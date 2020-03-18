President Trump Invokes Defense Production Act – Initiates Executive Order For Health And Medical Resources…

Earlier today President Trump announced he was invoking sections of the Defense Product Act to help mitigate COVID-19 (Chinese Coronavirus) in the U.S. The act empowers the government with greater authority to control specific sectors of the U.S. economy, and specific industries, needed to respond to national emergency needs.
The three main components of the Defense Production Act include:
♦ Companies are required to accept and prioritize contracts from the government and to prioritize “materials, services, and facilities to promote the national defense or to maximize domestic energy supplies.” While this provision has historically been used to ramp up military production, in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic the act will be used for medical supplies.
♦ The second provision in the act provides financial measures, such as loans, loan guarantees, purchases, and purchase commitments, to speed up the production of materials “needed to support national defense and homeland security procurement requirements.”
♦ The act also addresses voluntary agreements – or what the government says is “an association of private interests, approved by the Government to plan and coordinate actions in support of the national defense.” The proviso permits business competitors to work together to plan and coordinate measures to increase the supply of materials as directed by the U.S. government.
Immediately after invoking the act, President Trump signed an executive order to prioritize Health and Medical resources (masks, respirators, medical equipment).
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended (50 U.S.C. 4501 et seq.) (the “Act”), and section 301 of title 3, United States Code, it is hereby ordered as follows:
Section 1. Policy and Findings. On March 13, 2020, I declared a national emergency recognizing the threat that the novel (new) coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2 poses to our national security. In recognizing the public health risk, I noted that on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization announced that the outbreak of COVID-19 (the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2) can be characterized as a pandemic. I also noted that while the Federal Government, along with State and local governments, have taken preventive and proactive measures to slow the spread of the virus and to treat those affected, the spread of COVID-19 within our Nation’s communities threatens to strain our Nation’s healthcare system.
To ensure that our healthcare system is able to surge capacity and capability to respond to the spread of COVID-19, it is critical that all health and medical resources needed to respond to the spread of COVID-19 are properly distributed to the Nation’s healthcare system and others that need them most at this time.
Accordingly, I find that health and medical resources needed to respond to the spread of COVID-19, including personal protective equipment and ventilators, meet the criteria specified in section 101(b) of the Act (50 U.S.C. 4511(b)). Under the delegation of authority provided in this order, the Secretary of Health and Human Services may identify additional specific health and medical resources that meet the criteria of section 101(b).
Sec. 2. Priorities and Allocation of Medical Resources.
(a) Notwithstanding Executive Order 13603 of March 16, 2012 (National Defense Resource Preparedness), the authority of the President conferred by section 101 of the Act to require performance of contracts or orders (other than contracts of employment) to promote the national defense over performance of any other contracts or orders, to allocate materials, services, and facilities as deemed necessary or appropriate to promote the national defense, and to implement the Act in subchapter III of chapter 55 of title 50, United States Code, is delegated to the Secretary of Health and Human Services with respect to all health and medical resources needed to respond to the spread of COVID-19 within the United States.
(b) The Secretary of Health and Human Services may use the authority under section 101 of the Act to determine, in consultation with the Secretary of Commerce and the heads of other executive departments and agencies as appropriate, the proper nationwide priorities and allocation of all health and medical resources, including controlling the distribution of such materials (including applicable services) in the civilian market, for responding to the spread of COVID-19 within the United States.
(c) The Secretary of Health and Human Services shall issue such orders and adopt and revise appropriate rules and regulations as may be necessary to implement this order.
Sec. 3. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
DONALD J. TRUMP
THE WHITE HOUSE,
March 18, 2020.
A well planned move. my question is WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THIS PASSES? Will we drift back to our lackadaisical ways or will we make positive changes? I am sure if DJT gets re-elected we will see positive movement. Can’t say the same if the pter guy gets elected.
Trump is now officially a war time president.
