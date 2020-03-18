U.S. Auto Industry Shuts Down Amid Coronavirus Struggle…

This is a big sector hit to the U.S. economy. All of the major U.S. auto manufacturers have agreed to shut down all production facilities, through March 30th, in the latest thunder-shock to the economy.
DETROIT – Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler will close their plants due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Ford said in a statement Wednesday that its U.S., Canadian and Mexican manufacturing facilities will be halted after Thursday evening’s shifts through March 30 to “thoroughly clean and sanitize the company’s plants.”
“UAW and Ford leaders will work together in the coming weeks on plant restart plans as well as exploring additional protocols and procedures for helping prevent the spread of the virus,” reads the statement from Ford.
General Motors also released a statement explaining the shutdown will be until at least March 30.
“GM and the UAW have always put the health and safety of the people entering GM plants first, and we have agreed to a systematic, orderly suspension of production to aid in fighting COVID-19/coronavirus,” said GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.
GM says it is working with the UAW to make sure all employees will be compensated. (read more)
Everyone learned in 2008 that the government would step in and bail out.
That will continue until someone stops it.
As far as I know, nobody has said anything about a manufacturer bailout. But I’ll give you a different take.
Retailers.
They aren’t unionized, and have and are taking a hard hit. Inventory is being held at port, even product built in the non-union US plants. That’s hurting tens of thousands of people who are trying to feed their family, just like you are.
Downline, with suppliers, hundreds of thousands. Tires, parts, accessories, oil recyclers, fleet fuel suppliers, and other categories.
OTR trucks have backlogs, unable to fill orders fast enough, and aren’t in dire straits, yet.
Manufacturers are offering incentives. If you have a need, help them. The hundred employees or more at your local dealership would appreciate it.
A neighbor who works for a freight company warns that a back-up in comping due people at the warehouses loading trucks are calling in ill. I don’t know if some jobs might be available, but for those out of work and able to haul packages might look into this.
Heck, you know what I mean. If you need a temporary job, there are places that might need some temporary help, especially in distribution lines.
Y’all reading all these Tweet about from Daniel Horowitz how Repubs, Lindsay Graham, McConnell, from Krushner putting in all these Chinese Visa workers in the Bill passed today? THINK this is NOT DESIGNED and DJT being led to the trough by his own party, family and Dems?
TRUMP best get this country working; not work stoppages. Getting back to normal and back up and running is going to be 10-fold what it is to close. DON’T AGREE AT ALL!
I don’t agree with ALL either, but PDJT is damned, no matter, by the globalist Rockefeller Republicans and the DimDems who hang on to any trolley with a pile of gold at the end of the ride. We citizens let this charade go on too long and are just lucky Donald Trump saved us from the Bush/Clinton/Obama/KIssinger, etc. regime that has blinded so many for so long.
Never give up. The layers of the onion are being peeled back and the smell is overwhelming, but there is sweetness at the core…if we fight for it.
WHY???????
Makes NO business sense whatsoever other than what you have stated. Gonna get my bailout and my tax $$$.
DJT BETTER GET THIS COUNTRY WORKING, NOT work stoppage. Know how difficult t get this country back up working?
THIS MAKES NO SENSE to close all these biz’s, industries….NONE, zero…
We ARE headed for 25%-30% depression unemployment…its a snow ball the bureaucrats have no clue how to stop…. Autos are sitting on a glut of inventory- no buyers in the foreseeable future…supply chain issues with China trying to get back up – makes perfect sense to shut down – and wait for bailout money….
Trump will be the only the only one to blame…… soup kitchens and bread lines (2020 version) will be coming next…
ALL for what ?? The Flu….
Divide $4 Trillion, low end estimate of real economic damage by 1,000,000 high end death rate if we did nothing at all (US Only) and you get $4 million of damage per life lost. Some estimates have even higher levels of damage and even lower death rates. Given the substance abuse that tends to come with serious economic downturns the death toll from that could actually be way worse in terms of lives lost, many of which are young and under normal times will survive many productive decades vs those in their last days and on the way out one way or the other with or without this particular virus. Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad.
Never Trumpers have been wanting to destroy the economy for almost 4 years, guess they finally found a way. I don’t believe any of this there is no wu flu at all it’s just the plain old flu! People with the flu die by the thousands every year, no one has ever been panic stricken about that. It’s all garbage! Shut down the lying msm and most of our problems will go away!
