The Retail Supply Chain Has Inverted – Formerly Efficient Operations Now Least Effective – Small Markets Best Supplied…

CTH is spending time on this issue because the food distribution sector is the most important sector in all commerce. Having some familiarity with the supply chain might help people to understand the challenges; and possibly help you locate product.
The Inversion – Big chain markets; those who spent millions developing their own proprietary ‘just-in-time’ distribution networks and automated ordering systems; are currently the least equipped to deal with the level of demand. Meanwhile smaller chains, or mom-and-pops, who rely on third-party brokered distribution are faster to respond.
Several factors have increased retail market demand for food products and non-perishables. People stocking up, kids out of school, some panic shopping (example toilet paper) and now curfews/quarantines have people purchasing more for ‘meals prepared at home’. Add in a level of closed restaurants and the demand on retail food markets is severely stressed.
In major urban areas the larger retailers are unable to keep up with demand. This is creating an outward spread as people drive further and further distances to find their needs. Those who travel a distance ultimately stock-up more; thus the outward spider web-cycle is created. Based on ground reports Atlanta Georgia is a prime example.
Depending on the distance from the distribution center [SEE HERE] large regional chain outlets are now in a downward inventory spiral without escape. That is: compared to their needs they are not getting near enough product. So long as demand continues at a level beyond distribution capacity this will only get worse; especially for those stores more than 50 miles from their distribution hub.
Costco announced Wednesday that it will start to limit certain items members can purchase in response to the surge in business from the coronavirus, though specific items were not outlined. The membership wholesaler also stated it will start limiting the number of members in stores at one time and asked customers to practice social distancing when shopping. (more)
Part of the reason the larger chains like: Safeway, Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, Meyers, etc are in such bad shape is their reliance on thin ‘just-in-time‘ supply chains. While the proprietary distribution process and JIT is more profitable, it collapses when that distribution needs to triple overnight. Once a point of extreme diminished inventory is reached, it takes a long time to recover. That issue is now crossing into Club stores.
If the consumer demand keeps up at the current pace, these larger regional food retailers will not recover; the outflow will always exceed the ability of the inflow to catch up. They will reduce operating hours and shoppers will remain frustrated. Until the demand slows down, they simply cannot catch up. They are operating beyond capacity.
Meanwhile the smaller area supermarkets (1 to 10 stores), who use much more costly brokerage distribution, are able to get replenished much faster. Right now they are benefiting from a much more responsive supply chain. In the long term that will change, but in the current phase those outlets are the best option for a better in-stock position.
A limited number of fixed assets are also a choke-point for larger chains blocking their ability to ship product. Proprietary tractors, trailers and truck drivers are exhausted and the demand on leased haulers and independents to fill the distribution gap is no-where near enough. The entire country is currently looking for trucks, trailers (refer and non), and drivers to handle the increased logistical demand.
As a direct result, during this phase of extreme demand, the big regional chain stores, who are usually the most efficient, are now the least dependable; particularly if they are far away from their distribution warehouse. Smaller retail operations are doing much better.
So if you are looking for product and have the time to travel (gas is cheap now too), you might consider these options: (A) travel to the retail stores closest to the distribution centers for those stores (should be less than 100 miles). (B) travel to smaller outlets that don’t have as many stores. Don’t forget to bring a cooler for perishables.
[However, a note of caution on the “B” option… over time (less than 10 days) they too will lose their ability because the broker distribution network will end up in the same position as the larger retailers.]
Hopefully this panic shopping will stop soon. There is no need for many of these shortages other than the psychology of worry and fear. The fear is made worse when someone goes to their favorite store and sees aisles of empty shelves… that then creates a psychology to purchase even more… and so it goes.
Hopefully all restaurants will adapt soon, there will be more food options available, and people will settle down from the panic shopping. The seemingly endless quest for toilet paper is really one of the weirdest shortages.
This too shall pass….
I wouldn’t even call it prepping. Prepping is for the long haul. My visit to the store left me in awe. The crap that people purchased. Frozen pizza’s gone. Tp gone, frozen meals gone. meat was limited. What i did find. Plenty of raw and frozen vegetables. Flour, rice, beans, spices, ect… All the things needed to make meals from scratch. The true prepper also purchased shot gun shells and rifle/pistol cartilages. I stocked up on vegies, purchased some chicken and pork. Already had ammo. Still have a good supply of bird food that the deer also find yummy. I moved away from the big city for this sole purpose. So i could sustain myself.
Insightful
Thank you sd
My background…28 year truck owner, pulled refrigerated trailers for years, now haul LP, anhydrous and asphalt oil.
One of the biggest choke points in the grocery distribution system is the grocery warehouse check in system. I’ve had truck loads of meat take 5 hours to deliver and get checked in. Let me explain:
I hauled Hormel products for 7 years. A trailer load of Hormel can contain upwards of 30-40 different individual items. You can have retail, foodservice and institutional products. I remember one load between the three types I had 18 different kinds of bacon. Now, every item is put on it’s own pallet, and the checker then finds the code, counts the boxes, then has to put a sticker on the shrink wrapped pallet that the forklift driver scans to find where it gets stored, or if they dont have scanning equipment the sticker has the row and bay assignment printed on it. The checker has to then check the item off of the Bill of Lading and his pick list generated by his companies procurement department . A single load can generate 40-60 pallets, even more. This entire process is VERY time consuming. And believe me, you don’t want an OSD, overage, shortage or damage. Now the time goes up even more. The time spent unloading (you don’t get your signed Bill’s until the checker is done) takes away time the driver could be on his way back for another load. The epitome of inefficiency.
Hopefully grocery warehouses have adopted or in the current situation will adopt count and condition receiving. The product is shipped X number of pallets containing X number of cases, the checker counts the pallets and signs for the product “subject to count and condition”.
By the way, in our little town if 450 the volunteer fire department will be delivering groceries.
From Long Happy MAGA Rally lines to Long Corona-apocalypse Grocery Lines in only a few weeks.
I went to the local grocer yesterday after reading sundance’s insightful restaurant closure theories etc. not to hoard but to look for a few more non perishables in case the Law of Unintended Consequences appears and the Sudden closures cause further panic and systems begin to shut down from overload etc.
My first stop was the fruit and veggie section and it was quite sparse but the meat section was barren except for a few of the most expensive cuts. A store clerk slowly pushed a cart of goods near me so I asked him what the reason was. The obvious question was worth it because he explained that the latest 2 semis the store had preordered were diverted to stores closer to the main warehouse and with a larger surrounding population base. (One disadvantage for getting away from the city.) The next truck is supposedly arriving on Wednesday but will it. Fortunately, I had listened to the previous warnings about being prepared for an emergency (ie earthquake) where you could be totally on your own for weeks, so I’m stocked up for sometime. Hopefully long enough for sanity to prevail and not unintended and avoidable chaos.
