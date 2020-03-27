March 27th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1163

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” America, on Our Knees Praying ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
* * * Pray Sundance gets his Suspended Twitter Back Very Soon * * *
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
The Warrior Prayer
🌟 “For He shall give His angels charge over you,
To keep you in all your ways.
In their hands they shall bear you up,
Lest you dash your foot against a stone. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:11-12
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump’s Fox News Coronavirus Special was the highest rated Town Hall in Cable News History
✅ President Trump’s job approval rating has surged to its highest point in his 3.5 year old presidency–Best President Eva
✅ Fentanyl coming out of China has gone down..Cartels complaining they can’t get the analogs and the gradients they need to make their poison (Kellyanne Conway)
✅ NY Gov Cuomo has proven to the world to be an inept leader and showing lack of preparedness
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his family, MAGA Team
— that President Trump have wisdom/sign to know when is a good time to boot up the economy again based on data-Make American Economy Great Again
— for Sundance working hard to keep up with reading/researching fast-moving events/news in recent days.
— American-hating Fake Media to become irrelevant and go bankrupt
— that America see thru Pelosi’s lies which she’s trying to credit her and Dems for “CARES” bill
— for House to pass the Bill and House Dems do no sneaky addition to the bill.
— America: *Remain calm *Use Common Sense to protect health/life style
— for Chinese Wuhan Virus Task Force—for health, energy, truth
— for safety/health for all Patriots working to keep America safe/healthy
— Dems/enemies not be allowed to spread more lies about President Trump
— consequences of America shutting down during ‘quarantine’ be minimal and short-lived as needed and then get our economy to reset to MAGA
— all lies against Pres. Trump become befuddled and senseless
–– truth be known world-wide that Chinese Wuhan Virus originated from China
— NO on “Vote-By-Mail”
— Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* The Spirit of American Communities *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” People for continuing to practice social distancing. By staying home, you are saving lives. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 12.
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, March 27, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 221 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 13 people
Praying with you every night and everyday Grandma !
LikeLiked by 5 people
So good to see you again, Betsy!
So glad you are OK!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen!
What a great press conference today, with PDJT and VP both doing an exceptional job. Dr. Birx completely debunked the early models which predicted such huge numbers of deaths. She also admonished the FakeMedia to report more honestly. 👍Both WHO and the Imperial College in U.K. gave early pandemic reports which were wildly inflated…most certainly deliberately.
Today the main author of the Imperial College study walked back his conclusions of 500,000 deaths in U.K. and 2.2 million deaths in US. His revised U.K. figures? Only 20,000 UK deaths, with about half of those being elderly and sick who were expected to die very soon anyway. Oh, and ICU facilities would NOT be overrun. Well, his early study incited a world panic, so mission accomplished. 😡
So glad Dr. Brix reported the truth behind those early (false) models!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like how she focused a lot of time on that study and she deliberately said that they are taking it seriously. She all but told the press “don’t ignore this”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Beth, for your positive review of what went on yesterday (Thursday in CA)
Thank God for the C-virus Task Force!
LikeLike
Amen
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/26/march-26th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1162/comment-page-1/#comment-7981894)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 3/26/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 9 people
Praying with you too Stillwater and for the Wall Warriors every night and everyday !
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you BetsyRossRocked ~ 🙂
Can’t wait until Americans and Fisher crew can get back to work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
This will be ignored unless Chanel Rion gets back into a presser and nails that little weasel down on this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh, so now this Rion person, obviously an epidemiologist/ medical professional/ public health expert on the frontlines, working on the task force will, in your words, ‘nail the weasel down’.
Why do you post this nonsense. Just listen to the task force pressers. The President has continuously praised Dr Fauci. You don’t need to believe me, just listen. They are all posted here.
LikeLike
She can ask a question without being an epidemiologist.
It really seems like you have vested interest here. Are you on a mission or something?
The President has praised many people when he had to for political reasons, including Kim Jong Un and Xi. They are clearly our adversaries. Are you going to defend them as well?
LikeLike
Joe, old sport. If you know me at all in posting here you wouldn’t make such wild irrational claims just to defend your bad judgement and continued tirades against Dr Fauci and other’s on the task force. The President has never said anything except praise for the doctor and the entire team.
Give them credit for working on your behalf.
Yes journos may ask questions and they do. That isn’t the issue. What is the issue is wrapping the facts in a shit sandwich a priori judgements that convince no one, and I suspect even you.
LikeLike
Yes, you really do have a problem. Go troll somebody else.
LikeLike
A2…..with all due respect there have been MANY negative comments here about FAUCI…not just from Joe….especially because he LOVES HILLARY.
