Mike Pence Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus – No Close Contact With POTUS or V-POTUS…

The White House releases the following statement after a staffer for Vice-President Mike Pence tests positive for the Wuhan Virus:
“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”
Stay Calm and Keep America Great…
Please keep POTUS, VPOTUS & families safe during this crisis.
God Bless America!
Amen >and then some
Amen! Love this picture.
Lord watch over Vice President Pence and his family. Keep our President healthy and continuing to calmly lead this country though this awful time. We are so blessed to have both of them!
They both look like effervescent 50yr olds in that picture. Must be all the good they do each day.
I agree, well said
None of this is making any sense!
In particular these supposed “somebody’s” testing positive that conveniently crop up. A somebody that’s (seemingly) important, or just happens to be connected to someone else that is.
Either the ACTUAL means of transmission is NOT being told here. Or these Dx-cases being reported are total BS! (I’m leaning towards the latter!)
No Close Contact With POTUS or V-POTUS…
That is a worry.
Not talkong tp each other?
What does Trump know about Pence anyway???
I don’t like people close the President or VP getting this.
A hell of a lot more than you know!
If DJT does get the China Flu, I hope he takes that malaria drug just to set the example for the public as well as to say, “Screw you Dr. Fuchi”.
POTUS and VP need to distance themselves from most everyone.
It is just a matter of time if they continue to be around crowds. They need to asap reduce about 1/2 of fake journalists from the pressers.
1/2 of none would be better for the amt. of “reporters” in the daily briefing would be best practice.
yah…they should have to work from home like everyone else.
And I do not know why the professionals behind them at the podium everyday are not practicing what they preach?!
I’m guessing we’d all probably know someone who tested positive if everyone was tested.
Husband’s coworker tested positive. Hence husband and one other coworker pulling double shift today, and possibly until the first.
Sorry to hear that.
Trump and Pence should never be appearing together. Common sense. You want Pelosi?
If I were his or her father, I’d be making them my organic garlic chicken soup with lots of homemade goodness. I love to cook and believe in the power of food and prayer to heal people that are sick.
Good food comforts people, lifts their spirit, and keeps them healthy.
This is my recipe for Organic Garlic Chicken Soup:
Boil a big pot of (filtered) water until your windows are thoroughly steamed.
Place one whole organic (fresh not frozen) chicken into the pot and get ready to chop.
3 big onions, 10 beautiful cloves of organic (not grown in China) garlic, about 8 carrots, a stalk of celery, and one big red sweet pepper. If you don’t have time, or don’t like using knives, throw it all in that blender you never use and have fun. Just don’t make a puree.
60 minutes after putting the chicken in the boiling pot that has your windows all steamed up, throw in the chopped or…”blended” ingredients above.
10 minutes later, turn down the heat to a simmer, take the chicken out of the pot and throw away the skin (or save it for your cat or dog). Take all of the meat off of the bones, throw it in the pot and keep the water to a simmer (low heat).
Add table salt and sea salt, pepper, rosemary, oregano, and thyme to taste. Let cook for 30 minutes on low, and pray for goodness every time you stir that pot of goodness!
LOVE,
Todd
Hmm…I wonder if they have tracker thingies for them to wear. I heard from a Med Assistant who interviewed with a clinic here that the employees are required to wear trackers…most likely to tell who was in the drug cabinet. She rejected the job. Anyway it would be a good thing for their staff to wear at this time while at work.
The malaria drug is given to people before they travel to area’s with malaria, I would think they are doing everything to protect POTUS & the VP…
I really wish the President and Vice-president would stay far away from each other. Think of the horror of both of them getting sick. The press would go to hysteria demanding Pelosi be sworn in due to their incapacitation!