A war without an enemy! The CDC quietly just DROPPED the death toll from 121 to 97. People were misdiagnosed with the Coronavirus:
March 18, 2019
COVID-19: U.S. at a Glance*
Total cases: 7,038
Total deaths: 97
Unintended consequence. War time president indeed. He will be hail as a hero.
“Total cases: 7,038” is incorrect and to say so only hyper-inflates the severity of this. That number includes presumptive positives. There are only 545 confirmed cases in the US as of today. Please correct your information.
The numbers coming out initially are inciting panic, but like everything else the media does, the numbers are always “revised” later…up if it will protect the President, as happened in the last Administration, or down it will benefit the President, as is happening now. Either way, the revisions NEVER get the same amount of publicity as the original numbers because then people would start seeing how unreliable the media really is!!
My apologies. Correction – “Total cases: 7,038” is misleading.
Joe, this whole thing is over the top. I keep sharing information about the H1N1 from two perspectives: one is from that exact point in 2009 as it is now in this outbreak and the second is the first year summary. Here is the abstract to a report regarding H1N1. The report summarizes April 2009 (first U.S. case) through April 2010. Here’s the abstract (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21342903/):
To calculate the burden of 2009 pandemic influenza A (pH1N1) in the United States, we extrapolated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Emerging Infections Program laboratory-confirmed hospitalizations across the entire United States, and then corrected for under reporting. From 12 April 2009 to 10 April 2010, we estimate that approximately 60.8 million cases (range: 43.3-89.3 million), 274,304 hospitalizations (195,086-402,719), and 12,469 deaths (8868-18,306) occurred in the United States due to pH1N1. Eighty-seven percent of deaths occurred in those under 65 years of age with children and working adults having risks of hospitalization and death 4 to 7 times and 8 to 12 times greater, respectively, than estimates of impact due to seasonal influenza covering the years 1976-2001. In our study, adults 65 years of age or older were found to have rates of hospitalization and death that were up to 75% and 81%, respectively, lower than seasonal influenza. These results confirm the necessity of a concerted public health response to pH1N1.
Now put that into context what we are being told now. The question should be are we seeing an increase in the total (total being the key word) number of people dying from lower respiratory viral diseases at this time of year? This may be a seasonal norm with a spike in coronavirus related illnesses iin comparison to normal flu.
I am waiting for the announcement of a mandatory vaccine, you know, to protect us….
Vaccine is still likely more than 1 year away from being available to the public after all of the testing and trials.
If early testing is successful its main benefit will be to calm down some of the fear knowing that there is a cure coming in the near future.
I highly doubt a mandatory requirement will be made by the federal government.
Can’t speak for states like California however.
Where are you seeing that information? Do you have a link. Thanks!
LikeLike
A war time president should be able to close our Southern border.
Maybe it’s not that important, I guess we’ll see.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corruption-chronicles/another-illegal-immigrant-caravan-leaves-honduras-for-u-s/
And against an enemy we have never seen before…our own Government and their willing accomplices in the media!
That he is and it’s the last thing he wanted, but the hysteria tidal wave is too strong for even him to resist.
This is Trump’s 911. I distinctly remember people saying Bush got reelected for his second term because he was a wartime President. If you cannot win on the economy, win on the war! Trump has that ability to quickly shift as needed.
Now the democrats will say he is being a dictator by using the powers granted to him by congress.
After this passes……..we should all now be fully aware of the importance of NEVER AGAIN allowing a foreign power to control our medical supplies and drug manufacturing! Those jobs can all come back home – and the jobs created to build facilites, etc., will also come along with this. Flow on can include new communities springing up or rejuvenating around facilities that employ all the new peeps needed for production, etc., etc.
It doesn’t end, once the virus is subdued for this round.
He really is going for Rushmore. That’s what we hoped for when we elected him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This seems to be the first real evidence of the upside. Globalists have stepped in it this time, but have been so busy gloating over the effects of the panic they’ve created, they are just beginning to realize it. Phase II of the China trade agreement, if not derailed by PDJT’s response to this, will likely be pretty nasty.
