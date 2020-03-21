State Government “Stay at Home” Orders Expanding – Nothing Quite Grabs Your Attention Like a Convoy of Humvees Driving Down Main Street…

Comrade citizens, if you don’t believe there are local, state and federal contingency plans to activate the National Guard as a police authority you have not paid close attention over the past three decades. However, nothing quite grabs attention like a convoy of Humvees and MWRAPS driving though Main Street…
In this small example of what is happening on a national scale, Illinois State Police and Chicago police prepare to enforce Governor Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order. WATCH:
Watch for the words: “opportunity”, “challenges” and “support” when used within a sentence that describes the deployment of the national guard.
the conspiracy geeks have been harping about concentration camps in the U.S. for a long time. They were only wrong about the size and scale.
Hey clodfobble… So far.
Unbelievable! *ahem* … shouldn’t these things been deployed in *ahem* … certain Chicago neighborhoods YEARS ago!? Ohhhhh … I see … now we need to “ensure” all the white folk don’t kill each other.
This is beyond SICK. Look how FAST the leftist Governors have expressed their inner fascist. We should all admire their basic Dictatorships … eh?
Which reminds me … do we know which one of Obama’s mansions he is using for his social isolation? DC Townhouse? Palm Springs estate? Hawaiian Plantation?
Trump has so far expressed his support/approval for their actions. Do you consider him leftist?
At the Ricochet blog there was post from an American who has been living in South Korea. South Korea has seemingly stopped the Covid -19 contagion in it’s tracks. It’s key was to test thoroughly from the beginning which the CDC pukes refused to do and still may not be doing as they then.
But the stunning part of the post was the information that South Korea except for one city, Daegu which was partially shut down, did not shut down like California, New York, Illnois, New Jersey and PA are doing. Not even close! Businesses continued to operate and they got through it. So exactly why are we shutting all these business that are going to collapse the economy and force millions of small business into bankruptcy and throw millions out of work permanently?
Trump needs to investigate what he can do to get these states up and running again. Right now. This is a totalitarian commie power play to put millions more on the dole and to expand government beyond anything anyone could imaging. It needs to stop. People’s rights are being thrown in the trash on the flimsy excuse of a Covid-19 contagion where like my county of LA, a county of only 15 million people there are 294 cases out of 15 million people with only 2 deaths and the damn place is shut down!
People like you complained when Trump stopped the flights back in January which was the right move… … Trump has not shut down one state. The Governor’s shut down the cities and states…for not knowing how our Government works. and spewing your hate (totalitarian .. (you are just repeating what you hear with no facts, mindless drone) .. Trying to find fault with Trump only divides us… United we stand.
Before we all get too excited about South Korea’s fantastically low-hump of a curve (gawwd …) please read this entire article …
View at Medium.com
S.Korea has 172 cases per 1M population … the US has 59 cases per 1M population. Sadly, we have allowed out society and culture to be ruled by incomplete statistics. This has been going on for years in ALL arenas of our life. Statistics “prove” coffee causes bladder cancer … wait … another statistical “study” just proved coffee prevents bladder cancer. These “studies” are all mostly rubbish. All based on horribly incomplete statistics, and rarely and REAL medical or scientific analysis. And I won’t even get started on CAGW with all their mathematical “projections” and predictions.
We have been calling statistical analyses … “science”. Sorry. It’s NOT science. And it will be the death of our culture and societies. It’s coming close now with this Coronavirus … and it may still destroy us yet
Meanwhile, with millions out of work, our Gummint has decided to import more Indians
– can’t make it up even if you tried
DHS Changes Rule to Import More H-1B Foreign Workers in Economic Meltdown
https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2020/03/21/dhs-changes-rule-help-import-h-1b-foreign-workers-economic-meltdown/
what the hell? we gonna send them all $1200 checks to sit on their a$$es when they get here?
I know the timeframes are different, I’m just overstating a point:
“Welcome to America! Please take advantage of all the free $hit we offer to anyone and everyone
(except working Americans)
Should I be worried that President Trump has become the NY liberal all the NeverTrumpers warned against?
Forgiving college loans
Free checks in excess of Yang’s highest hopes
No work
No business
Pot sales UP
Sit at home on our couches
Crushing government debt
Next: crushing inflation, and end to business, and total dependence on Govt.
Fact check, Kenji:
He’s suspended college loan repayments temporarily
There’s also this in New Jersey:
Facts, please…
When and where was this pick taken?
Any number of good reasons tanks are traveling by train.
Most cost effective way to transport them outside whatever base they normally live on…
Overseas equipment rotation?
To or from Depot-level repair? (ie the full work-over maintenance/rebuild/upgrade.)
For starters…
And unless spring came real early to New Jersey, that grass looks awfully green and the tree in the background has what seem like a full head of foliage.
First take a Vehicle ID class, these are NOT tanks. They are M-2/3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles.
Before calling out the Minutemen Malitia and getting your panties in knot, they are factory packed and headed for a port in NJ for shipment overseas and came from the BAE-United Defense Systems plant in York, PA. They are either going to a Unit overseas changing out equipment or a forward storage location.
This is like Soylent Green
My cashier at my local store told me that people were spending 600-800$ get this, udung their EBT card. She thinks that’s why there is a run on goods. Thru spent their monthly $ at tge beginning of the month instead of doing weekly shopping.
She asked me how people can get 600-800 a month?
I told her “it’s for the children”
I too would like to know how people get $600-$800 a month. My family of four gets $200 with my husband (currently) making a barely livable wage.
