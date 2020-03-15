President Trump and VP Pence Hold Conference Call With U.S. Grocers and Suppliers…

Earlier this afternoon President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence held a teleconference with a who’s-who of executives within the U.S. grocery supply chain.

[Per the White House] “Today, President Donald J. Trump held a telephone call with more than two dozen grocery store and supply chain executives from across the country. The President thanked them for the work they have already done to meet the needs of the public and for their continued commitment to the communities they serve.”

“All of the executives are working hand-in-hand with the Federal Government, as well as State and local leaders, to ensure food and essentials are constantly available. The President reminded the participants that this is an all-of-America approach and each of their stores and the stores they support can help Americans feel calm and safe when shelves are stocked with the items they need.”

“Supply chains in the United States are strong, and it is unnecessary for the American public to hoard daily essentials. The President thanked the executives for their close partnership and pledged to stay in close communication.” (read more)

Trump Administration: President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Department of the Treasury; Secretary Sonny Perdue, Department of Agriculture; Larry Kudlow, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council; Tim Pataki, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liaison

External Participants:

♦ Dave Clark, Senior Vice President, World Wide Operations, Whole Foods Market

♦ Mark Clouse, CEO, Campbell Soup Company

♦ Brian Cornell, CEO, Target

♦ Mike Duffy, CEO, C & S Wholesale Grocers

♦ Randy Edeker, Chairman, CEO, and President, Hy-Vee

♦ Geoff Freeman, President and CEO, Consumer Brands Association

♦ Greg Ferrara, President and CEO, National Grocers Association

♦ Grant Haag, President and CEO, Winco Food

♦ Jeff Harmening, CEO, General Mills, Inc.

♦ Jason Hart, CEO, Aldi USA

♦ Kevin Holt, CEO, Ahold-Delhaize USA

♦ Kevin Hourican, President and CEO, Sysco

♦ Anthony Hucker, President and CEO, Southeastern Grocers

♦ Craig Jelinek, CEO, Costco

♦ Todd Jones, CEO, Publix Super Markets

♦ Laura Karet, President and CEO, Giant Eagle, Inc.

♦ Rick Keyes, CEO, Meijer

♦ Donnie King, Group President and Chief Admin Officer, Tyson Food

♦ David MacLennan, Chairman and CEO, Cargill, Inc.

♦ Rodney McMullen, CEO and Chairman of the Board, The Kroger Co.

♦ Doug McMillon, CEO, Walmart

♦ Miguel Patricio, CEO, The Kraft Heinz Company

♦ Gregg Roden, Senior Vice President, PepsiCo North America Supply Chain

♦ Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO, Albertson’s

♦ Leslie Sarasin, President and CEO, Food Industry Association

♦ Steven Spinner, Chairman and CEO, United Natural Foods, Inc.

♦ Peter Van Helden, CEO, Stater Bros. Markets

♦ Todd Vassos, CEO, Dollar General Corporation

♦ Rob Vitale, President and CEO, Post Holdings, Inc.

♦ Colleen Wegman, CEO, Wegmans

 

80 Responses to President Trump and VP Pence Hold Conference Call With U.S. Grocers and Suppliers…

  1. T2020 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    I went online (in NY) to Amazon Fresh to order a grocery delivery aaaaaaaand….there were no groceries!!! All out of stock, except maybe prunes. I chatted online with a rep and he profusely apologized and said to “check back next week”. If they are out of groceries, so are other local markets. Which caused me to leave my home and go to the market with my face covered by the high neck of my jacket, people everywhere. SuperMarkets close early now to restock shelves. 😕

  2. cantcforest says:
    March 15, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Great!! Getting toilet paper back on the store shelves should shut down the media within a day or two. Two more days and the crisis is over and we can go about dying if we have the flu.

  3. rustybritches says:
    March 15, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    Well I sure hope that the Stores are listening because Gun sales and Ammo sales are flying out the door and I just checked all the prepped food I have and decided to check and see how their sales are doing The website said their orders are 4 days behind but when you check the items you might want to buy They are all sold out so not good there either
    I know that people think right now this thing is never going to end but there does also seem to be a lot of people out and about and are seeing the sights all over the country just talked to a bunch of bikers , both men and women and they are doing some riding for a club and when I asked how they were doing they said their ride was great and they were going back to Arizona
    One told me they had heard that Adam Shift might have the virus Can any one confirm ?

  4. Mari in SC says:
    March 15, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    My daughter’s fiancee works in Target outside Portland, OR. He said so far people have been nice but they are stocking up.