As SD pointed out in his excellent post on distribution, the JIT models will have to be reevaluated, since that’s where the rubber hits the road.
Sadly it is the government’s war on the American people and our economy
This multiplies pathways, power and resources to Repatriate Essential Industries.
POTUS will never dither.
Those industries didn’t have to be destroyed in the first place over a common flu!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump redux:
“This can never again happen to the USA.”
Maybe you should tell us what your epidemiology and pathology education and experience are. Otherwise I’ll listen to the experts.
It pains me to say this but regardless of what actions the President takes, he still has to rely on the Senior Executive Service and thousands of other career federal senior staff (GS-14 and GS-15) in scores of agencies to implement them all efficiently.
We already know how most of them feel about this President. I pray agency leadership is reading each and every one of them the riot act right now. Any internal sabotage, any funny business whatsoever, will result in immediate discipline and/or dismissal, and we’ll deal with the consequences later. There’s too much else at stake to do otherwise.
So true; our president is surrounded by those who wish him gone, gone, gone. He’s become a major pain in the tail for the globalists.
Perhaps now is the time to deluge our congresscritters with any type of communications available to us to state support for Pres. Trump. what a good use of time while we are all under quarantine? Non? Perhaps a note via snail mail on a TP square? (Brother, can you spare me a square?)
Stop and ask yourself what kind of goat rope this would be if Obama / Biden / Sanders and the Dem’s were in charge of this.
*a nation prays for you Mr. President
“Stop and ask yourself what kind of goat rope this would be if Obama / Biden / Sanders and the Dem’s were in charge of this.”
Gun grab, that’s what
Yes. I’m still waiting for The “Patriolt” Act to be revoked.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That is what makes this a major hoax on the American people. Yes, take precautions and we need to care of people but the destruction being wrought for political gain is the hoax.
If we’re spending say $2 Trillion for 200 deaths,
And those people average age 80 with chronic illnesses and 5 years to live,
That runs $10 Billion per death or $2 Billion per “person-year in decline”.
That’s before accounting for the $10s of Trillions in Investment Losses.
That’s before accounting for the $Trillions in Personal & Business Income Losses.
A bargain, doncha know, for the M$M-driven Fearmongering that’s shut down the USA.
Have you thought about volunteering to balance the national budget and trim the deficit?
😏
The CDC just quietly dropped the death toll from 121 to 97. I guess the Coronavirus isn’t as deadly as they predicted!
March 18, 2020
COVID-19: U.S. at a Glance*
Total cases: 7,038
Total deaths: 97
Looks like they’re finally able to track down and confirm “false positives”.
My parents both lived to early 90’s. However the average age of death in the USA is around 80. We are going to have to run off the average numbers.
If the average life span is 79 in the USA and the average Chinese virus death is 80, those are going to be hard to digest numbers.
I limited my guesstimation to 5 years to account for most of those who die having had “chronic illnesses”.
The last Hoax (Russia Russia Russia) was never dealt with properly, so why not keeping hoaxing the country until its destroyed? They would think twice about their hoaxes if the last hoaxers were sitting in prison. There is no accountability for anything anymore, Barr None.
You wouldn’t even know that Coronavirus existed if Obama/Hillary or Biden was President. It’s sickening what President Trump is doing to the greatest economy we have ever seen for an overblown common cold. Only 97 Americans died from the Coronavirus in over a month and we’re destroying the economy?
Right. China locking 100 million people in their apartments, shutting down factories and prohibiting export of medicines and medical equipment would have gone completely unnoticed. Next please regale us with your flat earth theories.
You would not have had the economy with Hillary, and more people would have probably died. Especially in the fly over stares.
The media are doing it. President Trump is the one who made this ‘greatest economy’. Your comment is contradictory.
