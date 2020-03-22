Andrew Cuomo: “I Will Lead The Way”…

Notice the DNC Club is keeping Joe Biden tucked away while the pantomime is presented. In the latest production, and do not doubt – this is a full-on created production, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo presents: “I will lead the way’….
This is NOT organic. WATCH – This is from today:
Notice how the graphics appearing on the screen are timed to prompt the oration; and all of it is targeting heart message, emotion over logic. There is a teleprompter directly in front of and below Cuomo so he can reference the graphics as he gives his press remarks. You can see him checking the monitor for the next prompt. This is all rehearsed. Everything about this is a production.
A prepared script, graphics with points of emphasis, along with national media interrupting all broadcasts to run these messages, this draft nomination effort is brilliantly designed. People in Ohio, Florida, Arizona and Michigan are wondering why they are watching a New York governor presser every day on their televisions.
You have to admit these are brilliant political operations.
The DNC has a candidate for POTUS that has dementia that is worsening. So they create an exit with Cuomo as the soft landing for their party, which will be a lead brick in the general election.
“Targeting heart message, emotion over logic”
THIS is the essence of manipulation, which is getting someone to do domething they wouldn’t otherwise do.
Con artists have instinctively known, forever, what nueroscientists have proven with PET scans;
If you can evoke a strong enough EMOTIONAL responce, the part of the brain that engages in “Critical thinking” goes dormant.
The thing is, just as those who drive while talking on cell phones are UNAWARE that they “lose” peripheral vision, those who “lose” critical thinking don’t realise its not there.
Hence, when they get the email from the ‘bank teller’ in Nigeria, in broken English, promising them Millions of $, it doesn’t occur to them to question it.
ANY emotion will work; Fear, Greed, Jelousy, Desire for recognition, Sympathy, etc. So long as it is STRONG enough, critical thinking shuts down.
Its the way the human brain works, and we are ALL capable of experiencing it.
Its EASY to see it in others;
“The bent bank teller e-mail? How in the World could he fall for that!”
But then the same person gives $250 to a fake charity, to save the elephants.
NOT so easy to see it in ourselves, because? OUR critical thinking is shut down.
Understanding HOW it works is SOME defence,….interacting with others, who do not have their emotions triggered, and so can apply THEIR critical thinking to YOUR situation also helps.
Don’t delude yourself that its ONLY Democrats who are vulnerable, however. We are all human, and therefore all vulnerable.
This whole COVID-19 situation smells of a ChiCom / Democrat Party operation…
Cuomo has a plan. And American’s won’t tolerate it https://www.creators.com/read/betsy-mccaughey/03/20/new-yorks-ventilator-rationing-plan
The Left is always looking for an earthly Savior – someone who will take all of us gently in their hands and lead us to the Politically-Correct Government Promised Lands. How many have we seen lately?
Hillary, Michael Avenatti, Sleep Joe, Pocahontas, AOC… I know I’ve forgotten many others (it’s all a blur) … now it’s Cuomo. Flavor of the day.
You can wrap feces up in a box with a pretty bow BUT the gift is still the same – Andrew Cuomo in a suit smelling like a NYC port-a-potty. No one is buying it.
Bill Bradley > any Cuomo
Two data points:
1) “New York Wouldn’t Spend $500 Million on Ventilators, Prioritized $500 Million for Illegals Instead”: https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2020/03/new-york-wouldnt-spend-500-mil-ventilators-willing-daniel-greenfield/
2) Andrew Cuomo was directly responsible for the 2008 financial crisis. Directly. http://directorblue.blogspot.com/2010/07/andrew-cuomo-architect-of-ruin.html
