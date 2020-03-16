It Begins – San Francisco Initiates Forced Quarantine of all Residents, All Hours, Effective Midnight…

San Francisco has skipped the interim mitigation efforts and has announced a forced quarantine of all residents inside their homes 24-hours-a-day for the next three weeks.

A totalitarian dream. All residents must remain confined inside their homes or residences and no-one will be permitted outside except for emergency services or monitored visits to the grocery stores. The order remains in effect until April 7, 2020, and may be extended.

CALIFORNIA – [….] Mayor London Breed announced what she calls a “defining moment” in U.S. response to the pandemic. Beginning at 12 AM, all residents within the city can only leave home for doctor’s appointments or runs to the grocery store. It’s the strictest new policy enacted in the nation, and matches the current rules in Italy … which has been the 2nd hardest-hit country in the world.

The Mayor says the rule will remain in effect for at least the next 3 weeks. In addition, to the city shut down, 6 Bay Area counties are telling residents to “shelter in place.” That means … unless your work falls under the list of “essential businesses,” you’ve been ordered to stay home. (read more)