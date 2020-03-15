White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on March 15, 2020 by

The White House COVID-19 task force led by Vice President Mike Pence will be holding an update on coronavirus mitigation efforts at 5:00pm.  Livestream Links below:

WH Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Economy, Infectious Disease, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

133 Responses to White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing – 5:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. freepetta says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    Be watching.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:08 pm

      I disagree with all the Fauci bashing on here. He gives credibility and professional swag to this. Trump pence and team have this. A few weeks of bars, restaurant, and sports and travel won’t tank the economy or GDP. They are buying time for the vaccine. We are 60 deaths. Yep 60. Interest rates are being lowered. when we compare Trump with the Obama swine flu, he is going to win. The economy ain’t going to collapse. A small sacrifice now will keep the numbers down until the vaccine. Then the economy will explode until the election. Let’s put away the tin foil hats and fear porn. Fauci isn’t undermining POTUS. He is doing exactly what POTUS wants. Stock market is going to explode tomorrow. This virus may prevent an economy down turn, not cause one. Either way, POTUS will turn this into a win. Settle down.

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
      • freepetta says:
        March 15, 2020 at 5:14 pm

        This whole thing is crazy. 60 deaths amongst 300 million. This is bs and remember the press black out during OBOLA (Ebola) and H1N1. The only thing Obozo was good at was covering 💩 up.
        I believe Fauci is ok, it’s people like Rod Rosenstink’s sister who started this panic.
        Now basically anyone who has a cough is going to the ER.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
        • Bill Durham says:
          March 15, 2020 at 5:32 pm

          They have raised the bar so high, that Trump will come out smelling like a 🌹 rose. When the Black Death does not occur, Trump wins. The media will not be able to successfully take back their fake predictions. Trump will be taking a victory lap in the home stretch until the re-election. The coronavirus will be the reason he remains president. “Okay, he maybe an abrasive d1ck, but he gets things done.” Get used to that campaign slogan. Pence is crushing it.

          Liked by 8 people

          Reply
          • freepetta says:
            March 15, 2020 at 5:45 pm

            Your rationale is right on. I believe Trump will come out great. Just we all have a right to be a little suspicious of Russia collusion 3.0. The libs are grotesque and disgusting.

            Like

            Reply
          • YvonneMarie says:
            March 15, 2020 at 6:15 pm

            Trump will be taking a victory lap no matter what happens.
            I will NOT be dictated to by bureaucrats.
            People will be spouting a different line when we have a Democrat as
            POTUS.

            Like

            Reply
      • Mari in SC says:
        March 15, 2020 at 5:16 pm

        Feel free to have the government control businesses, take your freedom, etc. I do not agree with you.

        Like

        Reply
      • thedoc00 says:
        March 15, 2020 at 5:34 pm

        I agree 100% with you and posted earlier about no need to diss the good doctor. It is “unfortunate” (//sarc) that we have to use words to actually communicate and that no matter what is said, there will always be the 2-word sound bite to couple with stock video to create the desired spin. They do it to the President all the time, so why is the good doctor to be treated any different.

        He needs to keep communicating and count on the notion that there are allot of people with common sense who read and listen to the who message, and ignore the sound-video bite.

        The media have been their own worse enemy with the sound-bite narratives as the headline literate are beginning to see they are getting the mushroom treatment (kept in the dark and fed BS).

        Like

        Reply
      • keeler says:
        March 15, 2020 at 5:44 pm

        100% agree.

        Tin foil hattery and fear porn are two sides of the same coin.

        There is a spectrum being panic and denial. There are some who need re-evaluate their positions on that spectrum.

        Like

        Reply
    • FrankieZee says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:37 pm

      Anybody notice the new microphone. It doesn’t have to be moved, so the HYENAS will not cry about Trump moving it up or down.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. sunnydaze says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Hope he announces an extended deadline for filing taxes. April 15th ain’t gonna cut it now.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. merlintobie says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    I hope PDJT talks to the nation every day throughout this crisis. I like getting my news directly from him.

    Pence is OK too.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. dawg says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    https://sharylattkisson.com/2020/03/new-the-first-59-u-s-coronavirus-deaths-by-state-and-age/

    Question for all the medical professionals in here, there seem to be a lot lately.

    Based on the info in there on those who have died, considering their age and existing illnesses, wouldn’t they have probably also died from contracting the flu?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:06 pm

      Yes, the chances are even greater

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • dawg says:
        March 15, 2020 at 5:11 pm

        So the flu would have actually been deadlier for these people than CV?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • drg13miami says:
          March 15, 2020 at 6:14 pm

          I think CV will prove out to be substantially more deadly. But I’m thinking in terms of percentage…and the numbers published and spoken about thus far are meager and not adequate for a proper comparison. Also keep in mind that the older one is, the more deadly seems to be the CV. And we have an older population these days than ever before (I think).

