White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:30pm Livestream…

President Trump and the COVID-19 Task Force will be holding a briefing from the White House at 5:30pm ET. [Livestream Links Below]
White House Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
.
.
This man has the patience of a saint through all of this absolute daily fiasco.
No President has ever been tested in the area of disasters like Trump. He always come through with A+ marks. Why would the people want something less? Whenever opponents come out with something to say, they recommend something the President has already done. They look like fools.
Total critical and serious cases in USA 1,175. Why do they need 40,000 hospital beds? Why do non serious cases need a bed and respirators? I went by 2 hospitals in se Massachusetts. Empty. No long line of stretchers. The problem seems to be hypochondriacs getting tests and slowing down the system.
They’re New Yorkers right? 3rd world shite hole
You don’t listen much. To get a test, you have to get a referral from a doctor. You need to have symptoms to get a test, so these are not people who just have nothing better to do than get a test. Once all the people with symptoms are tested, I’m sure the hypochondriacs will be next.
Exactly! Last winter 360,000 Americans were hospitalized with the flu and 60,000 died. Did Cuomo complain about a shortage of anything then?
And an energy to do it that is truly super human.
Honestly, we are so fortunate to have him as our Commander in Chief. More like BLESSED!
Just one more reason to keep Factories /Production in the US. Many can switch on a dime if they NEED to.
If there’s one thing this medical mess is proving, it’s how absolutely RIGHT Trump was about Secure Borders and Keeping Factories in the US. >>>> For those numpties who didn’t already know it to be true.
Oh, good! He just pointed those 2 things out in this Presser!
Drive those points home, for those too slow to see it!
I had been waiting to lock in my vote for a candidate for President this year. After watching former VP Joe Biden on television this morning I am confident any competent medical professional can have him secured.
Bumbeling old fool by itself does not qualify for 5150.
Someone needs to tell Grampy Joe that it’s time………….
Stick a fork in it – he’s done.
John Roberts (FOX) proudly wearing his purple tie
Seriously, though, do we think EVERYONE is in on Soros’ “purple revolution”? It seems purple ties were kind of popular even before this.
Sensible article.
http://coyoteblog.com/coyote_blog/2020/03/covid-19-and-some-thoughts-on-data-analysis.html
Also on C-SPAN
cnn – THANK THE DEEP STATE!!!!!
DR FAUCI WILL BE THERE!!!!!
YAAAAAAS!!!!!
HE WILL TELL US THE TRUUUUTH!!!!!
YAAAAAAASSSSSSS….SSSS….ssss! (Breathless)
The fool is leaning up against the American flag.
He has to be in the camera. A more humble person would move away.
Right, keep Falsie directly behind President Trump!
Yeah!!!!!
>”Easter is my timeline” -President Trump
Lil man has been repositioned: Just immediately (in full camera view on left side) behind President Trump.
President Trump: Let me bring up an expert to talk about this: Deborah can you come up. Trump just stuck it up Fauci’s ass big time.
I doubt we’ll be this lucky, but if this were true, we would be a lot closer to the end than widely believed: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8148529/amp/Coronavirus-infected-half-British-population-say-Oxford-University-experts.html
Of course, and 100 million Americans had the Coronavirus too and didn’t even know it!
Let us not forget the “impeach 45” prop was a cardboard US flag.
President Trump’s prop: Dr. Anthony Fauci (lil man)
backing off a bit on the FIRM Easter date ????
Easter??? Heck I thought this was a 15 day shutdown. Forget Easter, what happened to the 15 day in all CAPS the other day? This should be ending at the end of the week!
I understood him to initially say, he “would like for it to be by Easter”
Other than the reports from the MSM, what makes you think this “pandemic” is the real thing?
Clearly my neighbors two doors down don’t believe it, they have a big party going on right now. I’m not sure they can get any louder, all damn day we have had to listen to these selfish drunk idiots.
How irritating. My sympathies.
The fact that right in my own neighborhood, the ICUs are full, and have been since January. Those patients aren’t imaginary, bub. Something we’ve never seen before made them sick.
I hope your area hasn’t been hit as hard. If you perform sensible social distancing and keep yourself and your home clean, it might well prevent a spike in your town.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is your neighborhood at? How many died from the flu in your area? How many died from the Swine Flu in your area?
Sorry. You can’t have that info on recent patients yet. HIPAA. Not unless every one of those patients have granted permission in writing to release it.
I’m in the Olympic Peninsula of Northern WA state. I don’t know the swine flu stats here. I was working at a Trauma 1 hospital in Los Angeles at that time.
Anonymous patient trend data for a Defcon 4 public health crisis requiring affirmative release by each patient, per HIPPA?!?! ROTFLMFAO!!! GTFOH!
