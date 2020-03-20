Fauci Love Letters to Hillary Clinton Surface….

I knew there was something sketchy about Dr. Anthony Fauci. Within the WikiLeaks HRC email files there are letters from Fauci to Hillary Clinton through her aid/lawyer Cheryl Mills: “rarely does a speech bring me to tears”?… “please tell her I love her more than ever”?… “please tell her that we all love her”… “Please tell her that we all love her and are very proud to know her.” LOOK:
(LINK)
A few months later:
(LINK)
Now, pause for a moment – reread that again – don’t skip past it. Think about what type of mindset would send such a letter and communication. Apply common sense. Trust your instincts…
Would a person of reasonable disposition send such a letter or email to anyone in their professional network? Would you ever consider writing a letter to your employer, or the family of your employer, declaring your undying love and devotion toward them?
“rarely does a speech bring me to tears”?… “please tell her I love her more than ever”?.. “please tell her that we all love her”… etc.
Seriously…. think about it. If you have ever engaged in a large system, large business, or large network of professionals, how would you react to a person inside that organization who was sending such non-professional communication? What exactly does that say about the emotional stability of such a person?
And this person, right now, with this inherent sensibility, has the most consequential and direct influence over the decision-making for the worlds most powerful nation. Stunning.
What’s Bongino’s current theme? Something like, “They all know each other and have something to hide.”
I just got a chill and put my tinfoil hat on. Maybe Trump DID release the virus (just joking) as an alternative way to Drain the Swamp. NOT to “kill” the Deep State people but as an excuse to QUICKLY cut the Red Tape by eliminating regulations and getting the average citizens to learn to hate local and state governments by allowing those governments to expose themselves as the tyrannical beasts that they are. Once Americans see how government HINDERS just about everything good and very little of the bad, Americans will learn to live withOUT government interference in their lives.
I daily tell my children,
Do NOT depend on the government nor wait for the government to “do something.” Do it YOURSELF. You have the Right (BIG R, no permission needed to exercise it.) to
Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
LikeLiked by 16 people
President Trump, please replace Dr. Fauci with Dr. Oz immediately.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. Oz’ Oprah connections disqualify him, IMO.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Dr. Seuss would be better than him!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Dr, Seuss is already dead!
LikeLike
Dr. Oz is aptly named……some of his ‘science’ is right out of a fictional movie …..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, totally.
LikeLike
Dr. Oz? You kidding, right?
LikeLike
That guy hasn’t been fired yet? Stop dragging you feet Mr President. Fauci and others have to go, now. You have to fry the bigger fish and first you will have to remove the cloaks they wear. Bureaucraps are not our friends.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What makes you think this oz is any better? I’m sure PDT knows who Fauci is, knows he needs him now, and that’s IT. We need a controversy now over his Fauci’s past? No way man. What I don’t get is PDT somewhat defending that serpent Burr. Whatever he winds up with, even if he’s clean of this charge – he richly deserves.
LikeLike
It would be better Dr. Drew. Remember that his show was cancelled because he pointed out her illness.
LikeLike
Right on and those are God given rights! Amazing how so many people (leftists) think those rights are granted and guaranteed by the government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree with you but the root cause of the problem is that Leftists don’t believe in God. They believe in government. Hence (in their deranged minds), only the government can give and take away rights.
LikeLike
“Do NOT depend on the government…”
EXACTLY. I was just pointing out the irony to one of my virulent anti-Trump friends how they keep voting for philosophies that give more power and authority to the government, and then are angry when they stand around waiting for their queues and being told what to do by Trump.
Maybe, just maybe, stop making them the center of your decision making in the off chance that its not someone or something you respect?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Excellent analysis and hats off to you for your wise counsel to your children. You also write very well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The CDC is where cancer cures go to die, kind of like the DOJ is where justice goes to die.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The Ministry of Truth is about lies”
“The Ministry of Peace is about war”
LikeLike
“The Ministry of Love is about torture.”
“The Ministry of Plenty is about poverty.”
LikeLike
bluecat57 ~~
Well I surely don’t think President Trump released the China virus. However, nobody plays the left’s game and uses it against then better than he does.
I wouldn’t doubt for a second that he is using their own construct against them.
No more rallies? Okay. How about a daily dose of President Trump on every station being Presidential.
They went from not covering his rallies to watching him in real-time solve a major problem, all while calling out the press and his political enemies.
It’s glorious!
Enjoy the MAGA show.
LikeLike
Yeah, she’s so capable she yells at her Congressional questioners, and says I can’t remember how many times?
At least he got the “performance” part correct.
Tony is delusional, with illusions of grandeur in a ILLary Presidency.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I recommend that Fauci and all his cohorts be required to watch “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” currently available ON Demand at A&E.