Just looking at the danger of the virus itself, I don’t think this is all necessary. But it’s gone way beyond that. Now it’s the over-reaction (in my opinion) to the danger of this particular virus that’s the real problem. And so now, looking at all the disruption (economic and societal) going on?… Yep, this was probably a good move by Trump.
This is going to get interesting. In order to save people on SS and Medicare, we have to lay off the people paying into the SS and Medicare system.
There is no SS and Medicare trust fund because the government borrowed that money. At the rate we are going we are headed to depression level unemployment. In the absence of paying into the systems from employment taxes, the government will need to dip in somewhere to come up with the shortfall.
I am really starting not to like this plan.
“Magic Money”
Relax. There’s a nearly endless supply of paper and ink available to the US Mint. /s
CDC US Updated Stats:
COVID-19: U.S. at a Glance*
Total cases: 7,038
Total deaths: 97
Jurisdictions reporting cases: 54 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands)
* Data include both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported to CDC or tested at CDC since January 21, 2020, with the exception of testing results for persons repatriated to the United States from Wuhan, China and Japan. State and local public health departments are now testing and publicly reporting their cases. In the event of a discrepancy between CDC cases and cases reported by state and local public health officials, data reported by states should be considered the most up to date.
Death rate yesterday was 1.87% today down to 1.37%
My guess is by end of the week down below 1%
Still don’t understand why presumptive cases are counted in total cases.
Maybe they should break those out from actual confirmed cases?
Yesterday it was 121 deaths and today 97! Did the CDC bring the dead back to life? No! It’s a freaking overblown hoax just like President Trump said it was. We destroying the economy of the United States over a media hyped common cold?
Maybe the difference is “presumed deaths”? 🙂
Are we at war with China?
The President said he is a wartime president in a way against an invisible enemy. (Paraphrasing, but close.)
Today’s CDC data, under 8,000 diagnosed with 97 deaths.
Does the President mean we are at war literally with a human enemy (China) or a figurative war with a virus? Both?
He’s been using the phrase “an invisible war.” I’ve been wondering awhile if there’s something else besides COVID-19, that they’re not telling us about…
I think he’s referring to something much larger. As in REALLY Y.U.G.E!
Invisible war. Coronavirus =China =multinationals=too-big-to-fail banks= oligarchs. Capiche?
..AND YOU STILL NOT GET IT….”AN INVISIBLE WAR”- WITH DEEP STATE-TreeClimber…
I agree with his assessment 100% and hope that he is able to make that case soon to the American people in a way that the media is unable to filter or misinterpret!
TreeClimber – I asked a similar question yesterday and some lemon-sucking hall-monitor type accosted me as a conspiracy theorist. Hopefully you’ll get a pass. Valid question, especially in light of many other posts here recently where people are reasonably pointing out that things don’t add up.
This is indeed a war, since we have been attacked using a Bio Weapon created for this purpose by the Chinese Military, and this war does have an American body count. So the answer is both, but to those two must be added all the Lib-Globalist-Dem-Media-anti-Trump-China-loving-America-hating-elites. Together with China, these are the enemy of America, and of all true Americans and they will stop at nothing to crush America and all true Americans. They have, together, and purposely, attacked and killed not just our people physically, but also attacked us psychologically, emotionally, & economically as well as interfering with our democratic electoral process. The sooner we admit and start acting like we have been attacked with a Bio Weapon, the quicker we can start making proper reasonable defensive and, eventually, offensive maneuvers.
One.hand can feed two months or.in this case sometimes 3
Those who believe the unseen virus as the enemy
Those who believes this was weaponised by the Chinese to secretly deploy on the world.
Those who believe the deep state and media are weaponizing through the media a late arriving flu strain to destroy Trump.
That is why Trump is Trump he will not show his cards amd.hedges his bets until he is sure In the mean time he stirs the pot and tells.his supporters I got this, wait and see what comes of it. In the end he turns out quite the stew.
