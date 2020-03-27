White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET livestream

The White House COVID-19 task force briefing is being held today at approximately 5:00pm to 5:30pm ET. Livestream Links Below:
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
Watching the signing of the bill in Oval Office. Awe inspiring.
Trump now calling the virus a dangerous “global pandemic and an invisible enemy”. Do you know what that means? When Trump ramps up a problem— the bigger the problem, the bigger the win when you defeat the problem. So now, the MSM has to know the end game is near. Trump only plays up a problem when he already has a solution. So he gets a spending bill, he hammers GM, he builds hospitals, and his therapy is in play. It doesn’t matter if CNN doesn’t cover it. People will just turn on Fox. The MSM has created their worst nightmare. Wartime Trump solving problems. WTF! And you have Biden forgetting that he is in his own basement
Daddy is here again.
Ha!
PresTrump and Peter; Navarro just EVISCERATED GM over their ventilator stalling and bad faith
I don’t seem to see any democrats at this Relief Bill signing statement.
The Democrat Communist Party is taking extreme gas. More and more everyday democrats are seeing it as the Democrat Party using Coronavirus as a catalyst to further their communist style agenda.
And the Trump boomerang strikes AGAIN! That thing is deadly accurate.
What makes it easier for Trump, democrats do not have the ability for; Rationale, Judgement and Commonsense. They simply react with deranged emotion which only personally serves themselves. They really are a mentally sick people.
Many democrats are stating to ask themselves, Am I really that sick?
Fangdog, I’d like to believe that’s true, but to be honest, I don’t even know if any “everyday democrats” exist anymore.
I certainly don’t know any. All you have to do is say anything political and they go off the deep end; it’s some kind of commie virus and I doubt there’s a cure.
According to an unsourced story in “The Hill”
Nancy & Co. were not invited….
GOOD!
https://thehill.com/homenews/house/489913-pelosi-not-invited-by-trump-to-white-house-coronavirus-relief-bills-signing
I watched the signing on OAN. They specifically stated Nancy wasn’t invited.
PRICELESS — Erin Burnett’s look of disgust during this interview (lol):
Maybe it’s a doctored video… but either way, it’s great!
The first clue should’ve been “Neil Rubenstein: Fat Guy with Terrible Diarrhea.”
Now we know where all the toilet paper went.
LMAO
LMAO!!!! 😀
Is this for real?!
No,
Our puked Colorado Governor Polis, who shut down our state yesterday, is starting his own news conference the exact time as the President’s scheduled news conference. Can’t stand the guy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Probably going to have about 5 people watching all of who are INSANE LIBTARDS.
LikeLike
Hopefully no one will listen to him.
Dan Bongino is dead set against the bill.
That’s because Dan doesn’t have to worry about where his next meal comes from. With all due respect
I am with Bongino, this bill is a catastrophe for America. Yes there are ppl suffering. This bill is going to prolong that pain and will do little to solve this countries extremely poor governance, speaking of congress here. Dems are going to twist this into an all out war against our republic. We have become a nation of short sighted media hounds that have no ability to discern or reason anything. Did the President have to sign this, maybe, but what if he had used this opportunity to say no more? No more pork barrel bills, no more leveraging crisis after crisis to rob us of our real prosperity. No more fake news stirring up fear, and no more lying. What if he said I will only sign a bill that deals with the matter at hand, wuhan flu relief. And I will not fund cities, towns, regions and states that have taken unconstitutional actions to restrict citizens from using their own good judgement concerning their movements and what to take or not to take as medicine to treat this virus.
Would there have been an outcry, for sure, but would there have been some fast action to either over ride or correct, I think so. Would that have gotten some politicians in hot water with constituents, I think so.
As it is, the portion each tax payer owes on the national debt is going to be $16,000 more for a total of $87,000 in round numbers. You say no worries, I wont be paying that bill? If so I have some ocean front property in AZ I can sell you.
You pay the piper sooner or later, and later is always a LOT more expensive.
Very true.
Pukey IL Gov. Prickster has a news conference every day. He’s really getting off on finding new ways to increase social services and create more programs at the broken IL taxpayer’s expense. It’s all an evil plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ain’t that the truth. My pukey CO governor has been spotted on MSNBC this morning and is now subjecting us to a slideshow. He’s been blathering 40 minutes now.
I should note, there aren’t that many taxpayers left in IL – and certainly not now that hardly anyone who was lucky enough to have employment has been working, thanks to his plan to shut down what was left of the failing IL economy.
I can’t imagine how people your state must be feeling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll tell you: the ones who have a clue know JB the Hut is responsible for the state and have correctly assigned blame to him.
The ones who don’t have a clue are in 2 groups. The first are brain dead lefties. The second group needs reminders about the role of state/local government and how we’re the United States of America not a one size fits all country. So far for me people are receptive to this reminder. When I mention this I see wheels turning and light bulbs going of.
no company would ever locate in Illinois with the dem stranglehold.
any sane company that can is leaving. But there are still ‘government jobs’ with overlarge pensions and salary.