To this date the allegedly “capable” ILLary and her lying band of merry cohorts have refused to tell the truth (LIED) about Benghazi, and to this date we do not know where the President was for these 13 hours and afterwards.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Join Tom Fitton for the Judicial Watch Weekly Update for an in-depth discussion of Hillary’s desperate attempt to avoid her upcoming court-ordered testimony before Judicial Watch attorneys. And yes, we’ve also found MORE Clinton emails! Tune in to hear all about Adam Schiff’s fight against Judicial Watch’s request for secret impeachment records, as well as some major Coronavirus updates.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/videos/hillary-clinton-desperate-to-avoid-testimony-major-coronavirus-updates-and-more
LikeLiked by 6 people
I hope Tom can get somewhere with this. He’s the only one trying to hold her accountable for anything.
LikeLiked by 3 people
State has him on the monthly installment plan of ILLary docs. Should be finished by 2058.
LikeLike
Operation Zero Footprint
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/?s=Operation+Zero+footprint
Benghazi Brief
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/?s=Benghazi+Brief
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you don’t have time to read the Benghazi Brief or the Operation Zero Footprint story, here’s the short version:
Obama/Clinton were running a covert war to overthrow the Syrian dictator Assad – for no good reason – out of Benghazi using weapons seized from the Khadaffi regime, itself recently overthrown – for no good reason – by Obama/Clinton. Then it went sideways, the proverbial excrement struck the fan, American facilities were attacked, and Hillary Clinton dithered indecisively for 13 hours and in the end never did send relief. Ambassador Stevens and three other Americans died. Then afterwards Obama and Clinton lied about it and covered it up.
It was a bad idea, poorly executed, it blew up in their faces, and then they lied.
If you want to know who knew what, when, and where they had lunch etc. then read the linked stories.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Actually, there WAS a reason why Obama and Clinton were running around the Middle East overthrowing secular dictatorships that had been American allies – or at least, not particularly hostile to the United States: To make the world safe for the Muslim Brotherhood. Obama’s foreign policy was directed by advisors who were either friendly towards, and closely tied to, the Muslim Brotherhood. Obama and Clinton weren’t particularly concerned with American interests, but they were very sympathetic to the Islamist movement which they considered “moderate.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, one last thing – the “moderate Syrian rebels” Obama/Clinton were arming were in fact the same/same people we called ISIS when they crossed the border back into Iraq after receiving weapons, ammunition, training, a hot shower, and a nice halal meal courtesy the American taxpayers.
Thanks Obama!
LikeLike
“What we are trying to do – and we need your help to help pay for what we are trying to do” – is to help Libya build its own security force, Clinton says.”
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/jan/23/clinton-testifies-congress-benghazi-live
It was the usual kill the guy at the top, take over the country, and start nation building with plenty big wampum USA $$$. Then we are stuck there forever. OH, and we get even more “refugees/asylees”, because State runs all that too..
LikeLike
Does the date of his corny, obvious, suck up note correspond to any of her several testimonies to either Chamber regarding Benghazi? I looked for 5 minutes and didn’t find even a near match but maybe I missed one.
Guess how many times over “Lil Anthony” (great Motowner!) career he has sent a suck up note to a Pol starting under ol’ Bush? Once a month for 30 years =
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/OTUS/transcript-hillary-clinton-testifies-senate-committee-benghazi/story?id=18292501
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was easy.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/jan/23/clinton-testifies-congress-benghazi-live
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks 2lane
LikeLiked by 1 person
“She says FBI director Robert Mueller has traveled to Tunisia and Libya to work on the case.”
I found that line particularly comforting.
LikeLike
She sent the cleanup crew.
LikeLike
The good doctor was probably well aware of The Clinton Body Count and probably decided better to be a live total-toady-sychophant than a dead honest doctor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m guessing that Dr. Fauci thinks all the times his girlfriend Hillary Clinton claimed Benghazi was cause by a video was just “anecdotal” and not empirical…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lil’ Anthony was moved by her rehearsed tearful b-grade about meeting w/ the families she F’d. Delusional to be able to get teary on demand, very hard for me to watch.
So was her b-grade rendition of how she was dodging enemy fire w/ the gun fire and mortar boom boom. Quite an insult to the thousands of our troops who have over time.
Shameless, Clinton by Injection psychopathic shameless.
Not like many humans who have been, like the lyrics of Garth’s song.
LikeLiked by 2 people
After the crisis be prepared for some of these people on the “team” to turn on Trump. Unfortunately, it’s in their nature. Also, I’ve wondered how much “Jesus / (can do no wrong) Fauci” is to blame for the faulty policies that led to the testing issues and overall deficient strategy that has only been salvaged by Trump’s tenacious Fed/State/Private industry approach. I shudder to think where we’d be if a “politician” was our President right now.