          It seems to me that CV is killing a substantially higher PERCENTAGE of folks than flu. But, in terms of actual numbers of dead people, flu has many, many more dead because it has so many more victims. But the flu’s overall percentage of deaths seems lower, at this moment. Again, note our older population.

          We need to wait till all the figures are properly “in” to say one way or another.

          Like

          Reply
          • Mari in SC says:
            March 15, 2020 at 6:19 pm

            You cannot determine the percentage without knowing how many people have or had the Wuhan Flu. We know have died but you need the other number, too..

            Like

            Reply
    • keeler says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:30 pm

      More likely to have died of flu? Yes.

      Compared to Wu-Flu? I think that is trickier to answer. Because it is novel it’s spreading faster with no individual immunity built up, and medical pros are still shaking out the best treatment for

      You also have to factor in mortality displacement. Whenever there is a large death-causing event like a heat wave, pandemic, famine, etc you have to factor in that some victims would have died from other causes during the time period.

      It will probably take a much longer sample size covering a longer period of time to answer the question accurately.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • booger71 says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:50 pm

      Unless they were autopsied, we will never know whether these older people died of ChiCom-19 or the flu. Older people in nursing homes can develop pneumonia from a variety of reasons not just flu and might die if their immune systems is already compromised.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Mad Mike says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    The Governor has made the decision to close all public schools in South Carolina for at least two weeks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • bullnuke says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:04 pm

      Yep. Got a problem. Nine cases in the state!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Mad Mike says:
        March 15, 2020 at 5:15 pm

        I’m in the camp that thinks this bug has been running wild since December.

        I know plenty of people that were dealing with fever, flu symptoms, and chest congestion in December and January… several told me they tested negative for flu and were treated for bronchitis.

        As we start testing for it, the numbers will go up, and it will throw gas on the anxiety that the media is trying to fan into a four-alarm fire.

        I just go about my business and wash my hands even more than usual… the only concession I’ve made so far is to limit my exposure to my older family members that are already waging health battles. I worry for them as they’re the ones it could truly hurt.

        Liked by 11 people

        Reply
        • booger71 says:
          March 15, 2020 at 5:20 pm

          I was in that camp since the middle of Feb and experiencing ChiCom-19 symptoms.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • FrankieZee says:
          March 15, 2020 at 5:27 pm

          I know someone who had the flu really bad in the 1st week of Jan. She went to her doctor and the doctor said it was some type of Bronchitis. I had never seen this person so sick, but she survived. It was non stop coughing.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Amy2 says:
          March 15, 2020 at 5:48 pm

          Yup. We have three family members over 70 but healthy, so I am “business as usual,” until I hear of 1. people under 70 and 2. people who don’t have underlying health issues/diminished immune systems. The weather is heating up, people are getting some sunshine and being pro-active with their cleanliness. Call me Pollyanna, but Pollyanna is working with the current facts.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Stringy theory says:
          March 15, 2020 at 5:53 pm

          Mad Mike, I agree it has been around since December. Our daughter in Virginia had what seemed like a bad flu in December and two friends here in eastern NC did as well. All three recovered via the usual home remedies.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Blue Wildflower says:
          March 15, 2020 at 5:57 pm

          In February, my brother in law was tested for flu in east Texas. They said he did not test positive but they gave him tama flu anyway and also for his wife. He had high temperature and other symptoms but not breathing problems. At the time I thought sounds like the coronavirus in China.

          Like

          Reply
        • Tiffthis says:
          March 15, 2020 at 6:21 pm

          Mad mike, my husband and I were both grossly sick during December. I haven’t been sick in at least 5 yrs prior to that. It was like a flu but way worse. We both think it could have been corona

          Like

          Reply
  6. bullnuke says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:03 pm

    Please talk common sense. That means keeping Dr. Fauci away from the mic.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. ledygrey says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    Who is going to held accountable for all the economic devastation due to unnecessary closures?

    Like

    Reply
  8. Mari in SC says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:11 pm

    South Carolina closing all schools until the end of March. They announced ced this after 4 p.m. on Sunday. “We know it’s inconvenient…” No, really? What are working parents supposed to do for finding childcare on Sunday night???

    They want to use buses to deliver meals, schoolwork, etc. https://www.live5news.com/2020/03/15/governor-mcmaster-hold-news-conference-coronavirus-update/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Publius2016 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Event 2O1 was war gamed Bloomberg Gates World Economic Forum Pandemic! 100% preplanned and staged!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • thedoc00 says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:54 pm

      Today there were rumblings from the big tech industrial leaders/owners that with people being isolated at home, big tech will be needed more than ever to bring folks together.