Gonna get ugly. Stay safe everyone.
It’s already getting ugly…I am not afraid but I am watching things closely and honestly have no idea how far down this will go.
Who is next? The toilet paper industry?
Nope. As long as you use both sides before you flush, you should be okay…….
awesome joke. i said this yesterday to my famiy… they didnt find it funny
All unnecessary…why is this bug so different from past super bugs.
Because the globalists want Trump and the populists surge gone forever. This stuff isn’t even H1N1.
Will anyone ever be able to definitively say who started this? I think we all know why, but the who needs to be found and punished, SEVERELY.
Somebody labeled it H5N1. Everyone potentially involved is in CYA-mode for now, which is just as well until the powers that be get their stuff together. No need to place blame nor increase hostilities now. But it appears there’s reason for the leadership voice concern.
It looks as if many, many, many were wandering around the public with COVID-19, but lacking symptoms, thus the spike in serious cases and deaths for those at risk. And seriously, several countries are to blame for not controlling their Bio-weapon labs and the type of research they explore.
Let’s just get over this present spread of the virus. Sundance and the Treepers provide excellent info from both the federal and local perspective. Maine is not California; Montana is not Florida. NYC is not Ponca City, OK. It’s good to see our president giving control back to the local leadership and cutting bureaucratic mayhem to better serve the citizens.
Differences include a longer incubation/communicability period. It’s easier to spread before you know you have it, and more able to remain virulent on surfaces and objects. Existing treatments/drugs we’ve developed for other viruses don’t work, which makes it slow and expensive to treat the serious cases. There’s also the extended recovery period, compared to other viral diseases. Average of six weeks. In short, it’s new, so we don’t know enough about it to properly treat those who get hit harder.
Much of that will improve once we have a vaccine and meds that work, but right now we can’t even test for the sucker easily or quickly. We don’t know who has or doesn’t have it.
more able to remain virulent on surfaces and objects
A Washington Post myth.
The doctor on Dan Bongino’s show explained that the WaPoo article claiming the Wuhan Virus could “live for 9 days on plastic” was entirely misleading.
1) I believe he said that all viruses have the same life span. (Not entirely certain on this one, I would need to relisten.)
2) Key point: He said that though a virus may LIVE for up to 9 days, after 2-3 it starts dying and loses its power to infect. For the rest of the time it’s just dying gradually.
3) He also pointed out that heat kills viruses (yes including this one, it’s not SuperVirus). So if the plastic surface is hot, it can lose its ability to infect, and die, even more quickly.
Finally: I would listen to anything any reputable doctor said rather than believe the WaPoo if it reported that the sun is coming up tomorrow.
I don’t read WaPo. https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/new-coronavirus-stable-hours-surfaces
Invisible:
The National institute of health says so🤔🤨
What have they done to advance HEALTH in the US?
Viruses do have individual characteristics of survivability. As an example, Hep C can live on surfaces, exposed to the air, and even UV (sunlight).
HIV can ONLY live inside a human host.
Hence only transferred thru direct contact. Exposure to sunlight, or air kills it.
So, much easier to transmit Hep C than HIV.
On #3, it would be useful to know the max temp the virus can withstand. As a general rule, viruses that infect humans evolved to THRIVE and multiply inside the human body; 98.6 f, + or -, high humidity, shetered from U.V. light, a certain acidity/alkalinity level, and easily accessible source of nutrients.
Like any “flu” the fever is probably what kills the virus, hence treating EVERY fever, of even 1 degree F. with apirin or tylenol is, IMHO silly.
MONITOR the temp, if it spikes above 103 consider intervention. Otherwise, keep the head (brain) cool, and otherwise let the fever kill the virus.
Not a Dr., but it just makes sense.
It also seems to me what England started, and then abandoned, makes sense.
Have those for whom the,disease is potential fatal (old, immunocompromised) self isolate.
For those for whom the disease presents no or very low risk (young, healthy) encourage them to socialise, get it, get over it and develop immunity, so they CAN’T pass it on to vulnerable populations. Develop HERD immunity, the way we did with childhood illnesses, before the development of vaccines.