LikeLiked by 13 people
why wait “after the crisis”? They do not care a wit about getting things under control – they care about winning
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They are already writing their hate filled books and stashing a supply of of the drug combo they are publicly dismissing for their loved ones, just in case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The email goes a long way toward explaining that smirk I noticed on Fauci’s face many times as he obfuscated and seemed to, in so many words, contradict the President.
LikeLike
every blade of grass that is turned over a little RUNT SNAKE comes out from hiding. the whole system needs to shut down and fire all these commie loyalist.this lard butt has her claws in everybody. is anyone not been compromised and blackmailed. some one please take these commie traitors to prison
LikeLiked by 6 people
not only stupid but blind ???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci may be a Democrat but not all Democrats are loons in the pay of big globalists out to destroy the world. Some Democrats are just Democrats and they are professional enough that they will work as professionals with Trump to win the war on this virus. This is a nothing burger as far as I am concerned.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to agree. Guess how many times I have paid some basic lip service to leadership in the interest of being left alone to do my job? Its not hard, and its not unusual. Let’s not get all Stalin on each other.
People are frustrated by his “answers” – but the whole thing suffers from the same couple issues as so many others, without trying to impart some cynical evil motive:
1-he’s not a politician, but he keeps being shoved into politics by the media
2-the media cuts and pastes his statements to serve their own interests, and in context, much of what they claim he said is very misleading.
Note the common element in those.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope…to be a democrat you either embrace their agenda of death, dependency, deviancy and destruction…or…you are on their welfare plantation for your welfare freebies … either way… evil.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Fuci was just trying to protect his job with his letter. Fact is Fuci and his political friends at the CDC are under the gun just as The Donald. The light is being cast on what they have been doing for 15 years are better. We’re at the CrossRoads….saddle up.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe at the state and municiple level, but not in DC they need to apparatchiks on board with the agenda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently there is a 2005 NIH study that showed Chloroquine was effective in eliminating a Coronavirus in primates. Dr Fauci almost immediately went on CNN to downplay Chloroquine as a potential drug to fight the virus as soon as Trump ended his press conference. I agree that Dr Fauci being a Democrat does not mean he is therefore unprofessional. But Dr. Fauci is in the wrong time zone. He is on NIH/FDA time. He needs to get on Trump time or get out of the way.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, and that peer rev’d study published in Journal Virology was the end of the line, I spent an hour after finding it 10 days ago to see what happened after their conclusion “showed promise”. That was the end of anything that was published.
LikeLike
Oh, and I read the other day the reason was that drug was already generic (no patent, already cheap) so big Pharma sunk it beneath the waves without a ripple
LikeLike
Yep, anything cheap, effective and generic WILL get deep-sixed by the FDA and the NIH.
disgusting. The NIH, FDA and CDC need to be cleaned out and ‘management’ replaced with citizen-friendly non-suckups.
“When did fauci or his department know of chloroquine, cepharanthine and their analogs, or their use and testing for SARS-CoV, what did they do and when, when did they advise PDJT or VP Pence, what otehr drugs have they tested of promoted instead or ahead of them?” Needs to be FOIAed and asked and investigated by ‘journalists’.
Here is another cheap well-known-for-decades drug, with very low side-effects, which fauci has likely not tested.
What explains fauci’s behavior and grossly-disgusting suckupitis? Honest decisions which look bad in hindsight, asleep at the switch, protecting “BIG PROFIT BIG PHARMA” from cheap generics , or just a do-nothing bureaucrat suckup? We need to find out. Judicial Watch, please FOIA all the fauci emails.
HH Fan et al, “Repurposing of clinically approved drugs for treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 in a 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) related coronavirus model”, Chin Med J (Engl). 2020 Mar 6. doi: 10.1097/CM9.0000000000000797. [Epub ahead of print]
of coronavirusdisease 2019 (COVID-19) in a 2019-nCoV related coronavirus model.
METHODS:
A 2019-nCoV related pangolin coronavirus GX_P2V/pangolin/2017/ Guangxi was described. Whether GX_P2X uses angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) as the cell receptor was investigated by using small interfering RNA (siRNA) -mediated silencing of ACE2. The pangolin coronavirus model was used to identify drug candidates for treating 2019-nCoV infection. Two libraries of 2406 clinically approved drugs were screened for their ability to inhibit cytopathic effects on Vero E6 cells by GX_P2X infection. The antiviral activities and antiviral mechanisms of potential drugs were further investigated. Viral yields of RNAs and infectious particles were quantified by quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) and plaque assay, respectively.
