It Begins – San Francisco Initiates Forced Quarantine of all Residents, All Hours, Effective Midnight…

San Francisco has skipped the interim mitigation efforts and has announced a forced quarantine of all residents inside their homes 24-hours-a-day for the next three weeks.
A totalitarian dream. All residents must remain confined inside their homes or residences and no-one will be permitted outside except for emergency services or monitored visits to the grocery stores. The order remains in effect until April 7, 2020, and may be extended.
CALIFORNIA – [….] Mayor London Breed announced what she calls a “defining moment” in U.S. response to the pandemic. Beginning at 12 AM, all residents within the city can only leave home for doctor’s appointments or runs to the grocery store.
It’s the strictest new policy enacted in the nation, and matches the current rules in Italy … which has been the 2nd hardest-hit country in the world.
The Mayor says the rule will remain in effect for at least the next 3 weeks.
In addition, to the city shut down, 6 Bay Area counties are telling residents to “shelter in place.” That means … unless your work falls under the list of “essential businesses,” you’ve been ordered to stay home. (read more)
Any guesses what would be happening right now if Hillary was president?
We know she would have had all the borders wide open, so we would be at least as bad off as Italy is right now. That is a given.
What else would be happening?
The coronavirus would be raging far worse than it is now, but the MSM would have declared the emergency over and pay no mind to the bodies piling up on the streets, that’s due to the white supremacist deplorables killing them all with nasty evil guns!
I think we would still be the frog in the tepid stew.
I think we may be that now 😒
The Chinese would not have released the ChiCom-19 virus.
Aren’t we still processing asylum seekers? So the border is effectively wide open, if that’s true?
I don’t think so, Tim.
If Hillary were President right now they wouldnt have released the virus in the first place.
Ive slowly come to the conclusion that the goals of the ChiComms in stopping the unrest in HK and the goals of the Dem tyrants and international globalist bankers in ridding themselves of orange man bad and putting the rest of us under their boot merged into a global bioweapon.
I have had that thought too.
Well Hillary would be quietly renewing the Patriot Act without any changes… but hey, guess what the House just did just that and Mitch is trying to push it though in the Senate without a vote. Call your Senators and say no, call the WH and say no more Patriot Act. It was put in place with a lie, it needs to end and end NOW>
We deplorables would never know. We would have been disappeared by now.
Funny, I live in Az., next door to Californicate. Just read the Republicon Governors emergency declarations, relating to the Dempanic.
Nothing but opening the State emergency command center, tapping the emergency rainy day fund.
Relaxing restrictions on hospitals and health care providers, (telemed, etc.)
All prudent measures, nothing draconian.
I guess its like,all those products that are labeled “This product is known to cause Cancer, in the State of California”.
We open and used the product, saying “Wow, sure am glad we don’t live in California!”
Californicate; its Granolaville! If it ain’t fruits or flakes, its NUTS!
Sorry, Grandma and other treepers living on the left coast, but ya just gotta laugh!
Yeah, but San Francisco is like a giant Chinese “wet market”. Of course, it’s their own fault for letting it get that way, but it’s a Petri dish. What’s needed in San Fran isn’t the same as what’s needed in Flagtaff.
There are thousands right now headed to anywhere but California. Arizona needs to close its borders now. Or you will be taking care of the liberal and illegal hordes headed your way
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tom Clancy’s book Executive Orders dealt with a terrorist spread virus that took over the country. President Jack Ryan imposed martial law, which, among other things, did close state borders. Clancy nailed it. Great read.
LikeLike
I think that order is coming soon, TBH – just not sure HOW it is going to be enforced?!
LikeLike
Thanks for the recommendation—always looked at that book’s reviews but never read it.
LikeLike
I live down South from that mess up in San Franciskovich. Just two (three?) weeks ago Pelosi was walking around hugging people in Chinatown accusing Trump of being racist.
You might get away with the crap up in that Fascist Utopia but forget it in the rest of the State. No one is gonna stop me from going to Costco in my brand new clean air bunny suit. 😉
Honestly, all of those Virtuous People living in their Virtuous Urban Centers are hosed… I just looked at my coffee situation chez moi… Drip we’re set for two months, espresso is a different thing. It takes a lot of coffee to make a double shot, so we only got like a month’s worth.
