March 18th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1154

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” America In Prayer Mode ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
President Trump’s Choices of Scriptures for this week
🌟 “Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you.”
“He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.”
“For with God nothing shall be impossible” 🌟
— 1 Peter 5:7, Psalm 91:2, Luke 1:37
——————
***Praises:
✅ Congratulations to President Trump- the presumptive 2020 Republican nominee for President! His home state of Florida gave him the delegates needed to reach 1276. Record vote totals, unprecedented enthusiasm & a unified GOP!
✅ USMCA is set for June 1st enforcement. Promise MADE, Promise KEPT! (another issue China loses control of-😉 ** 😇 )
✅ Love that new seating for Press Briefing Room for Fake Media-heheh
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his family, MAGA Team
— for safety/health/enough rest for truck drivers trying to meet delivery demands.
— Media be “quarantined” ….Quarantine the Fake Media
— American public to not panic & only buy what they need–there’s plenty to go around
— the consequences for places in America shutting down during ‘quarantine’ be minimal and short-lived as needed
— retaliation from Communist Chinese Party boomerang back on them
–– truth be known world-wide that Chinese Wuhan Virus originated from Chi Na
— for Congress to pass bills that only deals w/Chinese Wuhan Virus per Pres. Trump requests–no more hidden slush money for Fake Congress “pet projects”
— for Coronavirus (Chinese Wuhan Virus) Task Force—for health, energy, mental sharpness in their work
— America remain calm and use Common Sense to protect/maintain their everyday health
— for continuing protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Three Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from Wuhan virus and all other viruses/diseases—healing for those who are sick
— for Treepers–safety, health, and needs met
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* God Loves Courageous People *🇺🇸*
🦅 “One day … we’ll say, ‘Well, we won’.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————-
Pres Trump again urges Americans to abide by 15-day work at home stay at home period that also includes no social gatherings of more than 10. “It we do this right, our country can be rolling again pretty quickly,” he says, “to fight the invisible enemy.”
———————–
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 230 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
————————————-
***Note from me:
Thanks to your prayers my internet and phone problems are taken care of. The bonus?
The phone repair guy is a Bigly Trump Supporter!!!!! He saw hubbie’s MAGA hat in our bedroom (we had 2 phones down) and asked about the hat. When he was done and started walking to his truck, he called out to us, “Trump 2020!”
We’re smiling, eyebrow to eyebrow today! Whoo hoo!
———————————————————————————–
An Ooopsie moment: Illinois news station WCIA mistakenly aired Election Day results on Monday, showing Joe Biden winning, the day before the primary. (Wakey, Wakey, Bernie,The fix is in)
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/17/march-17th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1153/comment-page-2/#comment-7943276)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 3/17/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Praying for all these prayer requests
Thank You, Stillwater.
Phony Environmentalists….
He has a point.
The Flu shot has been optional so far, but does anyone think the Covid 19 shot next year will be optional?
LoL or Chinese Wuhan virus-free kiss…
That one way of looking at it.
Includes linked short article.
Great news re. Canada. Talk about shutting border for shopping and tourism. Shopping is a HUGE problem w/ Canadians coming to U.S. even in normal times for cheaper groceries, etc etc etc in the U.S.
Love the Canadians, but if this is not done and travel for shopping continues as usual, not great for border areas of U.S. that are already stressed.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/canada-us-border-1.5501201
CDC COVID-19 USA UPDATE:
Total cases: 4,226
Total deaths: 75
“This page will be updated regularly at noon Mondays through Fridays. Numbers close out at 4 p.m. the day before reporting.”
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcases-in-us.html