RESULTS:
The spike protein of coronavirus GX_P2V shares 92.2% amino acid identity with that of 2019-nCoV isolate Wuhan-hu-1, and uses ACE2 as the receptor for infection just like 2019-nCoV. Three drugs-cepharanthine (CEP), selamectin and mefloquine hydrochloride exhibited complete inhibition of cytopathic effects in cell culture at 10 μmol/L. CEP demonstrated the most potent inhibition of GX_P2V infection, with a concentration for 50% of maximal effect [EC50] of 0.98 μmol/L. The viral RNA yield in cells treated with 10 μmol/L CEP was 15,393-fold lower than in cells without CEP treatment ([6.48 ± 0.02] × 10vs. 1.00 ± 0.12, t = 150.38, P < 0.001) at 72 h post-infection (p.i.). Plaque assays found no production of live viruses in media containing 10 μmol/L CEP at 48 h p.i. Furthermore, we found CEP has potent antiviral activities against both viral entry (1.00 ± 0.37 vs. 0.46 ± 0.12, t = 2.42, P < 0.05) and viral replication (1.00 ± 0.43 vs. [6.18 ± 0.95] × 10, t = 3.98, P < 0.05).
CONCLUSIONS:
Our pangolin coronavirus GX_P2V is a workable model for 2019-nCoV research. CEP, selamectin and mefloquine hydrochloride are potential drugs for treating 2019-nCoV infection. Our results strongly suggest that CEP is a wide-spectrum inhibitor of pan-betacoronavirus, and clinical trial of CEP for treatment of 2019-nCoV infection is warranted.
LikeLike
Another little bitty man with a big ego. We pay attention to Dr. Birx. She is a straight shooter.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Might want to do some research on her, Shady should be her first name.
LikeLike
Here’s another letter. I think it’s even worse:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep, a LOT more than brown nosing or ass kissing. Fauci is an operative. His strategy conveniently tanks the economy for many weeks (months if he has his way). This was the game plan for taking advantage…never letting a crisis go to waste.
LikeLike
Ooops. Dr. Fauci may be an esteemed expert on viruses, or something, I don’t know. What the letter points out that he is a leftie. By that measure, he is suspect when working with current POTUS on solving this kung flu problem.
Fauci is also one of those who forgets that once things are put out to the internet, they never go away. Everything is available to those who know how to get to them. This letter/text praising the Hag is a perfect example of that fact. Now it comes back to bite his credibility as a non-biased source of advice. His words will be suspect of being tainted with his apparent political ideology.
Kudos to President Donald J. Trump for his actions in this time of national emergency.
KAG2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What did the “esteemed expert on viruses” have to say about these past “pandemics”?
USA Flu Season Numbers
—2017-2018–
900,000 hospitalized
80,000 deaths
Nothing shut down…Fauci?
Stock Market at 24,000
—2018-2019 Oct thru May—
647,000 hospitalized
61,200 DEAD
NOTHING shut down…Fauci?
Stock Market at 26,000 points.
—2019-2020–
(Oct – Feb 29th – 3 months to go per CDC)
36 MILLION flu illnesses
370,000 hospitalizations
22,000 DEATHS including 144 children.
NOTHING shut down …Fauci ?
Stock Market zoomed to 29,551
—COV19 Numbers As of 3/18/2020–
5,881 cases and 107 deaths
Stock Market has plunged 10,000 points
Everyday American life has screeched to standstill.
Chicken Little Fauci is in total panic mode.
Why?!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Careful with those numbers. The CDC is notorious for inflating the number of flu cases and (especially) deaths, in order to gin up demand for its annual flu shots. Never mind the fact that they are often up to 90% ineffective.
The CDC should more accurately be called the MDS — Medical Deep State. It has a long history of corruption and incompetence. Therefore anything it says must be taken with a ton of salt.
LikeLike
I guess message still means something to folks
LikeLike
Dr. Fauci may be an expert in his field, but like many other experts, devoid of common sense when it comes to analyzing the character of others (politicians). Remember that at the time of this letter, he is, I presume, a government employee, and like most, will suck up to who he believes will be his future boss. Perhaps, in the seven years since this letter, he has acquired a different perspective on Hillary Clinton.
LikeLike
Maybe he decides who gets funding, but that may not make him an “expert in his field’.
Wouldn’t an ‘expert in his field’ consider and test cheap generic drugs which might slow the infection? If he or anyone on his staff knew about the literature reports, or the Australian, S.Korean, French, Australian, etc use and work on the chinese corona infection of their citizens, did fauci have a responsibility not to wait until the French, Australians, etc published their work, to advise PDJT about these cheap drugs? When did he tell PDJT or VP Pence about existing generic drugs such as chloroquine and cepharanthine that might even just slow the infection rate or intensity of attack by the chinese virus?