He is now assisting in capitalizing the move of all drugs and disposable medical.gear from China back to the US. Ventilator are coming From more.tech savy areas but manufactures will be looking for opportunities.to retool for production here.
If this was a deep state play they have lost. I have notice some food f.the references to Trump by media are repeated.referring to him as Mr Trump or President Trump. Can’t tell if it’s scripted and a new memo was sent out or if it is subconscious because they need to beleive as Milo would say (Daddies in charge)
Trump 2024
The ghost of FDR has been called from the grave. We’ve heard this song before. “I had to destroy capitalism to save it” – President George W. Bush. It isn’t different because Donald J. Trump is the one initiating these actions.
What actions are those pray tell??
Bogey, I agree about the presumptive cases- maybe those are the ones that are being processed now in labs that can do like 10,000 a day as Dr Brix stated in today’s briefing. Hopefully we get clear numbers by Friday or Monday 👍🏼
Good.Direct the leftist media mandarins to put their microphones down and do something productive instead of spreading Chicom propaganda.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are the test kits being manufactured here or in China?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
…
[Install ‘like-minded’ leaders in key positions of US Gov]
How many people [removed] from the FBI had Iranian family backgrounds?
The Silent War Continues…..
Caution…this is from the New York Times…they do not even refer to an anonymous source…they provide a link to the entire plan!
A federal government plan to combat the coronavirus warned policymakers last week that a pandemic “will last 18 months or longer” and could include “multiple waves,” resulting in widespread shortages that would strain consumers and the nation’s health care system.
The 100-page plan, dated Friday, the same day President Trump declared a national emergency, laid out a grim prognosis for the spread of the virus and outlined a response that would activate agencies across the government and potentially employ special presidential powers to mobilize the private sector.
The plan: https://int.nyt.com/data/documenthelper/6819-covid-19-response-plan/d367f758bec47cad361f/optimized/full.pdf#page=1
“will last 18 months or longer” Page 4
Trump is letting FAKE NEWS pave the way for acceptance of new legislation and policies the Dems would fight him on and drag it all out.
I wouldn’t give the NYT any more importance than as a bellweather for what the idiots on the left are having wet dreams about.
Leave it to Dirty NYT to run with the absolute worst case scenario.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who in the government is writing these idiotic reports that the NY Slime is referring to?
The same people who write the climate change prophecies of doom.
At a guess, I’d say the President is presented with all scenarios, best case through to worst case.
NYT will always push the worst case.
Ironically, it will likely backfire: people don’t like changing governments mid-crisis.
Medical equipment companies have probably been scrambling to make medical devices in the past couple of weeks or so, seeing as how they have been in high demand as of late.
I see this more as symbolic than anything else.
Did Congress repeal those onerous taxes Obama levied against the medical equipment industries?
Mr. President, please order the CDC to post sex, age, race of victims and deaths. We have a right to know. The CDC has lied several times, along with the NIH and we want the facts. After all, it’s OUR money funding their billion dollar websites so it’s the least they can do for us.
This site may provide you with more detail until the CDC gets its act together. It’s updated continuously. That far right column on cases/M is interesting.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
am i reading this correctly that only 64 of the 8,737 active cases are serious? like serious enough that requires hospitalization – and the other 8,673 are just having regular cold like symptoms taking Tylenol cold & flu at home watching vines on youtube?
THINK PEEPS……
After this passes……..we should all now be fully aware of the importance of NEVER AGAIN allowing a foreign power to control our medical supplies and drug manufacturing! Those jobs can all come back home – and the jobs created to build facilities, etc., will also come along with this. Flow on can include new communities springing up or rejuvenating around facilities that employ all the new peeps needed for production, etc., etc.
It doesn’t end, once the virus is subdued for this round.
Now think again…..Hospitals and other facilities are shitting bricks over the fact they will ALL have to be transparent in their pricing soon. Doesn’t this seem like a coming death blow to the blatant graft and corruption in the Insurance and Medical industries?