We all have our priorities don’t we.
Hang tough TonyE, you have bad days headed your way.
I will include you in a prayer.
I live in the Bay Area. Around 1pm, while on a job site, my employer said to pack it up and go home. Said we’re closed until further notice. Just like that. Now I’m home wondering what the heck I’m going to do to pay the bills. People are going absolutely nuts. Best of luck to all of you.
I am so sorry M…the knowledge that there are people in this world who KNOW they are destroying the businesses and livelihoods of millions of Americans but they do not give a da*n, because their actions will somehow benefit them absolutely blows my mind! Even the thought that there will be eternal judgement for them someday doesn’t feel like enough right now!
You are right on, SF and a lot of the surrounding cities and counties.
I’m ninety miles east of there, and, so far anyway, we still have our freedom.
Stay safe
I’m really not looking forward to seeing this.
Because of the beautiful weather, people in SF live outdoors; they don’t sit around inside reading and watching TV. The peak of so-called “winter” in SF consists of three rainy, overcast days in a row. After two days of confinement, they start going berzerk. They start shooting; crime goes up; it’s the full moon 24 hours a day.
I’m not exaggerrating. I lived there in the mid-eighties.
Sounds like the “stone cold rage” of “we the people” is getting very close to presenting itself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“it’s the full moon 24 hours a day.”
Even a man who is pure in heart and says his prayers by night, may become a wolf when the wolfbane blooms and the moon is bright.”
– Gypsy woman
I’m wondering how do they enforce such a curfew? Will they arrest those who are out, and doesn’t that put people at greater risk being in prison within tighter quarters, or will they just shoot them?
Though we are talking left coast, so they are sheep who have no issue it seems with giving up freedoms.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have issued orders not to arrest people for misdemeanors. Therefore they would have to make it a felony to have an arrest. The reason for not arresting is they do not want to increase jail populations where the virus can spread. In addition, they are doing early releases of drug crimes and burglary etc. to thin the overcrowding in jail populations.
My guess then is they will write you a ticket.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about all the homeless? Maybe the leftist will “get rid of them” while everyone is in lock down…
LikeLike
They are going to seize hotels, motels and warehouses to house the homeless. My guess is the Federal government will pay for it since it is part of the emergency. Nothing like Federal dollars to handle the situation.
Luckily, Trump does not have a hotel in SF! That would be the first property seized.
LikeLike
Israel has now started to put at home arrest radio ankle bracelets on everyone who tests positive thus putting them under enforced house arrest. It was the Israeli Mossad who first pointed the finger at the Wuhan level four biological lab and claimed the virus was bioengineered. Does anyone believe that Israel would fall for any media lies?
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/need-to-know-Bay-Area-shelter-in-place-coronavirus-15135381.php
Answers to several, practical questions.
San francisco riots of 2020.
The zombie dopeheads are headed to a neighborhood near you.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Serious question here.
Does this mean the homeless are confined to their TENTS?
How is this gonna work?
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s going to get warm enough to slow the virus.
The homeless are already catching disease from their elected circumstance.
Wahun virus will add insult to injury.
No clue here
Exactly. Was just wondering how on earth you force the homeless to stay in a ‘home’ they do not have??? Ignorant politicians.
But that’s exactly the point. They are NOT homeless. They have a home. Their home is a tent on the sidewalk, complete with lawn chair (old broken desk chair next to the tent) and yard (a little expanse of sidewalk where their stuff is piled in garbage bags). They acquire, hoard, sort, select and discard, just like the rest of us. They are human, and do everything every other human does, including stake out a place as their home.
For the next few weeks, they’ll have to poop inside their tents instead of outside on the sidewalk ..
this is getting to be a bit ridiculous.
The mayor does not cite any authority
https://sfmayor.org/article/san-francisco-issues-new-public-health-order-requiring-residents-stay-home-except-essential
The mayor has authority to quarantine, but I haven’t found authority for adult curfew
https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/san_francisco/latest/sf_charter/0-0-0-102
(doesn’t mean it’s not in there, just I haven’t found it)
curfews gave happened before……don’t remember why?