Chloroquine is used to protect against malaria by people living in, and going to the tropics. Cepharanthine is used to grow hair. Did fauci have a duty to tell PDJT and VP Pence that they could have some protection against getting the chinese virus by taking these drugs as a safety precaution. PDJT and VP Pence have to go in rooms with slimy journalists, so need protection from filth…
LikeLike
About her performance at those congressional hearings. Even Joe Biden could read a 11 x 17 piece of paper with bold type, “I do not remember”, after his lawyer reminded him to read the paper for a a couple of hours.
That worked until she went off script … ” what does it matter …”
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump, please replace Dr. Fauci with Dr. Oz immediately.
LikeLike
I would prefer Dr. Drew
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure Oprah’s buddy or the Doc from Love Lines would inspire confidence. Why not Dr. Phil?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It became obvious on Fauci’s second trip to the microphones his role is/was Chicken Little… he’s another RAT…frantically swimming in the filthy DC swamp.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anthony Fauci, the NIH’s face of the coronavirus, is a deep-state Hillary Clinton-loving stooge
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/03/anthony_fauci_the_nihs_face_of_the_coronavirus_is_a_deepstate_hillary_clintonloving_stooge.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/stunning-development-2005-us-nih-study-found-chloroquine-was-effective-in-treating-coronavirus-infection-so-why-is-dr-fauci-questioning-its-use-now/
LikeLike
Not surprisingly, President Trump called the news of chloroquine’s effectiveness in treating the COVID-19 virus a “game changer.”
This came after three international studies found chloroquine alony with Azithromycin was successful in treating the coronavirus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci immediately rebuked President Trump on his claims on chloroquine saying, “There is no magic drug out there right now.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chloroquine may be a game-changer. And there is no magic drug out there right now. Both things can be true. NYC hospitals look poised to administer a lot of hydroxychloroquine, so we’ll probably have a lot more data soon. Maybe chloroquine won’t save everybody. Right or wrong, they’ve decided – including the president – to try serious social distancing for “15 days”. If Fauci said “yup, Chloroquine is the answer, problem solved”, a lot of people would feel free to congregate in large groups. At the moment, they’re discouraging that in order to have more time to round up “PPE” for medical workers – and even to round up treatments like … chloroquine.
LikeLiked by 4 people
True.
LikeLike
Is Fauci a ‘real’ MD or does he have PhD in Education?
LikeLiked by 2 people
was fauci recommended by ‘Dr. jill biden’?
LikeLike
I have seen the patient recovery graphs, they are stellar.
Based on sudden pharmacy depletion of Hydroxychloroquine no one, or few, who are treating patients listen to Fauci. Soon the markets will reflect it. I guess the concern is that if it is believed that Corona is not life threatening due to this drug (enhanced with Zithromycin), the lock downs, social distancing, etc will be dropped too soon.
This will end soon. Plus Globalism is DEAD.
LikeLiked by 5 people
as a prophylactic a total game changer. it would stop the spread.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely ! What is fauci thinking?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ya all need to read this article blow-very eye opening with documented facts:
Seems like they have know this drug can help and in Europe removed it from availability by taking off the shelfs as over the counter and making it available by RX only and other nuggets of international idiocy.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/does-the-coronavirus-pandemic-serve-a-global-agenda/
LikeLiked by 1 person
shelves.
I would avoid anti-vaxxers as sources of info. Also flat-earthers. In making chloroquine prescription-only, Europe probably didn’t want a run on it – either by low-risk people or by profiteers. People can’t even find toilet paper in the US, and there’s a helluva lot more toilet paper in existence than bottles of chloroquine pills.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Vaccines come from China these days. I don’t trust the Chinese.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The pharmaceutical industry have been swamp rats for a long time. Most people aren’t aware of the impressive research done with alternatives
This research gets buried because if these medicines achieved status it would wreck the big profits
I treated a case of covid 19 this week with much success. He went to emergency health care and was given tylenol and told to self quarantine
His father contacted me and I was able to prescribe based on his son’s symptoms
His son is doing very well. He facetimed with his family and they are so relieved he is doing well. If this group is interested in the research by NIH and MD Anderson I will provide those links to the research that have been registered to our government
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good for you. So glad you were able to help and did so. I studied in Costa Rica and took the drug while I was there. My pharmacist had Malaria and he said, “Take it, because if you ever get Malaria you will wish you had.” He said Malaria is awful and you are never cured.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great Job Elizabeth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m interested in the links you mentioned. Thanks Elizabeth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good job Dr. Marshall.
It is repulsive that the FDA, NIH, CDC and others obstruct cheap drugs and useful research work, because “if these medicines achieved status it would wreck the big profits”.
Some of my practice involved Big Pharma litigation, which was pretty ‘sketchy’ (as Sundance would say), from the sales operations, to federal judge bias. Remarkable what money buys.
