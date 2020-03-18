Mike Pence: “Now is the Time To Pull Together”…

A message from Vice President Mike Pence…
Mike Pence: In the fight against the coronavirus, the Trump administration is not just taking a whole of government approach, but a whole of America approach.
We’ve worked seamlessly with state and local leaders from both political parties. Since January, we’ve held 36 briefings with more than 15,000 state, local and tribal leaders from every state and territory in America. And that is in addition to thousands of individual conversations with state, local, and tribal officials.
A vaccine for the coronavirus has already begun a phase 1 clinical trial. The president has dramatically expanded access to telemedicine for seniors on Medicare. And the Health and Human Services Department is collaborating with Johnson & Johnson to develop treatments for coronavirus infections, while actively soliciting proposals for other medical products to help combat the virus.
Average American at low risk
The risk of serious illness for the average American remains low. But the risk is heavily weighted to the elderly with underlying health conditions.
Now is a critical time. As the president said on Monday, over the next two weeks, there are actions that every American can and should take to help us slow the spread of the coronavirus. If we succeed in limiting the number of new cases, then we can dedicate more resources to the most vulnerable and save lives.
As the president said, if you or anyone in your household is sick, then please stay home. The elderly and those with serious health conditions should also stay home and stay away from other people, even if they do not have symptoms of the coronavirus.
No one should visit a nursing home, retirement home or long-term care facility unless to provide necessary care. All Americans should avoid unnecessary travel, restaurants, bars, public food courts and gathering in groups of more than 10 people. Kids should stay home from school, and Americans who do not work in our critical infrastructure — like health care or pharmaceuticals — should work from home.
It’s always a good idea to practice common sense to protect your health and the health of your family, but it’s especially important right now. Use good hygiene. Wash your hands, especially after touching frequently used surfaces like doorknobs.
Small steps, big impact
Use disinfectant on frequently used items and surfaces. Avoid touching your face. If you have to sneeze, then use a tissue or the inside of your elbow.
These steps might seem small, but they can make a big difference for your family, your community and our country. Stopping the spread of the coronavirus over these next two weeks can prevent many more cases in the future and even save the lives of those at risk.
The president and I are deeply proud that the American people have already pulled together in so many ways in response to this virus, just as we’ve always done during other challenging times in our history. The president and I have been especially pleased to see churches and businesses come forward to help those in need. We have personally met with leaders from the manufacturing, cruiseline, airline and tourism industries, and many more. On a daily basis, America’s CEOs have been calling us to ask how they can help.
In the weeks ahead, President Trump and this administration will continue to take strong action to protect the American people, and we will continue to build on the partnerships that we’ve forged with state and local governments, as well as with the scientific and business communities.
But for all of these important steps, there is no substitute for the action of the American people. If all of us can take these important steps requested by the president over the next two weeks, then we can be confident that we will get through this, and we will see a better, healthier future for America.
(link)
Although the average American’s risk from Coronavirus is very low, there will be dramatic collateral damage both economic and personal resulting from marshal law tactics being used across the country in the name of public health. I know several small businesses that are ready to go “belly up” as a result of the hysteria and government responses to it. Sending each person $1,000 will not do anything from a small restaurant owner whose patrons are forbidden to patronize it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Step away form the ledge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s true. And not just restaurants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Step out of the denial. Step back and see the big picture. History has seen it. Many times.
As our Cuban friends say, ‘We’ve seen this movie before. It ends badly.”
LikeLike
Thank the Democrats for this, they are the ones who caused hysteria and closed everything down. Trumps response has been pretty good so far.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Too little too late Mike. The real crisis is that the US is out of toilet paper and the government couldn’t even see that coming. We should be turning out Charmin like we did Liberty ships in WW2.
LikeLike
The guy who built the liberty ships was Henry Kaiser. He founded Kaiser Permanente, which will be treating those struck with the Chinese virus.
LikeLike
ONLY in the U.S.A. is toilet paper the obsession when countries in other parts of the world are divided, one group against the other and K 1 L L 1 N G each other!!!! Shame!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In order for us to be successful we have to fail.
If we let nature take its course, the medically compromised would be removed, resulting in fewer future liabilities. As a nation, we would be in a stronger position. Instead we have chosen a path to our own destruction.
We need to go back to watching nature films where the old and sick trail behind the heard, where nature picks them off and the healthy go about their business.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s really cold.
LikeLike
Your Nana and Granddaddy first!
LikeLike
Well, I have searching for an ice floe to position myself on, as I face my early demise for the good of the tribe, drifting out alone to sea.
Oh crap! I am too late for the ice floe season here in Oklahoma. Any good suggestions on how we elderly drags on society can politely “off” ourselves? After a lifetime of paying through the nose in the form of taxes, I am sure I have outlived my usefulness.
LikeLike
Have been…
Before I am eliminated from the herd, may I have one last request granted?
An edit function for WordPress, please!
LikeLike
I deem you old and “You first!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well Sharon, my parents died early 90’s so you don’t have to “deem me old”. But at my age I have not completely lost my math skills.