Mumps parties. One kid in a playgroup becomes symptomatic, all kids in the group (except those with conditions that would preclude) are invited to a party with the infected kid.
They all get sick, get over it, and are immune, so CAN’T give it to the immunocompromised.
Since we don’t have a vaccine, why not go back to old school methods, that HAVE been shown to work, before?
Invisible:
The numbers in the United States DO NOT back up your comment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The descent into a secular society is a big factor. If there’s no after life, then your physical wellbeing, here and now, is all you have.
Leftism is a religion, and the collapse that we’re watching of globalism and all its tropes is traumatic for them. The news media is fixated on not calling a flu that came from China a China flu. That’s symptomatic of their confusion.
And simple pride. Trump’s Presidency has been one long humiliation to the Left. Now the only alternative they can dredge up is Biden? Humiliating..
Hyper contagious and deadly to many.
Watch “Joe Rogan Experience #1439 – Michael Osterholm” on YouTube
And that’s what the Dems and MSM will be asking next time around– how is this flu different from the one that deserved a stimulus? They do love to throw our money around.
Market climbs 1000+ yesterday…..
I told my wife…let’s see who steps in and helps tank it today
LikeLiked by 4 people
Either George Soros or Paul Singer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And who did? Really, people need to get over the view that stocks only go one direction. It’s a casino. If you don’t like the rules, don’t go. Plenty of other places to invest (real estate, agriculture, bonds, etc.).
I’ve lost a substantial amount of wealth in the last month. But was never naive enough to think it couldn’t happen. You place your bets and you take your chances.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It is not a casino when the same players are making money on an up market or a down market.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe in Casinos, thats whats called “The House”?
My point is that this is all a manufactured crises. Everything the administration makes a move to stop the free fall some industry makes a decision to counter it.
Look at every time the market has recovered in the last month and the next day it tanks another 1k or 2k.
I don’t invest as in make trades but I do have a 401k. I have plenty of time to recover before I retire, but those retiring this year will have lost a fortune and not be able to recoup their losses.
As to your question of “who did”.. well UAW it seems and all their “backers”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Is this really all necessary??? If it is, fine. But why didn’t they do this for the Hong Kong Flu in 1968 or the Swine Flu in 2009???
LikeLiked by 9 people
Exactly. This is not really all necessary. Nothing like this happened with the Swine Flu back in 2009-10. This is just criminally insane.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Unfortunately, inevitable. Don’t know anybody that is looking to buy a car at the moment.
Should clarify. “Inevitable” given the complete over reaction to this virus.
Unreal..
I just heard Trump cancelled all elective surgeries in the Country!!! Tru
Trump’s getting a little too comfortable with the Dictator mentality!
Oh my. Your fever must be over 104 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s true. When Trump invoked the Defense Production Act today, he specifically asked that all Elective surgeries be postponed. My Brother-in-law is a hospital administrator and he told me they are already cancelling those surgeries
Ah. Asked. President Trump asked.
As a matter of a fact, I heard him ask this in his long press conference yesterday.
I must have missed the part where he called up all the hospitals in America and cancelled the surgeries personally…
Oh – wait – I think he left it up to the patients and doctors to decide for themselves! That was it! What a crazy thing to do, huh?
[Worst. Dictator. Ever.]
Just like when the CDC “asked” not to have gatherings of more than 50 people a week or so ago. Right after they “asked”, conferences, sports seasons, cruises, everything, cancelled. That’s the power of “asking”. And if you think that surgeries are “up to the patients and Doctors”, you’re living in the 70s. It’s up to the Hospitals, insurance companies, healthcare industry. Big business that doesn’t really care about the patient or Doctor. They decide who gets the surgery, and when. The only exception might be private pay surgeries.
LikeLike
The doctor referring my infant for surgery doesn’t seem to think it’ll be canceled.
I said ELECTIVE surgery. Is your infant having a facelift? I doubt it.
Abolt
LikeLiked by 2 people
Read the article on FOX. I don’t know how to post it. Trump asked in his speech that elective surgeries be postponed. You can read it yourself. Then, as I said, my brother-in-law, who is a Doctor, and works as a hospital administrator texted me and told me they are already cancelling those surgeries at the hospital he works at. Just giving you a realtime example. Not sure if it’s happening everywhere, but it is happening.