I’m a clinical worker, Joe. As a licensed imaging tech, I do work in those, and all the other wards too. Lots of kinds of x-rays needed.
Look, don’t believe in this disease if you don’t want to, can’t handle facts, whatever. Just don’t assume your reality determines everyone else’s.
Maybe because of this
“”“I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic,” Trump insisted last week, adopting a newly somber tone about the crisis enveloping the globe as he urged Americans to work from home and prodded the nation’s cities and states to issue restrictions to promote social distancing. “I’ve always viewed it as very serious.”
Unless, of course, you believe that PDJT is a LIAR trying to scare people and tank the economy.
Do people EVER pay attention to what PDJT actually says instead of just projecting their own opinions onto him?
This is a serious health crisis. Trust the President.
Is CNN even carrying this?
Probably not….I hear they are airing Gov Cuomo pressers instead of President Trump. He’s their new hero!
Really? Where did you hear that? Dont believe it myself.
If regular Americans are watching these press conference, it is better than Trump rallies.
He is able to now show in real time how the Trump doctrine is right.
This is a brutally vital read! Please Read!!!
The Staggering Collapse Of U.S. Intelligence On The Coronavirus
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-staggering-collapse-of-u-s-intelligence-on-the-coronavirus/
Sure, the American intelligence agencies were too busy trying to impeach President Trump!
Glad someone finally said it. Yet another reason they need their “Toys” taking away. They should’ve seen this coming a mile away!
Just add it to the List of orchestrated National Security Threats that were somehow MISSED 🙄. Just like the Vegas Incident, US Mil being “infiltrated”, Border Invasion by massive Int’l hordes, Ukraine Scandal, … … …
More confirmation of what they actually spend their time doing– SPYING on American Citizens.
Sundance please get the transcript of this presser speech – the President is hitting it out of the park!!
All the transcripts eventually show up at https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/
I’ve been following this pretty closely, but what is the townhall that Dr. Birx mentioned?
The FOX Town Hall they did today? It was excellent!! Even better than these pressers.
I thought it was very smart of Fox to have questions from their own doctors. Information coming out of the press is totally driven by the questions asked. The public is not equipped to frame good questions, and the questions framed by the press are designed to be misleading.
Who was/were the Fox host(s)?
Thank you. I’m watching it now. I love that PDJT pointed out that Gov. Cuomo rejected an opportunity to purchase thousands of ventilators!
Dr Brix called it an epidemic
50% of the active cases are in NY, NJ, CA and WA! This is absurd that we must shot down the rest of the US to accommodate these cities.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dr Brix said 56% of positive cases are in metro NYC
Exactly! Chinese New Year Parade in NYC in support of Wuhan didn’t help?
https://www.nycgo.com/events/lunar-new-year-parade-festival
Faulty: Blah blah blah clinical trials…
So why is Dr. Fauci putting his hands on his lips and picking his nose behind Trumps back in front of the cameras?
Is he sending someone a signal or is he just being careless and not following his own rules?
I don’t trust that worm.
Dunno why Dr. F. Is there.
if he is not there the media will claim he is being muzzled. He was touching his face a lot today.
Fauci runs his finger under his nose. It’s impossible to stop touching your own face.
Fauci on stage talking about test and its use – it is to set policy, to differentiate between “light spots” and “dar spots” (areas of country infected).
If I understand Fauci’s remarks on having more testing, he advocates that quarntine be extended especially in areas that are not infected.
Kudlow says great progess on legislation. Expect a vote as soon as possible (whatever that is).
Sorry Dr Falsy…..even with symptoms you can’t just go get tested. In many parts of the country they won’t test you now unless you have severe symptoms
True. Wish those self-tests were available so those with less severe symptoms could find out for sure. Some cases will turn out to be allergies, ordinary colds etc. But wouldn’t you want to know? I would.
When I went through my 2 weeks of Corona symptoms during late Feb-early March I asked for a test twice on 2 different trips to Urgent Care and they told me since the CDC threshold of fever was 103, mine wasn’t high enough (100) and that number was in junction with maxing out on fever reducers. Now the CDC threshold is 100.4 I believe) Both times I asked for a flu test too, and both times they told me I didn’t need it cause I just have the flu. Yes I would have liked to have known. I eventually got over the symptoms but it was unlike any flu I have ever had. I hope they eventually come out with a home blood test to see if you have the virus antibodies.
Well, glad you are better in any case. I always thought mass testing should be available, because without it, how can anyone map the NEXT emerging hot zone? I expect by next year or sooner a lot more test kits will be available.
Thanks, and thank you for being on the front lines, and stay safe.
Lil man seems rather uncomfortable…. Perhaps, pre-occupied?
Rubbing his brow, bumped into the US flag
>sigh
He is starting to act like Slo Joe
I hope he isn’t coming down with something and getting that close to POTUS, the little shit!