I don’t even get “FREE” Government cheese. Is that any good? Should I start chasing after those pieces of cheese?
$600-$800 ?
well, gummint probably upped the allocations because kids will be at home and not at school and because EBT allocations had previously been cut to offset all the free meals kids got when school was in session, so families no longer had need for such large EBT allocations, so …
no – wait …
It seems as if the two weeks has been starting over on a daly basis.
Either this thing is WAAAAAAYYYYYYYYY worse than they are telling us, or this is a HUUUUUGGGGEEEEE overreaction, because based on what’s known – these are the only two logical conclusions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
About 4 weeks ago, I thought the same 2 options. It’s obvious now that virus is NOT way worse (where are the millions dead?). Therefore, it’s an overreaction.
I think you didn’t watch the excellent video above…
Indeed, someone is lying. If it’s really as bad as the response suggests, we’re screwed anyway. What good is cash if there nothing on the shelves.
Or there’s something else they are not telling us. Yet anyway.
Blue State gubbernors sue Trump over using the National Guard to stop illegal aliens at the southern border – but roll the tanks in a NY minute to impose control over law-binding American citizens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lord, help us!
Does anyone know if there are tanks and troops in NK…and are there any Wuhan cases?
Rocket Boy claims zero cases, but I here he lies a lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Indeed! I do pray for everyone there. With no news, that is very unnerving.
“The military would never fire on Americans!”
Oh yeah? Read about these and learn the truth:
-Whiskey Rebellion
-Shay’s Rebellion
-Bonus Army
-Kent State
-Ruby Ridge
-Waco
National Guard went door to door after Hurricane Katrina. Quote below from ABC news video re: instructions to Natl Guard troops. Notice this, you can’t disarm someone who doesn’t want to be disarmed, unless you use force to disarm them. Also, there may’ve been “no orders to use force”, but be Damned sure there were orders to “shoot if you feel your life is in danger”
“…they say there are no orders to use force, just strong persuasion….and instructions to disarm anyone inside….”
I keep going back to Tianenman Square, and that iconic image of the lone student standing before the tanks.
We are America! WE are the government! Not those damned talking heads, who sit in their ivory towers and tell us that we must do what they say.
It’s time these people are reminded for whom they work. Mass (peaceful) civil disobedience is nigh upon us.
Tienanmen square is actually a great example because the Chinese regular military refused to fire on the students and protestors. So the Chinese government had to call out for assistance from the Mongolian divisions to arrive in Beijing. That’s when the shooting started.
Lessons were learned around the globe about what the military would and would not likely do if given orders against their citizens.
Fast forward two decades later…. History repeats.
Remember 2013 Egypt under Morsi’s rule?…. and a single well-respected Egyptian general named Abdel Fattah al-Sisi would not allow the Eqyptian military to fire on citizens in/around Cairo.
Sisi became president after that.
The Gov here in CT always looks like a deer in the headlights.
He seems to be following whatever NY is doing..
Oh and just for nothing.. and in other news
John Durham spoke to us…he told us to call a number if
we see price gouging.. so glad he dragged his ever so busy
self away from his really, really important coup investigation to tell
us that. He is real!…I was beginning to wonder..
“The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies.”
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/21/doj-coronavirus-emergency-powers-140023
Nothing to see here. Move along. Move along.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/21/doj-coronavirus-emergency-powers-140023
The Justice Department has quietly asked Congress for the ability to ask chief judges to detain people indefinitely without trial during emergencies — part of a push for new powers that comes as the coronavirus spreads through the United States.
More facts, please.
First, like it or not a Governor does have an obligation which includes ensuring public safety and good order for all citizens.
Between State Police (or some variation of Highway Patrol), county Sheriffs and State-activated National Guard forces, these are means to ensure this.
For me, if you have humongous cities filled with hundreds of thousands of citizens who may already be on the ragged edge of sanity and patience –
-if you are tracking reports of panic hoarding of TP and Mac and Cheese –
– if you know with social media there is no place to hide for “that Governor” who makes 99 correct decisions, only to have #100 blow up in his face –
– some of your Guard troops ARE trained in medical matters and who desire to serve and assist citizens who find themselves in a situation pretty much unknown to all us , and –
– said Guard forces are actually your neighbors, co-workers, family members, who have training and equipment and a willingness to stand up and do the long hours of thankless work –
Then I’m actually surprised we are only seeing (at this moment) small scale, tailored deployment. Yes, it could be for evil.
But for now let’s pray for the best outcomes for all. For all in authority to exercise their work with wisdom and compassion. Even if a Governor doesn’t seem worth our respect, their work can be a heavy responsibility even in the best of times…
Know too, most state National Guard forces may ultimately also be activated under Federal command and authority, removing them from any legitimate civil aid or even law enforcement role.
POTUS is still POTUS, and God is still in heaven.
Omg people chill out, talk about fear porn this site has frealed the fruck out.
Did you not see the video with the medical markings on the humvees that are not for law enforcement.
Yes tanks are rolling out if needed for xrowd control in large cities.
I personally know Nurses on the front lines battling this virus and theysee this is the real deal.
This virus lives by human to human contact. You wanna think it is all fake and everything our great POTUS is doing is to not save American then fine. You sound just as bad as the lunatic left and it is insulting.
Holy chit never thought I would see such fear porn from my favorite website.
Step away from the computer and go get some fresh air or pull up you big boy or girl panties and fight this virus with the American spirit that has made this country MAGA since 1776.