LikeLike
Dictators don’t ask, Adolt. Making sure hospitals aren’t wasting resources at this time on face lifts hardly seems outrageous.
Did I use the word Dictator in any of my posts? And ask means something different when it comes from the President. Indeed, down here in Florida Governor DeSantis invoked and Executive Order yesterday doing almost exactly what Trump asked for just yesterday. I’m a big Trump supporter and follow CTH everyday, but go ahead and beat me up. BTW: Do you have any idea how much of a Surgeons livelihood is made by elective surgeries, and that many surgeries that are elective are not cosmetic, but rather really relieve human suffering. Do you think it is a good thing to bring more economic and physical suffering to people by cancelling such things for some none existent threat to hospitals, at least at this point? Is it a good idea to encourage Doctors to just throw in the towel and leave medicine because of this, when so many are leaving already due to burnout, regs., etc?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
And, as everything President (yes, President) Trump has asked people to do so far has been in the form of a guideline (as opposed to an outright ban as the local idiot governors and mayors have been scrambling to outdo each other with), I completely doubt that “Trump cancelled” a damn thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dang! There goes my sex reassignment operation and Democrat conversion therapy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s a difference between the two?!?
@Abolt – “Tru Trump’s getting a little too comfortable with the Dictator mentality!”
How about listing at least 2 or 3 of these “dictator mentality” type commands that President trump has actually “ordered” within the last 2 weeks, or even today – I’m sure saner minds here at TCTH can help assuage your fears about “dictator mentality”…
Help us help you.
I was being sarcastic, geez…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had to stop talking to my bernie bro kids as well today!
China – and any of our enemies paying attention, have learned how to cripple the US economy; create panic shopping, fear and pandemonium among the populace; and tank the stock market – WITHOUT firing a shot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am just sitting in stunned silence, never thought this kind of mass insanity could happen with such lightening speed. God help us all.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I am going to walk my dog and pray. I worry for my kids and families who don’t work for the Government. They don’t
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here is a question for everyone on here: What Gov is going to be the first one with BALLS and have everything go back to normal in another 2 weeks? I say no one is. When will Trump call this off? We are so far down the rabbit hole, I don’t know how we get out. The FAKE NEWS is going to keep their feet to the fire on promoting this VIRIS and then they will say: If you vote for a D they will fix it.
The liberals/globalists/elitists got what they wanted, hurting middle America and wrecking the economy. They are probably kicking themselves that they did not think of this three years ago. I really thought they would wait until after Trump’s out of office to punish us for voting for him but I underestimated their desperation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is massive and truly we need a solution and I think Trump is determine to get one out. They are destroying his economy, all because he whipped their precious China in Phase 1 trade negotiation. I don’t care what anyone says. I don’t care if you will call this a conspiracy. I firmly believe all roads lead to China!
They are an evil regime. They knew about this virus. They purposely allowed in to spread. They covered it up and even imprisoned the doctor, who unfortunately died, who discovered it. They even tried to infect our president with this virus too! I believe this because that’s who they are. This is a biological Pearl Harbor on the West. It was meant to do what it did.
The Chinese were willing to sink their own economy in the short term all in the pursuit, with globalist allies in the US, to take out Trump for the next election. A short-term hit would be well worth it to them, as long as it means Trump is out. They have infiltrated our nation, bought off our elites, stolen our technology, and exfiltrated all of our industries. All for the singular pursuit of global domination by the Chinese Communist Party.
Our President is seething. He knows. I saw it in his demeanor today and yesterday. He tried to be nice to President Xi. He even downplayed the virus and gave support to Xi when questioned about China early on, but he was rewarded for that by China blaming the US for spreading the virus initially. These are enemies! Trump is done playing nice and they will pay once we are done with this virus. Trump said today we are on a war footing against an invisible enemy. I say, the enemy is quite visible…
We need a therapeutic solution for those who are not elderly and who do not have underlying conditions. This will allow the hospital beds to be available for the truly at risk such as the elderly, while the rest will be given the therapeutic solution. The vast majority of the working population is not going to succumb to this virus. We have to get them back to work. We need to isolate the elderly and most at risk with underlying conditions. The rest of us, the working population, must be allowed to live. We cannot go on like this for months. After most disasters, people get antsy after just a week without their freedom, their electricity, etc. 15 days is a major sacrifice for the modern day American. Months would be the destruction of our nation.
