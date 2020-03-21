Kenny Rogers – RIP

Well known and very proud American country music singer Kenny Rogers has died at age 81. His family made the following announcement:

March 21, 2020 – The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.

In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music. His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Islands In The Stream,” “Lucille,” “She Believes In Me,” and “Through the Years” are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike.

Rogers, with twenty-four number-one hits, was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015 and has been voted the “Favorite Singer of All Time” in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People.

The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency. They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date. (link)

38 Responses to Kenny Rogers – RIP

  1. visage13 says:
    March 21, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    He was a true music legend and his music is amazing and will live on forever, His music was a huge part of my childhood.

    • highlander says:
      March 21, 2020 at 3:03 pm

      —-of mine too… He sang of the heart and from the heart. His songs always touched my heart. RIP, Kenny…. Thank you for enriching my life.

    • Rachel Guess says:
      March 21, 2020 at 3:28 pm

      RIP Kenny Rogers, and American Icon.

      ~And somewhere in the darkness, the gambler he broke even, but in his final words I found an ace that I could keep.~

  2. Johnny Boost says:
    March 21, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    He knew when to fold ’em.

  3. Parker says:
    March 21, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    My first introduction to, Kenny Rogers, was his 60’s hit with the First Edition. “I just dropped in.”
    RIP

  4. Gort says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Just Dropped In:

    • Gort says:
      March 21, 2020 at 3:08 pm

      Sorry folks, that picture is Jeff Bridges. Here’s a live version with Kenny:

      • stripmallgrackle says:
        March 21, 2020 at 3:30 pm

        I’m pretty sure “I Just Dropped In” was the first 45 I bought. It charted well, and I remember hearing it on CKLW a lot Spring and Summer 1968. It charted well. I couldn’t believe it when nobody I knew had heard of it, or The First Edition, after Kenny Rogers returned to his roots and became a household name, crossing over (again) before most of us even knew what that was.

        Thank you, Gort.

        • GB Bari says:
          March 21, 2020 at 3:55 pm

          I think I still have that 45 somewhere buried in a box with about 20 other 45s from the 50s and 60s. Never bought any other of Rogers music but several decades later I started liking a few of his country tunes.

  5. Abster says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    I always loved Kenny Rogers. Lucille was a favorite. There are not many true musicians left. Country music is the best!

    • teabag14 says:
      March 21, 2020 at 3:16 pm

      Loved Lucille. We used to embelish the lyrics a bit in describing Lucille . . . Did y’all do that? This would have occurred in a bar, of course. Very unPC. We were quite amused by it. RIP.

  6. 100% YOOPER says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    Coward of the county was my favorite. RIP Kenny♥️

    I have a hearing impediment and when I was little I always thought he was singing, “400 hundred children lost in a field.”😂 Still laugh about it.

    • mr.piddles says:
      March 21, 2020 at 3:26 pm

      Always the little kids with the strange interpretations. I have no hearing impediment, and I always thought he sang: “400 children and a croc in the field”. And I remember picturing a crocodile sitting in a barren corn field. I had absolutely NO idea what that meant. But I knew it couldn’t be good, whatever it was.

  7. James F says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    Coward of the county is my favorite song of his.

  8. scrap1ron says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    Thank you for the wonderful memories, Kenny. Your music will live on.

  9. SharkDiver says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Didn’t he steel Mac Davis’ wife?

  10. RyanSWFL says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Had the pleasure of seeing him in concert along with Dottie West here back in the late 80’s

  11. jahealy says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    He had a voice that was immediately recognizable in the first note of a song. Songs I still listen to all the time – Buy Me a Rose, Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer, Every Time Two Fools Collide, Lady, She Believes in Me, You Decorated My Life.

    Dolly’s video touched my heart.

    Rest in peace, Kenny. ❤️

  12. Mary Ann says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Country music will never be the same..
    Merle is gone, and now Kenny.. Willie is still going strong, maybe it’s the CBD oil 🙂
    Charlie Daniels is still fighting for the Constitution!
    I am not a fan of this new age country, but they do have talent.
    I pray Kenny is in heaven, were peace is everlasting.

  13. leslievb3 says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    Kenny and Dolly have brought such joy through their music, I’ve listened to both for over 30 years. I don’t know either of their political affiliations, class acts both of them. Together they made one of my favorite Christmas albums, Once Upon a Christmas. RIP Kenny Rogers.

  14. solomonpal says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Didn’t take long for this tweet from Dolly to turn yo pure Trump hate. These people are such incorrigible swine. The derangement has no bounds.

    • Carly says:
      March 21, 2020 at 3:34 pm

      TDS causes an unconTROLLable fever that can only be relived by fits of rage vented on Twitter. Thing is, indulging that rage only brings temporary relief … in a matter of minutes the fever is raging ever-higher. They got it bad. Many should be institutionalized.

  15. I Hear You Now says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    A great version of his “Gambler” … he’s in period costume …

    • El Torito says:
      March 21, 2020 at 3:44 pm

      From a time not long ago when great musicians and singers were in abundance and click tracks and pitch correction were and are for people with little or zero talent. Rest easy Kenny.

  16. Locked_Down_In_Cali says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:29 pm

    He was good with Dotty West too, I saw them in Austin one time!

  17. Diabolik says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    RIP Kenny
    I feel like watching 6 Pack now.

  18. billybob says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    RIP Kenny. Here is a cover of Ruby by cult Irish punk band – The Gorehounds . One of the greatest “original “ covers of a record in my humble opinion.

  19. Mike in a Truck says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    It came over a transistor radio. We were sitting around in the field, just before dark cleaning M16’s,M60’s and M79’s. Everyone just stopped and listened. “Tell it all Brother.” Still my favorite Kenny Rogers song.

  20. Athena the Warrior says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Just out of the blue the other day, I started playing some Kenny Rogers musics. For me, his music was Jr. High and High School. Absolute favorites are “Through The Years” and “You Decorated My Life” but you can’t go wrong with any of his beautiful songs. Bless you Kenny and thank you.

  21. M. B. Lamar says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Godspeed Kenny, and thank you for the joy you brought to a kinder, simpler, and happier world.

  22. FL_GUY says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:47 pm

    I always loved Kenny’s music. His style was genuine and heartfelt. “But You Know I Love You” was one of my favorites.

  23. TwoLaine says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    I introduced a little lady, about 12, to Kenny & Crystal recently. She mostly only had eyes for Crystal and her hair.

    Country Royals Kenny Rogers and Crystal Gayle Delight at Thunder Valley’s Outdoor Amphitheater
    https://www.outwordmagazine.com/inside-outword/glbt-news/1907-country-royals-kenny-rogers-and-crystal-gayle-delight-at-thunder-valleys-outdoor-amphitheater

  24. Snow White says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    We played couple of his songs at our wedding. He had an unmistakable voice. RIP Kenny.

  25. TexSwede says:
    March 21, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Wife and I saw Kenny on our honeymoon in 77 in a lounge show in Vegas. Sat 5 feet away from him. Great show. Ruby was written by Mel Tillis another great who recently died. Miss ’em both.

