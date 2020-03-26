Fear and Panic for A Purpose – The Coronavirus Evolves Into “The Blue Plague”…

The “Blue Plague” is an intentional effort by various interests to create fear-porn amid the American population by intentionally hyping a mass hysteria about the coronavirus. In many ways the Blue Plague is exponentially more dangerous than COVID-19 itself.
Earlier today, The New York Times became the epicenter of the Blue Plague by stating people in hospitals throughout the city were dying, as desperately under-prepared and under-equipped doctors and nurses could not find ventilators for thousands of arriving patients in a state of panic. This was/is incitement at its worst.
Blue doctors and Blue nurses, aligned with the political resistance efort, transmitted videos claiming desperate and dying patients, using the term “apocalyptic surge“…
[…] hospitals are under siege. New York City’s hospitals run the gamut from prestigious teaching institutions catering to the elite to public hospitals providing care for some of the poorest communities in the nation. Regardless of whom they serve, few have been spared the impact of the pandemic: A flood of sick and fearful New Yorkers has besieged emergency rooms across the city.
[…] At least two city hospitals have filled up their morgues, and city officials anticipated the rest would reach capacity by the end of this week, according to the briefing. The state requested 85 refrigerated trailers from FEMA for mortuary services, along with staff, the briefing said. (link)
Of course, all of the emphasis is false, everyone is getting treated, and so far the pandemic has created no more of a crisis than a high-flu season. However, the panic such fear-porn creates can deliver a self-fulfilling outcome. Immediately, the downstream media, specifically CNN, take the script and begin amplifying the panic story-line.
This unfortunate gross-media manipulation is exactly what caused task force member Dr. Birx to step to the microphones today and state the activity on the ground does not match the fear-porn models that media are hyping. WATCH:
More Dr. Birx please. She is intelligent, sober minded and effective. With that said, there needs to be more antibody testing to get to the real mortality rate of this virus so that we can get back to work.
Share this clip with everyone you know. When I saw that today, I don’t think I could have been more elated.
That’s as close as you’ll see her come to calling this whole shit show a fraud.
The implications of her statement, both in terms of the fraudulent origins and the fraudulent reporting out of NY are STAGGERING.
I did a twitter search for Dr Birx and the comments are exhausting at how much the left hates her now. They think she sold her soul, is Trump’s cheerleader, that they lost all respect for her, so on and so on. That she is LYING to us about the state of the hospitals in New York. I really like it when she talks because I like numbers and the numbers calm me down that will be in control soon and we can go back to school and work. My question is this, how many hospitalizations in New York do we currently have and how many can they accommodate? When I look at their state health dept page it says 4,720 hospitalized due to Covid19.
I’d like to know if that is number ADMITTED to the hospital versus those awaiting evaluation in over-crowded ER’s. In all areas the average rate of hospitalization needed is running pretty low. In SW Florida, actual admissions from positive cases is 11. Statewide Florida stats as of this evening:
28,644 total tests administered in the state of Florida, with 2,359 positive tests. 24,553 tests have come back negative, and the remainder are pending, according to the FDOH website.
HI Icthematrix, I would like to know this too. This is where I got that number. https://www1.nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/imm/covid-19-daily-data-summary-hospitalizations.pdf
I live in Fort Bend County and we have 86 cases and 18 hospitalizations. But I do not know if that means all 18 were admitted. Our negative rate for the state of texas is 93.5 so far, I do not know what it is for my county – they don’t show total number of tests.
https://covid-19-fort-bend-county-response-fbcgis.hub.arcgis.com/?fbclid=IwAR1nqKoDguFYnTDMdnFLo68krTMYQECXx_qalv8evr3xPBHsrJgvmsqhU_E
The state run media remind me of an old song by the Eagles. Dirty Laundry.
I don’t care what’s happening in New York as long as it stays there!
I don’t understand why or how so many Americans still trust the same Fake News Media sources that have habitually lied to us decade after decade after decade. “Remember the Maine!” Gulf of Tonkin. Weapons of Mass Destruction. Weapons of Mass Destruction Part Deux. Yellow cake uranium. Russia, Russia, Russia. Impeach!
It’s like half of Americans have Stockholm Syndrome. The Fake News media is their captor.
FEAR sells. It is highly contagious. In a very weird way, humans like FEAR. Why are horror movies so popular? People like being afraid – even if they know the fear is FAKE! People pay a lot of money to have other people, media, and amusement parks scare the crap out of them. Why? Probably because of the amygdala! The part of the human brain that triggers the fear response is to blame.
