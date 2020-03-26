Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Discusses Coronavirus Relief Bill…

On the heels of more than three million new unemployment claims, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin calls in to CNBC for a phone interview to discuss the coronavirus relief bill that passed last night.
Mnuchin was asked about his reaction to seeing the 3.28 million new unemployment claims reported for the past week during the interview. Mnuchin said, “To be honest, I think these numbers right now aren’t relevant whether they’re bigger or shorter in the short term.” WATCH:
The fact of the matter is that Congress can’t spend any of this money…only President Trump can.
So, methinks our POTUS has decided to go “all in” (poker parlance) on this fall’s election – he will spend whatever is necessary to deal with the WuFlu crisis and drag his feet on all other spending for non-crisis projects. Since this is not a regular appropriations bill to fund various Cabinet Departments thru a fiscal year I don’t believe the funds have to be spent by a date certain. So, when the Kennedy Center vampires approach him for their share of the loot, he will demur and say their plans need some “further study”. Then, when our VSG wins handily in November and brings back a GOP Congress (both houses), he will simply refuse to spend these funds for the good of our country’s fiscal health…and who is gonna stop him once Nancy has to pass the gavel back to a Republican Speaker come January 2021? If the Dimms control neither side of Capitol Hill, then who can bring suit to the Federal Courts for what is largely the old Nixon ploy of “impoundment”? Meanwhile, a new budget cycle will be underway and all of this WuFlu stuff will simply be old news.
Anyway, that’s my take based upon 42 years of working in the belly of the beast, but, hey, what do I know?
CorwinAmber, you know ALOT!! Thanks for the inside view 🙂
Good to hear the options to thwart the commie bastards!!
But, if she passes the gavel to another deep state swamp rat like Kevin McCarthy, we will have Paul Ryan 2.0.
Paul Ryan 1.0 didn’t work out very well, so I hope the conservatives in Congress choose a true conservative that is really on ‘Team Trump’. Anything less is conservative ‘suicide’.
The GOP will never allow a true Conservative to rise to the top of the Republican Party in either the House or the Senate. Everyone has their hand in the till and the last thing they want is someone to out them for their graft.
which is why Trump’s promise to drain the swamp terrifies them. His list of accomplishments despite this insane barrier from both sides proves his conviction and his ability.
the GOP AND the left are both in cahoots and equally terrified.
Look for McConnell to exit as well as Pelosi.
McCarthy will play ball with POTUS. He doesn’t appear to have ryans arrogance.
Corwin, your is the only explanation I’ve heard that squares with POTUS’ consistent approach to problem-solving. Impossible to believe he’s ok with all the pork, but the approach you describe makes perfect sense.
Thank you CorwinAmber! VERY informative read. I learn something new here everyday which is why I LOVE CTH and Sundance.
Corwin, I pray that you are correct. However, we must be certain to do our part and fight to re-elect President Trump. He and his closest advisors/supporters are the only ones I have any faith in. This man is taking on the entire globalist world.
We are now looking at another crack at impeachment. They will dig into how POTUS reacted to this pandemic and go for another round of “get rid of Trump at all cost!”
I don’t think that will fly. The SCOTUS has outlawed line item veto budgeting and what you are describing is merely a workaround which will not pass legal muster. Putting stated amounts of money going to named entities(Howard Univ. JFK Performing Arts Center, NPR etc.) is not discretionary and I don’t think Trump or anyone else can stop the funds from going there. To stop the funds would take an act of congress.
If the POTUS could do as you say, then there would be no need to ever haggle over a spending bill by the party in the WH. And while this is not a regular budgeting bill, it is still a spending bill that must be passed by both the House and Senate. The POTUS HAS EVEN LESS power over this bill than over a regular budgeting bill.
With this 2 trillion dollar PORKULUS spending bill, POTUS TRUMP will have spent more in 3 yrs. than Obama did in 8 yrs. At some point it has to stop.
And Peelosi is already saying more will have to be spent. So, she will end up funding all her special interest and commie projects. She knows she has hit the PORKULUS lottery w/this chicom virus.
As President Trump is fond of saying, “we will see.” By the way, I love it when he says that.
Sounds like the bill isn’t a poison pill for the economy like some were fearing…
Banks have no liquidity…no payrolls…no cash deposits…
hospitality, entertainment, leisure decimated…
this is called: CASH!
Mnuchin is GENIUS…only SAD 45 is being discriminated against…his family too…Future Presidents, Trump Organization and Kushner LLP unfairly targeted by Uniparty!
Executive Signing Statement appropriate!
I roll with POTUS. What ever he thinks is good enough for me. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
POTIS could shoot somebody in NYC and he would not lose one supporter! Remember that?
MAGA Forever!
If we start it up again, are all those people going back to work going to be counted as new jobs? I’m not worried about it either. I know a lot of working people, a lot were laid off so that they could get the generous unemployment benefits. Before they were working reduced hours or in some cases being paid but not working. This just shifted their money to the government off the employers. And it’s not for very long. Another week or 2 and it’s over. Everyone back to work. If you feel unwell report to the nurse for your chloroquine and zpacks. Take it and get back to your desk/assembly line/ truck/garage bay.
Ready to go…The Virus was not as deadly as Deep State hoped…
they really planned for tens of millions…go to Event 2O1 for details
Really, really hoping it’s this. Pretty much the way I’m thinking/hoping it shakes out. I’m mostly ok with the shutdown/quarantine because it’s buying time needed to set up this scenario. Time to produce & test the drugs, time to make the masks, ventilators and other things needed in case the Panda-demic takes a worse turn than expected. Time to gather hard statistical & scientific data too.
I think POTUS & co. are pretty close to the mark when he talks about an Easter time frame for a restart in many though maybe not all areas of the country.
