White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

The White House COVID-19 task force led by Vice President Mike Pence will be holding an update on coronavirus mitigation efforts at 5:00pm. Livestream Links below:
WH Livestream Link – Fox10 Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
.
.
Be watching.
I disagree with all the Fauci bashing on here. He gives credibility and professional swag to this. Trump pence and team have this. A few weeks of bars, restaurant, and sports and travel won’t tank the economy or GDP. They are buying time for the vaccine. We are 60 deaths. Yep 60. Interest rates are being lowered. when we compare Trump with the Obama swine flu, he is going to win. The economy ain’t going to collapse. A small sacrifice now will keep the numbers down until the vaccine. Then the economy will explode until the election. Let’s put away the tin foil hats and fear porn. Fauci isn’t undermining POTUS. He is doing exactly what POTUS wants. Stock market is going to explode tomorrow. This virus may prevent an economy down turn, not cause one. Either way, POTUS will turn this into a win. Settle down.
This whole thing is crazy. 60 deaths amongst 300 million. This is bs and remember the press black out during OBOLA (Ebola) and H1N1. The only thing Obozo was good at was covering 💩 up.
I believe Fauci is ok, it’s people like Rod Rosenstink’s sister who started this panic.
Now basically anyone who has a cough is going to the ER.
They have raised the bar so high, that Trump will come out smelling like a 🌹 rose. When the Black Death does not occur, Trump wins. The media will not be able to successfully take back their fake predictions. Trump will be taking a victory lap in the home stretch until the re-election. The coronavirus will be the reason he remains president. “Okay, he maybe an abrasive d1ck, but he gets things done.” Get used to that campaign slogan. Pence is crushing it.
Your rationale is right on. I believe Trump will come out great. Just we all have a right to be a little suspicious of Russia collusion 3.0. The libs are grotesque and disgusting.
Trump will be taking a victory lap no matter what happens.
I will NOT be dictated to by bureaucrats.
People will be spouting a different line when we have a Democrat as
POTUS.
You must be lost. And lonely. Get help.
Feel free to have the government control businesses, take your freedom, etc. I do not agree with you.
The Governor of IL just about did that….
Exactly.
Good luck with that…
I agree 100% with you and posted earlier about no need to diss the good doctor. It is “unfortunate” (//sarc) that we have to use words to actually communicate and that no matter what is said, there will always be the 2-word sound bite to couple with stock video to create the desired spin. They do it to the President all the time, so why is the good doctor to be treated any different.
He needs to keep communicating and count on the notion that there are allot of people with common sense who read and listen to the who message, and ignore the sound-video bite.
The media have been their own worse enemy with the sound-bite narratives as the headline literate are beginning to see they are getting the mushroom treatment (kept in the dark and fed BS).
100% agree.
Tin foil hattery and fear porn are two sides of the same coin.
There is a spectrum being panic and denial. There are some who need re-evaluate their positions on that spectrum.
Anybody notice the new microphone. It doesn’t have to be moved, so the HYENAS will not cry about Trump moving it up or down.
Ty I didn’t notice until you mentioned it!!
I noticed Frankie. 👍🏼 it’s smart. The media are such hounds.
Yup. I noticed it.I loved the way PDJT responded regarding the Google website fake news.
Hope he announces an extended deadline for filing taxes. April 15th ain’t gonna cut it now.
Sensible. Two House reps (one from each party) wrote to the IRS commissioner on Friday to request extending the filing date for all until June 15th. The tax preparers want it too.
President Trump did already instruct Treasury and the IRS to allow extensions for businesses and individuals directly affected.
https://www.cpapracticeadvisor.com/tax-compliance/news/21129314/irs-to-delay-tax-season
I hope PDJT talks to the nation every day throughout this crisis. I like getting my news directly from him.
Pence is OK too.
https://sharylattkisson.com/2020/03/new-the-first-59-u-s-coronavirus-deaths-by-state-and-age/
Question for all the medical professionals in here, there seem to be a lot lately.