To see our great car companies shut down is truly a new low, but it shows how determined the globalist are to destroy the great gains we made these last 3 years. We had the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and going lower, the lowest poverty numbers, the lowest black unemployment rate, hispanic unemployment rate, lowest Asian rate, and all of this was done without the trade deals kicking in yet! The globalists could not tolerate this, especially by an outsider like Trump! So they are supporting China. You hear them asking for the tariffs to be removed (blackmail?), they are defending Chinese propaganda, and they are fragrantly hailing Chinese leadership in the world. It’s disgusting.
We need to win this latest challenge to our nation. This is biggest attack on our nation since 9-11. It’s potentially the biggest economic challenge since the Great Depression if we don’t immediately get people back to work. The Dems want to bring back dependency, when the American people were achieving economic independence just 3 weeks ago. I pray that Trump is able to move with speed after these 15 days are up from the Chinese model to the South Korean model and get America working again.
I agree completely that this is the globalist’s game, but I know they are no match for God and he will see us through this. The globalists/socialists/democrats think if they could just destroy out economy that they can turn us away from voting for President Trump and toward votes for Democrat/Liberal/Globalist/Socialists… The people will know not to turn from God to evil, and will re-elect President Trump.
With respect, I don’t know why you think the US should expect the protection of God as long as we continue to slaughter millions of unborn children and let the gay/pedo/satanist groups run our society.
I don’t ‘expect’ anything from God,and keep your ‘we’ to yourself
Perfect analysis!!!
This is the DS’s big move and it’s all in. It’s the only thing that makes sense. Unfortunately the public is buying right into their own slavery. As of today the CDC’s numbers for CV in the US.
Total Cases – 7,038
Cases Under Investigation (“presumptive positive”) – 6,493
Confirmed Cases – 545
Deaths – 97
About 30% of the deaths occured in 1 nursing home in WA.
Do the numbers seem to add up to the panic and forced response? At this rate there may be more deaths from despair suicides because of the response than the actual virus itself. Sad state of the American populace.
Wee2low- AGREE. This insanity cannot go on for another 15 days. I know what it’s like to go without power for a week during a blizzard. It ain’t fun, even with a generator.
We don’t know what will happen with this Chi-com flu virus or how many people will die,
but it will be NOTHING compared to how many millions of people are going to effectively lose their lives, fortunes and way of life if this does not stop. The response to this flu is MADNESS.
I know I am getting antsy and it has only been 2 days since they shut down the pool and gym in my complex in St Petersburg Fl. I don’t know how these young kids are going to put up with this for another month as they closed all bars in Florida as of yesterday. I really believe we are going to see massive riots in another week.
I think you might be right. For me making some very large decisions is becoming very real. I’ve been making preparations for this for years (food, water shelter etc.) but honestly it was always planning for a what-if scenario I thought would never come. The next couple of weeks will be very telling. Right now I’m gonna be on standby and not panic.
So far, this DamnDem Panic has not effected me and mine, at ALL….
Our well layed plans, for TEOTWAWKI,
(for those unfamiliar with ‘survivalist terminology, “The End Of The World As,We Know It”) seem to be standing us in good stead.
Didn’t plan for a Pandemic, or Dempanic, but nevertheless, as I say currently we seem unaffected.
Is certainly going to be a good test, going forward,…
We’ll see what happens?
More broadly, I am reminded of the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombing, when IIRC, irt was the first time they had put a large city in “lockdown”.
“WE” are basically almost shutting down a whole economy, and then will have to start it back up, again.
Like shutting down a Nuclear power plant, and then restarting, only on a much bigger scale.
While I question the need, or whether this would be done with a,Dem admin., the unique qualities of PDJT seem to be perfectly suited to such a huge endeavor.
Perhaps only American companies will be qualified to recieve Federal assistance, and this can be used to purge our country of multi-nationals?
Hey, if Dems are going to exploit it, why not?
Kidding,…or wishful thinking.
