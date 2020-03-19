Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Explains U.S. Financial Response to Economic Impact from Chinese Coronavirus…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called-in to Maria Bartiromo earlier today to discuss the overall financial approach of the Trump administration to the COVID-19 impacts.
Mnuchin has been working closely with House and Senate political leadership to structure the financial flow needed for particular sectors and workers inside the Main St economy. The target date for legislation directing the financial relief is early next week.
The underlying economy is strong. The treasury response is targeted to those who need short-term relief. Short-term economic indicators are no longer valid.
Thank the Lord for Trump and his A+ team of great Americans. They’ve got this thing.
President Trump will do this right.
Trump 2020. Trump 2024. Trump 2028.
I like the way you think. I have had the same thoughts myself. Constitutional amendment time?
He probably will want a rest after 8 years, but his kids could carry on or maybe he will groom someone to be his replacement.
I nominate Don Jr. to take the reins.
The questions I keep hearing from people who are affected, either furloughed, hours cut, or afraid of being laid off, 1.when will money come? and 2.will everyone get $$? I thought I heard that Pelosi wanted a means test and I’m all for that. Money should go to people who have experienced actual financial contraction. I know many people in this situation and they are frightened. I guess we’ll see what happens next week once the Senate is done.
Pelosi is adamantly against direct payment to US citizens, but she’s already getting blowback from her own party.
‘”People vs Pelosi” trends when even the left has had enough’
“Means-testing an emergency stimulus program will provide the middle class with first-hand experience with how remarkably stupid, cruel, and ineffective means-testing for needed aide actually is. Is that really a can of worms you want to open Nancy?”
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/03/19/people-vs-pelosi-trends-when-even-the-left-has-had-enough-898893
Mnunchion is by far the best Treasury Sec in my lifetime
This is all so overblown thanks to the media, and it being an election year. Please, no more bailouts or one-size-fits-all handouts. No more government programs that never end (mandatory paid sick leave). End the blanket business closures. Only quarantine the elderly and those with preexisting conditions. Let America get back to work.
Let America get back to work. Thats the key to limiting any economic damage. Ive been shut down as building departments close leaving me without any inspections. My trade is outside for the most part.
I am praying for this guy. He must be SUPER stressed (along with everyone in the admin), but his calm, pale face means he must be holding everything in.
SPECULATION: POTUS will SWAP FUNDS-for-SHARES to sustain Critical Industries, with “SPECIAL PROVISIONS” for Corporations to BUY BACK those SHARES
• FUNDS conversion rates for SHARES will be based on CURRENT Share Prices
• Companies must Repurchase Government Shares BEFORE any others
• Companies can ”QUALIFY” to Repurchase Government Shares ONLY when they have REPATRIATED Manufacturing Capacity to the USA
• Companies that Receive 50% CREDIT on FUNDS-for-SHARES for completing 100% REPATRIATION of Manufacturing Capacity within 12 months
• FUNDS-for-SHARES gives President Trump a VETO over any foreign manufacturing investment until Government Shares have been repurchased
=====
Examples:
• Boeing
• Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices
• Automotive Parts & Industrial Equipment
• Semiconductors & Electronics & 5g
BKR;
A one two punch, and China is out for the count!
Yes, this financial package will incentivise recalcitrant multinational to bring their manufacturing OUT of China, and back HERE.
BUT, (second) Chinas economy was in the toilet BEFORE the virus hit them, due to 2 plus years of tariffs.
THEN, they shut everything down for two months,…and now, just when they are,starting back up, and really need a demand for their products, worldwide demand drops precipitously.
They need a life preserver, and are being thrown an anchor. They addressed the tariffs by currency manipulation, and giving importers more product, to offset tariffs.
But, if markets just ain’t buying their product, nothing they can do can offset that.
“Suppose we started up production,…and NOBODIES BUYING!??”
CHINESE virus,…indeed.
“Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced the text Thursday for a phase three coronavirus bill as members on both sides are reportedly still divided on many key issues.
The bill will give $1,200 checks to every person, couples would receive $2,400. That $1,200 check will go to Americans making less than $75,000 annually. Each child will receive $500. The amount is reduced by $5 for every $100 a person earns over $75,000. If you make above $99,000, you will not get any money.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he decided to vote on the House bills as soon as possible and not blend the House bills with the upcoming Senate legislation. He also added that the Senate will not leave until they pass the next coronavirus bill.”
https://amp.dailycaller.com/2020/03/19/mcconnell-introduces-text-for-phase-three-coronavirus-stimulusbill
So Middle Class continues to get brutalized.
Is that $75K per person? What if a couple makes $100K?
Old: “Will work for food”.
New: “Will work for toilet paper”
Feels great to have a President we can trust. FINALLY!!
PDJT and his economic team are not stressed. They give stress to all the multnational clowns and fake phoney frauds in the MSM. Lawyers turned politicians are the ones that get stressed which is the reason why they make bad decisions which is the reason why we elected President Trump.