FEAR
One of my customers today said to me that he was very afraid of what’s going on. I explained to him how he has a much higher chance of dying driving his vehicle to his next destination. I mentioned how about 35,000 Americans die every year from the common flu. He didn’t know that and was surprised to hear it.
The average Joe or Jane has no idea how many people die every year from the annual common flu. If they did know, we wouldn’t be living in fear today.
Most Americans do not know that about 17,000 Americans died of the Swine Flu in 2009.
The only way to make the faux fear go away is through word of mouth. TALK! If you know somebody who is afraid, tell them they have a much greater chance of dying in a car accident compared to “the virus.” Tell them 35,000 or more Americans die every year from the common flu. Tell them how 17,000 Americans died of the Swine Flu in 2009 and watch that light bulb light up like a Christmas tree.
(Watching Hannity) President Trump just mentioned the Swine Flu killed 17,000 Americans back in 2009.
Context and Perspective will defeat the FAUX FEAR.
“the predictions of the models doesn’t match the reality on the ground.” Gig is up, sister.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At last they’re facing reality.
Now let’s get back to work!
I saw a video of a hospital worker who was complaining about having to reuse masks. He claimed ‘they’ told him not to talk about it or he’d be fired. The guy’s face was hidden, and I can’t remember if the voice was disguised or not. It seemed staged and fake to me.
Masks used in hospitals such as the N95, are reused as they are “fit tested” to our faces. We are given one of our own to use as needed. As an RN, they have to be fitted to each face and sized. I would say yes, the video was a “plant” and not accurate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately people getting scared tune into the news more, where they subsequently get set into a purposeful panic mode by the propaganda media. This fuels ratings which fuels even more hysterical reporting. Coupled with the daily prompting of the Dim talking points memos to their mouthpieces, their schemes & performances have been very effective. Who could have predicted such a situation, even when you knew this would eventually get into America? The Dims may not have been a party to the virus origin (although I discount nothing at this point), but they sure have played their cards early and often to ratchet up the takedown of our great economy.
Agree that President a Trump must move forward with getting segments back to work. It will require great courage against the blowback sure to come. Also not sure how he can leverage this when governors and mayors are given such broad, unConstitutional powers to themselves.
Since the dawn of man, the unscrupulous and power hungry have used fear of (sometimes anger at) an enemy, sometimes real, sometimes exaggerated, and sometime nonexistent, to get people to voluntarily give up their liberty, and good sense, and money and submit to their will and even give up their lives.
The examples are almost endless and this is just the latest. One example would be the Gulf of Tonkin attacks, which were highly exaggerated to say the least, and lead to another 50,000 Americans being killed in VVietnam, along with lots of limbs lost and lots of $$$ with the passing of the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution by Congress.
Another example would be Saddam’s WMD, which were highly exaggerated to say the least and lead to thousands of American troops being killed, along with a whole lot of limbs being lost and trillions wasted after Congress passed the resolution giving the go ahead for that…
And, of course, for another example there is the FISA Court Star Chambers (which basically belong to the FBI) which were birthed on fear based on nothing bad enough to justify their almost unlimited power over the American people.
“Their is nothing new under the Sun”.
THIS!!!
EXACTLY what we need! Antibody testing!
That will give us and the “decision makers” the TRUTH about how “dangerous” COVID-19 is from the perspective of the % of people who get infected to those who die. By knowing “how fatal” COVID-19 is, decisions can be made, by government, but more importantly BY INDIVIDUALS, as to the level of risk vs reward. It may very well be that COVID-19 is no more lethal than influenza, and the seasonal deaths caused by influenza are hardly even mentioned on “the news”, much less creating demands for government to shut down all non-essential commerce, and restrictions on our fundamental rights, and now justification for raiding the treasury (for money we don’t have) to the tune of trillions of dollars. ANTIBODY TESTING, MUST BE PRIORITIZED! IT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR by which all other decisions can be formulated!
SHAME ON US!
SHAME ON US!
March 26, 2020
What did you do today?
I talked with a man today, an 80+ year old man. I asked him if there was anything I can get him while this CoronaVirus scare was gripping America.
He simply smiled, looked away and said:
“Let me tell you what I need! I need to believe, at some point, this country my generation fought for… I need to believe this nation we handed safely to our children and their children…”
“I need to know this generation will quit being a bunch of sissies…that they respect what they’ve been given…that they’ve earned what others sacrificed for.”
I wasn’t sure where the conversation was going or if it was going anywhere at all. So, I sat there, quietly observing.
