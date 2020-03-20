Fauci Love Letters to Hillary Clinton Surface….

Hat Tip GKJoe

I knew there was something sketchy about Dr. Anthony Fauci. Within the WikiLeaks HRC email files there are letters from Fauci to Hillary Clinton through her aid/lawyer Cheryl Mills: “rarely does a speech bring me to tears”?… “please tell her I love her more than ever”?… “please tell her that we all love her”… “Please tell her that we all love her and are very proud to know her.” LOOK:

A few months later:

Now, pause for a moment – reread that again – don’t skip past it. Think about what type of mindset would send such a letter and communication. Apply common sense. Trust your instincts…

Would a person of reasonable disposition send such a letter or email to anyone in their professional network? Would you ever consider writing a letter to your employer, or the family of your employer, declaring your undying love and devotion toward them?

Seriously…. think about it. If you have ever engaged in a large system, large business, or large network of professionals, how would you react to a person inside that organization who was sending such non-professional communication? What exactly does that say about the emotional stability of such a person?

And this person, right now, with this inherent sensibility, has the most consequential and direct influence over the decision-making for the worlds most powerful nation. Stunning.