Trump never only does one thing for a single reason…..most of what he has done has paved the way for very very far-reaching consequences….many are just too distracted by the hysteria to realize.
D-rats had NO IDEA what WOKE meant … until now.
Time to finish that Wall. We need to double it up. Maybe even institute the draft to get these millennials into the action and earn their student loan deferrals…I’m only kidding
This is the only president I would trust with these powers at this time. He only invoked it so that the Dems wouldn’t say he wasn’t doing everything he could. I think the president would prefer to partner with industry and not nationalize anything for this cause. We will see it through, methinks our VSG has this thing mapped out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
For example, from yesterday to today the total cases increased by approx. 53% (7038 vs 4600) while death rate went from 85 yesterday to 97 today a 14% increase.
So in 10 days or 20 days if these ratios stay fairly constant what would the death rate be at those end dates?
Might be something to keep up on.
COVID-19: U.S. at a Glance*
Total cases: 7,038
Total deaths: 97
The CDC reported 121 deaths yesterday and 97 today so in another week the deaths will be ZERO! Obviously misdiagnosed patients! If President Trump doesn’t see this is an overblown hoax then were screwed. The cure for this is a thousand times worse than the disease.
It’s not whether he sees it.
It’s when he proves it
… at the place and time of his choosing.
He’ll NEVER let this crisis go to waste.
Yes the death rate will continue to plumit as more tests are done pre-humously. We are already be in nv told that if we have a mild case that might.be corrona we don’t need a test. So fewer and fewer cases will be reported and death rates.will be based on those seem ng medical assistance. Those numbers though driven by fear as opposed.to illness will still drive.the case numbers up while at the same Time drive the death ratio down.
In any case the numbers.coming out of this will be skewed all over the place.making it impossible to draw any comparisons to any other outbreaks.
By the way popular comparison good through the media right now is the Spanish Flu. The Spanish Flu arrived I. The final gasps.of world war one. Millions of people homeless, millions of people starving,.and millions of.men who had been exposed.to mustard gas. Wrong century, wrong baseline, just wrong. Shame on them.
That means fatality rate went from 1.8% to 1.4%. As testing increases I believe the fatality rate will continue to drop.
The Chicom regime utilized biological warfare (virus) because Trump/American people were winning. Chinese casualties in the process are insignificant. The Chinese people are expected to die for the emperor whether they want to or not.
As in any way, the enemy is probing the lines to evaluate our strengths and weaknesses.
‘WAR’
It’s been coming for 3 years.
With Congress gearing up to spend TRILLION$ more that we don’t have, the Chicoms get a double bonus. We get to pay them even more interest on the additional loans we take out to cover the cost of the disease they gave us. 😉
Maybe with this, the President doesn’t have to rely as much on a uncooperative congress.
Here’s how it works in the local NY-CT press. Headline is “First Connecticut resident to die from Covid 19”. Then you read the article and find out he was 80 years old and had “other complications.
https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/putnam/news/fairfield-county-man-is-first-connecticut-resident-to-die-from-covid-19/785219/
I agree with whoever wrote that we need to know the age and circumstances of EVERYONE who dies from this damn Wuhan Chinese flu virus.
Dr. Birx announced they’d be posting everything soon on a website.
Now that the Feds had delegated authority to enable and run testing at state level, it naturally will now take a little time to wrangle the states and localities into compliance with a newly-invented and soon-to-be-piloted reporting regime.
by the way everybody…Greatest President Ever!!!!
When this virus comes under control, the MSM will start blathering about “things you can do at home to prevent boredom”. Little do they realize, only the crying liberals will need that. Conservatives will make it an opportunity and have little time for boredumb.
There will be things Trump pushes out the liberals will simply sh*t their pants over concerning sanitation. That isn’t something many of the shower every third day soymilk drinking filthy reuseable bag using anti paper straw anti clean plastic bag never pick up their trash weird sex having D-rats will just sit by idly for. But think about what it says about them when Trump issues executive orders that cities can’t ban plastic straws or bags because of sanitation issues! Think about how they will resist an order for cities to pick up the trash and clean the streets. It will be the absolute destruction of the D-Rat party.