They have shut down everything in Germany. My daughter told me they just shut down all playgrounds yesterday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As they damned well should have. This is a REAL emergency. Forget the media hype and the orange man bad sh!t. The virus is real. Even recovered people are suffering severe lung damage. This unfortunately is nothing to belittle or to joke about.
Over 100 times more people die from flu than have died from this virus.
5735 deaths worldwide
650,000 deaths from flu – https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/14-12-2017-up-to-650-000-people-die-of-respiratory-diseases-linked-to-seasonal-flu-each-year
Okay then.
Your scared so you want to scream at the workd your scared. Are you infected? If not go home and shut up. Nobody wants to hear a hysterical snow flake.
Your screen name is appropriate
I think you’re suffering severe brain injury, Devilbat! It’s the flu and it’ll be gone in 6 weeks with the warm weather just like it always is.
“Even recovered people are suffering severe lung damage. ”
Citation please.
I live 150 miles from nowhere (if some rinky dink city is considered somewhere) and our governess just recommended the schools be shut down for 4 weeks.
Guess what the educators are gonna do?
You are right. They will set at home on their lard asses and still expect to be paid.
The world has gone nuts!
I’m going to go out on a limb, and say even the limp wristed weirdos in San Francisco, after two days of being shut up in their homes, will revolt against this nonsense. That’s enough to make anybody go stir crazy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is to stop them from leaving their tents on the sidewalks?
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s fine with me, so long as we blockade the roads and bridges to the rest of the State.
They can revolt and burn and whatever… fire is likely the only way to clean up the place by now.
The Drug addicts will be detoxing on the streets because of no Heroin and those that live will be bottle necking the ER’s..Perfect storm. Unless of course SF Mayor give right of passage to the Cartels.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drug dealers will be considered essential employees and be allowed to move freely about the city.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When have criminals followed the law, if they think the streets will be empty you can forget about it.
Remember, President Trump, in his latest press conference, asked the American People to step up to the plate and do whatever is necessary to get through this. Otherwise, pack sand. San Francisco
Damned right. We all voted for President Trump because we believed his message. Now that we are all inconvenienced we all find ourselves suddenly start to scream “Bullsh!t.” Get over it people, the threat is horribly real. Protect yourself and your family and make plans to look after your elderly neighbors.
So this begs the question; What are they going to do with the thousands of people who live on the streets? Just asking for a friend.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Register them to vote. Again.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Get their early votes and abandon them.
LikeLike
Had the same question myself. They will be the only ones out and about. That should be interesting.
LikeLike
Had the same question myself. They will be the only ones out and about. That should be interesting.
They are going to seize hotels, motels an warehouses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, may one ask, what is the fair Mayor doing about their toilet habits and its products? As the song goes in Pirates of Penzance : When constabulary duty’s to be done…A Policeman’s Lot Is Not a Happy One
Don’t be silly Dave, they’ll just shelter in place. By God they will be understanding of other peoples needs and feelings even if it kills them. No, San Francisco will show us how it’s done…not.
The overreaction is ridiculous. To think the USA won World War II. 70 deaths is nothing. To die all one needs to do is to be born. Enough to this madness already.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Off the charts, crazy
Are you devoid of all logic? One person can spread the disease to dozens of people. Each one of all those people can spread the disease to dozens more people and each one of those those people can spread it to dozens of more. If an infected person spread the virus to just two other people the sequence would be 2, 4, 8, 16. 32. 64, 128, 256. 512, 1024, 2048, 4096 infected people in just a dozen steps. We are at the very BEGINNING of this epidemic in America and NOT the end of it. Covid-19 is no joke. It is very real.
PLEASE BE SAFE AND BELIEVE FOLLOW THE ADVICE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP.
Typo: PLEASE BE SAFE AND FOLLOW THE ADVICE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP.
Been wondering how to compare how the Obama admin handled a health crisis vs Trump and how the media covered them both? Found this online:
“…The American Journal of Clinical Pathology reports that this coronavirus (COVID-19) was first seen in late December:On December 30, 2019, scientists in China “a cluster of patients with pneumonia of unknown etiology was observed in Wuhan, China, and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) China bureau in Beijing. A week later, January 7, 2020, a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was isolated from these patients.”
