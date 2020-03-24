White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:30pm Livestream…

Posted on March 24, 2020 by

President Trump and the COVID-19 Task Force will be holding a briefing from the White House at 5:30pm ET.  [Livestream Links Below]

White House Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

.

.

106 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:30pm Livestream…

  1. Ellie says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    This man has the patience of a saint through all of this absolute daily fiasco.

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      March 24, 2020 at 5:38 pm

      No President has ever been tested in the area of disasters like Trump. He always come through with A+ marks. Why would the people want something less? Whenever opponents come out with something to say, they recommend something the President has already done. They look like fools.

      Reply
      • Bill Durham says:
        March 24, 2020 at 6:11 pm

        Total critical and serious cases in USA 1,175. Why do they need 40,000 hospital beds? Why do non serious cases need a bed and respirators? I went by 2 hospitals in se Massachusetts. Empty. No long line of stretchers. The problem seems to be hypochondriacs getting tests and slowing down the system.

        Reply
    • MTeresa says:
      March 24, 2020 at 5:50 pm

      And an energy to do it that is truly super human.

      Honestly, we are so fortunate to have him as our Commander in Chief. More like BLESSED!

      Reply
  2. sundance says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 24, 2020 at 5:52 pm

      Just one more reason to keep Factories /Production in the US. Many can switch on a dime if they NEED to.

      If there’s one thing this medical mess is proving, it’s how absolutely RIGHT Trump was about Secure Borders and Keeping Factories in the US. >>>> For those numpties who didn’t already know it to be true.

      Reply
  3. Parker Longbaugh says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    I had been waiting to lock in my vote for a candidate for President this year. After watching former VP Joe Biden on television this morning I am confident any competent medical professional can have him secured.

    Reply
  4. booger71 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:34 pm

    John Roberts (FOX) proudly wearing his purple tie

    Reply
  6. cboldt says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    Also on C-SPAN

    Reply
  7. bleep21k says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    cnn – THANK THE DEEP STATE!!!!!

    DR FAUCI WILL BE THERE!!!!!

    YAAAAAAS!!!!!

    HE WILL TELL US THE TRUUUUTH!!!!!

    YAAAAAAASSSSSSS….SSSS….ssss! (Breathless)

    Reply
  8. gabytango says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Right, keep Falsie directly behind President Trump!

    Reply
  9. Patience says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Yeah!!!!!
    The airwaves non-stop
    >”Easter is my timeline” -President Trump

    Lil man has been repositioned: Just immediately (in full camera view on left side) behind President Trump.

    Reply
  10. Sentient says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    I doubt we’ll be this lucky, but if this were true, we would be a lot closer to the end than widely believed: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8148529/amp/Coronavirus-infected-half-British-population-say-Oxford-University-experts.html

    Reply
  11. Patience says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Let us not forget the “impeach 45” prop was a cardboard US flag.
    President Trump’s prop: Dr. Anthony Fauci (lil man)

    Reply
  12. realeyecandy1 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    backing off a bit on the FIRM Easter date ????

    Reply
  13. Ken Maritch says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Other than the reports from the MSM, what makes you think this “pandemic” is the real thing?

    Reply
    • maggiemoowho says:
      March 24, 2020 at 6:10 pm

      Clearly my neighbors two doors down don’t believe it, they have a big party going on right now. I’m not sure they can get any louder, all damn day we have had to listen to these selfish drunk idiots.

      Reply
    • Invisible Mikey says:
      March 24, 2020 at 6:10 pm

      The fact that right in my own neighborhood, the ICUs are full, and have been since January. Those patients aren’t imaginary, bub. Something we’ve never seen before made them sick.

      I hope your area hasn’t been hit as hard. If you perform sensible social distancing and keep yourself and your home clean, it might well prevent a spike in your town.

      Reply
      • FrankieZee says:
        March 24, 2020 at 6:21 pm

        Where is your neighborhood at? How many died from the flu in your area? How many died from the Swine Flu in your area?

        Reply
        • Invisible Mikey says:
          March 24, 2020 at 6:25 pm

          Sorry. You can’t have that info on recent patients yet. HIPAA. Not unless every one of those patients have granted permission in writing to release it.

          I’m in the Olympic Peninsula of Northern WA state. I don’t know the swine flu stats here. I was working at a Trauma 1 hospital in Los Angeles at that time.

          Reply
          • jwwjr says:
            March 24, 2020 at 6:48 pm

            Anonymous patient trend data for a Defcon 4 public health crisis requiring affirmative release by each patient, per HIPPA?!?! ROTFLMFAO!!! GTFOH!

