Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Campaign Endorses Joe Biden – Report: Bernie Refused Endorsement…

Posted on March 19, 2020 by

Predictably odd, generally sketchy, and Tucker Carlson favorite, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, suspended her campaign for the 2020 democrat presidential nomination today while endorsing Joe Biden.  According to her brother posting on Facebook, Bernie Sanders refused the accept an endorsement.  Go figure.

Announcement – “[T]oday, I’m suspending my presidential campaign, and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together.”

I will continue to advocate for a 21st century foreign policy. One based on mutual respect and cooperation instead of confrontation, where we as a community of nations can work together to overcome the challenges that our people face — preventing and stopping pandemics like the coronavirus that is now affecting all of us, tackling climate change, combating terrorism, and removing the existential threat of nuclear war which hangs over the heads of all of us.

[…] “I want to extend my best wishes to my friends Senator Bernie Sanders, his wife Jane, Nina Turner and their many supporters for the work they’ve done. I have a great appreciation for Senator Sanders’ love for our country and the American people and his sincere desire to improve the lives of all Americans.” (link)

(Link)

This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Joe Biden. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Tulsi Gabbard Suspends Campaign Endorses Joe Biden – Report: Bernie Refused Endorsement…

  1. bullnuke says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    She is a pretty, smooth talking, full blown leftist.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. Tiffthis says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    Bernie wants his new jet so he can drop out already. He’s tired and crusty and doesn’t want any endorsements keeping his campaign running. 🤣

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. NJMAGA says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    Every one of them is a FRAUD. I can’t believe anyone still falls for it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. jengancworld says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Bernie accepting Tulsa’s endorsement would throw a big monkey wrench in Bernie buyout scheme!!
    And also it would keep Sundowner Joe on the campaign trail a little bit longer where he could really screw up more more.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Linus in W.PA. says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    Tulsi is playing on Team Stupid.

    She should switch parties, replace that Idiot Hirono in the senate, and bide her time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Johnny Boost says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:32 pm

    She proposed endorsing Biden on the condition that he stop sniffing her hair, and he refused.

    Like

    Reply
  7. peace says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    She sure is – can’t stand her. I wonder what her plan is to “bring our country together?” Surely, she can’t expect 70 million Trump supporters to board a slow, broken, old “Biden Train”

    Like

    Reply
  8. Technerd says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    Bernie’s a company man. He plays an anti establishment con man on TV.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Bob says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    She is too damn smart to be dumbocrat. What is her problem? Joe can’t make it past first round in a spelling bee.

    Like

    Reply
  10. paper doll says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    She wants to be his VP.

    Like

    Reply
  11. The Gipper Lives says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Tucker Carlson Hardest Smitten

    Like

    Reply
  12. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 19, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    How can she expect to be taken seriously as a out of the norm, common sense politician when she endorses a pandering, totally corrupt senile deep state puppet?

    Yeah, she’s a left leaning moron, but tries to walk the line between leftist idiocy and common sense

    Just another phony

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s