LikeLike
Frankly, the President praises everyone….until the stab him too many times in the back and then they are toast. Fauci probably only has one or two stabs left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed
LikeLike
What is interesting, as I posted before, in Hong Kong due to early containment and mitigation (like Taiwan and Singapore no one trusts the PRC and red flags went up early) and a population that knows the hygiene drill, HK is seeing a drastic reduction in flu cases during the Dec-March period, before the eventual natural fall in incidence in the Spring.
A small, but significant silver lining.
LikeLiked by 3 people
While we can’t shut the country down every flu season, but it might lead to some cultural changes that will improve the death rate for flu. Even today our culture and hygiene are the result of lessons learned in other events.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍
LikeLike
The left media is not longer happy with Fauci or Birx, they now want CDC Redfield at the press conferences and informing President Trump because otherwise they do not feel safe with any decision to go back to work. https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/03/25/821009072/as-the-coronavirus-crisis-heats-up-why-arent-we-hearing-from-the-cdc?utm_campaign=npr&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_term=nprnews&utm_medium=social&fbclid=IwAR3xHps0zQSXpzG8571n_PbqEHob6ACdQ88jwBxMomKryC31H9UkBNiKcU8
LikeLike
They aren’t happy hearing from anyone who isn’t running around with their hair on fire screaming that the Orange Man is bad and we’re all going to die of Kung Fu Flu if he isn’t impeached yesterday!!
Because they are noble, impartial journalists who just want to report the “facts” we Deplorables refuse to accept!! (Or something like that!)
LikeLiked by 6 people
I always think of the Mockingbird media as deep state intelligence assets funded by the American taxpayers, against the American taxpayer interests. Under that lens all of their actions/antics make sense.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are the strings that attach above to the handlers manipulating them to move the puppets (whom they so wish all of us to be) to perform to the amusement of the audience (elitists).
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s the bumbling bureaucrat that screwed up the response in the beginning. That’s why he’s now in charge of counting paper clips.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I guess you missed the President’s continuous praise of Dr Fauci, and that he is a valued member of the Covid19 task force. It’s in all the pressers.
The President was even asked if he had a falling out with Fauci and he said no way. Go back and listen. They are all posted here.
Give it a rest. You may not ‘like’ him but that is irrelevant. He is obviously doing his job.
LikeLike
Yep, move along, nothing to see here.
LikeLike
Glad you may take your own advice. Good choice.
LikeLike
You really have a problem, don’t you?
I’ve noticed a definite pattern to your postings.
LikeLike
Then you would not have written what you did above, that I have an agenda supporting Xi and Kim.
Give it a rest .
LikeLike
That doesn’t even make any sense.
Are you Joe Biden?
LikeLike
Hey genius, did you even pick up that I was referring to the CDC guy as the bumbling bureaucrat? He was the subject of the article that was linked to in the post I replied to.
I would not describe Fauci as a bumbling bureaucrat. However, I would refer to him as a conniving little SOB or a weasel or almost anything along those lines. He’s a smart guy, not a bumbler. Trump will have his hands full trying to keep that little turd honest.
LikeLike
One more chance to spout your line.
I feel like I’ve fallen into a MSM-DNC tele-conference
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👍
LikeLike
My Biden translator is broken. I have no idea what you are talking about.
LikeLike
What will we have to say about William Barr if he ends up prosecuting Maduro?
https://www.independentsentinel.com/ag-barr-says-he-believes-he-will-get-nicolas-maduro-in-custody/
LikeLike
That he’s going after foreign criminals , that he will likely never get, to divert attention for his zero going after domestic criminals like Comey, Brennan, Rosenstein, Clapper, Hillary, etc. and Obama.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The question was if he prosecuted him. Play along here. What if he does and throws his ass in jail?
LikeLike
I would think he did it to divert even more attention for his zero going after domestic criminals like Comey, Brennan, Rosenstein, Clapper, Hillary, etc. and Obama..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time will tell.
LikeLike
Great post, John Casper
LikeLike
Maduro will claim American citizenship and run for President, and the Democrats will scream his prosecution is a witch hunt and Barr must be impeached for it as well as Trump and Pence.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This would never be allowed on Barsoom.
LikeLike
What about Soros? He’s done far more damage to America than Maduro. Let the Venezuelans get Manduro.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I want Soros to go down. He is the head of the snake. I don’t know why they can’t get him. But I have to think there are some people nervous about what is going down with Maduro.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO, he is as untouchable as the Clinton clan.
LikeLike
We will say if he can get Maduro why not Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Rosenstein, Page, Strockz, McCabe, etc., etc., etc.. Especially since they are right under his nose. I’d much rather see the coupsters prosecuted. Venezuela will eventually take care of Maduro. I would rather Barr focus on the rule of law in America before we become Venezuela.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why not prosecute all of them?
