Mr. Bumbles – Candidate Joe Biden Attempts Teleprompter Briefing on Coronavirus…

Some people have been wondering what happened to Joe Biden and why he has been quarantined by the Biden campaign. Well, today the presidential candidate said he was going to deliver a periscope briefing to share his insight about the U.S. response to the coronavirus… and, well… things didn’t quite go according to plan.
Apparently Mr. Biden had trouble reading the teleprompter, or something. WATCH:
Another perspective:
.
Danger, Danger, Danger.
Biden is as Ralf Narir said of the Chevy Corvair – unsafe at any speed.
This is the official line in Scotland.
https://mobile.twitter.com/janeygodley/status/1241792642033295360
It”s hilarious! Go for it!
😂🤣
This is cruel. Just tell him he’s President. I don’t see what’s funny about elder abuse. Dr. Jill should be arrested for allowing this.
Beef up for these “crushing” number of cases…where?
You misunderstood Sleepy Joe. He was expressing his concern for our friends, the Crustaceans. They might be tasty and make great appetizers but it’s no laughing matter that no one is making masks for them too. .
Wow, just wow! I guess this was the best take they could get. I mean there are tools for editing, splicing video between multiple takes of a recorded message.
The speaker, producer and the editor all suck. Then again you can’t polish a turd.
Or they are purposely letting this out to get Cuomo in .
If I have to listen to this senile old man speak for 4 years, I will not feel safe. God Bless Pres. Trump.
I’ve seen men like this before at VFW conventions. We just sent them to the courtesy room for some beer and leave them alone.
Lol😄
Joe Biden is not Hillary 2.0. He’s Bob Dole 2.0.
No reason to bring Bob Dole into this. Incredibly unfair – no comparison.
Old Bob still had the brains to support Pres. Trump.
And the testicular fortitude to admit that he had a medical condition that could be alleviated by the use of a prescription medication to treat erectile dysfunction.
Agree! Bob Dole never did anything to hurt Americans. He is a war hero, too.
Dole is an honorable vet, who put it all on the line for this nation. Joe has stolen his nation blind, with NO honor. No comparison.
That is just absolutely embarrassing. He should be resting calmly at some house, being spoon fed pablum by his caregiver or his wife.
The “Bad Lip Reading” channel on youtube could use this video. They wouldn’t have to edit it too much either. 😁
[ trying to come across as presidential, in a situation ]
Which take no. was that scene? Take 1, Take 2 …?
Perhaps that was the best ‘take’, of many, to which they had yet to edit the video prior to making it public?
p.s.
who leaked the blooper?
Is the name of a whistleblower staying anonymous? (and/or being re-assigned?)
I do not know
imho
What is he going to do at the State of the Union Addresses? Have Nancy wipe his lips?
Biden won’t even be invited to President Trumps State of the Union Address.
What’s with his right hand? Is he having a spasm? Or is he signaling someone off-camera to hurry up and bring him his reading glasses?
He lost his place on the teleprompter or something got screwed up and he was lost.
Biden is FDR 2.0. That’s after FDR had his stroke. America was none the wiser.
B-B-B-Biden! Lord help us.
Would the DNC be evil enough to purposefully expose Slow Joe to the China virus in order to get rid of him and slip in evil eyes Cuomo?
Yeah, they probably are that evil.
Slow Joe didn’t kill himself.
That loss of focus and hand beckoning likely were due to the arrival of a young girl on the set.
If there is a DNC convention, Bumble Joe won’t make it…has anybody considered that Joe may “come down” with Covid-19, and become so debilitated that only Cuomo would be up to filling his spot. This man couldn’t dress himself in the morning.
He can’t wipe himself either.
ohhhhhh
lmao
It wasn’t the teleprompter that malfunctioned, it was his BRAIN (or what’s left of it)!
Reminds me of…
Ha! Libidy Buutual. So fitting.
“Libbity–go, you know the thing. Can I riff?”
Come on. The only explanation for this is the Dems know they are going to lose BIGLY and they’ve made dumb as#$ Joe their sacrificial lamb.
