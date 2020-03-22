Angela Merkel Now Quarantined After Doctor Tests Positive for Chinese Coronavirus….

The leader of the most powerful nation in the EU, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, is now in quarantine after her personal physician tests positive for the Wuhan Virus.

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has gone into quarantine after being informed that a doctor who administered a vaccine to her has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Merkel, 65, was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference Sunday announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.  He said that Merkel had received a precautionary vaccine Friday against pneumococcal infection.

[…] Merkel on Sunday thanked “the overwhelming majority” of Germans who were following rules on social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I know that it means sacrifice,” she said, citing the economic and social costs that the lockdown is having. “I’m moved by the fact that so many are abiding by these rules. This way we show care for older and sick people, because the virus is most dangerous to them. In short: we are saving lives with this.”

Merkel said the lockdown had already affected her profoudly, too.

“My life has also fundamentally changed and now consists largely of phone calls and video conferences,” she said.  (read more)