    You can tell people there is no need to hoard things but then when you tell them they might need to quarantine for 2 weeks or more, when the UK is allegedly planning to tell those over 70 to stay home for 4 months, when other countries have deserted streets and when activities/sports/festivals are all being cancelled, people ARE going to worry and ARE going to start stock–piling.

    I think the early store closures to allow for stocking and cleaning are a good idea.

  5. Monadnock says:
    March 15, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    You know, on the one hand, all the panic buying emptying the shelves does cause a hardship for those who didn’t do a bit of advance prep a few weeks ago….. but on the flip side, I’ve got to wonder if all the buying will actually act as a bump to the economy, seeing as all the grocers are seeing their shelves being stripped repeatedly at a much quicker pace than normal…..

    The thought makes me smile – even when the MSM stampedes the public into panic buying, part of what they’re getting out of it is a bump in economic activity….. 🙂

    • Amy2 says:
      March 15, 2020 at 4:03 pm

      My husband and I work for a major retailer, my son works for Winn Dixie and my daughter and future son-in-law work for Lowes. People everywhere loading up. We are used to it because of the hurricanes in Florida. You only need so much toilet paper, etc. so this will level out and there will be a small drop in sales to follow, also people returning what they overbought when the end of the month rolls around.

      The kicker is, retailers won’t meet their weekly comp sales this time NEXT year, and the brass will squawk!

      • MM says:
        March 15, 2020 at 4:15 pm

        My Winn Dixie has finally put a limit on toilet paper.

        • mikeyboo says:
          March 15, 2020 at 4:49 pm

          The executives of these stores should have thought of that a long time ago. When I heard of the hoarding the fist thing I thought was they should limit a particular item to 4-rolls of toilet paper, Kleenex boxes, cans of soup etc. If people have to go back to the store more often that’s ok. In time of trouble we must support each other by limiting the natural human tendency to greed.

        • Amy2 says:
          March 15, 2020 at 4:53 pm

          Yes, they did that here; on water as well. Better to make more customers happy than a few hoarders buying a bunch.

      • CNN_sucks says:
        March 15, 2020 at 5:40 pm

        There should be temporary provisions to those who hoard are not allowed to return these items like TP.

    • Napoleon Trombonaparte says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      All the panic buying makes it rough for lower income folks .
      Im not in that situation now but I remember 2009 10 stretching 60 dollars a week for 3.
      You can not buy anything in bulk.
      Many don’t understand that but I have been there.

  6. merlintobie says:
    March 15, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    I’m so grateful for positive news of this sort. I was beginning to worry about possible food shortages. To be fair, I’m normally socially isolated, as I live alone in a remote area, but I do like to cruise into town for fresh food supplies once a week.

    Those 200 pounds of dried beans need some peppers or something.

  7. susandyer1962 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:00 pm

    Well, we were almost out of TP and just bought a 6 roll package for 11 bucks at Food Lion! I think that is pretty high but no other stores had any……I hope this ends soon. I hope the DB that was pushing his cart through the store with nothing but TP in it, gets the runs and has to use all his stock!! Jerk!!

  8. not2worryluv says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    We are in SWFlorida. Publix’s and Fresh Market have been open and well stocked with the exception of sanitation supplies. Stores have been orderly and people behaving while checking out and from the looks of carts not necessarily hoarding.
    Publix is closing early at 8PM and Fresh a market until 9PM.
    Restaurant reservations are somewhat down but still lots of folks still driving down from the NE – more and more out of state license plates.
    Seems like young families with kids are now arriving for Spring Break or their companies are having them work from home so they are vacationing instead.
    We have an older population here and many of us full time residents are just going to hunker down.
    Some grumbling that they are bringing the virus to us- lots of NY, MA and VT plates paired with CoExist bumper stickers.
    Seems us seniors are countering with Trump flags and Trump 2020 Bumper Stickers. Lots of boats out on the Gulf and Bays with Trump flags proudly waiving!

  9. Monadnock says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:05 pm

    Side note: Read about the Italians climbing out onto their balconies and singing – viva western culture!

    Our little subdivision has a little internet bulletin board to allow for rapid posting of information important to the neighborhood. Over the past couple of weeks, my neighbors have been been posting their needs as well as their surpluses, and a barter economy of sorts has more or less self-generated. Shelves are pretty empty in our Atlanta suburb, but we and our neighbors are looking out for each other and making deals among ourselves as needed.