Taxes have been are continuing to be increased. Big tax increases will be passed in November. Now is the time for anyone who works for a living, instead of voting dem for a living, to leave the state before they are taxed to oblivion.
Leave? He won’t let us go anywhere except the grocery.
LikeLike
Prisma Health introduces VESper™ VESper™ is a new device that allows ONE ventilator to support up to FOUR patients
under emergency use authorization by the FDA.
Hospitals can apply to receive the free source code and printing specifications for the device. 3D printable!!
https://www.prismahealth.org/VESper/
Can’t stand him either, he’s really creepy. Total leftist too, sticking CO with bad policies.
Thank you President Trump and your team. We are fortunate to have the correct person whose platform has been undeniably validated these last two months. American first based on reciprocal trade, economic security is national security, main street before globalist Wall Street. And the Chinese Communist Party has bought our government and Main Stream Media believing American lives are the property of chairman Xi Pooh Flu.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So is there a succinct list of the major pork items on both sides?
When will POTUS veto a bill loaded up with Pork? Pelosi & her lobbyists are already planning on 3 more bills.
Vote these “democrats” OUT.
OUT OUT OUT !!
Sorry,
What I meant to say was VOTE
EVERY LAST FRIGGIN Democrap/RINO OUT this fall.
Your son’s and daughter’s futures hang RIGHT HERE.
For months I have been posting my ‘what if’ … What if NO Democrats are elected in November 2020. NONE! at any level – not just Federal.
I know, you all think it is too big a what if
There will never be a “non-pork” bill as long as we have the slugs that we have in office. So for now, he has to sign these bills.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we’ll get 4 times the Pork if he never vetoes anything. Gerald Ford was a veto Monster!
Veto something, call out the worst offenders, and take a stand.
Its like when the bullies swing on you in the school yard. Don’t fight back, it continues, and then wanna-be bullies are tempted to join.
Much easier for us to vote incumbents out, isn’t it? He didn’t put them all in there to torture the American people. We did.
Until we VOTE INCUMBENTS OUT we deserve every atomic wedgie we get. This hasn’t exactly been a picnic for our President, either. So far the Art of the Deal has prevailed, and so will we.
Watching this on Cspan..why is there a ladder behind the podium? Is it for Dr fauci?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe he invited Mini-Mike… xD
heh! need a bigger ladder.
LOL! And John Roberts is making sure to get his face time in.
Ya…lol he keeps yawning and looking at his watch…gotta hot date John or did you miss your nap?
6 trillion dollars y’all. The economy is going to have to OUT PERFORM itself to make up for this. I still think this was a viral coup against the President. He met force with force. He wasn’t going to let them wreck our lives once again. I personally plan to make large purchases this year to help out and do my part. LOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PT is the only person who will turn this around; I believe he lives for the challenge; he’s NOT going to let them destroy us or him.
He’s in it to WIN it. It is utterly evil what they are doing; to have won the Presidency of the USA is an almost impossible accomplishment, even for a life long entrenched politician. To have come from the outside and turn the establishment on their cheating, conniving, elitist asses is something I don’t think most people appreciate.
PT won and he’s NOT going to let it be stolen from him; he’ll move heaven and earth in the next five years, just you wait and see.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll say this again: I know you guys don’t like this bill, even me, but at least it doesn’t have new voting rules in this bill. And did you see the way AOC was so angry in this bill? If she doesn’t like it, then I’m happy. 🙂
This bill may not be great, but some Americans need the check, even my friends and family. Just saying.
LikeLiked by 9 people
It may not be great, but it’s not green, either!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think only reporters from networks livestreaming should be allowed in along with a few members of the foreign press, then just a couple of pool reporters for the rest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope no reporters. None nada zilch!
How about we Americans get to ask the questions
Mario Cuomo (D – NY) means Mario Cuomo, Demagogue from New York.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/27/gov-andrew-cuomo-admits-stockpile-of-thousands-of-unused-ventilators/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The President just said 5:30 PM….
The games these “little people” state governors are playing are way, way, over the top!
Our “want’a’be” leader here in Montana just played the same card…late to the party…stay at home.
Seems to be counterproductive, at this late date, for a very “lightly hit” section / state…
Of course, he’s a DEM and tried to run for that nomination without success….
It’s 5:30 in DC now…. where’s my popcorn?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dem governor in NC also just issued stay at home order.
I wonder how long these states can last losing all of the tax revenues by being closed. We can only hope that people will start waking up and making sure no D RAT governors are elected again.
Unfortunately, this is yet another case where Federal “Emergency Funds” will be used to finance the whims of Governors and State Legislatures who’ve bankrupted their States.
Governors LOVE Federal emergency declarations. Virtually unlimited funds from a source other than their own constituents/voters flow in. Those are then disbursed on Governors’ “certifications” that the disbursements are the result of the “emergency.”
Love our President more everyday! The man is all about action and results. The amount of energy he brings to the presidency is unprecedented in my lifetime. We may never witness this again. May God bless him and protect him.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will OANN sign her?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Love Trish Regan. One wonder if Bloomberg is something to do with it. She was critical of him.
