americans need the check, even my friends and family. Just saying.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  11. littleflower481 says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    I think only reporters from networks livestreaming should be allowed in along with a few members of the foreign press, then just a couple of pool reporters for the rest.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. montanamel says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    The President just said 5:30 PM….
    The games these “little people” state governors are playing are way, way, over the top!
    Our “want’a’be” leader here in Montana just played the same card…late to the party…stay at home.
    Seems to be counterproductive, at this late date, for a very “lightly hit” section / state…
    Of course, he’s a DEM and tried to run for that nomination without success….

    It’s 5:30 in DC now…. where’s my popcorn?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      March 27, 2020 at 5:48 pm

      Dem governor in NC also just issued stay at home order.

      Like

      Reply
      • FrankieZee says:
        March 27, 2020 at 6:02 pm

        I wonder how long these states can last losing all of the tax revenues by being closed. We can only hope that people will start waking up and making sure no D RAT governors are elected again.

        Like

        Reply
        • dwpender says:
          March 27, 2020 at 6:15 pm

          Unfortunately, this is yet another case where Federal “Emergency Funds” will be used to finance the whims of Governors and State Legislatures who’ve bankrupted their States.

          Governors LOVE Federal emergency declarations. Virtually unlimited funds from a source other than their own constituents/voters flow in. Those are then disbursed on Governors’ “certifications” that the disbursements are the result of the “emergency.”

          Like

          Reply
  14. TRProst says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    Love our President more everyday! The man is all about action and results. The amount of energy he brings to the presidency is unprecedented in my lifetime. We may never witness this again. May God bless him and protect him.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. bcsurvivor2 says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    The guy on the ladder is cracking me up….I did electrical work for years…never had an aluminum ladder the I could carry on one arm. I don’t think he is rated, weight wise for that thing.

    Like

    Reply
    • bcsurvivor2 says:
      March 27, 2020 at 5:48 pm

      How many morons in a striped shirt…on the phone asking for instructions, does it take to change a light bulb….oh wait we’re up to 4 now lol

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. helmhood says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    Whenever Bill Clinton’s wife opens her mouth, satan laughs with delight.

    When President Trump takes the podium, the powers of darkness tremble.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Judith says:
      March 27, 2020 at 6:08 pm

      It’s true! Their derangement is palpable. Next press conference he should wear a garlic necklace and carry a wooden stake.

      Like

      Reply
  18. MicD says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    POTUS ~ “They came to me and said we have to shut the country down.”

    Like

    Reply
  19. Perot Conservative says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Please not at ad lib presser …

    Like

    Reply
  20. bcsurvivor2 says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    PEOPLE are going to their grave while you jerks need to fix a light.
    Just call the President…I bet he can get on that ladder and do it himself

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. fred5678 says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Waiting for POTUS to hold up photo of NYC warehouse stocked to the ceiling with ventilators.

    And face shields — are hospitals waiting for $250 a piece approved shields or getting local junior high kids to make them at home by the dozens — how hard is it to tape a curved piece of plastic to your forehead? I am not a doctor, and don’t even play one on TV, just an engineer — but a physical shield is not worthy of a patent, is it?? I bet McGiver could figure out how to make one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. calbear84 says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    What? Is FOX censoring POTUS?

    Like

    Reply
  24. riverelf says:
    March 27, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    Finally got the 15-Days-To-Slow-The-Spread postcard in today’s mail!!

    (What, you mean it’s almost over?)

    Totally want a 12″ action figure of our Vice-President Pence in dark suit and blue tie, with judo grip to wave the card via AAA battery power.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. QCM says:
    March 27, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    How many cars will GM be able to sell to patriotic Americans after today?

    Not many I would bet!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. BuckNutGuy says:
    March 27, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    What are we going to do with all this stuff when this virus proves to be 20X less bad than the Imperial College model told us? How are you going to feel down the road when your hospital charges you for using the ventilator they just got for free?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. IGiveUp says:
    March 27, 2020 at 6:09 pm

    Trump administration pushes UN to name Wuhan as the origin point of the coronavirus (and China is furious)
    https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/03/27/trump-administration-pushes-un-name-wuhan-source-coronavirus-china-furious/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. kallibella says:
    March 27, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    Wondering if POTUS Trump is using “war” language in reference to Chinese virus as a way to acknowledge that China has weaponized (with their lies, deceptions and manipulation of outbreak stats, etc.) the issue of the virus to inflict economic damage on the American economy, while Beijing waits it out in hopes the November elections give China a puppet president in the Oval Office.
    When he says the virus is a “Chinese” virus and that we’re fighting an “invisible” enemy against this Chinese virus, I don’t think it’s just rhetoric.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. bcsurvivor2 says:
    March 27, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Point being all this “stuff” was depleted under Zero’s time in office. If I ever need a ventilator I’ll be glad it’s there.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. jeans2nd says:
    March 27, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Pres Trump just said DOD might call up retirees.
    Un-retire Lt Gen Michael Flynn !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Betty says:
    March 27, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    The restrictions of rights has to end. This is so depressing to listen to. No end in sight.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 27, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    Here’s what I want him to say: “Look. Governors are the Chief Executives of their States. It’s a big job. They ran for the office and they got elected to it. Now they have to perform. I can’t do their job and mine.”

    Like

    Reply
  35. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    March 27, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    This is huge–the appointment of the brilliant and effective Navarro to manage the use of the Defense Production Act to ramp up onshore manufacturing.
    SD posted about this a few days ago, as I recall. The silver lining in this situation is to find a way to quickly move towards domestic production.
    Heard today about another domestic company working on major and innovative approach to assist labs in making API here in the USA. Can’t give details yet as it is not public…but very exciting.

    Some good news today.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s