      Note: Video game team members is now eligible for NCAA scholarships at some schools and there are no title IX issues as guys and gals can be on the teams. To think everybody used to laugh at the basic premise of the Jetson cartoon series just 50 short years ago.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. dawg says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Question:

    There have been lots of reports about people who got CV and were asymptomatic and never even knew they had anything.

    Can someone explain to me how a person can have Covid-19 and not have any symptoms or problems?

    Like

    Reply
  11. booger71 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    They must be putting a muzzle on Fauci

    Like

    Reply
  12. Co says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    heheh President Trump “yeah Goggle but out some fake news” drop the paper to the ground. I love this man.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Reserved55 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    Communist

    Like

    Reply
  14. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    I’m sure you’ll apologize about the Google story.
    “It would be great if we could get the news out correctly.”

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. visage13 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Can someone explain to my why the Fed lowering the rate to zero means? I don’t understand that part of finance. Also I love how Pres Trump threw the press release about Google on the floor. He is mad and rightfully so, the media is inciting this panic and at the same time is reporting fake news to make it worse.

    Like

    Reply
  16. bertdilbert says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    Like I posted yesterday.

    “The 15th will probably mark the bottom of the stock market. The Fed has a meeting later next week where they will likely make a further rate cut. So if we make the 15th a day of prayer, then the resulting glory can be given to God as an answer to prayer.
    Trump will once again look like a VSG.”

    Fed came in with a huge rate cut on the day of prayer!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Esperanza says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:24 pm

    Children are a major vector of transmission, this is why they are closing schools. They are trying to manage the epidemic so health systems can cope.

    This is a disease which is LONG.

    Parisians have been stupid today, massing to parks etc. Confinement mesures take 15 days to take effect. People infected in Paris today will enter the system in a week or more. Ordinary incubation 5 or 6 days, can take 14.

    There is a rumour in France that we will be on Italian style lock down from Wednesday.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. susandyer1962 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Do you think people will listen to their President when he tells them to relax??

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. dawg says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    Well done POTUS!

    Ive got work to do, Im out, my VP will take your stupid questions!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Mike says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:26 pm

    When President Trump left the podium the noise from the braying jackasses was disgusting. They are truly evil and an enemy of the country.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  21. Publius2016 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:32 pm

    The FED has come in and become PART OF TEAM 45’s AMERICA FIRST! Policies!

    unlike 44, 45 will use these rates to reset US Debt Portfolio…do not be surprised to see Graduates and College students across America offered 2% 30 year loans to refinance their debt! Homeowners 2% 30 year loans to refinance their homes! Businesses across America offered 1% SBA 10 year loans to build their businesses!

    Cities and States can refinance at the Big Bank Windows and reset their budgets to meet BOOMER PENSIONS AND RETIREMENTS! Let Private Industry take the lead and END CORPORATE WELFARE! 45 and his Team Of Patriots know the private sector beats Government Bureaucrats 10 to 1!

    Event 2O1 was war gamed by Globalists Lords Gates Bloomberg and World Economic Forum to bring THE VIRUS to the world.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. popsfromvienna says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:37 pm

    So why are we closing restaurants in states that have had no deaths?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. nimrodman says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    One thing I’ll say about Pence is that he can get a lot of words out seamlessly, well-constructed sentences, mostly syntactically correct, little to no stumbling, no “you know”s or “umms”, etc.

    Refreshing

    Compare to a former VP and try to keep your shrieks of alarm to a minimum

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:40 pm

      … and he also fields questions from the press similarly, they have a hard time tripping him up, except maybe that bit about Gen. Flynn

      Like

      Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:54 pm

      well, now I hear some ums and uhs … but he’s replying to questions, totally off the top of his head

      Like

      Reply
  24. joeknuckles says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:39 pm

    I’m beginning to wonder if there could be more to this than meets the eye. Is there something more dangerous going on that we have NOT been told? Something more than this “coronavirus”?

    This just doesn’t add up, IMO.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Lou Battalia says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Why are these stage props standing back there instead of where they belong doing their jobs? Only people giving us information should be up there.

    Like

    Reply
    • Co says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:51 pm

      “Why are these stage props standing back there”

      These people are working for 24/7 for the greater good. Each one of that team have a specific task and/or specialty. I salute their energy and efforts because there are some that could not watch these people’s 6 nor stand as tall as this team is at this very moment!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  26. FofBW says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Well, it looks like they have him this time!! /s/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. another face in the crowd says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    People are different and this effects people differently.

    It is a new and possibly bio-engineered virus the short term effects and long term effects can’t really be known yet, plus the original virus seems highly prone to mutations that may change how it behaves.

    From reports and medical articles their are apparently people that can be shedding the virus that can infect others that are not feeling the effects of the virus.

    It sounds like the number of asymptomatic cases are low.

    I think the majority of it is that you can have this and be infectious before the symptoms finally show up, since the incubation period has been reported as typically 14 days but some reports have indicated 28+ days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • JohnCasper says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:11 pm

      ” plus the original virus seems highly prone to mutations that may change how it behaves.”