We would appreciate your links.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent! Can I just ask, who provided the research? The reason I ask is because I’m thinking that President Trump maybe needs a top microbiologist on board.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The revolving door between the CDC and Big Pharma is at least as wide as that between the Pentagon and defense contractors. Another aspect of CDC corruption.
LikeLike
Somethings never change
LikeLike
I want to point out here that when someone such as Sundance, who has been at this for a long time, “has a feeling” about something, that’s his intuition kicking in, and his is finely honed.
In other words, he’s right, he just doesn’t know the reasons why he’s right yet.
I have seen a lot of people, here and elsewhere, expressing misgivings about Dr. Fauci. He’s creepy.
There are multiple agendas at work here. That’s why it is so hard to pin down.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Look beyond the self serving content of the content of the email. Dr. Fauci has been a swamp dweller since Ron Reagan. Note however, that this official email to Cheryl Mills in 2013 is a budget saving, hind-lick maneuver.
Most important is the fact that this email saw the light of day in 2020. Is that a tacit admission by the Chinese that they indeed have Hillary’s server and that they will dribble out hit pieces on anyone who gets out of line?
LikeLike
no, this is just wedding and yoga emails which were not worth keeping.
LikeLike
Sketchy for sure, but he needs to keep his eye on the ball. If some correspondence surfaces showing that hes spewing resist talking points, the hammer must fall with extreme prejudice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This Doctor has an excellent history in the field of HIV, Zika, Ebola and many other community spread, whether from mosquitoes/animals or people, and obviously is not a politician and he’s needed now in his position of this task force, so am thinking what is the line we are willing to cross when it does more harm than good to denigrate, belittle, mock those of another political opinion (which in the case of scientists, doctors, researchers may just be one of go along to get along with their work)?
I’ll give him a pass on this email about the recovery of the former Sec. of State (which, was that department responsible for funding of say, an international exotic disease that his lab was looking into?).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I won’t give him a pass on Hillary. The Ambassador was killed. His assistant was killed. Others were left to die and Hillary was running guns to ISIS.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He’s a doctor, a researcher really. Pretty sure he had nothing to do with her actions on Benghazi. But I do understand, we have to make sure to destroy anyone and anything that went before, kind of like muh, purity instead of muh, russia?
LikeLike
bessie, the emails are so disgusting, that they reflect on his character and ethics, IMHO.
Hopefully, Judicial Watch will make FOIA requests for ALL fauci’s emails to hillary, and everyone else. If he is just suckup, this is still such a remarkable intensity of sucking up that it warrants review and analysis of his technical decisions (who benefitted from his decisions?) A decision not to review the literature, and/or not to initiate (relatively inexpensive!!) testing ofexisting of drugs such as chloroquine, cepharanthine, selamectin and mefloquine hydrochloride which are reported in the scientific literature, and are known to block SARS infection, puts into question his judgement in the specific area of this chinese virus, right in his responsibility wheelhouse.
If he is representing himself as a loyal soldier for hillary, that is something else entirely, which needs to be examined. Are there any recent suckup emails?
LikeLike
More like a Dr. of Bureaucrat. Do some reading on him, he runs arounds w/the billionaire elite crowd, you know the ones that funnel money to their friends on behalf of doing good for others that never see a dime?
LikeLike
Follow the money. Look at campaign contributions if you really want to know someone’s political leanings. Talk is cheap.
https://www.followthemoney.org/search-results/SearchForm?Search=fauci
LikeLiked by 2 people
ncbi.nlm.gov/books/NBK71860\ clinicalrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT190539. ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20043074. Homeopathic medicine works when the accurate medicine is prescribed .Its individualized
You cannot apply the the allopathic model to Homeopathy. I wish our Great President would talk with Queen Elizabeth. She has defended our existence because she knows the history of this profound medicine Homeopathy
I am in touch with homeopaths around the globe who are currently treating covid 19
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that Fauci is on board with the President’s move to bring some pharma and med supply companies back to the U.S. The President is using the current “crisis” to do just that.
So far, nothing unexpected about Fauci. Just a government doc bowing to his superior in the Deep State Dept.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just One Drop documentary and Magic Pills 2017. Many of the previous documentaries released by the BBC have been scrubbed from the internet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just One Drop and Magic Pills with Amamda are the most current documentaries
The BBC in the early 70s produced a documentary that included the research on cattle in Scotland. The results were unmistakably positive
I think cure is not the goal of mainstream medicine unfortunately
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO Fauci loves the limelight more than our VSGPDJT.
As the saying goes, “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.”
JMHO, our President knows who Fauci is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PDJT would never trust a celebrity wannabe who hung out with Bono eating pasta and watching the sunset during the height of the HIV/AIDS scare.
He’s going to expose him as the deep state fraud he is, just wait. Don’t have to wait. It’s already happening. Look at the emails and the articles like this one. MAGA!
