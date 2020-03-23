Mr. Bumbles – Candidate Joe Biden Attempts Teleprompter Briefing on Coronavirus…

Some people have been wondering what happened to Joe Biden and why he has been quarantined by the Biden campaign. Well, today the presidential candidate said he was going to deliver a periscope briefing to share his insight about the U.S. response to the coronavirus… and, well… things didn’t quite go according to plan.

Apparently Mr. Biden had trouble reading the teleprompter, or something. WATCH:

Another perspective:

.

Whoopsie Daisy!