      The flu is also prone to mutations that may change how it behaves.

      Like

      Reply
    • crossroadscanvas says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:15 pm

      I hear ya… 50 million worldwide have COPD (smokers and ex smokers), for the level of alarm, shouldn’t there be 10 million dead already? NBC sure wouldn’t hide it!

      Like

      Reply
    • another face in the crowd says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:16 pm

      This was meant to be in reply to dawg’s question but didn’t seem to end up there.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Greg1 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Did Trump actually say he had “total control” over the Coronavirus as cnn had on their chyron a few minutes ago?

    I came in late and my wife had cnn on, asleep on the couch. Ugh. Switched to Fox.

    Did Trump actually say that or did cnn do what cnn does and either twist his words or flat out make it up?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • booger71 says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:56 pm

      No he did not.

      Like

      Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm

      Greg, you even considered he would say that? You must be getting CNN programmed into you while you sleep! 🙂

      Like

      Reply
      • Greg1 says:
        March 15, 2020 at 6:09 pm

        Ha! Nope, I never considered he actually said it, just wanted verification from those who had seen it that cnn was doing what cnn always does.

        Now, all in their audience will swear Trump said it, and spread it on twitter, Facebook, and other sites. Just wanted to get my arguments lined up for the folks who saw the Chiron on cnn.

        By the way……..how long did it take “the great lou roll scare” to end where you are? It’s getting pretty stupid here!

        Best quote I’ve heard about it is “I have enough tp to last awhile and enough ammo to keep it”.

        Like

        Reply
    • litlbit2 says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:05 pm

      Do not want to be rude by why after three years of knowing President Trump and FAKENEWS why would you even entertain the thought of such idiocy?

      Like

      Reply
  29. FPCHmom says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    He specifically was talking about the food situation and his meetings with the food distribution chains.

    Of course they will try to twist his words.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. nimrodman says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Good job, Pence

    Rolled that ambush question all the frikkin way back to Jan 31 and one of PresTrump’s first actions prohibiting flights from China

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. booger71 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Fauci should have just kept his stupid mouth shut.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:06 pm

      Dr. FaucIII is 100% about me me me…

      CDC failed with test kits most likely on purpose to keep the fantasy about high death rates! WHO reported 3.4% which is absurd!

      CDC is thankfully now out of the loop by using Roche Test Kits and Walmarts Targets CVS Private pharmacies!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • simplewins says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:14 pm

      I said this a few says ago. I think he is getting too ate up with himself.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  32. Jenevive says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    I hear claims that if it gets bad the hospitals will be overwhelmed.
    But can;t POTUS call up the Military Medics, Doctors and Nurses.
    We have hospital ships can;t they be put into service for this if need be?
    Don;t bases or at least some have hospital facilities?

    Like

    Reply
    • Nigella says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:06 pm

      They are already working on it.. One Military Brass said they had MASH units ready to go

      Like

      Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:17 pm

      the hospitals will be overwhelmed if PUBLIC PANICS! toilet paper is not a panic…closing movies bars shopping and restaurants can definitely cause RIOTS!

      People are generally calm especially in the Spring! Deep State released Wuhan 400 but it evolved in the real world…Sunshine and fresh air kills it!

      Now Dimms want to force people inside but NATURE CALLS US TO WALK IN THE SUN!

      Like

      Reply
  33. FPCHmom says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    “When are you building more hospital beds and making more ventilators so people stop suffocating?”

    The media is a joke.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Charlie Currie says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:17 pm

      Look up CON Laws – Certificate of Need – state laws and regulations that prevent medical facilities from adding services and infrastructure with government approval. This includes beds.

      Like

      Reply
  34. bullnuke says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    I don’t get that feel good feeling about this press briefing. Willing to going to do anything to keep people safe?
    Why not talk about tomorrows CDC guidelines?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. bullnuke says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    This sounds like more fear mongering. MASH units? My gosh, there hasn’t been even 100 deaths in the USA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. JohnCasper says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Maybe we should start sacrificing virgins to the Corona Demon God. This is what previous very primitive hysterical people did.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. booger71 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Press wants specific numbers and plans so they can use it as a gotcha later on.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  38. litlbit2 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Question, when there is a vaccine, and there will be, it is made available to the public with the label. Made in China……..?

    Like

    Reply
  39. Mike in a Truck says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Anyone belive that any of the bars, clubs and restaurants owned by the Mafia in Chicago will close down?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. bullnuke says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:12 pm

    Close down the briefing room. Same concept as closing businesses. Only because these people are insane.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. booger71 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    People are very worried about mister VP because people are worried that their employers will just go out of business by the actions of mayors, governors, and others

    Like

    Reply
  42. WeThePeople2016 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s