Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Extends Tax Filing Deadline to July 15th…

Posted on March 20, 2020 by

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announces via Twitter the IRS has delayed the deadline for tax filing to July 15th. However, anyone expecting a refund should file asap for obvious reasons.

11 Responses to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Extends Tax Filing Deadline to July 15th…

  1. donnyvee says:
    March 20, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Works for me. I owe so the delay benefits me. I am a mortgage banker in Nevada. Policy changes two to four times per day right now dealing with the mess. Interesting times.

  2. ColoComment says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    It will be interesting to see if states follow form from that. So many state returns depend on the federal…. Folks should be careful, I think. As least so far as the info we have right now.

    • TonyE says:
      March 20, 2020 at 3:39 pm

      Well. we usually get a low four figure refund from Calimexistan and then owe a bunch to the Feds… so it would be smart for the Commies in Sacramentograd to delay.

      OTOH, I’m getting my taxes done in early April, so I guess I could file to get our money from Gov. Loathsome’s band of merry tax spenders before they shut down the Ministry of “equalization”…

      You know, in the Soviet Republik of Calimexistan, the tax machine is called: “State Board of Equalization”. Hmm. the name sort of says it all, take from me and give it to everybody else who’s sitting on their couches all day.

  3. ColoComment says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:06 pm

  4. Sharon says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    File now while the country still exists and before the Cabal takes over and owns everything you have ever worked for. Thanks for the heads up.

  5. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:18 pm

    As the crooks in Congress always manages to give themselves periodic raises we are still waiting for those imaginary 1000, 1200, or 1500 dollar stimulus payments they are talking about. And by the way congressmen, make those checks out to adult citizens only, if you don’t mind.

  6. Beau Geste says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    I do not understand the reasoning for ‘giving’ everyone’ made-up money.
    Abetter approach would be to increase the federal payments to states for unemployment payments, which would cover temporary ‘layoffs’. That permits restaurants, hotels, cruiselines, airlines, gyms, bars, retail stores, and any other business to temporarily reduce expenses while shut down by the feds and states. But there isn’t any necessity to give inflated money to people who retain their jobs (eg, federal and state and local government employees, teachers with big pensions, congresscritters, Anti-PDJT DOJ/FBI coup-plotters?? etc.).
    PDJT was forced politically to grab the reins of the crazy-dem-stampede, and turn it to advantage, but t great future inflation cost.

    There is also no reason to bail out incompetent businesses such as Boeing, which can’t do softeare of safe plane design. The military capability would be improved by changing to copetent management. The assets, productive employees and capacity will fully remain after bankruptcy, but the shareholders who elected the political Board responsible for appointing irresponsible management would lose. Which is as it should be. Boeing would be better off as a functioning company after a thorough house cleaning of its bureaucracy.

  7. TreeClimber says:
    March 20, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    We filed in February, money come and gone already…

  8. joeknuckles says:
    March 20, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Cavuto is absolutely ecstatic that the Dow is now lower than when Trump took office. He’s practically doing cartwheels.

  9. Vegas Guy says:
    March 20, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    It is a nice gesture BUT if you are filing and owe tax this crisis did not and will not impact that fact unless you are in an affected job position and have already been laid off or put on hold, you owe tax. That fact will not change. Maybe Biden or Sanders will propose that any tax liability will be wiped out along with student loans & other ridiculous pie in the sky giveaways…Bit I digress as SD would say at this point….LOL

    I agree that anyone that was impacted job wise or income wise should get some relief. but this gesture merely “kicks the can down the road” as it were. If you can’t pay your tax bill now you will probably not be in a position to pay it 3 months from now. Truth be told, you will probably be in a worse position financially then you are now. There is no way to sugar coat this.

    The IRS already has a procedure in place to get yourself on a payment plan to stretch out you obligation over a far longer time frame than 3 months. A better proposal (IMHO) would have been to just have everyone file as normal without enclosing a tax payment. The IRS would, in the normal course of events, notify you of a tax bill owed & ask if you desire to go on a payment plan. That would occur in about a 3 month time frame from the time you submitted your return. All the IRS need do is to have you certify that you are/were in an affected job sector & you are good to go.
    The elimination of any interest or penalty, something certainly notable, could be applied at that point to those truly in need because of their work sector.

    I just don’t see this as something that was well thought out verses a knee jerk reaction to create a meaningless “talking point” with the problem becoming a bigger issue in 6 months. Ah but then again, that puts us very close to the 2020 Election & a potential Tax Absolution platform for those that did not pay & quite a bit alienation of those that did pay….

    JMHO & what it’s worth… I am filing next week & including a substantial tax payment because I don’t want to get caught up in this. It is so Govt like to ignore future consequences for an immediate (& somewhat unnecessary) gratification when there are clearly other ways to deal with the situation that are already in place.