Welcome to the slaughterhouse Joe.
Holy Sloppy Joe!
He should take this act on the road. He’d make a killing.
For one night only… Joey Train Wreck And The Dumpster Fire All-Stars!
Starring… Joey Trainwreck!
With guest appearances by… Beto!… Kamala!.. The Original Corn Pop!
And everyone’s favorite doctor… Doctor Jill!
“ Sloppy Joe “ is pee your pants funny.
I think that’s going to stick !
Very very clever !
Let’s keep,it going !
It is at this moment when Fidel Sanders realizes he has the Democrat Party right where he wants it. He refuses to drop out of the race and knows it can’t possibly hold onto to Long Gone Joe through November.
Bob Dole on his worst day was better then what we see here.
I do not expect Joe Biden to be the nominee by election time. My only question is will he be replaced before or after the Democrat National Convention.
“I do not expect Joe Biden to be the nominee by election time.”
I think we can shorten that time span considerably. He can probably hold on until Easter, IF he goes into exile and self-quarantines.
The MSM will cover.
However, at this rate, I think by the time Memorial Day and Independence Day come around, his candidacy is relegated to the trash bin.
The Dems are broadcasting crap like this to tee up Biden’s replacement.
Wow… that was embarrassing lol
“Mr. Bumbles”… that’s just too damn funny.
BTW… what THE HELL did I just watch? Seriously. WHAT *WAS* THAT?!?!?
This took hours to put together and this is the best they could manage.
Anyone want to play spot the propaganda props? Here’s what I got
Bracketed by American Flags.
Football.
Bowing to person in wheelchair.
American Flag in display case (implied military).
Family photos.
Study/Library backdrop.
Let me know if I missed any.
You forgot intelligence insulting brain gargle and cringeworthy fail talking.
And this washed up creature wants to duke it out with DJT in the political arena?
With this virus thing, Mr. Bumbles is gonna have a solid few months of effective Down Time… and then he’s gotta RAMP IT UP for the debates. Somebody cue the wah-wah trombone.
Mario Cuomo it is, then. Trump to Cuomo during the 1st and last debate: Say, Mario, what’s this I hear about NY not having enough ventilators? You spent the money on who?
You want a reason to release the Kung Fu Flu, Joe Biden object study #1. I’ve watched this guy his whole career he often writes checks with his mouth his ass can’t cash. You mix that in with dementia. His family obviously doesn’t really love him, he’s just a means to an ends.
How long was the total video? This was 38 seconds worth. The point is that people who watched the whole thing believe that he is suggesting that nothing is being done. Got news for you Joe 30330: watch VSGPDJT’s daily briefings. Today’s was particularly enlightening if you can listen between the lines, so to speak. The man – VSGPDJT – has a plan. On the other hand, you Joe 30330, are so far behind the curve it’s laughable. Follow Dr Oz’s advice: have sex. It improves blood flow to the brain. Good luck.
Max Headroom
I’ve always believed Joe’s only purpose for being there was to stop Bernie from grabbing enough delegates to win on the first ballot. Mission accomplished.
I also suspect that the Dem club hasn’t yet reached a consensus on their chosen one despite the flirting with Cuomo. They are playing this by ear and are going to wait until the very last minute, assess the field, and then determine their best candidate.
My original comment went to a different thread.
But this shit is so funny/scary I had to comment.
That video is frightening.
The teleprompter or something …
I think it was somet5hing.
And by something I mean early signs of dementia. Nom insult to those who have it, but #quarantinejoe
I still think Terry McAullife will come arunnin’ when Hillary gives him the wink that it’s OK.
Biden’s Hindenberg moment can’t be far off now. And if he somehow manages to avoid that and actually shows up to debate DJT, it will be Biden’s Titanic moment.
I can not think of a better example of the lunacy of the press as they question President Trump and his team, yet let this thing loose to be the Presidential selection for DNC President. What a team effort FAKENEWS, Pelosi, Schummmmmer soros
