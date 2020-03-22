March 22nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1158

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
On this question of this being a DELIBERATE release of a bio-weopon, to me it simply doesn’t make sense.
If Chi-na had intended to deliberately release it, to harm PDJT and the U.S., wouldn’t they have sent infected people into the U.S., rather than releasing it in their own country, and so that by the time it got here we would have some time to prepare?
Mind you, I have no illusions about them not hesitating to kill their own people to achieve their ends, I just don’t see how releasing it in their own country achieves their ends, if attacking the U.S. is their goal.
Secondly, the beauty of “Economic Security is National Security”, and especially PDJT’s trade war with Chi-na,….is CHI-NA is extremely dependant on us, as a MARKET. In fact, given the state of the World economy PRIOR to the virus, with the U.S. being the only economy buying lots of consumer goods, killing the golden goose makes no sense.
Back to my earlier point, that releasing the virus in your own country, to attack your enemy makes no sense, the origin of the virus in CHI-NA means it makes sense IF THE VIRUS,WAS DELIBERATELY RELEASED AS A BIO-WEOPON, that it was released by the U.S.
But, that makes no sense, either.
Granted PDJT has made it clear, since long before announcing, his views on CHI-NA.
But, he has no reason to attack them with a bio-weopon. Firstly, he is winning the trade war. CHI-NA capitulated, signed level one deal, and PDJT is,continueing the 25% tariff on $250 Billion. If he wanted to hurt CHI-NA more, he can raise tariffs.
If he wants to destroy CHI-NA, he can, at any point, sanction banks doing business with CHI-NA.
So, he doesn’t have any need to, or reason to attack them with a bio-weopon.
So, while it maybe makes material for a fictional novel, or fuels the fantasies of those with overactive imaginations, I do not believe this virus was INTENTIONALLY released as a bio-weopon by anyone, including the CIA acting on their own.
COULD well have been an accidental release from the lab in wuhan. Perhaps employees selling lab animals, or a simple accident due to carelessness.
Or could have simply developed ‘naturally’. But INTENTIONAL release, as a Bio-weopon, makes no sense, IMHO.
I agree with your analysis. It probably won’t convince the fearful, but I doubt anything will.
On point.
You wrote: …. Mind you, I have no illusions about them not hesitating to kill their own people to achieve their ends,
Actually, if they were trying to divert suspicion that they intentionally released the virus to attack the USA, that’s exactly what they would do. Sending it to other countries to obscure the real target as well.
Life has always been cheap in Asia. From the Japanese Banzi charges and Kamakazis of WW2, the Japanese intentionally starving and working prisoners to death by the 100s of thousands, to the Japanese killing 100s of thousands of civilians in China and other occupied territory to the Chinese human wave assaults in Korea. etc. Senselessly killing thousands or 10s of thousands at a time, sacrificing their citizens to attack an enemy to cover their intention makes sense. See, we got hit too, you can’t blame us and retaliate; all to protect the CCP leadership.
I don’t believe they are going to get away with it though. JMHO
Dutchman:
Some would argue that China’s level of moral indifference and negligence rises to the level of an act of aggression. They’ve lied for months and continue to lie about the scale of their plague.
It’s the nature of the Chinese beast to lie to gain geopolitical advantage, or just to protect national pride.
The American Left is very confused (as usual). The premise that all countries/countries are essentially the same is a big part of globalist dogma. Denying the Corona virus came from China is denying the sky is blue, but leftists must furiously reject any fault-finding of particular countries/cultures (except America, of course).
“COULD well have been an accidental release from the lab in wuhan.”
That has been my assumption from day one. Still does not exonerate the ChiComs. They knew the accident happened and they decided to hide it from the world.
Its just been announced that my state (in Australia) will close all schools and all non-essential services as of Tuesday. Today is Sunday. So everyone gets their business sorted Monday, then its shutdown across the state. Here we go …
Oh I might add State Premiers (Governors) have issued these closures against the federal governments recommendations. Sound familiar?
How many cases in Australia?
I see 7 deaths. 7.
Statistics for my state: 296 cases. 0 Deaths. 51 Recovered. 0 Serious.
The 7 deaths in Australia have occurred in New South Wales 6 and Western Australia 1.
The media here is in meltdown and I have never seen anything like this before. No one has died in my state, we have no serious cases listed either. Yet in two days we are being shut down? What the hell is going on?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like a nuclear bomb that destroyed no people nor infrastructure, just destroyed economies and societies. Clearly the cure is worse than the disease, unless one is a “progressive” who dreams the imagined is always better than the as-is.
Here is a good video released by the White House of a call with the state governors. This President is really setting the bar high for transparency.
This is the best video I’ve seen explaining epidemiological concepts.
“It’s for national security” and “it’s an emergency” are always the kindling when liberty is burned at the stake.
You can bet that Dr Cauci is keeping DNC/Hillary informed of taskforce deliberations.
Ok la. So wiki leaks had two congratulatory messages from Dr Fauci to the Lunatic in 2013.
When was it a crime to express your support for someone, it’s a free society, or so I thought. Even the President was a supporter and donor briefly to the Clintons. I wouldn’t, but that’s my reading of the Lunatic and Co.
Many people here and government officials express their support for the President. Does that make them ‘deep State’ or ‘sketchy’.
As long as Dr Fauci is professional ( I have seen no evidence to the contrary) , sticks to science and stands side by side with the President, I have no doubts that he is acting in any way to harm the American people. That goes for the entire assembled team.
If you want to point that promiscuous finger of blame, do it to the CCP and it’s pernicious leader.
Very good thread here, he is Sterling Professor of Social & Natural Science at Yale. Physician.
Worth a read.
Profile picture
Nicholas A. Christakis
@NAChristakis
Mar 20th 2020, 38 tweets, 14 min read
Let’s talk about what happens if you get COVID19 and recover. Are you immune to the disease? How long does the immunity last? And what does that mean for your life and for the public health and economy of our society? 1/
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1240689935557865472.html
Finally I see Sundance starting to publish articles bucking the narrative that this is all about the virus & saving lives. I have been a silent treeper for many years.
I’m shocked & saddened by the actions POTUS has taken. I believed he stood for main street & freedom. On this Sunday if we were to open our church doors and more than 10 entered we would have the govt. showing up.
Many of our businesses will not weather this shutdown. Our Freedoms have been stripped.
Main street will be burned down. The wealth, limited as it may be, will be gone for most.
All over this virus?? And with this man as President. I do not understand.
I do not do well at putting thoughts on paper. I’m posting because I believe that Sundance
puts country 1st. And does endless research. So why has POTUS & world leaders decided to topple their economies & strip freedoms? The flattening the curve narrative leaves me more than a little skeptical..
It’s not just the economic toll, it’s the emotional toll on small businesses that have shuttered.
I’m seeing it all over my FB feed how desperate people are. Loans won’t cut it, because they know they can’t pay them back. Small businesses are like a web that holds this country together, you cut too many holes in it, it will not hold and you can’t recreate all this connections again.
Looks like the widely circulated Medium article that was posted on CTH has ruffled a few feathers.
View at Medium.com
View at Medium.com