            Reply
      • California Joe says:
        March 24, 2020 at 6:35 pm

        I’m sure that the hospitals in your neighborhood allowed you to inspect their ICU wards! LOL

        Reply
        • Invisible Mikey says:
          March 24, 2020 at 6:40 pm

          I’m a clinical worker, Joe. As a licensed imaging tech, I do work in those, and all the other wards too. Lots of kinds of x-rays needed.

          Look, don’t believe in this disease if you don’t want to, can’t handle facts, whatever. Just don’t assume your reality determines everyone else’s.

          Reply
    • albertus magnus says:
      March 24, 2020 at 6:40 pm

      Maybe because of this

      “”“I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic,” Trump insisted last week, adopting a newly somber tone about the crisis enveloping the globe as he urged Americans to work from home and prodded the nation’s cities and states to issue restrictions to promote social distancing. “I’ve always viewed it as very serious.”

      Unless, of course, you believe that PDJT is a LIAR trying to scare people and tank the economy.

      Do people EVER pay attention to what PDJT actually says instead of just projecting their own opinions onto him?

      This is a serious health crisis. Trust the President.

      Reply
  14. realeyecandy1 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    Is CNN even carrying this?

    Reply
  15. FPCHmom says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    If regular Americans are watching these press conference, it is better than Trump rallies.

    He is able to now show in real time how the Trump doctrine is right.

    Reply
  16. AJ CASTELLITTO says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:57 pm

    This is a brutally vital read! Please Read!!!

    The Staggering Collapse Of U.S. Intelligence On The Coronavirus

    https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-staggering-collapse-of-u-s-intelligence-on-the-coronavirus/

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      March 24, 2020 at 6:07 pm

      Sure, the American intelligence agencies were too busy trying to impeach President Trump!

      Reply
    • CM-TX says:
      March 24, 2020 at 6:54 pm

      Glad someone finally said it. Yet another reason they need their “Toys” taking away. They should’ve seen this coming a mile away!

      Just add it to the List of orchestrated National Security Threats that were somehow MISSED 🙄. Just like the Vegas Incident, US Mil being “infiltrated”, Border Invasion by massive Int’l hordes, Ukraine Scandal, … … …

      More confirmation of what they actually spend their time doing– SPYING on American Citizens.

      Reply
  17. bleep21k says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Sundance please get the transcript of this presser speech – the President is hitting it out of the park!!

    Reply
  18. technoaesthete says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    I’ve been following this pretty closely, but what is the townhall that Dr. Birx mentioned?

    Reply
  19. booger71 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Dr Brix called it an epidemic

    Reply
  20. fanbeav says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    50% of the active cases are in NY, NJ, CA and WA! This is absurd that we must shot down the rest of the US to accommodate these cities.

    Reply
  21. gabytango says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Faulty: Blah blah blah clinical trials…

    Reply
  22. Justin Sane says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    So why is Dr. Fauci putting his hands on his lips and picking his nose behind Trumps back in front of the cameras?
    Is he sending someone a signal or is he just being careless and not following his own rules?
    I don’t trust that worm.

    Reply
  23. sarasotosfan says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Dunno why Dr. F. Is there.

    Reply
  24. cboldt says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Fauci runs his finger under his nose. It’s impossible to stop touching your own face.
    Fauci on stage talking about test and its use – it is to set policy, to differentiate between “light spots” and “dar spots” (areas of country infected).
    If I understand Fauci’s remarks on having more testing, he advocates that quarntine be extended especially in areas that are not infected.
    Kudlow says great progess on legislation. Expect a vote as soon as possible (whatever that is).

    Reply
  25. booger71 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Sorry Dr Falsy…..even with symptoms you can’t just go get tested. In many parts of the country they won’t test you now unless you have severe symptoms

    Reply
    • Invisible Mikey says:
      March 24, 2020 at 6:20 pm

      True. Wish those self-tests were available so those with less severe symptoms could find out for sure. Some cases will turn out to be allergies, ordinary colds etc. But wouldn’t you want to know? I would.

      Reply
      • booger71 says:
        March 24, 2020 at 6:31 pm

        When I went through my 2 weeks of Corona symptoms during late Feb-early March I asked for a test twice on 2 different trips to Urgent Care and they told me since the CDC threshold of fever was 103, mine wasn’t high enough (100) and that number was in junction with maxing out on fever reducers. Now the CDC threshold is 100.4 I believe) Both times I asked for a flu test too, and both times they told me I didn’t need it cause I just have the flu. Yes I would have liked to have known. I eventually got over the symptoms but it was unlike any flu I have ever had. I hope they eventually come out with a home blood test to see if you have the virus antibodies.

        Reply
  26. Patience says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Lil man seems rather uncomfortable…. Perhaps, pre-occupied?
    Rubbing his brow, bumped into the US flag
    >sigh

    Reply
  27. Tiffthis says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Are we bailing out the big airlines and cruise industry or are they taking out low interest loans to be paid back?

