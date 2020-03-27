President Trump called-in to Fox News host Sean Hannity for an extensive interview on the latest coronavirus developments. Full interview below:
I put Xi on hold
🤣🤣🤣👍
We are truly blessed as a nation to have this man at the helm at this point in time. God bless you President Trump.
Lest we forget —
Sundance, it’s a repeat of 2007. See page 535 of the CARES ACT.
See 5 USC 552(b) and really (c), it means no FOIA’s. So what is really going on folks, REPO crisis!
I listed the statute below this, for those who really want to understand. The sunshine act is really an FOIA that they blocked protecting the Federal Reserve.
SEC. 4009. TEMPORARY GOVERNMENT IN THE SUNSHINE
6 ACT RELIEF.
7 (a) IN GENERAL.—Except as provided in subsection
8 (b), notwithstanding any other provision of law, if the
9 Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Re-
10 serve System determines, in writing, that unusual and exi-
11 gent circumstances exist, the Board may conduct meetings
12 without regard to the requirements of section 552b of title
13 5, United States Code, during the period beginning on the
14 date of enactment of this Act and ending on the earlier
15 of—
16 (1) the date on which the national emergency
17 concerning the novel coronavirus disease (COVID–
18 19) outbreak declared by the President on March
19 13, 2020 under the National Emergencies Act (50
20 U.S.C. 1601 et seq.) terminates; or
21 (2) December 31, 2020.
22 (b) RECORDS.—The Board of Governors of the Fed-
23 eral Reserve System shall keep a record of all Board votes
24 and the reasons for such votes during the period described
25 in subsection (a).
5 USC 552
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/5/552b
Here’s what it clearly states…
(b) Members shall not jointly conduct or dispose of agency business other than in accordance with this section. Except as provided in subsection (c), every portion of every meeting of an agency shall be open to public observation.
(c) Except in a case where the agency finds that the public interest requires otherwise, the second sentence of subsection (b) shall not apply to any portion of an agency meeting, and the requirements of subsections (d) and (e) shall not apply to any information pertaining to such meeting otherwise required by this section to be disclosed to the public, where the agency properly determines that such portion or portions of its meeting or the disclosure of such information is likely to—
President Trump’s relaxed confidence should be a very significant signal that
A. He’s got this
B. We should stop worrying
C. All will be well very shortly
D. More good things are coming….
Winning….
E. The best is yet to come.
Trump did not choose to kick Biden. Biden is defenseless, Trump comes off as the gentleman.
There is a rumor going around that John Kennedy faked his death in the plane crash, is alive and well and is going to be Trump’s running mate in 2020. The guy who told me this is dead serious. Anyone else hearing this stuff?
As a thought exercise in chaos and bedlam, can you imagine the situation we would be in if either the Grifter (aka the HildeBeast) or Dementia Joe were in charge right now?
Ugh!
Do I have to listen to Hannity?
Oddly, Hannity allowed the President to speak.
92.5% of the media are against our president (per studies by that conservative bastion — Harvard U) and want him G-O-N-E… We are in an unprecedented national crisis…
For all of Hannity’s flaws, do we really need to bash one of PDJT’s few staunch media allies?…. For God’s sake, please know we are in the fight of our lives and respond accordingly, please. I’m sick of it, to be honest.
Treepers, if you catch the COVIDs, green tea + zinc could hinder virus replication. You might get over it quicker. Seriously. This guy is a molecular biologist. Read the whole thread. And for an understanding of how zinc hinders the virus you could look up MedCram episode #34 on YouTube.