LikeLike
Experts such as Dr. Fauci are consulted for their opinions and those opinions are evaluated by leadership and compared to ones given by other experts in the same field. Leadership however makes all plans of action, not experts. Dr. F is one among many doctors and researchers the president is consulting and neither he nor any of the others should become gurus making policy decisions. Lets hope everyone sticks to their role.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fauci is a big supporter of Communist China and Globalism, Communist do not care about the body count , just world control. Flushed out of the corrupt deep state Fauci is a China tool
my opinion
LikeLiked by 1 person
Something smells! The same people who have been working to destroy President Trump are now pushing a new message. They are rolling President Trump up in the carpet of the worst American crisis in history. They WANT him to own it.
Fauci and the CDC will do everything to extract the maximum damage to The President’s accomplishments, stripping him, one by one, of the gains he has made. Who is paying them?
Dana Bash – CNN “He is being the kind of leader that people need, at least in tone, today and yesterday, in tone that people need, and want and yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty,” she added.
In contrast to previous press briefings, Rod Rosenstein’s sister, Messonnier seemed to take pains to credit the administration. “Because of the aggressive U.S. effort, border strategy and containment strategy, the number of cases is low,” she said. Then later: “The U.S. acted incredibly quickly before other countries. We aggressively controlled our borders.”
Newsom is Nancy Pelosi’s nephew. An hour after Gov. Gavin Newsom got off the phone with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, he talked publicly at a news briefing about the “privilege of a conversation,” and said the president promised more swabs to test for coronavirus.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo praised the president’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak during a press conference Wednesday, saying “we’re fighting the same war… we’re in the same trench.” “He is fully engaged on trying to help… He’s being very creative & very energetic and I thank him for his partnership.” Cuomo said Trump was doing a “really good job” and specifically praised him for sending a U.S. Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds to New York.
Romney is acting more like a candidate for the Presidency than Biden. Where are the ‘I would do it better’ statements from Biden?
Who loses when President Trump wins?
LikeLike
MightyMustardSeed~~
Nobody owns the downside better than President Trump.
He’s turned every lemon they’ve served up into lemonade.
Watch and see.
LikeLike
Don’t know if this has been posted above, but today’s American Thinker has an article about Fauci that’s pretty stark…
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/03/anthony_fauci_the_nihs_face_of_the_coronavirus_is_a_deepstate_hillary_clintonloving_stooge.html
LikeLike
What you mean “we”, Fauci man?
LikeLike
Fauci needs to “retire” once the worst has passed.
I am still surprised that PDT did not sweep it all clean when we hired him. We hired him to fire them first and foremost. ToMAGA he needs to get rid of the traitors and seditionists. Surely by now he knows who they are.
LikeLike
Huma loves the Secretary as well!
LikeLike
“Vaccine derived virus interference was significantly associated with coronavirus…”
‘Virus interference’ is caused by something that interferes with our body defenses against a virus.
It is a bad thing.
Well, the DOD has produced a study which suggests that our yearly flu vaccination interferes
with our ability to fight CORONAVIRUS. Are you serious?
See the citation below.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/31607599
Vaccine. 2020 Jan 10;38(2):350-354. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2019.10.005. Epub 2019 Oct 10.
Influenza vaccination and respiratory virus interference among Department of Defense personnel during the 2017-2018 influenza season.
LikeLike
Does it really matter at this point if Fauci liked or loved HIllary? She is yesterday’s news, and I am sure that he is political. He currently sees who is leading the way, and I don’t think he cares about her anymore. He knows who is putting butter on his bread, and it isn’t Hillary.
LikeLike
Wow Dorothea, You hit it OUT OF THE PARK !!! with your ” “What difference, at this point, does it make?” fauci defense. Very hillary-like, but equally unpersuasive.
It matters because hillary intends to be the dem presidential or VP candidate. It matters because it is a measure of fauci’s judgement and character. Is this the kind of person who should be evaluating generic, or other drugs for the country (or for Big Pharma profit?).
LikeLike
Is that you, hillary?
LikeLike
“Hit it out of the park”?! I only saw four foul balls.
LikeLike
The SARS virus, Coronavirus is SARS-2, could have been eradicated back in 2005. I would post links but I don’t think I am allowed to. It is a story that will eventually come out. The proof exists on the National Institute of Health website. Just search for “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread.” The government knew, and did nothing. The CDC could have had a cure ready to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh heck, I’ll post it anyway. It’s important the truth gets out.
Known Cure (since 2005):
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1232869/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/huge-development-now-3-international-studies-find-chloroquine-with-azithromycin-shows-100-success-rate-in-treating-coronavirus-in-6-days-video/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-bayer-idUSKBN21637E
https://www.dailywire.com/news/french-peer-reviewed-study-our-treatment-cured-100-of-coronavirus-patients?ref=hvper.com
History of the Cure:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(03)00806-5/fulltext
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sharing your links at another Treeper blog…Blessings!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I got banned from posting at The Gateway Pundit for sharing there was a cure. Accused of fake medical information by the moderator so be careful of Flat Earthers.