By January 31, 2020, President Trump had declared a public health emergency and began restricting U.S. access to non-citizens from China. Flights filled with U.S. citizens who were in Wuhan were brought to America and those people were quarantined on U.S. military bases for two weeks.Though he lamented being called a “racist” for doing so, Trump says if he hadn’t hardened the U.S. borders at that point, the virus would have had gained a bigger foothold in the country.
Now, let’s go to the Wayback Machine. In April of 2009, the H1N1 became a pandemic.
But it wasn’t until six months later, October, that then-President Obama declared a public health emergency on what was already a pandemic. By that time, the disease had infected millions of Americans and more than 1,000 people had died in the U.S. CNN reported at the time:Since the H1N1 flu pandemic began in April, millions of people in the United States have been infected, at least 20,000 have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [emphasis added] Furthermore, the CDC’s Frieden fretted at the time that efforts to create a vaccine had stumbled:Frieden said that while the way vaccine is manufactured is “tried and true,” it’s not well-suited for ramping up production during a pandemic because it takes at least six months.”
No criticism of Obama doing nothing vs criticism of Trump going over the top.
And just like that, California voted Trump in 2020… watch and see…
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can’t even see the moon in San Francisco San Francisco. To much Pollution and shit gasses in the air. You haven’t seen anything yet. Just wait till LA, Sacramento, Portland, and Seattle All try to outdo each other.
What?
San Franciskovich may be full of $h!t, yes, but it has no air pollution. It only gets fogged in the summer nights. There a strong breeze off the ocean most of the year.
Come on, stop trying to be cute, because you are not. All of you people making gratuitous jokes about California are boring as hell, and ignorant. Grow up, this is not the MSNBC site.
I guess it beats the heck out of confronting your real problems. By the way, who is going to make sure those thousands of homeless people abide by this so-called curfew?
They can’t really enforce this. Go anywhere you want. If anyone says anything to you all you have to do is say “I am going to the grocery store”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Make sure you’re dry heaving when you say it too. “Hack, Hack….. I’m going to the grocery store, need more medicine, Cough , Cough!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to San Franzuela !
#CoronaVirus #Quarantine
Time on you hands? Read a book. #MAGA
There are going to be lot of live Xmas Presents this year! Doctors and obstetricians and delivery rooms will be overloaded.
I read further, in local Bay Area media, and then realized the surrounding counties issued shelter in place; only essential functions allowed to operated. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties issued orders that direct residents to stay in their homes whenever possible, leaving only for essential functions like food shopping or doctor visits.
This is a Q&A about the new rules.
It has a good list of what is considered “essential” for purposes of exemption from the rules.
I’m lucky. I fit it two catagories, lawyer and law enforcement, in the state capital.
Its the first two-tiered justice system I like,
https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/need-to-know-Bay-Area-shelter-in-place-coronavirus-15135381.php
However, pooping in the streets is still permitted.
I guess if your out and about and get stopped and questioned, all you have to do is drop your pants and squat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ed, now you’re being judgmental./s
From the SF Chronicle:
https://www.sfchronicle.com/local-politics/article/Bay-Area-must-shelter-in-place-Only-15135014.php
Excerpt:
“The directive allows for people to go outside — and in fact, health officers encouraged people to run, hike and walk their dogs, as long as they do it alone or with close family, and keep six feet away from others. Trails and parks are open, but people cannot gather in groups. Recreation centers and clubhouses are closed.”
How is this not exactly what they did to the Jews?
LikeLiked by 1 person
First they came for the Communists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Communist
Then they came for the Socialists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Socialist
Then they came for the trade unionists
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a trade unionist
Then they came for the Jews
And I did not speak out
Because I was not a Jew
Then they came for me
And there was no one left
To speak out for me
So this is why Cuomo waived fees for state parks.
I don’t get closing Florida beaches. It seems like that would be a better place to go than most.
So what about the massive amount of people on their streets? Any restrictions of movement or curfew as it were for them?