It IS that, but the media and the Democrats will never allow that relief to the economy. Right now, they are in liberal heaven. People are hurting because of government actions, and they need to rely on government to get relief. The government has seen how powerful they are to take away your freedoms instantly and now they control trillions of dollars they can disburse to the winners and losers they choose.
Telling everyone what to do and controlling money to make them is the liberal dream. They can expedite their plans and plant the seeds for a liberal socialist takeover, and they get to hurt President Trumps MAGA economy during an election year in the process.
They could care less about the people hurting. This is their dream scenario. They want it to go for months. All they need to do is spread fear and accuse anyone in their way of wanting to kill people.
However, I think he is going to be thwarted in his plans for an Easter opening of the country. FEMA in DC sent an urgent warning to all citizens stating that they would be shut down until April 29, I believe. So when one state does it, you can be assured other states will do so immediately. They are setting the DATE to reopen the country! Not the President. Why are they doing so? Your guess would be the same as mine!
WaPo’s Bezos And Other Corporate Execs Sold Billions In Stock Before COVID-19 Rocked Market
‘Thousands of insiders sold stock…’
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/bezos-and-other-corporate-execs-sold-billions-stock-covid-19-rocked-market
they will pay taxes on their capital gains…and then where will they put their money in the meantime? Savings account at 0% interest? Mattress? I don’t know about the rest of you, but if some “expert” had come to me last month and told me to sell everything before the “deluge”, I doubt if I would have made a move for the reasons stated above. That being said, I “lost” more wealth on paper than I ever thought possible in such a short time, yet I remain optimistic about the economic future of this country under President Donald Trump, so I used this “correction” to make some long term equity investments I’ve been eyeing for quite a while.
Did I do the right thing? Only time will tell, but let’s see what happens, as our VSG likes to say.
I have not participated in the stock market in years. My brother and I have been rounding up cash as fast as possible and have both jumped back into the market “BIGLY”.
Our Broker looked like the “last chapter of what’s the use” after the past few weeks. He has been getting beat up pretty good by clients freaking out. When we carried a couple of nice checks into him last week, he barely cracked a smile.
Today he is back on his game and ready to rumble. He pulled on his boots, reached down and grabbed a pair, and is back to working his business by revisiting the fundamentals.
It ain’t going to be easy, but it will be rewarding.
Sell right before the downtick and buy it back right before the uptick.
Nancy is already planning more. If there is another bill, the only thing in it should be some money for long term disability to keep immuno-compromised people safe at home. Nursing homes are already locked down. Retired people can stay at home. The rest of us can get back to work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, are we going to lay everyone off and shut down every winter during flu season because 1000 people die? Or, are new viruses only a big deal when a Republican is President? We know the answer.
Can we fire every single talking head in the media for whipping everyone into a frenzy? They really are the enemy of the people… start by turning them off!!
This times 100000000!!!!!!!!
I think more and more people are coming to this realization everyday.
PTrump looking more reasonable and credible every day while media is losing it every day.
Yep, the backlash on this will be epic!
These networks need to be delisted, de-commed from the airwaves. Pronto. THey keep raising their rebroadcast fees twice a year if you own cable. The cablers keep passing it on…..their messaging is more far reaching than big brother. They have revealed themselves to be the enemy of the people and they should all be brought up on charges of Conspiracy/Sedition vs the USA.
Not Nanzi
Is that some kind of racisss term Nanzi used?
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing everything incorrectly and then misapplying all the wrong remedies.
– Groucho
A pretty positive interview. No Trump bashing!
Click Michael Walsh tweet
The best is yet to come! — PT45
Important thread:
Yes indeed… here’s another article on the same topic..
https://thefederalist.com/2020/03/26/the-scientist-whose-doomsday-pandemic-model-predicted-armageddon-just-walked-back-the-apocalyptic-predictions/#.XnzdOIcKNLk.twitter
I firmly believe the American people were bamboozled about how deadly this chinese virus was . It was all about damaging Potus and hurting his supporters in particular, they know we all work for a living , this is a freebie for their supporters full stop . #TRUMP2020🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anybody wanna buy 350 servings of powdered eggs?
I wanna find the guy selling 3000 rolls of toilet paper out of his garage in a couple weeks.
SCORE!!
He is gonna wipe up! Even if he takes a load of crap for doing so.
Do I understand correctly that all hotels will get help with the exception of Trump Hptels?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hotels
Wow-thanks Doc for correcting the spelling from hptels to hotels. I would have never figured that one out.
When I post something with a typo, I find myself wanting to follow up by posting the correct spelling simply because I don’t want people to think I am a moron who can’t spell, rather than just a moron who can’t type. As if anyone cares either way.
PT knows strategy. He appointed an entire team of experts in each field. Except for an occasional rotten tomato, he has people where he needs them most.
thread about the order of magnitude reduction of death forecast by the UK modelers.
oh, and those that are projected die…many would have passed by the end of the year anyway because they are old and sick.
That’s not to diminish the deaths of the young (there was a 30 year old woman that died a few days ago locally which was very sad).
I was happy to see that the rabidly leftist/cynical press is getting poor marks in the Gallup poll. Everyone is trusted in this, hospitals, Trump, Congress…except the press which is underwater by 11 points.
But to be fair, their business model (clicks and eyeballs) doesn’t depend on trust. Hate clicks are just as valuable to them…ie hate traffic is traffic. They don’t care if you love or hate, just make sure you watch the ads.
Federalist has an article as well..
https://thefederalist.com/2020/03/26/the-scientist-whose-doomsday-pandemic-model-predicted-armageddon-just-walked-back-the-apocalyptic-predictions/#.XnzdOIcKNLk.twitter
