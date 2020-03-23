White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

Posted on March 23, 2020 by

The White House COVID-19 task force will be holding an update to deliver information to the public and answer questions from the media.  Anticipated start time 5:30pm ET

U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is expected to join this briefing and there may be a myriad of new consequences outlined, raised and discussed as the coronavirus mitigation effort begins to enter the third month.  The ripple effects are almost beyond comprehension.

285 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:30pm ET Livestream…

  1. technoaesthete says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    No Dr. Fauci today …

    • sejmon333535208 says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:23 pm

      …maybe he is on way to…W U H A N!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • jwmson says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:38 pm

      USA was not made TO BE CLOSED!
      FINALLY!! OPEN FOR BUSINESS!

      Dems knew 2020 was lost. Therefore destroy economy for 2024 & get Dem in WH.

      Minorities & unemployment thriving & leaving Dems.
      Can’t have that! WHO loses their jobs now, first. Minorities.

      Dems, China, Russia need to be destroyed. Combined efforts. More flu deaths annually that this.

      Economy, unemployment couldn’t be stopped by Dems; but now has been.

      OPEN businesses &
      industry. Schools.

  2. Patience says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    little man missing

  3. Individual rights says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Trump needs to declare the emergency over Sunday 29 March. He will get blamed for any deaths anyway. This move will put the onerous on the Governors to own their quasi martial law and ill spend state tax money. Many of these same cities/states locking down are the same one with sanctuary policies. They want to ignore the Federal government but now come crying please help us Federal government.

  4. freepetta says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    No little Fauci 🤷🏻‍♀️ Isn’t that great? Hopefully he will be gone for good.

  5. itsahoaxfolks says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    The Presidential Seal is not on his podium today, is this always the case?

  6. Ken Maritch says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    wow, not 3 or 4 mo!

  7. Harry Caray says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    If this goes on for much longer Trump will be doing his press briefings wearing a Dow 10000 hat.

  8. nimrodman says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:17 pm

    Taking the high road, emphasizing “we ALL have to … put partisanship aside … etc”

    … rather than calling out and scolding Dems
    … so far, at least

  9. Patience says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    “invisible enemy” -President Trump
    Doubt that’s –only the virus

    Barr is gonna read the law(s) authorizing President to do his job

  10. Landslide says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    “At the end of the 15 day period—-we’re talking about the opening of our country.”

    “This was a medical problem. It became a financial problem. We are not going to let that happen.”

  11. Blue Wildflower says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Why is Barr there? Does he have list of arrests in his leather binder?

  12. bulwarker says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Trump sounds tired. He should really turn these into a pre-filmed addresses with zero media/questions.

  13. Blue Wildflower says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    The woman doctor does not look happy with generic drug being used. That lipstick is not the correct color for her.

  14. Landslide says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    (Side note: Our Dem mayor and the Bexar County Judge are announcing shelter in place. We have 45 cases here in San Antonio.)

    • Blue Wildflower says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:22 pm

      Crazy!

      • Landslide says:
        March 23, 2020 at 6:25 pm

        Dallas County also—2-3 million people there.

        Coming to Austin & Houston, I bet.🤬

      • Abster says:
        March 23, 2020 at 6:39 pm

        I wonder if those tests are accurate. In blue states, Im very skeptical. Governor Blackface/Virginia announced 3 CV deaths over weekend. All three were in their 80s. No disrespect to the deceased, but hth do they know they didn’t just die of age related health issues. I don’t know about the testing or cod some commie pinko liberal coroner might indicate on Death Certificate just to boost the numbers.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:26 pm

      Well, half the population of old San Antone is illegal aliens now so the high incidence rate should come as no surprise. That used to be such a nice town before the Democratics took over. Back when there were only stabbings and knife fights on the weekend; now it’s almost every day. And yes the local officials let them all vote; but the same goes for the other blue cities in Tejas.

      • Landslide says:
        March 23, 2020 at 6:35 pm

        65% Hispanic. Have no idea as to how many illegals among them. Up to 57 cases and 28 of those were from travel. (Brought to military base from cruise ships)

        • Abster says:
          March 23, 2020 at 6:53 pm

          You better believe illegals are among them. Once our country is operational, we have a big choice to make. Us or them. We can’t afford both. Round them up with their kids and send them back to their homeland. I have zero compassion for any illegal, particularly when I see the growing number of homeless/vets.

    • lolli says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:42 pm

      Landslide,
      Right here with you.
      I did hear they have quit testing unless the person is hospitalized.
      Like CA.
      A pretty reliable local attorney told me.

  15. Dances with Wolverines says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    So I don’t have to sit here and look or listen to that quack Hillary loving scientist , but instead I get to look and probably have to listen to the deep state attorney general. Probably gonna weakly threaten horders and price gougers *eye roll*

  16. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Barr is going to tell us hoarding goods is bad, but remain silent on domestic political government spying, which is as good as condoning it.

    • FrankieZee says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:32 pm

      I am so sick of listening to this guy. Matter of fact I am getting tired of listening to all POLITICIANS. Wouldn’t it be funny if some D RATS are found to be hoarding. I bet Bagpipe Barr will start arresting a lot of people, then it will be said he is doing his job.

  17. Guy Green says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Purple ties. Interesting.

  18. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    Yes and he looks perturbed.

  19. JohnCasper says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    America needs an enema.

  20. Rhi says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Like a BOSS again! Lots of hope and thanks for all who are pulling FOR the country. Best President ever! Lord bless and protect him, in Jesus’ name.