Are we bailing out the big airlines and cruise industry or are they taking out low interest loans to be paid back?
Loans
Yes!!!!!
Interesting stuff on Italian victims. Most of them were elderly and already dying from other ailments.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/03/24/the-italian-connection/
Italy has 60,000 Coronavirus cases and 6,000 dead. We have 50,000 Coronavirus cases and 500 deaths. Does everyone see the difference?
This is the best press conference by PDJT and the task force to date. Complete competence and consistent messaging. And the message is optimistic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Forgive my ignorance but why does Apple have a warehouse with 9 million N95 masks? Or did I misunderstand something? Thank you.
Were they for their factory workers? Does Apple have any factories in the US
I have no idea. My knowledge of Apple is limited – they make phones, computers, etc. It just struck me as odd that they have a warehouse full of them. You are probably right – they are for their factory workers. Thank you.
You’ll be surprised what these companies stock up on.
They prob learned from having stores in China, if it’s predictable, it’s preventable (and they had the means).
I think Tim Cook truly cares about his employees. I may not like his politics, but I believe he deeply cares.
Idiot reporters are showing their stupidity right out of the box, of course.
They have their pre-written questions that totally ignore all of the information presented so far from all of the experts.
They don’t get the answer they want, so they ask the same thing to Fauci hoping he undermines the President.
That’s why the President loses his patience with them.
Not making any sense at all. We know where the hot spots are NY, CA, WA. Why is ok for New Yorkers to travel? It appears that there is no common sense creating these regulations. Good grief- close the boarders, have quarantines and testing at the boarders. Next go to the hot spots. Focus there and shut down the travel to and from these hot spots. Next focus on those most impacted such as the nursing home and those with compromised immune systems. Every one else follow the guidelines. Dr Brix stated yesterday she has not seen her grandkids since this began or for weeks. And yet regarding the New Yorkers flocking to Fl just ‘isolate for your protection’. What???? You won’t see your grandkids but New Yorkers were not stopped from traveling ?You shut down the whole country as a research project? This is nuts.
Exactly –
If the just released Oxford University epidemiology mathematical model is validated, where only 1 in 1,000 CV infected individuals have actually been counted in the UK, combined with Italy’s admission that a high probability only 1 in 10 infected persons have been counted, it could very well be that ALL current numbers of infections are off by 1 to 3 zeros.
For the US with an R0=3, if you are two zeros off it means that when you have 10,000 confirmed cases that 1,000,000 people have it. Because it takes awhile to manifest symptoms and get a case confirmed this may occur two generations behind the actual infection. So, when you confirm 10,000 there are really 9,000,000 who have it.
By the time you hit two more generations you are at (27mill then 81mill) 81 million and its over because the next generation is 240 million and you are out of people.
We should know for sure in no more than a week where we are in this epidemic. If it is three zeros then it is already over, no use in doing anything other than treating the sick and going back to work.
I knew when the President said “Possibly Easter” everyone would hold on to his every word and try to nail him down to a commitment. If we don’t make Easter they will ridicule him. The President is being hopeful.. His decision will be based on a slow “roll out” of firing back up the American Dream, keeping the virus in mind and making smart decisions.
CDC
Total cases: 44,183
Total deaths: 544
John Hopkins
Total cases: 53,286
Total deaths: 696
Worldometer
Total cases: 53,013
Total deaths: 685
Covid Tracker
Total cases: 51,601
Total deaths: 662
So, Italy has 60,000 Coronavirus cases and 6,000 dead. We have 50,000 Coronavirus cases and 500 deaths. Does everyone see the difference?
Yes they probably called everyone who died in that time frame as a ChiCom-19 death
Closing down Air Travel helped. President Trump made a great decision. Stop the influx
And I hear 50% of cases in US are in NYC!
Just another case of sanctuary city.
I read that in Italy, dead people were tested for the virus. If they had the virus, that was listed as cause of death.
I’m so glad POTUS said buh bye and left the yaps yapping. Enough is enough.
Like a yard full of Chihuahuas yapping at something not there.
It is rather interesting (to say the least) that President Trump held two briefings today.
It is especially interesting (to say the least) that “Easter” is his target date to get the US back to work. That target date announced on the same day that Pelosi got dusted.
Swamp Draining in progress
Telling the media that the shutdown of America is going to end soon is like kicking a fire ant nest. They are swarming, biting, stinging, mad, mad, mad. Imagine their upset that America is not going to be destroyed. You can tell they really don’t care about death, they just hate, hate, hate.
What a nasty mess.
Yup, How dare he inject hope into their narrative. That ought to be impeachable.
*nasty people
Are there no consequences to the insufferable rudeness of the so-called journalist?
Smart that they waited until after the bell, since whenever the little guy speaks, the Dow plops down by a thousand or more!