Greatest investment opportunity ever:
PACIFIERS
Any more word on pharmaceutical production moved back to the States? I only see supplies and equipment. Will the manufacturers get the hell out of China now, please?
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤫 Stealth Repatriation undoubtedly underway.
Soon we’ll see proof-positive that Trump’s got a Magic Wand.
That is exactly what our genius is doing.
President Donald J Trump is on a roll.
This is a positive first step to addressing the Coronavirus “panic” (I have yet to see data conclusively proving the Coronavirus Flu is actually on par with the common flu, much less anything close to the Spanish Flu of 1918).
But what we have yet to see is what will be done for small businesses. I own a law firm that has a total number of 1 employee – me. My practice is entirely focused on elder law and estate planning. Right now my business is drying up. I am working on existing cases, but most clients have cancelled upcoming appointments and my seminars – even though schedule for April 9th and 23rd – are most likely going to be cancelled because the vendor I am renting space from has stated they are closed and may stay closed through April.
I am not alone. There are thousands of small businesses all across the country that will be heavily impacted. A $1,000.00 check to my wife and/or I – for which I may not even be eligible since my last year of reported income was for a year in which I spent nearly 10 months working for a firm and my income exceeded the limits they are discussing – will not alleviate the long-term implications of a 2 month quarantine period; which likely may last even longer as senior citizens are truly freaked out.
We need tax reform that eliminates payroll taxes for businesses with annual gross income less than $1,000,000 for the next year or 2. That will put money back into the pockets of both business owners and their employees.
Sadly, I expect that: (1) the airlines and automotive industry will be bailed out because they employee thousands of voters and have millions of stockholders, all of whom politicians want feeling “taken care of” for purely political reasons; and (2) employees of most businesses will receive checks while the business owner they work for languishes with trying to keep the business afloat without any stimulus from the government.
It is often said that protein builds strong muscles and calcium builds strong bone, well ‘national security threats’, including even stupid wars in the middle east war way overblown viruses like the Wuflu, even more so, builds even bigger and more powerful government.
No protracted war (including one on WuFlu / C19) can fail to endanger the freedom of a democratic country. War (including one on WuFlu / C19) does not always give over democratic communities to military government, but it must invariably and immeasurably increase the powers of civil government; it must almost compulsorily concentrate the direction of all men and the management of all things in the hands of the (“Deep State”) administration. If it does not lead to despotism by sudden violence, it prepares men for it more gently by their habits (which become the habits of mice and sheep). All those who seek to destroy the liberties of a democratic nation ought to know that war (including one on WuFlu / C19) is the surest and the shortest means to accomplish it. This is the first axiom of the science.
.- Alexis de Tocqueville
Yep it ought wipe out a democratic country.
But Alas this is a Republic.
Alexis de Tocqueville was speaking broadly. We are a democratic (we have elections) constitutional republic and are just as governed by his first axiom of the science as a “straight” democracy, perhaps even more so.. In any case, it is certainly happening and that’s with not even 1% as many dead as from the normal flu. Think of what it will be like if we hit normal flu levels.
Who better to be President at this time? IIRC, DJT filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy four time, survived adversity and came out better than ever. For most politicians, dealing with adversity is “spinning” a DUI or getting caught scr*wing their legislative assistant.
Or just getting caught and going into rehab.
Sometimes I just have to shake my head in disbelief about what people post and say. Critical thinking is lost in this era of “tell me or show me now” type living. The wise may not be able to come up with answers, but at least they know who to seek out for them as well as how to test what they learn.