Based on the info in there on those who have died, considering their age and existing illnesses, wouldn’t they have probably also died from contracting the flu?
Yes, the chances are even greater
So the flu would have actually been deadlier for these people than CV?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think CV will prove out to be substantially more deadly. But I’m thinking in terms of percentage…and the numbers published and spoken about thus far are meager and not adequate for a proper comparison. Also keep in mind that the older one is, the more deadly seems to be the CV. And we have an older population these days than ever before (I think).
It seems to me that CV is killing a substantially higher PERCENTAGE of folks than flu. But, in terms of actual numbers of dead people, flu has many, many more dead because it has so many more victims. But the flu’s overall percentage of deaths seems lower, at this moment. Again, note our older population.
We need to wait till all the figures are properly “in” to say one way or another.
You cannot determine the percentage without knowing how many people have or had the Wuhan Flu. We know have died but you need the other number, too..
LikeLike
More likely to have died of flu? Yes.
Compared to Wu-Flu? I think that is trickier to answer. Because it is novel it’s spreading faster with no individual immunity built up, and medical pros are still shaking out the best treatment for
You also have to factor in mortality displacement. Whenever there is a large death-causing event like a heat wave, pandemic, famine, etc you have to factor in that some victims would have died from other causes during the time period.
It will probably take a much longer sample size covering a longer period of time to answer the question accurately.
Unless they were autopsied, we will never know whether these older people died of ChiCom-19 or the flu. Older people in nursing homes can develop pneumonia from a variety of reasons not just flu and might die if their immune systems is already compromised.
The Governor has made the decision to close all public schools in South Carolina for at least two weeks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. Got a problem. Nine cases in the state!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m in the camp that thinks this bug has been running wild since December.
I know plenty of people that were dealing with fever, flu symptoms, and chest congestion in December and January… several told me they tested negative for flu and were treated for bronchitis.
As we start testing for it, the numbers will go up, and it will throw gas on the anxiety that the media is trying to fan into a four-alarm fire.
I just go about my business and wash my hands even more than usual… the only concession I’ve made so far is to limit my exposure to my older family members that are already waging health battles. I worry for them as they’re the ones it could truly hurt.
I was in that camp since the middle of Feb and experiencing ChiCom-19 symptoms.
My school is closed until 4/15, better find a project to do around here.
I know someone who had the flu really bad in the 1st week of Jan. She went to her doctor and the doctor said it was some type of Bronchitis. I had never seen this person so sick, but she survived. It was non stop coughing.
That is the symptoms I experienced. I coughed so hard I pulled all the muscles in my rib cage.
Yup. We have three family members over 70 but healthy, so I am “business as usual,” until I hear of 1. people under 70 and 2. people who don’t have underlying health issues/diminished immune systems. The weather is heating up, people are getting some sunshine and being pro-active with their cleanliness. Call me Pollyanna, but Pollyanna is working with the current facts.
Mad Mike, I agree it has been around since December. Our daughter in Virginia had what seemed like a bad flu in December and two friends here in eastern NC did as well. All three recovered via the usual home remedies.
In February, my brother in law was tested for flu in east Texas. They said he did not test positive but they gave him tama flu anyway and also for his wife. He had high temperature and other symptoms but not breathing problems. At the time I thought sounds like the coronavirus in China.
Mad mike, my husband and I were both grossly sick during December. I haven’t been sick in at least 5 yrs prior to that. It was like a flu but way worse. We both think it could have been corona
Please talk common sense. That means keeping Dr. Fauci away from the mic.
I like the Surgeon General
Who is going to held accountable for all the economic devastation due to unnecessary closures?
It’s Trump’s Fault. For being Putin’s sockpuppet / sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
The answer to that question is PDJT. This is the plan.
South Carolina closing all schools until the end of March. They announced ced this after 4 p.m. on Sunday. “We know it’s inconvenient…” No, really? What are working parents supposed to do for finding childcare on Sunday night???