Great how about adding her to the Trump News Network (TNN) that Don Jr. and Kimberly should really put together ASAP before all speech and news is controlled and managed.
Imagine Trish, Lou, Tucker, Kimberly, Chanel, Bongino and Rush as your starting lineup
I’m really surprised Kimberly with Don’s connections hasn’t already put this in motion.
Lou should be pretty fired up tonight.
Fox revealing who they are one decision at a time. Trish rocks. Fox sucks.
The guy on the ladder is cracking me up….I did electrical work for years…never had an aluminum ladder the I could carry on one arm. I don’t think he is rated, weight wise for that thing.
LikeLike
How many morons in a striped shirt…on the phone asking for instructions, does it take to change a light bulb….oh wait we’re up to 4 now lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whenever Bill Clinton’s wife opens her mouth, satan laughs with delight.
When President Trump takes the podium, the powers of darkness tremble.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s true! Their derangement is palpable. Next press conference he should wear a garlic necklace and carry a wooden stake.
POTUS ~ “They came to me and said we have to shut the country down.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
PEOPLE are going to their grave while you jerks need to fix a light.
Just call the President…I bet he can get on that ladder and do it himself
LikeLiked by 1 person
light switch anyone?
Why is Helen Mirren there?
LikeLike
Kathern Sebilus?
Devos?
Yes! I knew Betsy reminded me of someone!
Maybe she is studying for her next role in a made-for-commie tv movie. She could play Fauci.
Too tall.
Waiting for POTUS to hold up photo of NYC warehouse stocked to the ceiling with ventilators.
And face shields — are hospitals waiting for $250 a piece approved shields or getting local junior high kids to make them at home by the dozens — how hard is it to tape a curved piece of plastic to your forehead? I am not a doctor, and don’t even play one on TV, just an engineer — but a physical shield is not worthy of a patent, is it?? I bet McGiver could figure out how to make one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saw one on local news recently (CO) made from a 2-liter plastic bottle. Looked easy to do and seemed to do the job.
What? Is FOX censoring POTUS?
Live on Fox Business
No audio for first minute on FOX’s feeds but WH.gov worked fine. Now FOX is OK, as you say.
Here’s a link to the signing in the Oval Office.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?470779-1/president-trump-signs-coronavirus-economic-relief-bill
Finally got the 15-Days-To-Slow-The-Spread postcard in today’s mail!!
(What, you mean it’s almost over?)
Totally want a 12″ action figure of our Vice-President Pence in dark suit and blue tie, with judo grip to wave the card via AAA battery power.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Action figures you can believe in” (TM)
“If you want your action figure you can keep your action figure” (TM)
I’ve always thought Mr. Pence looks just like Johnny Quest. Probably not old enough to remember that old cartoon 😁
LikeLiked by 3 people
He looks like Reid on Johnny Quest the fathers muscle 🙂
There were so many memes in 2015/2016 with images from that cartoon.
How many cars will GM be able to sell to patriotic Americans after today?
Not many I would bet!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep that was brutal for GM.
https://twitter.com/joshdcaplan/status/1243659837419991040?s=21
What are we going to do with all this stuff when this virus proves to be 20X less bad than the Imperial College model told us? How are you going to feel down the road when your hospital charges you for using the ventilator they just got for free?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Make Fauci and Imperial College pay for all of it!
Trump administration pushes UN to name Wuhan as the origin point of the coronavirus (and China is furious)
https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/03/27/trump-administration-pushes-un-name-wuhan-source-coronavirus-china-furious/
Wondering if POTUS Trump is using “war” language in reference to Chinese virus as a way to acknowledge that China has weaponized (with their lies, deceptions and manipulation of outbreak stats, etc.) the issue of the virus to inflict economic damage on the American economy, while Beijing waits it out in hopes the November elections give China a puppet president in the Oval Office.
When he says the virus is a “Chinese” virus and that we’re fighting an “invisible” enemy against this Chinese virus, I don’t think it’s just rhetoric.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Invisible enemy, or invisible soldiers?
Neither do I. President Trump assigns true ownership. He knows they will blame him as usual and this will pull the rug right out from under them. No question where this came from.
Point being all this “stuff” was depleted under Zero’s time in office. If I ever need a ventilator I’ll be glad it’s there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pres Trump just said DOD might call up retirees.
Un-retire Lt Gen Michael Flynn !
LikeLiked by 2 people
The restrictions of rights has to end. This is so depressing to listen to. No end in sight.
FYI
https://www.rt.com/usa/484333-us-military-reservists-coronavirus/
Here’s what I want him to say: “Look. Governors are the Chief Executives of their States. It’s a big job. They ran for the office and they got elected to it. Now they have to perform. I can’t do their job and mine.”
This is huge–the appointment of the brilliant and effective Navarro to manage the use of the Defense Production Act to ramp up onshore manufacturing.
SD posted about this a few days ago, as I recall. The silver lining in this situation is to find a way to quickly move towards domestic production.
Heard today about another domestic company working on major and innovative approach to assist labs in making API here in the USA. Can’t give details yet as it is not public…but very exciting.
Some good news today.