The lock down helps PDT use emergency powers to achieve more MAGA and KAG. Promises made, promises kept. As sundance keeps posting – Main Street versus Wall Street. The old Cabal NWO style globalism is going down the tubes. China and their lackeys will pay dearly for this hiccup they caused in our economy and lifestyles. Like must stupid commies, they actually caused the opposite of what they intended. More people will now vote for PDT than ever as he has exhibited strong leadership and generated bi-partisanship support. It makes the Biden/Bernie China link even more obvious as well as all of their past comments of support. Less will show up to vote from the communist supporting Dims because they know it will be futile.
Bingo. Thoughts mis-posted further below.
There is sunshine behind every dark cloud: (my wife texted me this)
And with the stroke of a pen, didn’t this just make us a Socialist nation?
No this just the restart of the manufacturing industry in the United States. This is the big ultimate back hand to the globalization traitors in our country.
Manufacturing products here in the United States because of national security. Either make the products here or get the hell out the United States.
We have a President trying to save this country while the globalization traitors have almost sold us down the river.
Socialism NO! PATRIOTISM YES!
This is a War.
Dd the same in WWII .Relax.
.Be grateful,TRUMP,HAS AN OBJECTIVE BRAIN; and HAS ALWAYS DEMANDED THE BEST!
THAT is your takeaway from the President taking steps to mobilize our resources to combat this hysteria? Really?
Thank you, God, for sending us such a president at a time like this.
I shudder to think what this would be under Obama….or Hitlery.
One of the questions/thoughts running through my mind is whether there is a case for holding the MSM liable for trying to manipulate markets When Elon Musk made comments designed to influence his stock price, the SEC took “exception (well they stomped their foot and said boo)”. Even if there is not a true legal case for doing so, I would love to see some stockholders start suing CNN, MSDNC, MSM, etc. for intent to crash the markets. Would really like to know Soros efforts to crash the market and short everything to bring Trump down and get rich doing so. I am betting there some actionable efforts our there.
Those younguns that defied the President’s orders and went to Cancun and other places to party on spring break are going to be sad when they have to go into at least two weeks of quarantine when they try to re-enter America.
Mexico goes on nationwide lock-down tomorrow morning at 8 am.
Time for an abject lesson in reality.
Actions have consequences. Those idiots need to learn the hard way. Do not let them back in the United States until they have a medical certification of clean bill of health, then go into a mandatory 30 quarantine
China’s now reawakened that SLEEPING GIANT.
Xi will rue the day.
Mark Levin: “After we were attacked at Pearl Harbor, Admiral Yamamoto of Japan, had said, ‘I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve.’ ”
I’m all for this at this time.
However . . . a reminder that Mussolini stated that fascism is ”a merger of state and corporate power.”
Against individualism, the progressive conception is for the state; and it is for the individual only in so far as he coincides with the state. Progressivism conceives of the state as an absolute, in comparison with which all individuals or groups are relative, only to be conceived in their relation to the state. The Progressive conception of the state is all embracing; outside of it no human nor spiritual values can exist, much less have value.
– Benito Mussolini
PUHLEASE…
Quoting dictators, with your obvious slight against the President of the United States Donald J Trump.
Woodwork is infested with trolls.
Time to smoke them out
Leaked doc HHS: 18 mo or LONGER
Highest casualties : Doctors & Nurses
Fear Porn started by a liberal rag.
But here you are parading it around.
I love how he is taking his power to the enemy (the media and dems) and overwhelming them with the response. The SOBs intentionally tanked the economy with this hoax and he is going to make sure they regret it. I’m waiting for the southern border to close just like canada with any illegals immediately returned to mexico(after bio identifying them) Any of them returning go immediately to a prison offshore US, like Gitmo or some other isolated spot with tents, etc. Let all their ALCU lawyers pay to go visit them there. Keep them there until the “war’ is over and then repatriate to home country. No hawaiian judge is going to try to undo something justified by a national emergency and if they do, he tells them to take a hike.
PDJT is fearless now.
Take it to the enemy. They have jacked with wrong man, and they will rue the day