They want to use buses to deliver meals, schoolwork, etc. https://www.live5news.com/2020/03/15/governor-mcmaster-hold-news-conference-coronavirus-update/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This conference has been very good, I like the head of our DHEC, she’s good.
Event 2O1 was war gamed Bloomberg Gates World Economic Forum Pandemic! 100% preplanned and staged!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today there were rumblings from the big tech industrial leaders/owners that with people being isolated at home, big tech will be needed more than ever to bring folks together.
Note: Video game team members is now eligible for NCAA scholarships at some schools and there are no title IX issues as guys and gals can be on the teams. To think everybody used to laugh at the basic premise of the Jetson cartoon series just 50 short years ago.
Question:
There have been lots of reports about people who got CV and were asymptomatic and never even knew they had anything.
Can someone explain to me how a person can have Covid-19 and not have any symptoms or problems?
Viruses have always effected people in different ways
They must be putting a muzzle on Fauci
heheh President Trump “yeah Goggle but out some fake news” drop the paper to the ground. I love this man.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Communist
I have a friend who owns a bar/restaurant in Illinois.
Correction – he used to own a bar/restaurant.
not to be flippant, but I understand there is a huge need for child care centers currently
in the olden days, didn’t they use whiskey to quiet unruly children? win win
Can the governor actually do this? What authority does he have to order businesses to close? And why only certain businesses? There are plenty of retailers who have had larger crowds than a bar this last week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The mayor of Champaign, Il has the power to ban gun/ammo and alcohol sales. I think it was a Townhall.com article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drive thru bars?
I’m sure you’ll apologize about the Google story.
“It would be great if we could get the news out correctly.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Can someone explain to my why the Fed lowering the rate to zero means? I don’t understand that part of finance. Also I love how Pres Trump threw the press release about Google on the floor. He is mad and rightfully so, the media is inciting this panic and at the same time is reporting fake news to make it worse.
Fed slashes interest rates to zero, boosts assets by $700B to fight coronavirus pandemic
Target range for the federal funds rate lowered to 0 to 1/4 percent
The Federal Reserve on Sunday slashed its benchmark federal fund rate by a full percentage point to near zero and said it would buy $700 billion in Treasury securities, an aggressive step to insulate the U.S. economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/fed-coronavirus-interest-rates-emergency-action?fbclid=IwAR1ixC944r8pUQ1X-HCLlo_1F0Xl2hLVLT0jAOhk5484G1Uo_eo-0XqtS58
Thank you but I still don’t get how it works what it does for the average American if anything?
restructuring our debt to lower rates will help pay for the stimulus they are proposing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The average person hopes that the low fed rate will cause the banks we use will lower their interest rates on loans and credit cards, during the Barry years that didn’t happen much.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Of course those with investment accounts dependent on interest rates get hosed….
Like I posted yesterday.
“The 15th will probably mark the bottom of the stock market. The Fed has a meeting later next week where they will likely make a further rate cut. So if we make the 15th a day of prayer, then the resulting glory can be given to God as an answer to prayer.
Trump will once again look like a VSG.”
Fed came in with a huge rate cut on the day of prayer!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Children are a major vector of transmission, this is why they are closing schools. They are trying to manage the epidemic so health systems can cope.
This is a disease which is LONG.
Parisians have been stupid today, massing to parks etc. Confinement mesures take 15 days to take effect. People infected in Paris today will enter the system in a week or more. Ordinary incubation 5 or 6 days, can take 14.
There is a rumour in France that we will be on Italian style lock down from Wednesday.
Do you think people will listen to their President when he tells them to relax??
LikeLiked by 2 people
hearing PDJT speak always relaxes me, if I’m not laughing out loud at his clever humor
and it’s nice to know groceries will stay available
Well done POTUS!
Ive got work to do, Im out, my VP will take your stupid questions!
LikeLiked by 2 people
agree – and I loved hearing he”ll talk to us tomorrow
I need my daily PDJT fix
Did he really say that?
maybe! watch it and see 🙂
When President Trump left the podium the noise from the braying jackasses was disgusting. They are truly evil and an enemy of the country.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And the press are not practicing safe distancing.
It the press can not be respectful they should be barred from attending.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FED has come in and become PART OF TEAM 45’s AMERICA FIRST! Policies!
unlike 44, 45 will use these rates to reset US Debt Portfolio…do not be surprised to see Graduates and College students across America offered 2% 30 year loans to refinance their debt! Homeowners 2% 30 year loans to refinance their homes! Businesses across America offered 1% SBA 10 year loans to build their businesses!
Cities and States can refinance at the Big Bank Windows and reset their budgets to meet BOOMER PENSIONS AND RETIREMENTS! Let Private Industry take the lead and END CORPORATE WELFARE! 45 and his Team Of Patriots know the private sector beats Government Bureaucrats 10 to 1!
Event 2O1 was war gamed by Globalists Lords Gates Bloomberg and World Economic Forum to bring THE VIRUS to the world.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So why are we closing restaurants in states that have had no deaths?
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s always hope/s.
One thing I’ll say about Pence is that he can get a lot of words out seamlessly, well-constructed sentences, mostly syntactically correct, little to no stumbling, no “you know”s or “umms”, etc.
Refreshing
Compare to a former VP and try to keep your shrieks of alarm to a minimum
LikeLiked by 7 people
… and he also fields questions from the press similarly, they have a hard time tripping him up, except maybe that bit about Gen. Flynn
well, now I hear some ums and uhs … but he’s replying to questions, totally off the top of his head
I’m beginning to wonder if there could be more to this than meets the eye. Is there something more dangerous going on that we have NOT been told? Something more than this “coronavirus”?
This just doesn’t add up, IMO.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The objective is to crash the economy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, but I’m wondering if there is a credible threat of a more dangerous pathogen being released.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You would think there would be more deaths and death of those who are not elderly
It’s the seriousness and the concern that I see on the faces of the entire team that makes me wonder if there is something worse coming. I hope that’s not the case.
It’s just that, so far, the reality does not seem to fit the hype and the concern surrounding it.
They better be serious and concerned. With some cities having curfews and closing restaurants and bars, a lot of employees are very concerned. Their demeanor is appropriate for the situation.
I don’t get that vibe from the president.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good point, but everybody else sure looks worried.
Why are these stage props standing back there instead of where they belong doing their jobs? Only people giving us information should be up there.
“Why are these stage props standing back there”
These people are working for 24/7 for the greater good. Each one of that team have a specific task and/or specialty. I salute their energy and efforts because there are some that could not watch these people’s 6 nor stand as tall as this team is at this very moment!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, it looks like they have him this time!! /s/
LikeLiked by 1 person
PT will turn this sows ear into a silk purse.
LikeLiked by 3 people
People are different and this effects people differently.
It is a new and possibly bio-engineered virus the short term effects and long term effects can’t really be known yet, plus the original virus seems highly prone to mutations that may change how it behaves.
From reports and medical articles their are apparently people that can be shedding the virus that can infect others that are not feeling the effects of the virus.
It sounds like the number of asymptomatic cases are low.
I think the majority of it is that you can have this and be infectious before the symptoms finally show up, since the incubation period has been reported as typically 14 days but some reports have indicated 28+ days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
” plus the original virus seems highly prone to mutations that may change how it behaves.”
The flu is also prone to mutations that may change how it behaves.
I hear ya… 50 million worldwide have COPD (smokers and ex smokers), for the level of alarm, shouldn’t there be 10 million dead already? NBC sure wouldn’t hide it!
This was meant to be in reply to dawg’s question but didn’t seem to end up there.
Did Trump actually say he had “total control” over the Coronavirus as cnn had on their chyron a few minutes ago?
I came in late and my wife had cnn on, asleep on the couch. Ugh. Switched to Fox.
Did Trump actually say that or did cnn do what cnn does and either twist his words or flat out make it up?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Thank you. I figured it was cnn being cnn and doing what they always do.
Greg, you even considered he would say that? You must be getting CNN programmed into you while you sleep! 🙂
Ha! Nope, I never considered he actually said it, just wanted verification from those who had seen it that cnn was doing what cnn always does.
Now, all in their audience will swear Trump said it, and spread it on twitter, Facebook, and other sites. Just wanted to get my arguments lined up for the folks who saw the Chiron on cnn.
By the way……..how long did it take “the great lou roll scare” to end where you are? It’s getting pretty stupid here!
Best quote I’ve heard about it is “I have enough tp to last awhile and enough ammo to keep it”.
Do not want to be rude by why after three years of knowing President Trump and FAKENEWS why would you even entertain the thought of such idiocy?
LikeLike
He specifically was talking about the food situation and his meetings with the food distribution chains.
Of course they will try to twist his words.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good job, Pence
Rolled that ambush question all the frikkin way back to Jan 31 and one of PresTrump’s first actions prohibiting flights from China
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fauci should have just kept his stupid mouth shut.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. FaucIII is 100% about me me me…
CDC failed with test kits most likely on purpose to keep the fantasy about high death rates! WHO reported 3.4% which is absurd!
CDC is thankfully now out of the loop by using Roche Test Kits and Walmarts Targets CVS Private pharmacies!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hear claims that if it gets bad the hospitals will be overwhelmed.
But can;t POTUS call up the Military Medics, Doctors and Nurses.
We have hospital ships can;t they be put into service for this if need be?
Don;t bases or at least some have hospital facilities?
They are already working on it.. One Military Brass said they had MASH units ready to go
the hospitals will be overwhelmed if PUBLIC PANICS! toilet paper is not a panic…closing movies bars shopping and restaurants can definitely cause RIOTS!
People are generally calm especially in the Spring! Deep State released Wuhan 400 but it evolved in the real world…Sunshine and fresh air kills it!
Now Dimms want to force people inside but NATURE CALLS US TO WALK IN THE SUN!
“When are you building more hospital beds and making more ventilators so people stop suffocating?”
The media is a joke.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Look up CON Laws – Certificate of Need – state laws and regulations that prevent medical facilities from adding services and infrastructure with government approval. This includes beds.
I don’t get that feel good feeling about this press briefing. Willing to going to do anything to keep people safe?
Why not talk about tomorrows CDC guidelines?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep a bomb is going to get dropped tomorrow. Probably no interstate travel, people over 65 required to stay home, restaurants and bars closed nation wide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He mentioned that they are still getting vetted.
This sounds like more fear mongering. MASH units? My gosh, there hasn’t been even 100 deaths in the USA.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They just mean they are at the ready.. Doesn’t seem they would be necessary, but better safe then sorry
Preparing for a spike in hospitalization. 20% of infections need hospitalization even though most recover.
Emergency Medical Response teams set up Triage out side of Hospitals and help with ER traffic. These are military MD, Medics and Nurses.
Maybe we should start sacrificing virgins to the Corona Demon God. This is what previous very primitive hysterical people did.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Although I suppose sacrificing all our liberties might be enough. Which seems to be the general idea anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… can we sacrifice Leftist virgins?
They might not be a problem now, but chances are they’ll grow into adult Leftists
… just sayin’
Press wants specific numbers and plans so they can use it as a gotcha later on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
bingo!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Question, when there is a vaccine, and there will be, it is made available to the public with the label. Made in China……..?
I wouldn’t take it.
Anyone belive that any of the bars, clubs and restaurants owned by the Mafia in Chicago will close down?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Close down the briefing room. Same concept as closing businesses. Only because these people are insane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
People are very worried about mister VP because people are worried that their employers will just go out of business by the actions of mayors, governors, and others
worried about their paychecks.