  21. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:32 pm

  22. jimboct says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Nancy is hoarding relief with her insane demands. Mr. Attorney General, your cue

  23. crossthread42 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    #ToiletPaper ? 😉

  24. sundance says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:34 pm

  26. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:35 pm

  27. rich hahn says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    What kind of strategy is it that requires Americans to hide in their homes?

    With technology and medical technology, we should be able to defeat this virus. Why don’t we have newly designed masks that work and can be worn comfortably for hours, if needed? Why don’t we already have a test to see if some people are immune? A test to verify people have recovered? These people could go back to work with no threat of spreading the virus.

    We are using old thinking by old people. We need some hot shot entrepreneurs working on these problems. We need 100 Elon Musks!

    • Somebody says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:46 pm

      All of those things are in the works but they take time. This is a novel virus, it is acting in ways not seen before.

  28. NJMAGA says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    None of the major networks except CNN are covering it. They know he was going to talk about opening up the country so they shut it down.

  29. thedustmaker says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    New Mexico has been given the “Stay At Home” orders now, effective 8:00 am Tuesday

    • Landslide says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:39 pm

      Wonder if internet will be slowing down? Everyone at home and using it…..

    • Inthedark says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:47 pm

      Total BS. We have 83 cases and zero where I live. This is such an over reaction and I’m immune compromised. I should be the one staying home. I just hope when Pres. Trump’s 15 days ends he puts us back to work, if even just partially.

  30. lbprouddeplorable says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    I notice Fauci isnt on the stage at the Briefing for the 2nd day in a row. Hopefully this is the beginning of him being sidelined. He has gotten way too in love with himself and WAY too self important. When PDT is proved right, next week, and Fauci is wrong, HOPEFULLY Fauci has the decency to retire. If not, PDT needs to send Pence to tell him to retire or else.

  31. lbprouddeplorable says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    I notice Fauci isnt on the stage at the Briefing for the 2nd day in a row. Hopefully this is the beginning of him being sidelined. He has gotten way too in love with himself and WAY too self important. When PDT is proved right, next week, and Fauci is wrong, HOPEFULLY Fauci has the decency to retire. If not, PDT needs to send Pence to tell him to retire or else.

    • MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
      March 23, 2020 at 6:51 pm

      Fauci is the face of what the CDC has done for these past 10 years toward combating such an event as we currently are faced. They failed and can’t even give a clue to any current or past drug that would even help. They can’t admit the old generic drug actually helps because it makes them the entire CDC look the part of the overeducated fools they are! Just another political department of the US Corrupt to the bone government. Donald should charge the Treasure to have his agents investigate stock transactions of the entire CDC over these past 6-8 years.

  32. fred5678 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Can we call the the Fauci Flu yet???

    CANNOT BELIEVE the interview he gave and reported as The Apocalypse by WaPo and NYT and CNN. Affter his poo-pooing of hydroxychlorqhine and Z-Pak, he will be out of a job ASAP, I hope.

    SO glad is is off his podium today and hopefully from now on. Hillary — he’s all yours!!!

  33. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:41 pm

  34. Paul Gallant says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    DR. DEBORAH L. BIRX great job

  35. Somebody says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Why would facebook have 700,000 N-95 masks?

  36. IGiveUp says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    When he’s not looking, somebody ought to throw out that file Trump keeps in his drawer of liberal “experts.”

  37. Reserved55 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    If you missed it earlier, SloJoe failed to resupply the N95 masks after the Swi..N1….you know the thing.

  38. Paul Gallant says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Billy Barr not going to focus on the toilet paper hoarders.

  39. jimboct says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    VP Pence announced Facebook donated their stockpile of 700,000 N95 masks. Why did Facebook have 700,000 masks ?

  40. crossthread42 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    About PPE gear..
    You can’t exactly blame Trump for this; he had exactly zero to do with these people getting hired and they’re who he has to work with in the government.
    And then, to top that off, we have a problem with shortages of N95 masks. We have, ,, a national stockpile. Well, to be more precise, we HAD a national stockpile. A lot of them got used up in 2009 when H1N1 ripped through the nation and killed a ton of people. There were no quarantines, no lockdowns, and in fact Barack Obama did damn near nothing, nor did state governors. He also did not replenish the supplies — for the following how many years? Did Trump drop that ball? Well, we could start by asking whether he actually knew the supplies had been depleted and not replaced by Obama, right?
    credits @Tickerguy

  41. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    MSNBC bailing now saying they’ll come back Live when it’s Q&A time.

  42. MILupper says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Did VP Pence just say that facebook was donating 795,000 n95 masks?

  43. shevee says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    Is Malarkey Man doing his own presser after this one? Wonder if the networks ignoring this will carry that one?

  44. freepetta says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:48 pm

    I really really dislike this 💩 media.

  45. fred5678 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:50 pm

    The second reporter asks, “If Dr. Fauci says …”

    The Hillary sycophant is NOT in charge of the country!!!

  46. treehouseron says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    When I was a kid (in the 80’s) our teachers and people on T.V. used to mock people in the cold war for saying we should hide under our school desks, and that would protect you from a Nuclear bomb.

    I always thought, even as a kid it was dumb to mock people for doing the best they could, and that those people lived in different times and had a different world.

    Now here we are, with half the world hiding in their houses and being told hand sanitizer and toilet paper is going to save us.

    I look forward to this poor excuse of a time being mocked relentlessly in the future over this nonsense.

  47. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:51 pm

  48. crossthread42 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 6:52 pm

    He just Mis-spoke countries instead of STATES..
    Watch the Libs jump on it..

