White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

The White House COVID-19 task force will be holding an update to deliver information to the public and answer questions from the media. Anticipated start time 5:30pm ET

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is expected to join this briefing and there may be a myriad of new consequences outlined, raised and discussed as the coronavirus mitigation effort begins to enter the third month. The ripple effects are almost beyond comprehension.

Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – PBS Livestream Link

.

.