    Reply
  28. clipe says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Interesting stuff on Italian victims. Most of them were elderly and already dying from other ailments.

    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/03/24/the-italian-connection/

    Reply
  29. FPCHmom says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    This is the best press conference by PDJT and the task force to date. Complete competence and consistent messaging. And the message is optimistic.

    Reply
  30. Psalm1391316 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Forgive my ignorance but why does Apple have a warehouse with 9 million N95 masks? Or did I misunderstand something? Thank you.

    Reply
    • booger71 says:
      March 24, 2020 at 6:22 pm

      Were they for their factory workers? Does Apple have any factories in the US

      Reply
      • Psalm1391316 says:
        March 24, 2020 at 6:25 pm

        I have no idea. My knowledge of Apple is limited – they make phones, computers, etc. It just struck me as odd that they have a warehouse full of them. You are probably right – they are for their factory workers. Thank you.

        Reply
    • Guyski says:
      March 24, 2020 at 6:26 pm

      You’ll be surprised what these companies stock up on.

      Reply
    • Eric C. says:
      March 24, 2020 at 6:35 pm

      They prob learned from having stores in China, if it’s predictable, it’s preventable (and they had the means).

      I think Tim Cook truly cares about his employees. I may not like his politics, but I believe he deeply cares.

      Reply
  31. FPCHmom says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Idiot reporters are showing their stupidity right out of the box, of course.

    They have their pre-written questions that totally ignore all of the information presented so far from all of the experts.

    Reply
  32. Due Gonzalez says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Not making any sense at all. We know where the hot spots are NY, CA, WA. Why is ok for New Yorkers to travel? It appears that there is no common sense creating these regulations. Good grief- close the boarders, have quarantines and testing at the boarders. Next go to the hot spots. Focus there and shut down the travel to and from these hot spots. Next focus on those most impacted such as the nursing home and those with compromised immune systems. Every one else follow the guidelines. Dr Brix stated yesterday she has not seen her grandkids since this began or for weeks. And yet regarding the New Yorkers flocking to Fl just ‘isolate for your protection’. What???? You won’t see your grandkids but New Yorkers were not stopped from traveling ?You shut down the whole country as a research project? This is nuts.

    Reply
  33. yadent says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    If the just released Oxford University epidemiology mathematical model is validated, where only 1 in 1,000 CV infected individuals have actually been counted in the UK, combined with Italy’s admission that a high probability only 1 in 10 infected persons have been counted, it could very well be that ALL current numbers of infections are off by 1 to 3 zeros.

    For the US with an R0=3, if you are two zeros off it means that when you have 10,000 confirmed cases that 1,000,000 people have it. Because it takes awhile to manifest symptoms and get a case confirmed this may occur two generations behind the actual infection. So, when you confirm 10,000 there are really 9,000,000 who have it.

    By the time you hit two more generations you are at (27mill then 81mill) 81 million and its over because the next generation is 240 million and you are out of people.

    We should know for sure in no more than a week where we are in this epidemic. If it is three zeros then it is already over, no use in doing anything other than treating the sick and going back to work.

    Reply
  34. Co says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    I knew when the President said “Possibly Easter” everyone would hold on to his every word and try to nail him down to a commitment. If we don’t make Easter they will ridicule him. The President is being hopeful.. His decision will be based on a slow “roll out” of firing back up the American Dream, keeping the virus in mind and making smart decisions.

    Reply
  35. Reserved55 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    CDC
    Total cases: 44,183
    Total deaths: 544

    John Hopkins
    Total cases: 53,286
    Total deaths: 696

    Worldometer
    Total cases: 53,013
    Total deaths: 685

    Covid Tracker
    Total cases: 51,601
    Total deaths: 662

    Reply
  36. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    I’m so glad POTUS said buh bye and left the yaps yapping. Enough is enough.

    Reply
  37. Patience says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    It is rather interesting (to say the least) that President Trump held two briefings today.
    It is especially interesting (to say the least) that “Easter” is his target date to get the US back to work. That target date announced on the same day that Pelosi got dusted.

    Swamp Draining in progress

    Reply
  38. MVW says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    Telling the media that the shutdown of America is going to end soon is like kicking a fire ant nest. They are swarming, biting, stinging, mad, mad, mad. Imagine their upset that America is not going to be destroyed. You can tell they really don’t care about death, they just hate, hate, hate.

    What a nasty mess.

    Reply
  39. Super Elite says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Are there no consequences to the insufferable rudeness of the so-called journalist?

    Reply
  40. ezpz2 says:
    March 24, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Smart that they waited until after the bell, since whenever the little guy speaks, the Dow plops down by a thousand or more!

    Reply