In the 1918 flu we lost 675,000 with a population in the USA of 103 million.
“Remembering the 1918 Influenza Pandemic. The pandemic was so severe that from 1917 to 1918, life expectancy in the United States fell by about 12 years, to 36.6 years for men and 42.2 years for women. There were high death rates in previously healthy people, including those between the ages of 20 and 40 years old,”
Given our population growth it would be about 2.2 million deaths today. After all those people died we had the roaring 20’s. This too shall pass.
LikeLike
The Communist Chinese caused all this.
When are we going to be compensated by THEM??? Am I the only one who thinks THEY should be the ones paying for what they’ve done? They’re laughing their a**es off at us; ohh, Wuhan is racist…oh, the humanity!!!!!
If it was an accident, then they should pay. If it wasn’t….then they should “pay”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Along your train of thought, why doesn’t the the US repudiate all US Treasury debt held by the Chinese government, state owned companies, Chinese banks and all members of the Chinese Communist Party as a “downpayment” against their liabilities?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sbostian, there are “six ways from Sunday” to make them pay.
PT isn’t stupid, he’s going to do it, one way or another.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can we ask the Chinese to take their bought-and-paid-for politicians and business executives with them?
Joe Biden and Bloomberg would be a nice start.
LikeLike
Exactly! Do we really need to destroy the economy of the United States? Over a month into the Coronavirus spread Russia has no deaths. India has 3. Japan has none. South Korea has 66. Mexico has 2. Canada has 1. Australia has 6. UK has 103. The US has 118. I’m not making light of the problem but, as you know, 500,000 people die each winter from the common flu.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Poor people are the most vulnerable in our society. They die at a higher rate. Making everyone poor is NOT a good plan.
So instead we just redistribute wealth? Or take away their liberty?
Democrat policy heyday.
LikeLike
The word is “martial”, not “marshal”
LikeLike
Thank you for the correction! I am normally a good speller. However, not as much when I am ranting. Unfortunately spell check doesn’t catch context errors. (:-)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Martial Law.
Stop discrediting yourself
LikeLike
I already apologized in a response to another comment. Spelling Nazi’s contribute nothing to discourse. I suppose that you never misspell anything online. If that is the case publish a Udemy course and I’ll buy it. Would that you had enough gray matter to publish insightful comments.
LikeLike
I agree with this. The damage that is being done to families and small businesses is real and now. Like whether the coronavirus manifests itself, the impact of the these decisions– THE TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP TO THESE DECISIONS– needs to include the total damage and deaths in society.
I don’t think it has been worth it. Even now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pence is a great VP. The President chose right.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I like that they are giving him lots of exposure. Makes him look even better going into the election debates. Whoever the dems VP pick is going to be the president if by some miracle the dems win this November. A successful VP versus Biden’s gender identity pick will be fun to watch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can anyone really stay home for 3 to 4 months? https://thefederalist.com/2020/03/18/will-the-costs-of-a-great-depression-outweigh-the-risks-of-coronavirus/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Without reading the link, I can see I like the thought. I’d ask another question: Can MOST relatively young, relatively healthy people stay home (shut down production) for 3-4 WEEKS?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No. The total cost of this to manage the number of hospital beds and ventilators to bend a curve will put more people in the grave from despair and do more far lasting damage.
LikeLiked by 1 person
VP Pence is doing an excellent job. We should limit all media questions to in writing to be answered if deemed to provide clarification of the information provided by the Administration.
The useless media should be kept away from Our leaders at all times- especially now.
Have a good one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Time for all us government parasites to join hands and further monetarily bludgeon this country out of existence with another multi trillion dollar “package”. I find it amusing that alleged conservatives cheer this bulls..t on. The only way all this over reaction will be worth it is if it takes out 99% of our elected officials.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree heartily.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks to the Trump administration, yes we will get past this and recover. My belief remains: it will be Bigly again.
Blaring headlines now, even on friendly media, announce that “all the Trump gains” are now gone.
But let’s remember, as sundance has taught us – that’s Wall Street. We are Main Street.
Now we know the difference.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We are Main Street Strong! Thick or thin!
LikeLike
Vice President Mike Pence has been a great partner for our VSG. He’s been steady, calm and strong and has resolutely stood behind our president through it all. He’s a great man and if possible, I hope he can succeed our President in 2024! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can see Mike Pence 2025.
LikeLike
This comment I saw today made me laugh:
My hippie neighbor stocked up food, medical supplies, seeds, water, generators, and a nice 4×4 but doesn’t believe in guns…..So, I’m all set.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lol!! I needed a laugh, thank you, 😂
LikeLiked by 4 people
One thing fore sure… the press briefing and his responses have been spot on… it has been the Democrats who demanded complete closures of restaurants… I can only imagine political appointees in cities handing out ‘impact monies’ to cronies… I wonder how much monies will be scammed by politicians..
