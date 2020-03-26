Fear and Panic for A Purpose – The Coronavirus Evolves Into “The Blue Plague”…

The “Blue Plague” is an intentional effort by various interests to create fear-porn amid the American population by intentionally hyping a mass hysteria about the coronavirus. In many ways the Blue Plague is exponentially more dangerous than COVID-19 itself.

Earlier today, The New York Times became the epicenter of the Blue Plague by stating people in hospitals throughout the city were dying, as desperately under-prepared and under-equipped doctors and nurses could not find ventilators for thousands of arriving patients in a state of panic. This was/is incitement at its worst.

Blue doctors and Blue nurses, aligned with the political resistance efort, transmitted videos claiming desperate and dying patients, using the term “apocalyptic surge“…

[…] hospitals are under siege. New York City’s hospitals run the gamut from prestigious teaching institutions catering to the elite to public hospitals providing care for some of the poorest communities in the nation. Regardless of whom they serve, few have been spared the impact of the pandemic: A flood of sick and fearful New Yorkers has besieged emergency rooms across the city.

[…] At least two city hospitals have filled up their morgues, and city officials anticipated the rest would reach capacity by the end of this week, according to the briefing. The state requested 85 refrigerated trailers from FEMA for mortuary services, along with staff, the briefing said. (link)

Of course, all of the emphasis is false, everyone is getting treated, and so far the pandemic has created no more of a crisis than a high-flu season. However, the panic such fear-porn creates can deliver a self-fulfilling outcome. Immediately, the downstream media, specifically CNN, take the script and begin amplifying the panic story-line.

This unfortunate gross-media manipulation is exactly what caused task force member Dr. Birx to step to the microphones today and state the activity on the ground does not match the fear-porn models that media are hyping. WATCH: