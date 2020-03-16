It Begins – San Francisco Initiates Forced Quarantine of all Residents, All Hours, Effective Midnight…

San Francisco has skipped the interim mitigation efforts and has announced a forced quarantine of all residents inside their homes 24-hours-a-day for the next three weeks.

A totalitarian dream.  All residents must remain confined inside their homes or residences and no-one will be permitted outside except for emergency services or monitored visits to the grocery stores.  The order remains in effect until April 7, 2020, and may be extended.

CALIFORNIA – [….] Mayor London Breed announced what she calls a “defining moment” in U.S. response to the pandemic. Beginning at 12 AM, all residents within the city can only leave home for doctor’s appointments or runs to the grocery store.

It’s the strictest new policy enacted in the nation, and matches the current rules in Italy … which has been the 2nd hardest-hit country in the world.

The Mayor says the rule will remain in effect for at least the next 3 weeks.

In addition, to the city shut down, 6 Bay Area counties are telling residents to “shelter in place.” That means … unless your work falls under the list of “essential businesses,” you’ve been ordered to stay home. (read more)

  1. joeknuckles says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Any guesses what would be happening right now if Hillary was president?

    We know she would have had all the borders wide open, so we would be at least as bad off as Italy is right now. That is a given.

    What else would be happening?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Dutchman says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    Funny, I live in Az., next door to Californicate. Just read the Republicon Governors emergency declarations, relating to the Dempanic.

    Nothing but opening the State emergency command center, tapping the emergency rainy day fund.

    Relaxing restrictions on hospitals and health care providers, (telemed, etc.)

    All prudent measures, nothing draconian.

    I guess its like,all those products that are labeled “This product is known to cause Cancer, in the State of California”.

    We open and used the product, saying “Wow, sure am glad we don’t live in California!”

    Californicate; its Granolaville! If it ain’t fruits or flakes, its NUTS!

    Sorry, Grandma and other treepers living on the left coast, but ya just gotta laugh!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      March 16, 2020 at 7:30 pm

      Yeah, but San Francisco is like a giant Chinese “wet market”. Of course, it’s their own fault for letting it get that way, but it’s a Petri dish. What’s needed in San Fran isn’t the same as what’s needed in Flagtaff.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Johnny says:
        March 16, 2020 at 7:35 pm

        There are thousands right now headed to anywhere but California. Arizona needs to close its borders now. Or you will be taking care of the liberal and illegal hordes headed your way

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • All Too Much says:
          March 16, 2020 at 7:44 pm

          Tom Clancy’s book Executive Orders dealt with a terrorist spread virus that took over the country. President Jack Ryan imposed martial law, which, among other things, did close state borders. Clancy nailed it. Great read.

          Like

          Reply
      • TonyE says:
        March 16, 2020 at 7:38 pm

        I live down South from that mess up in San Franciskovich. Just two (three?) weeks ago Pelosi was walking around hugging people in Chinatown accusing Trump of being racist.

        You might get away with the crap up in that Fascist Utopia but forget it in the rest of the State. No one is gonna stop me from going to Costco in my brand new clean air bunny suit. 😉

        Honestly, all of those Virtuous People living in their Virtuous Urban Centers are hosed… I just looked at my coffee situation chez moi… Drip we’re set for two months, espresso is a different thing. It takes a lot of coffee to make a double shot, so we only got like a month’s worth.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • sickconservative says:
          March 16, 2020 at 7:41 pm

          We all have our priorities don’t we.

          Like

          Reply
        • Johnny says:
          March 16, 2020 at 7:52 pm

          Hang tough TonyE, you have bad days headed your way.

          I will include you in a prayer.

          Like

          Reply
        • MWatson says:
          March 16, 2020 at 8:12 pm

          I live in the Bay Area. Around 1pm, while on a job site, my employer said to pack it up and go home. Said we’re closed until further notice. Just like that. Now I’m home wondering what the heck I’m going to do to pay the bills. People are going absolutely nuts. Best of luck to all of you.

          Like

          Reply
          • vikingmom says:
            March 16, 2020 at 8:23 pm

            I am so sorry M…the knowledge that there are people in this world who KNOW they are destroying the businesses and livelihoods of millions of Americans but they do not give a da*n, because their actions will somehow benefit them absolutely blows my mind! Even the thought that there will be eternal judgement for them someday doesn’t feel like enough right now!

            Like

            Reply
      • All Too Much says:
        March 16, 2020 at 7:49 pm

        You are right on, SF and a lot of the surrounding cities and counties.
        I’m ninety miles east of there, and, so far anyway, we still have our freedom.

        Like

        Reply
  3. ahem says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    I’m really not looking forward to seeing this.

    Because of the beautiful weather, people in SF live outdoors; they don’t sit around inside reading and watching TV. The peak of so-called “winter” in SF consists of three rainy, overcast days in a row. After two days of confinement, they start going berzerk. They start shooting; crime goes up; it’s the full moon 24 hours a day.

    I’m not exaggerrating. I lived there in the mid-eighties.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Blue Wildflower says:
      March 16, 2020 at 7:31 pm

      Sounds like the “stone cold rage” of “we the people” is getting very close to presenting itself.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      March 16, 2020 at 7:39 pm

      “it’s the full moon 24 hours a day.”

      Even a man who is pure in heart and says his prayers by night, may become a wolf when the wolfbane blooms and the moon is bright.”
      – Gypsy woman

      Like

      Reply
  4. theoldgoat says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:22 pm

    I’m wondering how do they enforce such a curfew? Will they arrest those who are out, and doesn’t that put people at greater risk being in prison within tighter quarters, or will they just shoot them?

    Though we are talking left coast, so they are sheep who have no issue it seems with giving up freedoms.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      March 16, 2020 at 7:31 pm

      They have issued orders not to arrest people for misdemeanors. Therefore they would have to make it a felony to have an arrest. The reason for not arresting is they do not want to increase jail populations where the virus can spread. In addition, they are doing early releases of drug crimes and burglary etc. to thin the overcrowding in jail populations.

      My guess then is they will write you a ticket.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • datagooroo says:
        March 16, 2020 at 8:13 pm

        What about all the homeless? Maybe the leftist will “get rid of them” while everyone is in lock down…

        Like

        Reply
        • bertdilbert says:
          March 16, 2020 at 8:23 pm

          They are going to seize hotels, motels and warehouses to house the homeless. My guess is the Federal government will pay for it since it is part of the emergency. Nothing like Federal dollars to handle the situation.

          Luckily, Trump does not have a hotel in SF! That would be the first property seized.

          Like

          Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      March 16, 2020 at 7:34 pm

      Israel has now started to put at home arrest radio ankle bracelets on everyone who tests positive thus putting them under enforced house arrest. It was the Israeli Mossad who first pointed the finger at the Wuhan level four biological lab and claimed the virus was bioengineered. Does anyone believe that Israel would fall for any media lies?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. Johnny says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    San francisco riots of 2020.

    The zombie dopeheads are headed to a neighborhood near you.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • John Post says:
      March 16, 2020 at 7:39 pm

      Serious question here.
      Does this mean the homeless are confined to their TENTS?
      How is this gonna work?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • dbobway says:
        March 16, 2020 at 7:52 pm

        It’s going to get warm enough to slow the virus.
        The homeless are already catching disease from their elected circumstance.
        Wahun virus will add insult to injury.

        Like

        Reply
      • Johnny says:
        March 16, 2020 at 7:55 pm

        No clue here

        Like

        Reply
      • the5thranchhand says:
        March 16, 2020 at 7:58 pm

        Exactly. Was just wondering how on earth you force the homeless to stay in a ‘home’ they do not have??? Ignorant politicians.

        Like

        Reply
        • trapper says:
          March 16, 2020 at 8:23 pm

          But that’s exactly the point. They are NOT homeless. They have a home. Their home is a tent on the sidewalk, complete with lawn chair (old broken desk chair next to the tent) and yard (a little expanse of sidewalk where their stuff is piled in garbage bags). They acquire, hoard, sort, select and discard, just like the rest of us. They are human, and do everything every other human does, including stake out a place as their home.

          Like

          Reply
      • iswhatitis says:
        March 16, 2020 at 8:21 pm

        For the next few weeks, they’ll have to poop inside their tents instead of outside on the sidewalk ..

        Like

        Reply
  6. Deborah Fehr says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    this is getting to be a bit ridiculous.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. jx says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    The mayor does not cite any authority

    https://sfmayor.org/article/san-francisco-issues-new-public-health-order-requiring-residents-stay-home-except-essential

    The mayor has authority to quarantine, but I haven’t found authority for adult curfew
    https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/san_francisco/latest/sf_charter/0-0-0-102
    (doesn’t mean it’s not in there, just I haven’t found it)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Skidroe says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    They have shut down everything in Germany. My daughter told me they just shut down all playgrounds yesterday.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. ecmarsh says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:24 pm

    I live 150 miles from nowhere (if some rinky dink city is considered somewhere) and our governess just recommended the schools be shut down for 4 weeks.
    Guess what the educators are gonna do?
    You are right. They will set at home on their lard asses and still expect to be paid.

    The world has gone nuts!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. treehouseron says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:25 pm

    I’m going to go out on a limb, and say even the limp wristed weirdos in San Francisco, after two days of being shut up in their homes, will revolt against this nonsense. That’s enough to make anybody go stir crazy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Co says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    The Drug addicts will be detoxing on the streets because of no Heroin and those that live will be bottle necking the ER’s..Perfect storm. Unless of course SF Mayor give right of passage to the Cartels.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Dances with Wolverines says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:26 pm

    Remember, President Trump, in his latest press conference, asked the American People to step up to the plate and do whatever is necessary to get through this. Otherwise, pack sand. San Francisco

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      March 16, 2020 at 7:43 pm

      Damned right. We all voted for President Trump because we believed his message. Now that we are all inconvenienced we all find ourselves suddenly start to scream “Bullsh!t.” Get over it people, the threat is horribly real. Protect yourself and your family and make plans to look after your elderly neighbors.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  13. Dave Crain says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    So this begs the question; What are they going to do with the thousands of people who live on the streets? Just asking for a friend.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  14. US says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    The overreaction is ridiculous. To think the USA won World War II. 70 deaths is nothing. To die all one needs to do is to be born. Enough to this madness already.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • Johnny says:
      March 16, 2020 at 7:32 pm

      Off the charts, crazy

      Like

      Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      March 16, 2020 at 7:57 pm

      Are you devoid of all logic? One person can spread the disease to dozens of people. Each one of all those people can spread the disease to dozens more people and each one of those those people can spread it to dozens of more. If an infected person spread the virus to just two other people the sequence would be 2, 4, 8, 16. 32. 64, 128, 256. 512, 1024, 2048, 4096 infected people in just a dozen steps. We are at the very BEGINNING of this epidemic in America and NOT the end of it. Covid-19 is no joke. It is very real.

      PLEASE BE SAFE AND BELIEVE FOLLOW THE ADVICE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP.

      Like

      Reply
    • frances says:
      March 16, 2020 at 8:03 pm

      Been wondering how to compare how the Obama admin handled a health crisis vs Trump and how the media covered them both? Found this online:
      “…The American Journal of Clinical Pathology reports that this coronavirus (COVID-19) was first seen in late December:On December 30, 2019, scientists in China “a cluster of patients with pneumonia of unknown etiology was observed in Wuhan, China, and reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) China bureau in Beijing. A week later, January 7, 2020, a new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) was isolated from these patients.”
      By January 31, 2020, President Trump had declared a public health emergency and began restricting U.S. access to non-citizens from China. Flights filled with U.S. citizens who were in Wuhan were brought to America and those people were quarantined on U.S. military bases for two weeks.Though he lamented being called a “racist” for doing so, Trump says if he hadn’t hardened the U.S. borders at that point, the virus would have had gained a bigger foothold in the country.
      Now, let’s go to the Wayback Machine. In April of 2009, the H1N1 became a pandemic.
      But it wasn’t until six months later, October, that then-President Obama declared a public health emergency on what was already a pandemic. By that time, the disease had infected millions of Americans and more than 1,000 people had died in the U.S. CNN reported at the time:Since the H1N1 flu pandemic began in April, millions of people in the United States have been infected, at least 20,000 have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [emphasis added] Furthermore, the CDC’s Frieden fretted at the time that efforts to create a vaccine had stumbled:Frieden said that while the way vaccine is manufactured is “tried and true,” it’s not well-suited for ramping up production during a pandemic because it takes at least six months.”
      No criticism of Obama doing nothing vs criticism of Trump going over the top.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Monadnock says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:29 pm

    And just like that, California voted Trump in 2020… watch and see…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Skidroe says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    You can’t even see the moon in San Francisco San Francisco. To much Pollution and shit gasses in the air. You haven’t seen anything yet. Just wait till LA, Sacramento, Portland, and Seattle All try to outdo each other.

    Like

    Reply
    • TonyE says:
      March 16, 2020 at 8:22 pm

      What?

      San Franciskovich may be full of $h!t, yes, but it has no air pollution. It only gets fogged in the summer nights. There a strong breeze off the ocean most of the year.

      Come on, stop trying to be cute, because you are not. All of you people making gratuitous jokes about California are boring as hell, and ignorant. Grow up, this is not the MSNBC site.

      Like

      Reply
  17. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:32 pm

    I guess it beats the heck out of confronting your real problems. By the way, who is going to make sure those thousands of homeless people abide by this so-called curfew?

    Like

    Reply
  18. Skidroe says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    They can’t really enforce this. Go anywhere you want. If anyone says anything to you all you have to do is say “I am going to the grocery store”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. JT says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:34 pm

    Welcome to San Franzuela !

    Like

    Reply
  20. allenrizzi says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    #CoronaVirus #Quarantine
    Time on you hands? Read a book. #MAGA

    Like

    Reply
  21. TarsTarkas says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:35 pm

    There are going to be lot of live Xmas Presents this year! Doctors and obstetricians and delivery rooms will be overloaded.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. All Too Much says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    I read further, in local Bay Area media, and then realized the surrounding counties issued shelter in place; only essential functions allowed to operated. Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties issued orders that direct residents to stay in their homes whenever possible, leaving only for essential functions like food shopping or doctor visits.

    This is a Q&A about the new rules.
    It has a good list of what is considered “essential” for purposes of exemption from the rules.
    I’m lucky. I fit it two catagories, lawyer and law enforcement, in the state capital.
    Its the first two-tiered justice system I like,

    https://www.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/need-to-know-Bay-Area-shelter-in-place-coronavirus-15135381.php

    Like

    Reply
  23. ed bernay says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    However, pooping in the streets is still permitted.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Sharon says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    From the SF Chronicle:

    https://www.sfchronicle.com/local-politics/article/Bay-Area-must-shelter-in-place-Only-15135014.php

    Excerpt:

    “The directive allows for people to go outside — and in fact, health officers encouraged people to run, hike and walk their dogs, as long as they do it alone or with close family, and keep six feet away from others. Trails and parks are open, but people cannot gather in groups. Recreation centers and clubhouses are closed.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • treehouseron says:
      March 16, 2020 at 7:42 pm

      How is this not exactly what they did to the Jews?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Dixie says:
        March 16, 2020 at 8:18 pm

        First they came for the Communists
        And I did not speak out
        Because I was not a Communist

        Then they came for the Socialists
        And I did not speak out
        Because I was not a Socialist

        Then they came for the trade unionists
        And I did not speak out
        Because I was not a trade unionist

        Then they came for the Jews
        And I did not speak out
        Because I was not a Jew

        Then they came for me
        And there was no one left
        To speak out for me

        Like

        Reply
    • Bendix says:
      March 16, 2020 at 7:46 pm

      So this is why Cuomo waived fees for state parks.
      I don’t get closing Florida beaches. It seems like that would be a better place to go than most.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  25. TMonroe says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    So what about the massive amount of people on their streets? Any restrictions of movement or curfew as it were for them?

    Like

    Reply
  26. Publius2016 says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Seriously, SNOWFLAKES BELIEVE THIS BS!

    we have a significant number of fools in this country and yes, they are the Tail wagging the Dog!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. disgusted citizen says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    It seems as though dem controlled, mismanaged socialist areas are always getting bailed out by everyone else’s taxpayer $$$. Crime and socialism does pay, apparently. Why do we collectively reward them for their failures on every level?

    Like

    Reply
  28. BigTalkers says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    What about the homeless? Are their hours outside the subway limited? If we’re lucky, maybe this emergency will devastate the city’s drug dealers!

    Like

    Reply
  29. Skidroe says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    There you go again.

    Like

    Reply
  30. bruzedorange says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    The Obvious Question: Is San Francisco keeping citizens indoors to protect them from coronavirus…
    or from C.diff, HIV and hepatitis?

    Like

    Reply
  31. wtd says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    The NYC Legal Aid Society demands an immediate moratorium on all NYPD Arrests, and to release all New Yorkers held for parole violations and pre trial confinement.

    They must really want the escape from New York apocalypse type scenario.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Ed Bonderenka says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Does this apply to the homeless?

    Like

    Reply
  33. sunnydaysall says:
    March 16, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    This is a test for control… How much control will the American people allow these tyrants to wield before they stand in defiance of their government… This quarantine makes no sense! The people of SF should be more afraid of the needle and poop infested streets, than of the tepid flu…

    Like

    Reply
  34. Patchman2076 says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    How is this going to be enforced and who’s going to ask those who are out and about where they’re going?
    What happens if you do go out, are you gonna get a ticket?
    Ive become very hateful towards many people in this country and I feel absolutely terrible thinking like that!

    Like

    Reply
  35. Do stop thinking about tomorrow says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    At what point does any of this violate the Constitution?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. labrat says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Do the homeless get assigned to their corner?

    Like

    Reply
  37. Vince says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    If they have to stay inside how can they take a dump?

    Like

    Reply
  38. The American Patriot says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    How will those people make money then?

    WINNERS
    People who have online businesses, that have a middle-party to ship their products to their customer. Sounds like those who have to depend to go to the post office…….forget it!

    Like

    Reply
  39. Johnny says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Illegals pouring into liberal utopia packing all kinds of diseases.

    Tuberculosis, small pox, measles, and polio.

    Everyone of those listed above are far deadlier yet they fling open the doors to the state and all the taxpayers money.

    Wuhan flu comes along and they shut the whole place down, why?

    They think by doing this they can get all the money they want from the rest of the country. California is about to be completely bankrupt and wanting a bailout. Watch and see.

    Like

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      March 16, 2020 at 8:17 pm

      Why only NorCal? This had to be a decision by the Gov … tacit acknowledgement of the large Chinese population & likely travelers to & from China?

      Like

      Reply
  40. Perot Conservative says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    6.5 Million people. Done purposefully to tank the economy?

    BTW…

    1. A recession is 2 consecutive quarters of negative growth. TWO QUARTERS.

    2. My local Grocery Outlet said this past week – compared to a year ago – saw 300% of the previous years’ sales. Friday was huge.

    3. Costco ssid their sales were up 60%. Empty shelves up high for 3 aisles in the food section; I’ve never seen that before. Friday was huge, record day for that location.

    Like

    Reply
  41. Dances with Wolverines says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    And now you know why everybody was buying up all the toilet paper

    Like

    Reply
  42. ENIAX says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    Yeah, and the homeless? Gimme a break

    Like

    Reply
  43. dd_sc says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    And of course, when cold & flu season ends without a million deaths, Democrats will crow and claim these measures saved all those lives.

    Like

    Reply
  44. ENIAX says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    How do you implement a curfew on the homeless

    Like

    Reply
  45. Johnny says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:23 pm

    A ligour store with delivery is gonna reap a whirlwind of profit till the shelves go empty because all the lazy government employees can not do the taxes because they are home getting paid, while you poor bastards that live check to check are gonna be out of food in week. No money to buy anything.

    Liqour, drugs and food. They are coming to visit your home and take what they want.

    Like

    Reply
  46. dufrst says:
    March 16, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    The Left keeps upping the ante. Whatever Trump does, they have someone on the local level doing something extraordinary. It’s aim is the outright destruction of the United States. I trust that President Trump will not allow himself to be pulled by the nose to impose such draconian measures nationwide.

    To the President…
    Mr. President, the people are with you. We are adults. We will take care of our elders. Trust us. We will assume the risk. We don’t want big government. We don’t want our lives turned upside down. We don’t want our economy destroyed. We want to celebrate St Patrick’s Day and Easter.

    Mr. President fear not, for the Lord your God is with you. No weapon formed against you will prosper and every tongue that rises against you in opposition will fail ! Trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your path.

    Mr. President, you called for a day of prayer and that prayer will not return back to this nation void. In God we trust! Mobilize the nation on FAITH, not in FEAR ! These so called experts are from the Deep State, they cannot be trusted! They don’t have your best interesta at heart and are gradually grinding down this nation and great economy you help build, until the only solution is to surrender to the United Nations. We cannot have that! Two to three more weeks and the American people will revolt. Don’t allow that to happen on your watch! Godspeed!

    Like

    Reply