It will be up to PDT and VP Pence to make sure that the monies go to victims not the 1 percent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My Ohio governor DeWine is a Republican, but his Director of Health is a Democrat.
LikeLike
I may be a Pollyanna but despite the acute economic pain, there could be a lot of positive intermediate and long term upside to the China Virus. Anything is possible but with the course of the virus in Asia, it’s unlikely to be a biological disaster, however, this is a very painful “drill” to develop systems for when a really bad virus happens.
When the smoke clears, all of the obstruction by the Globalists to MAGA can be destroyed during PDJT’s second term. Open borders? Manufacture drugs and medical supplies in China? Critical electronics in Asia?, etc., etc., Wake up call for most Americans. PDJT has been scratching and clawing small gains against massive opposition; this is the chance for him to sweep the board.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree completely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
On a positive note of pulling together
Hodgenville KY Police to Truckers –
If you are a trucker, and need to take time off the road in or near Hodgenville, we will assist you in getting chow. It was mentioned that with restaurants closing dining areas it’s becoming harder for truckers to find places to eat. We will either go get it for you or give you a ride to the nearest drive through. We appreciate what you do for the country and our community! Stay safe!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Now is the time to end the hysteria! This is the scoreboard so far outside of Italy and Iran: Over a month into the Coronavirus spread Russia has no deaths. India has 3. Japan has none. South Korea has 66. Mexico has 2. Canada has 1. Australia has 6. UK has 103. The US has 118. I’m not making light of the problem but, as you know, 500,000 people die each winter from the common flu. Do we really have to destroy the economy of the United States for something as inconsequential as the Coronavirus?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Guess you would have to ask China or the Deep State that question.
LikeLike
Our economy is under attack from an artificially created panic about a virus that has claimed about 3,000 lives worldwide since November.
Points of comparison:
– Every DAY 3,287 deaths occur in the USA alone due to car accidents. More deaths in a day in the USA than in the whole world over 4 months.
– There are 20-60K deaths from flu in the USA alone
STOP THE MADNESS
LikeLiked by 1 person
– Every DAY 3,287 deaths occur in the USA alone due to car accidents.
Uh, no. Approximately 100/day, give or take. But, yeah, we ought to stop the madness. We won’t, though. It hasn’t been our practice, historically, anyway.
LikeLike
We should stop the use of cars to save lives!
And obesity kills so no more hamburgers.
Call it the Kale New Deal.
LikeLike
I agree with President Trump on not looking past the Chinese Communist Party and it’s propaganda about the origin of the Wuhan Flu.
I also believe to my very soul we have the right people in place especially Vice President Pence to lead us into the fight we have ahead.
It is now that we come together. It is now that our borders become stronger. It is now that we bring manufacturing home.
It is now we ask from every single one of us to do more and complain less.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need to stop the short selling in the stock market. Someone (other countries possibly) are day trading our markets and making 5-6% daily! I know that Main Street is stronger than Wall Street, but many middle class people are seeing their 401k’s diminish!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hold it right there VP Pence. Just you wait a minute. Diversity isn’t our strength???? I’m going to need more toilet paper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?content=diversity+is+our+strength&year_start=1940&year_end=2018&corpus=15&smoothing=3&share=&direct_url=t1%3B%2Cdiversity%20is%20our%20strength%3B%2Cc0
LikeLike
That’s another useful tool – the google ngram viewer. From the Wiki about it…
“The Google Ngram Viewer …. can search for a single word or a phrase, including misspellings or gibberish.[5] The n-grams are matched with the text within the selected corpus, optionally using case-sensitive spelling (which compares the exact use of uppercase letters),[7] and, if found in 40 or more books, are then plotted on a graph.”
The link above takes you to the ngram of ‘diversity is our strength’ and you can see for yourself that our nation was SPOONFED that load of PURE AND UTTER CRAP for a looooong time.
Play around with the ngram viewer and various terms…depending on the terms you choose to search for, you might be STUNNED to learn that some of them – ones you *thought* were historically dated to some specific period of history….are actually much NEWER…and likewise have been used to SNOOKER the population.
LikeLike
my thinking is this was a way to get rid of all the baby boomers.with more and more hitting social security and living longer.
my dad retired in 1986 at 62 lived to 80 and i would say in the 18 yrs received close to 250k in SS.now take that by say 4 million boomers and theres a trillion dollars. and who are the ones dying??the worst hit are 60 and up.they were planning on this virus going gangbusters across the country,just a couple infected people in every big city walking around spreading it while not showing symptoms,BUT PT stopped flights from china, the WHO and dems condemned PT for doing that.he slowed the spread. if not for that we could be experiencing levels comparable to italy.or worse
now they are pissed and trying to do what the virus hasn’t destroy our economy.good thing PT had it in such great shape to weather the storm.
LikeLike
Please allow Jesus Christ back into our daily lives and in the lives of our government.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is no shortage of toilet paper. The problem is the hoarders. Now I’m just gonna kick back on this 6ft high pallet of charmin here in my bunker…ahhhh that’s so nice.
LikeLike