Feel free to share. We need to get the word out we are being scammed again.
LikeLike
I think Trump has allowed certain Deep Staters, or other halfway decent people who’ve been blackmailed by the Clintons/Deep State, the opportunity for redemption. Some take it, some don’t. Fauci might well have proven to be a destructive enemy outside the administration spreading misinformation and undermining POTUS, but here he is able to “play” the hero.
LikeLike
I’m waiting for another back-stabbing book either as soon as this is over or 3 weeks before the election in November depending on how much he’s transcribing every day..
LikeLike
Well, well, well. So Dr Fauci is a CCL: Clinton Crotch Licket!!
CCLs’ & OBLs are like cockroaches. Thery’re all over the place!!
President Trump, PLEASE get rid of this bastard. OUT WITH THE TRASH!!
LikeLike
I give him about two more weeks.
https://giphy.com/gifs/embarassed-anthony-fauci-dr-JmD9mkDmzvXE7nxy7j
LikeLike
Didn’t Van Halen have a song about that subject?
Everybody wants some……..
LikeLike
PT is a flat out mover and shaker, a solution solver and the media is clueless.
So with PT’s tweet coming out this morning in strong support of Hydroxychloroquine and then in his Corona presser today he mentioned a state that is conducting a Coronavirus clincal trial in essence.
So I went to clincaltrial.gov and found a brand new and just recruiting Coronavirus trial date 3/16/2020 using Hydroxychloroquine in Minnesota. I wonder if PT drove this?
What is interesting about this trial is that is a post exposure trial.
Meaning this trial is to see if using Hydroxychloroquine can be used as a preventative if you came into contact with the virus but didn’t show any signs of it yet.
In essence can this preventive Hydroxychloroquine become our future vaccine?
So why would you do a preventative trial now vs one on the 19,000 infected patients?
Because if it works everybody can return to work and school worry free from bumping into a person who may still have the virus.
It’s pure PT genius IMO.
He already knows all the doctors can use Hydroxychloroquine for off-label use today to treat the 19,000 infected but PT is thinking far ahead of everyone and is looking for a solution that gets this country and economy back working ASAP.
So the real solution, is he must eliminate the fear and media hype of possibly getting the virus so people will feel confident to go back to work safely.
In essence PT kills two birds with one stone. It cures those who are infected today and is proven to be an effective preventative for all. It shuts down what would be the media’s reoccurrence scare and fear tactic.
Genius!
Anyway for those that like to read clinical trial specs and details here you go.
The fun part will be this trial shows an end date of May 2021 but if they see early results I can just see the tweet battle between Fauci and PT and we know who will win that battle. It will be priceless.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04308668?cond=COVID19&cntry=US&draw=2&rank=12
LikeLike
That is great news and dovetails nicely with the testy exchange PDT had with that A-hole reporter yesterday who ‘questioned’ the President about how he’s giving Americans false hope about potential treatments for the virus.
Maybe the cat was out of the bag that a potential cure or vaccine has been found and media wanted to keep it under wraps to prolong the damage to Americans and the great economy PDJT helped usher in. i mean, the guy was seated right in the front row, as if planted there.
other words, me thinks that reporter doth protest too much.
LikeLike
Tony babes & ALL clintons need to be PROSECUTED+ fauci must be REMOVED from Wuhan virus eval team he’s EVIL!!! Ben Carson is a GREAT HONEST REPLACEMENT of vile Tony
LikeLike
ANOTHER SNAKE?
LikeLike
Obama enabled more than 10,000 American deaths during 2009 H1N1 outbreak. I barely remember this as a blip in the media. Of course, the body count was never discussed. Same way during GWB era we heard the daily war body count, but as soon as Obama took over, that was no longer newsworthy.
CDC site currently lists 201 US Deaths from the virus. This leads me to question: if hillary or any other Dem was now president, would we be telecommuting? would businesses be forced to shut down? would we even be aware of the case count and death count? i guess i’m asking, is it really this serious?
part of me thinks this was a viral attack from China to tank our economy. another part wonders where all these billions in aid will go…i don’t think $1200/person relief checks add up to the amount they are proposing spending. Especially when you consider many will only get $600 (the millions who pay no taxes anyway). others who make over $100K will get nothing.
LikeLike
Even if they die of something else will there be no consequences for Listing their Deaths as the Coronavirus TO INCREASE THEIR PANIC narrative?
CRIMINAL!!
https://off-guardian.org/2020/03/22/coronavirus-bill-slashes-safeguards-in-death-registration/
LikeLike