Nice that we’re hearing the right F…ing questions ask to the right stable genius. Not the other way around.
Consumer spending accounts for more than two-thirds of the American economy.
Giving the American people $1,000 checks will be helpful, but they will not drive consumer spending, I think most of that money will be used to pay off debt accrued because of the perpetuated virus, also known as The Bologna Virus 2020.
A second round of stimulus checks would help consumer spending, but I do not believe they will be necessary. It’s a short term problem, and President Trump is looking at the long game as usual.
Big Picture!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/president-trump-nothing-will-stand-in-our-way/
President Trump is out FDR’ing the democrats. But I guess he hasn’t much choice.
He’s learned quickly how to play the game. Re-election is paramount. Second round of checks may not be necessary if things calm down. If we punish China severely and make sure jobs and manufacturing returns home the boom has the potential to negate these expenditures don’t you think?
They forced his perfect hand.
Royal Frush.
“What’s a Frush?”
Winning both sides and the indies too.
WELL DONE!
Would you rather have Joe running things now?
Not many people know that the PBGC, an agency of the United States Government, insures corporate and labor union pension plans much the same way the FDIC insurance our bank accounts. Pension plans typically invest in the stock market. When the stock market crashes pension funds can go belly up and, yes, the taxpayer has to step in and fund retiree benefits. The benefits paid are typically 66% of the defaulted pension and can run into the billions of dollars. The really bad news is the unfunded liability for the PBGC is massive already. What happens if the stock market crash gets worse and plan contributions stop because of employee layoffs? Unintended consequences!
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/p/pbgc.asp
I just want them safe and enabled to do their jobs. Most competent, forward thinking POTUS and and cabinet in our history. So many VSG’s getting their various of expertise done with the head VSG coordinating it all. MAGA.
I told a liberal relative to be on the lookout for some “Trump $$” and said that if he doesn’t want it, I’ll take it! MAGA-KAG
Question: How many small businesses (less than 50 employees) will be around after the lifting of restrictions? I have talked to a few owners of such businesses who have told me that if these restrictions last longer than a month, at most, they are gone. And no, $1,000 won’t cover expenses and interest free loans won’t work as that is an added overhead expense to an already tight budget.
One thousand per adult and 500 for each child, a family of four would receive 2400.00
I don’t remember if it’s in this interview, I listened to hours ago. But Mnuchin said if the owner is unable to repay, it would then be written off by the government.
I’m sure there are many in that category.
The checks they are sending out will be according to how many people are in your family
If your a family of 4 each adult gets 1200.00 and each child gets 500.00 the first round of payments will go out by april 1 and the second round will go out a month later and for small business owners They will be given the same amount of money but as for their business side there will be money made available threw the small business admins and there you have it
Sundance, this is going around, please look into it. It sounds pretty detailed…..
China’s Coronavirus: A Shocking Update. Did The Virus Originate in the US?
Japan, China and Taiwan Reports on the Origin of the Virus
The study published on ChinaXiv, a Chinese open repository for scientific researchers, reveals the new coronavirus was introduced to the seafood market from another location(s), and then spread rapidly from the market due to the large number of close contacts. The findings were the result of analyses of the genome data, sources of infection, and the route of spread of variations of the novel coronavirus collected throughout China.
The study believes that patient(s) zero transmitted the virus to workers or sellers at the Huanan seafood market, the crowded market easily facilitating further transmission of the virus to buyers, which caused a wider spread in early December 2019. (Global Times, February 22, 2020, emphasis added (2)
Reusable Dust Mask wit… Buy New $37.20 ($25.83 / oz) (as of 01:08 EDT – Details) Chinese medical authorities – and “intelligence agencies” – then conducted a rapid and wide-ranging search for the origin of the virus, collecting nearly 100 samples of the genome from 12 different countries on 4 continents, identifying all the varieties and mutations. During this research, they determined the virus outbreak had begun much earlier, probably in November, shortly after the Wuhan Military Games.
They then came to the same independent conclusions as the Japanese researchers – that the virus did not begin in China but was introduced there from the outside.
China’s top respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan said on January 27
“Though the COVID-19 was first discovered in China, it does not mean that it originated from China”
“But that is Chinese for “it originated someplace else, in another country”. (4)
This of course raises questions as to the actual location of origin. If the authorities pursued their analysis through 100 genome samples from 12 countries, they must have had a compelling reason to be searching for the original source outside China. This would explain why there was such difficulty in locating and identifying a ‘patient zero’.
Japan’s Media: The Coronavirus May Have Originated in the US
In February of 2020, the Japanese Asahi news report (print and TV) claimed the coronavirus originated in the US, not in China, and that some (or many) of the 14,000 American deaths attributed to influenza may have in fact have resulted from the coronavirus. (5)…..
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/03/no_author/chinas-coronavirus-a-shocking-update-did-the-virus-originate-in-the-us/