I’m still in a state of unbelief about this. I fear that it’s snowballed into something that now is self perpetuating and any response is whack a mole and will pretty much throw gas on the self inflicted problem. The next phase of this deal (about a month I’d say) are the layoffs. They will start in the hospitality industries and balloon from there.
wee2low- for those of us who have restaurants and small retail businesses, especially in tourist towns, our layoffs began about 2 weeks ago. By the end of the month, the shops and eateries on our Main Street will be effectively out of business.
In this part of suburban NY we depend on traffic from NYC- the thousands of people from all over the world who take the train from Grand Central Terminal.
Last weekend, with the beautiful spring weather, we should have all done very very well. Instead it was a ghost town. Restaurants sent home half their staff. I don’t have any employees and don’t depend on my shop for a living, but if I don’t make any money, I can’t pay the rent. Simple as that.
There are many places that have rent and overhead of $5000+ a month. Think about that one.
I’m so sorry to hear that. I fear this response is akin to chemotherapy. The “cure” kills the patient.
LikeLike
wee3low- we must pray without ceasing- for all of us. God bless you and all who come to this wonderful Tree House, who share your experience, hope and strength.
Car parts (for repairs) are going to dry up pretty quick, as will tires. Hubby is an auto mechanic. Interesting times.
Les Schwab (tire chain) is one of the few businesses still open in my town and the surrounding towns. So is Jiffy Lube. Both businesses closed their waiting areas as a precaution, and are allowing people to remain in their cars if desired. The auto parts store is closed for two weeks.
A Trump supporter is not some wishy washy squish. Who is a Trump voter going to go for. Biden, Bernie, Cuomo, HRC? Something like this and they can’t come up with a JFK type personality. I know JFK would be booted out of the party, but still, no one that instills confidence of any sort.
He was murdered out of the Party.
Who exactly is going to do the cleaning? Why don’t they suspend production for a few days and let the workers sanitize their own spaces and equipment? Don’t tell me it’s because union work rules don’t allow them to do another union’s protected work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
I feel your pain, but…. highrise residential buildings are hiring gloved operators stocked with wipes and and “whatever” to push the buttons so residents don’t contaminate the elevators. My evil sense of humor got out of control, leading to endless giggles amongst those of us caught up in this theater of the absurd.
Hey! It felt good to laugh. Just don’t laugh ON someone.
I think we need to be a bit cool about this step. In thinking about buying a car/suv sooner rather than later, I found lots of advice that car dealers were hurting – and badly. Way too much inventory. Few buyers. I was told I would likely find a very, very good deal, new or newly used. Also, I am looking for a vehicle without any parts made in China. If others buyers are as well, imagine the crimp this will put in the industry. Also not too many vehicles (make/model) with excellent reliability stats.
So maybe this is just the logical next step so long as the car manufacturers are not looking for a mammoth bail out. Bankruptcy remains necessary to strengthen businesses, keep them competitive and not sickly or limping along on hand-outs.
The question is how many others are going to try to take this tack if their industry/corporation was in distress prior to the Chinese virus.
And the liberal commie globalists are enjoying this. Sad. 😦
God help us all. And I hope President Trump fix the economy faster after this virus is over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hard to believe….
13:06 News Bot: NEC Director Kudlow says government may take equity positions in companies as part of an aid package
Anyone wondering if this is manufatured should just pay attention to the number of shills posting here lately. Trolls determined to fan the flames of fear and help destroy morale.
A big fat middle finger 🖕 to you trolls!
Not hearing much out of WA about impact on Hospitals? If it was going to hit WA like Italy I would think it would have by now? I would think if the hospitals were being overrun the news would be on it like duck on a June bug to blame PDT.
I have several nurses in my family here in Michigan. Theyve emptied the beds and now they do nothing all day. No sick or dying. Just empty.
This is a deliberate attempt to utterly destroy western civilization so they can impose the new world order atop the ashes. After reading every source I can find I am convinced not only the reaction to coronavirus, but the virus itself is a hoax.
It would be extremely stupid for Chevy to shut down production of the new Corvette Demand for the new Corvette is extremely high.
And Toyota, Honda, MB, etc are continuing domestic production???? Just the US companies closed? Suspicious Cat hmmm…
Honda is shutting down for awhile. Don’t know about all Toyota plants but Kentucky is shutting down for a couple of days next week. The demand is not there. The virus is more than a ripple.
