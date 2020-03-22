Andrew Cuomo: “I Will Lead The Way”…

Notice the DNC Club is keeping Joe Biden tucked away while the pantomime is presented. In the latest production, and do not doubt – this is a full-on created production, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo presents: “I will lead the way’….

This is NOT organic. WATCH – This is from today:

.

Notice how the graphics appearing on the screen are timed to prompt the oration; and all of it is targeting heart message, emotion over logic. There is a teleprompter directly in front of and below Cuomo so he can reference the graphics as he gives his press remarks. You can see him checking the monitor for the next prompt. This is all rehearsed. Everything about this is a production.

A prepared script, graphics with points of emphasis, along with national media interrupting all broadcasts to run these messages, this draft nomination effort is brilliantly designed. People in Ohio, Florida, Arizona and Michigan are wondering why they are watching a New York governor presser every day on their televisions.

You have to admit these are brilliant political operations.