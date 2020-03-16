Monday March 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grace, And How This Affects Us
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Ask the average believer what the Bible word “grace” means, and he will doubtless reply, “unmerited favor”.
Actually, however, grace is much more than this.
Subjectively, it is that loving attitude, or disposition, on God’s part, from which all His kindness toward us flows.
Objectively, it is all the kindness that flows from His love toward us.
Thus we read in Ephesians 2:2-6 that we were “the children of disobedience” and therefore “by nature the children of wrath, even as others”.
“But God, who is rich in mercy, for His great love wherewith He loved us, even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) and hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus.”
Note: This passage begins with those who were “children of disobedience” and “children of wrath” and, saving them “by grace,” gives them a position in the heavenlies in Christ Jesus!
God’s grace to us as sinners was great indeed, for:
“In [Christ] we have redemption through His blood, THE FORGIVENESS OF SINS ACCORDING TO THE RICHES OF HIS [God’s] GRACE.”
But now, having given us a position in His beloved Son, God’s grace goes out to us in still greater measure.
Ephesians 1:6 declares that God has “made us accepted [Lit., ‘engraced us’] in the Beloved”.
Beholding us in Christ, God loves us and delights in us more than any father ever delighted in his son, or any grandfather in that precious grandchild.
Thus, while in Ephesians 1:7 we read that we have “redemption… the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace”, in Ephesians 2:7 we see these riches of grace increased to us “exceedingly”, now that we occupy a position “in the Beloved”:
“That in the ages to come He might show THE EXCEEDING RICHES OF HIS GRACE…”
How?
“…in His kindness toward us through Christ Jesus”!
What a prospect! Through the ages of eternity God will lavish His loving kindness upon us to demonstrate to all the universe “the exceeding riches of His grace”!
“What a prospect, child of glory,
Doth the future hold in store!
By the wildest flights of fancy
Thou couldst never ask for more.
Heir of God; joint heir forever
With His own beloved Son
God could not to you have promised
More of bliss than He has done!”
-Author Unknown
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/grace-and-how-this-affects-us/
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
3 Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others.
4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
5 Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)
6 And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:
7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.
Ephesians 1:6 To the praise of the glory of his grace, wherein he hath made us accepted in the beloved.
7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
F.D.R. in Hell , Good One 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q drop——Today is day #1152 and National Day of Prayer——Luke 11:52——Woe, unto the lawyers……
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Back to Walmart again tonite, dog food this time.
Walmart had three checkers operating aisles as they try to force folks to use the cheaper self-check aisles…ever see what happens when panic buyers try to do a self-checkout with one or two piled high carts as they try to avoid the agonizingly slow and already backed up human checkers?
Talk about ‘social space’.
I talked to some others in the store, four to be exact, and I did ask the ‘have you had your flu shut?’ question., Out of four three had not and one guy, who had his cart full of water, was the one who also told me he’d ‘researched’ the virus in the internet and had proof that there was a vaccine for this virus in the 1980s but the patent had expired and Bill Gates had bought up the rights to it (let that sink in for a second…) and was holding out. I don’t think I’ll start up conversations with Walmart shoppers for a while.
Our store’;s closing at 11 PM each night now for the foreseeable future, not reopening until 6 AM. They need the time to restock, otherwise they can’t keep up. You can bet there’ll be a helluva line at 6 AM…back to that ‘social distancing’ thing again.
LikeLike
So I can’t but ponder, if there is this much hysteria over a virus that really hasn’t harmed that many people as a percentage of the worlds population, you can only imagine what life on earth will be like when just the first few judgements in the book of Revelation take place? 😳
Glad I won’t be around for that. 🙏
LikeLike
HAPPY BENCH MONDAY….
Singapore…
El Arcotete Ecotourism Park, San Cristobal de las Casas, Mexico…
Fryman Canyon Park, Los Angeles, CA…
Regents Park, London, England…
Prague, Czech Republic…
Enjoy a blessed day!
LikeLike
English Street Traffic: Turn of the Century London (1896-1903)
British Pathé
LikeLike