State Government “Stay at Home” Orders Expanding – Nothing Quite Grabs Your Attention Like a Convoy of Humvees Driving Down Main Street…

Comrade citizens, if you don’t believe there are local, state and federal contingency plans to activate the National Guard as a police authority you have not paid close attention over the past three decades. However, nothing quite grabs attention like a convoy of Humvees and MWRAPS driving though Main Street…

In this small example of what is happening on a national scale, Illinois State Police and Chicago police prepare to enforce Governor Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order. WATCH:

Watch for the words: “opportunity”, “challenges” and “support” when used within a sentence that describes the deployment of the national guard.