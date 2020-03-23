Democrats Blocking Emergency Relief Bill to Get More Windmills and Emission Standards…

Democrats are blocking Senate Bill S.3548, The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act. House Speaker Pelosi is instructing Senator Schumer not to support any relief bill unless it includes: cancellation of college student debt, union protections, tax subsidies for windmills/solar, and new airline emission standards.
Cut pay to all the teachers that are not teaching right now and bill will be passed in a minute.
TRUE add Federal workers
My wife is a CA public school teacher … who has been NOT WORKING for a week and isn’t scheduled to return till Apr. 6, although Gavin Newsom has suggested she’s not going back till September … and I fully support your idea. Even if the result would temporarily devastate us.
Seriously? My daughter is a first grade teacher in Denver. They may not be in school but she is still working using lesson plans developed for remote learning at home. If anything teachers are not paid enough.
Eater: Many SF Restaurants Don’t Know How They’ll Pay Rent In April
Also: A call to reopen restaurant dining rooms, and more news to start your day
By Eve Batey on March 23, 2020 10:10 am
https://sf.eater.com/2020/3/23/21191052/san-francisco-restaurant-rent-coronavirus
And they havd to deal with …
1. Homeless
2. An extra city health care tax
3. A $15 an hour minimum wage
While I feel for them a little, I really cannot generate much sympathy for San Fran Leftwingers who, for over 28 years, have voted continuously for DemonRATs to run & destroy their city and state. My parents visited San Francisco in 1988, at the peak of the Reagan economic renaissance, and thought the city was absolutely beautiful. I am glad they never had to see the destruction wrought by the subsequent decades of DemonRAT ignorance and political corruption.
May Pelosi burn in hell. Flat out evil horrible person. And that pig is 2 heartbeats away from running this country. Unreal.
2 coronavirus illnesses away .
THIS headline/quote says it all:
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2020/03/23/democrat-clyburn-on-coronavirus-bill-this-is-a-tremendous-opportunity-to-restructure-things-to-fit-our-vision/
“Never let a good crisis go to waste”
If Trump votes for that shit sandwich that Piglosi and the D RATS put together, I will never vote again, because it means that the D RATS won again and can do this anytime (Cause Massive Chaos) to Trump anytime they please. Time for Trump to take out that VETO PEN if this crap is passed.
I anticipate the President will sign whatever lands on his desk. Mitch will tell him it’s the best he will get.
I suspect you are correct.
The entire Legislative Process is broken. Everything that comes out of Congress is a total joke.
now if schools are closed, will local and state school tax rebates follow.
Good thread on all of the stupid crap in the dems bill –
Think this woman is expressing a lot of people’s feelings towards the Democrats right now. Pretty gobsmacked that they would actually stoop as low as this, so publicly.
I think the President needs to just go on national television and tell the people what the democrats want.
Force there hand, bring it to the public
Per Senator Ted Cruz no one from the MSM is there to record/report.. so you know it will not be reported on Main St.
This really needs to be put out there to the American people so they can really see the havoc created by the democrats.
Plenty of other reliable news sources that don’t lie about Republicans or DemonRATs, so to heck with the MSM.
OANN has good news info on TV, as does The Blaze, and Newsmax TV. Then on radio, Rush Limbaugh and other conservatives, and podcasts by Dan Bongino, and several others. Then on the internet – CTH (Number One in my book), Gateway Pundit, Breitbart, and many others as listed on the right hand side of the CTH webpage.
There is NO reason (other than bad habit and intellectual laziness) for people to have to watch or read any MSM for news.
This is a list of media sites with a designation of whether they are right or left leaning. Sundance posted it a couple of years ago. Cheryl Atkisson developed it.
If you are looking for new sources of news reporting this may help you.
It is mind boggling when we’re confronted with the true face of what passes as leaders and governance today
These absolutely disgusting and utterly grotesque bottom feeding scumbags are ruling over us, the American people. Holding OUR money hostage for their own personal gain
But I guess that’s what happens when we allow a massive third world invasion of our country
I guess that’s what happens when we allow radical leftist hippies to “teach” our children
I guess that’s what happens when we don’t keep an eye on what’s truly taking place in our country
I guess that’s what happens when we submit to being serfs to our ruling class
I’m disgusted beyond belief
Politics as usual, by the Democrats, but in a NATIONAL EMERGENCY; what more do you need to know about them?
I pray Pres Trump vetoes this horrible bag of shiite! Any thinking patriotic American will understand. You NEVER give in to terrorists or blackmailers, since it just encourages them to do it again and again.
Money going to unions is just money to be laundered into progressive campaign coffers. Money going to “forgive” student loans is just a blatant attempt at vote buying. I’ve seen these college kids using loan money for ritzy apartments, cars, spring break trips, etc. Nobody forced them to make such bad choices, and they’ll never learn if there are no consequences. As for the “green” boondoggle, that’s just more money laundering for the Progs! There is NOTHING worthwhile for American citizens in their demands.
Please President Trump, if it reaches your desk, veto this bag of manure !!!
Nothing will reach the Presidents desk. Nancy wont allow anything Mitch passes thru the house and Mitch will reciprocate. They are both in on prolonging this manufactured crises as long as they can.
Any see that Susan Rice is tweeting President Trump be removed now. These cries of murder, negligent homicide and removal grow louder by the day. Watch your back Mr. President. They cant finish us off with you in the way
This is the ultimate proof of the scam being run by the democrat party.
They have gone full China Inc. as casualties mean nothing if the objective is achieved.
Great senate speech’s by Ted Cruz and Lisa Murkowski on the rescue bill. Democrats are going to loose bigly on their bill blockage…
On a note…. there is no MSM in the chamber to witness the procedure per Ted Cruz… the democratic side of the chamber is empty…
Pelosi wants to toss student debt??? Really??
She wants foreigners to take all the good paying
jobs in America (backed by the “Gag of Eight
Globalists” who are trying their damndest to
usurp our country (and our future ) out from under
us without firing a single shot….(but to cover her
a** )… she wants to toss student debt??
Keep your eye on the bouncing ball, people.
That’s a blank check for more pork?
I am not anti-immigration…..but our hospitality has been
bursting at the seams. The natural resources are gone!!!!
No more foreigners at our banquet tables. NO more
foreigners sucking up Taxpayer funds, benefits, management
jobs, political positions, goverment jobs….and then foreign
communities “vote” into office,,,,,their own anti-American ….
Red-Communist…. ANCHOR-baby…..for PRESIDENT !!!
How did that work out in 2008???
Who wants to revisit that insanity????
Bill Barr on PDT Corona Presser…