“You know, I was a little boy during WWII. Those were scary days. We didn’t know if we were going to be speaking English, German or Japanese at the end of the war. There was no certainty, no guarantees like Americans enjoy today.”
“And no home went without sacrifice or loss. Every house, up and down every street, had someone in harm’s way. Maybe their Daddy was a soldier, maybe their son was a sailor, maybe it was an uncle. Sometimes it was the whole damn family…fathers, sons, uncles…”
“Having someone, you love, sent off to war…it wasn’t less frightening than it is today. It was scary as Hell. If anything, it was more frightening. We didn’t have battle front news. We didn’t have email or smart phones.”
“You sent them away and you hoped…you prayed. You may not hear from them for months, if ever.”
“Sometimes a mother was getting her son’s letters the same day Dad was comforting her over their child’s death.”
“And we sacrificed. You couldn’t buy things. Everything was rationed. You were only allowed so much milk per month, only so much bread, toilet paper. EVERYTHING was restricted for the war effort.”
“And what you weren’t using, what you didn’t need, things you threw away, they were saved and sorted for the war effort.”
“My generation was the original recycling movement in America.”
“And we had viruses back then…serious viruses. Things like polio, measles, and such It was nothing to walk to school and pass a house or two that was quarantined.”
“We didn’t shut down our schools. We didn’t shut down our cities. We carried on, without masks, without hand sanitizer.”
“And do you know what? We persevered. We overcame.”
“We didn’t attack our President, we came together. We rallied around the flag for the war. Thick or thin, we were in it to win. And we would lose more boys in an hour of combat than we lose in entire wars today.”
He slowly looked away again. Maybe I saw a small tear in the corner of his eye. Then he continued:
“Today’s kids don’t know sacrifice. They think a sacrifice is not having coverage on their phone while they freely drive across the country. Today’s kids are selfish and spoiled.”
“In my generation, we looked out for our elders. We helped out with single moms who’s husbands were either at war or dead from war.”
“Today’s kids rush the store, buying everything they can…no concern for anyone but themselves.”
“It’s shameful the way Americans behave these days. None of them deserve the sacrifices their granddads made.”
“So, no I don’t need anything. I appreciate your offer but, I know I’ve been through worse things than this virus.”
“But maybe I should be asking you, what can I do to help you? Do you have enough soda to get through this, enough steak? Will you be able to survive with just 113 channels on your tv?”
I smiled, fighting back a tear of my own…now humbled by a man in his 80’s. All I could do was thank him for the history lesson, leave my number for emergency and leave with my ego firmly tucked in my rear.
I talked to a man today. A real man. An American man from an era long gone and forgotten.
We will never understand the sacrifices. We will never fully earn their sacrifices. But we should work harder to learn about them..learn from them…to respect them.
h/t Jim D
“The New York Times became the epicenter of the Blue Plague by stating people in hospitals throughout the city were dying, as desperately under-prepared and under-equipped doctors and nurses could not find ventilators for thousands of arriving patients in a state of panic. This was/is incitement at its worst.”
This reminds me of something, but then some much does these days as It seems like so much is repeating.
The reports right before Gulf War I that Iraqi troops were throwing premature babies out of incubators.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and it reminds me of when ABC claimed Slaughter in Syria and showed the footage of a Kentucky gun range video. they are so fake.
Pardon me while I put on my tinfoil hat…
All this Chinese Wuhan virus hysteria has the appearance of an obscure terrorist attack.
China was not pleased with President Trump shutting China out of trade, which is a big hit for them. Thus, it seems reasonable the Chinese Communist Party purposefully put out this virus as a disguised slap at the U.S. of A. This Chinese Wuhan virus hysteria has a further benefit of creating opportunities to spread their “superior” style of government. Of course, it is not difficult to believe this with all the DemonRat and RINO conspirators, with their 2 trillion-dollar bill. This bill moves the U.S. of A. further to the socialist/communist ideology. Moreover, we have various levels of government clamping down on our God given rights, under the guise of this terrorist act.
Whether my tinfoil hat perspective is correct or not, this is not boding well for our Republic, the United States of America.
New Zealand:
Coronavirus: God Defend New Narkland – hundreds call cops to dob on lock-down cheats
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/120620810/coronavirus-god-defend-new-narkland–hundreds-call-cops-to-dob-on-lockdown-cheats
When the fraud of the panic is exposed there will be a backlash against the media.
For the low information citizen, Trump will be a hero for saving the day!
Win, Win!