Seriously, SNOWFLAKES BELIEVE THIS BS!
we have a significant number of fools in this country and yes, they are the Tail wagging the Dog!
It seems as though dem controlled, mismanaged socialist areas are always getting bailed out by everyone else’s taxpayer $$$. Crime and socialism does pay, apparently. Why do we collectively reward them for their failures on every level?
What about the homeless? Are their hours outside the subway limited? If we’re lucky, maybe this emergency will devastate the city’s drug dealers!
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Obvious Question: Is San Francisco keeping citizens indoors to protect them from coronavirus…
or from C.diff, HIV and hepatitis?
The NYC Legal Aid Society demands an immediate moratorium on all NYPD Arrests, and to release all New Yorkers held for parole violations and pre trial confinement.
They must really want the escape from New York apocalypse type scenario.
Does this apply to the homeless?
This is a test for control… How much control will the American people allow these tyrants to wield before they stand in defiance of their government… This quarantine makes no sense! The people of SF should be more afraid of the needle and poop infested streets, than of the tepid flu…
How is this going to be enforced and who’s going to ask those who are out and about where they’re going?
What happens if you do go out, are you gonna get a ticket?
Ive become very hateful towards many people in this country and I feel absolutely terrible thinking like that!
At what point does any of this violate the Constitution?
LikeLiked by 1 person
A question we all should be asking……
Do the homeless get assigned to their corner?
If they have to stay inside how can they take a dump?
How will those people make money then?
WINNERS
People who have online businesses, that have a middle-party to ship their products to their customer. Sounds like those who have to depend to go to the post office…….forget it!
Illegals pouring into liberal utopia packing all kinds of diseases.
Tuberculosis, small pox, measles, and polio.
Everyone of those listed above are far deadlier yet they fling open the doors to the state and all the taxpayers money.
Wuhan flu comes along and they shut the whole place down, why?
They think by doing this they can get all the money they want from the rest of the country. California is about to be completely bankrupt and wanting a bailout. Watch and see.
Why only NorCal? This had to be a decision by the Gov … tacit acknowledgement of the large Chinese population & likely travelers to & from China?
6.5 Million people. Done purposefully to tank the economy?
BTW…
1. A recession is 2 consecutive quarters of negative growth. TWO QUARTERS.
2. My local Grocery Outlet said this past week – compared to a year ago – saw 300% of the previous years’ sales. Friday was huge.
3. Costco ssid their sales were up 60%. Empty shelves up high for 3 aisles in the food section; I’ve never seen that before. Friday was huge, record day for that location.
And now you know why everybody was buying up all the toilet paper
Yeah, and the homeless? Gimme a break
And of course, when cold & flu season ends without a million deaths, Democrats will crow and claim these measures saved all those lives.
The death toll is gonna skyrocket the second week of curfew. It will not be because of Wuhan Flu either
How do you implement a curfew on the homeless
A ligour store with delivery is gonna reap a whirlwind of profit till the shelves go empty because all the lazy government employees can not do the taxes because they are home getting paid, while you poor bastards that live check to check are gonna be out of food in week. No money to buy anything.
Liqour, drugs and food. They are coming to visit your home and take what they want.
The Left keeps upping the ante. Whatever Trump does, they have someone on the local level doing something extraordinary. It’s aim is the outright destruction of the United States. I trust that President Trump will not allow himself to be pulled by the nose to impose such draconian measures nationwide.
To the President…
Mr. President, the people are with you. We are adults. We will take care of our elders. Trust us. We will assume the risk. We don’t want big government. We don’t want our lives turned upside down. We don’t want our economy destroyed. We want to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and Easter.
Mr. President fear not, for the Lord your God is with you. No weapon formed against you will prosper and every tongue that rises against you in opposition will fail ! Trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path.
Mr. President, you called for a day of prayer and that prayer will not return back to this nation void. In God we trust! Mobilize the nation on FAITH, not in FEAR ! These so called experts are from the Deep State, they cannot be trusted! They don’t have your best interesta at heart and are gradually grinding down this nation and great economy you help build, until the only solution is to surrender to the United Nations. We cannot have that! Two to three more weeks and the American people will revolt. Don’t allow that to happen on your watch! Godspeed!