LikeLike
Bingo.
LikeLike
Maybe Maduro will prefer to sing, and incriminate who knows how many more along with those that have been mentioned . . .
LikeLike
In line for Venezuelan AG?
LikeLike
I would be deliriously happy with AG Barr. Since he is over the head of the Bureau of Prisons, maybe he can arrange for Maduro to be housed in Manuel Noriega’s old cell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇🙏
There are also photos of stacks and stacks warehouse style of urns stored in Wuhan to be claimed by families.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not too sure if the highlighted portion in that tweet can be attributed to Fauci.
__
Covid-19 — Navigating the Uncharted
List of authors.
Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., H. Clifford Lane, M.D., and Robert R. Redfield, M.D.
“This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.2”
2. de Wit E, van Doremalen N, Falzarano D, Munster VJ. SARS and MERS: recent insights into emerging coronaviruses. Nat Rev Microbiol 2016;14:523-534.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
LikeLike
Dr. Fauci in New England Journal of Medicine Concedes the Coronavirus Mortality Rate May Be Much Closer to a Very Bad Flu
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/wow-dr-fauci-in-new-england-journal-of-medicine-concedes-the-coronavirus-mortality-rate-may-be-much-closer-to-a-very-bad-flu/
Take this in combination with Dr. Birx’s statement: “the predictions of the models doesn’t match the reality on the ground.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would love to see some reporter, any reporter (even if they are not an epidemiologist, A2) ask him a direct question about that at one of the task force press conferences. How he answers would be very telling.
LikeLike
This is the PRC. They meaning the CCP not only lied and people died , but they are gangsters
Read this thread.
👇👇
Filip Jirouš
@JirousFilip
1/ Last week, the Czech Republic made international headlines for stopping a shipment of medical supplies that included boxes labelled as Chinese humanitarian aid to Italy. Together with @Aktualnecz, we have looked into the involved parties.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1243280172482203660.html
This points to questions some posters asked me about XI Jinping and whether he is facing opposition.
I will post later and it involves some rather tedious inside baseball.
LikeLike
Redfield can’t talk just now. He’s busy overseeing the CDCs core tasks of Transgender Integration and Islamic Enhancement.
LikeLike
You forgot the sarc tag.
LikeLike
😂
LikeLike
GM cuts pay 20%. Will pay them back later
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/26/gm-temporarily-cuts-pay-by-20percent-for-69000-salaried-workers-amid-coronavirus-pandemic.html
LikeLike
Man, craving for Cheetos amid coronavirus lockdown, sends dog to shop [PHOTOS]
Mar 25, 2020
https://www.timesnownews.com/the-buzz/article/man-craving-for-cheetos-amid-coronavirus-lockdown-sends-dog-to-shop-photos/569392
LikeLike
I thought they said dogs could get the virus?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well two cases in Hong Kong had it from infected owners, but determined to be low titres and non transmissible. 😀
Only cases I’ve heard of. Don’t kiss your pets.
LikeLike
The virus can be deposited on pet fur through contact, like any other surface. It has no effect on dogs as a disease, but they could then pass it to a vulnerable human.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I don’t trust Xi. He said it’s “preventable and controllable” back in January, which led to tens of thousands more death.
LikeLike
Even the President doesn’t trust Xi. This is head of state diplomacy. Meanwhile back to policies he is boiling Winnie the Pooh in honey.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Dr. Fauci has stated that a vaccine to end the COVID-19 outbreak will take a year or year and a half–at least. That was not the case in 2009 when he was in the NIH. Has vaccine science become far less capable in 10 years? Obama had it easy compared to P Trump. Informative video below.
H1N1 Chronology:
Apr. 23, 2009–The existence of a new H1NI Flu strain was announced to the American public
June, 2009– there were 18,000 Flu cases in the USA when W.H.O. announced it was a pandemic. Obama released medical supplies from the Strategic Stockpile, disseminated public health info about hand washing etc.
Early July 2009–medical experts from across the U.S. attended a PANFLU Summit in Bethesda, Maryland. All the participants shook hands, sat close together and so on. No social distancing was required which is a striking difference to today’s COVID-19 outbreak. A vaccine cure was the primary initiative.
Sep 19, 2009—FDA announced 4 Vaccine manufacturers have been licensed to produce the vaccine.
Oct, 2009-3 million nasal doses of H1N1 vaccines were administered to the public.
Nov, 2009—54 million vaccines became available and an ad campaign to encourage Americans to become inoculated was underway.
In a span 6 months, 3 million of nasal vaccines had been given and a month later, they had to convince people to become inoculated.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
This guy is an arse.
LikeLike
LikeLike