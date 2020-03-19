Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Campaign Endorses Joe Biden – Report: Bernie Refused Endorsement…

Predictably odd, generally sketchy, and Tucker Carlson favorite, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, suspended her campaign for the 2020 democrat presidential nomination today while endorsing Joe Biden. According to her brother posting on Facebook, Bernie Sanders refused the accept an endorsement. Go figure.
Announcement – “[T]oday, I’m suspending my presidential campaign, and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together.”
I will continue to advocate for a 21st century foreign policy. One based on mutual respect and cooperation instead of confrontation, where we as a community of nations can work together to overcome the challenges that our people face — preventing and stopping pandemics like the coronavirus that is now affecting all of us, tackling climate change, combating terrorism, and removing the existential threat of nuclear war which hangs over the heads of all of us.
[…] “I want to extend my best wishes to my friends Senator Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane, Nina Turner and their many supporters for the work they’ve done. I have a great appreciation for Senator Sanders’ love for our country and the American people and his sincere desire to improve the lives of all Americans.” (link)
She is a pretty, smooth talking, full blown leftist.
Bernie wants his new jet so he can drop out already. He’s tired and crusty and doesn’t want any endorsements keeping his campaign running. 🤣
Bernie is probably too stupid to understand the upkeep costs of his new jet.
Look to see that one for sale, cheap! in about (11) months.
Last time Cankles rented him a jet for 9 months or so that included upkeep and a pilot. .
Every one of them is a FRAUD. I can’t believe anyone still falls for it.
Bernie accepting Tulsa’s endorsement would throw a big monkey wrench in Bernie buyout scheme!!
And also it would keep Sundowner Joe on the campaign trail a little bit longer where he could really screw up more more.
Tulsi is playing on Team Stupid.
She should switch parties, replace that Idiot Hirono in the senate, and bide her time.
She proposed endorsing Biden on the condition that he stop sniffing her hair, and he refused.
She sure is – can’t stand her. I wonder what her plan is to “bring our country together?” Surely, she can’t expect 70 million Trump supporters to board a slow, broken, old “Biden Train”
Bernie’s a company man. He plays an anti establishment con man on TV.
She is too damn smart to be dumbocrat. What is her problem? Joe can’t make it past first round in a spelling bee.
Ideology over reality.
She wants to be his VP.
Tucker Carlson Hardest Smitten
How can she expect to be taken seriously as a out of the norm, common sense politician when she endorses a pandering, totally corrupt senile deep state puppet?
Yeah, she’s a left leaning moron, but tries to walk the line between leftist idiocy and common sense
Just another phony