    We’ll see what happens if things get worse, but for now, the center is holding.

    I live in the best neighborhood in the best country on the planet.

    I am so proud to be an American.

  10. Eric says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:06 pm

    In central Virginia, some panic buying at Costco but shelves full at Lidl, Aldi, Target (groceries section), Weis.

    My wife just placed an order with Boxed.com with no issues.

  11. petszmom says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    HEB not on the list but they are keeping us updated. They are opening at 8 am and closing at 8 pm to have plenty of time to re stock. They have their distribution centers close by to insure stocked shelves. Today they announced limits on certain food and non food items. I have not ventured out but will run down there tomorrow to do regular weekly shopping, not to stock up to hoard.

    • GrandpaM says:
      March 15, 2020 at 6:06 pm

      petszmom, Friday night my HEB had all the tp and water shelves empty. By Saturday morning at 6:30 AM all was well stocked but my wife had to wait 30 min to check out.

  12. BuckNutGuy says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    I went to local Krogers today which I especially frequent because they go out of there way to employ those with some special needs. I URGE fellow Treepers to thank the hourly workers who have been pressed into service by this media driven panic. One young man I talked to has worked three straight 18 hour days stocking shelves, handling check out, etc. They are dealing with crazy people as well as folks like young mothers who are stressed by no available diapers.

    Please be kind to them. Offer them encouragement and thanks. Who know, they may let you know when the next TP truck is due to show up…

  13. wodiej says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:11 pm

    Another manufactured crisis by liberals. There are far too many sheep in this country. We need more sheep herders like PT.

  14. Landslide says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    I’m wondering why mandatory limiting of certain items is not in place…..seems logical to me.

  15. thedoc00 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    There are a CVS and Walgreens across the street from the gym, where I work out. Did not see many cars there over the past week, so I told a couple of the young parents, I chat with off and on at the gym, to look off the beaten path for stuff … like at the drug stores.

  16. Kalena says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:15 pm

    I have ordered curbside pickup for years due to mobility issues. The order I placed today couldn’t be filled. I only wanted a gallon of milk, a loaf of bread, a cooked chicken and some deli salads. They didn’t even have a pack of Twizzlers. I did not try to order TP or wipes. Panera Bread didn’t even have bread. I am so sick of this evil media influenced craziness.

    I finally decided to order a water pitcher with a year of filters and protein shakes from a 64 year old direct selling company that specializes in healthy natural nutrition. At least I won’t starve in the next 30 days

    • Mari in SC says:
      March 15, 2020 at 4:24 pm

      Try again on Tuesday after people go back to work tomorrow and are not clearing out the shelves.

    • merlintobie says:
      March 15, 2020 at 4:40 pm

      sorry you’re experiencing difficulties

      Please don’t be shy about asking for help if you need it – through a local senior center, church or other civic group, or friends. People WANT to help others at this difficult time. Tomorrow I’m babysitting!

  17. cherokeepeople says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    here in iowa hy-vee and fareway both stocked pretty good other then the paper and cleaning aisles.
    .i do have to wonder as this slows and goes away unless they can predict this slowdown a week or 2 in advance their warehouses are gonna be packed to the gills. might be some good sales a couple weeks out from the slowdown as they will be cutting prices to make space for incoming product.

  18. Publius2016 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Simple rule…if the canned goods is still available not a REAL EMERGENCY!

    Toilet paper paper towels provides comfort…canned goods in the house mean you really need them!

  19. TradeBait says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:30 pm

    Grasshopper vs. ant. Prepare and realize bad things can happen. Just don’t fall for the media and the propaganda of the moment. We will know soon enough if this is the hyped hoax of the month. Regardless, using common sense is liberating.

  20. Jeff Webb says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    Absolutely the right thing for PDJT to do today. Calm folks down.

  21. 4EDouglas says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:32 pm

    Been able to find some stuff at local Drug Stores and Dollar Tree locally..
    I firmly believe Trump’s got the helm.. The Dems are going to regret this..

  22. Patience says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Donald J Trump is certainly a thinker………………. and a doer.
    >WE are so fortunate.

    God, Continue to bless and guide President Donald J Trump.

  23. trapper says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:46 pm

    Everyone has a friend, a relative, a neighbor, a fellow church or temple member, a coworker you are close with, who in a pinch you could call and ask to leave things outside your door, like groceries or TP, if you find yourself in a self-quarantine situation. You can settle up what you owe them later. WE are all in this together. Keep reminding yourself and your friends and relatives often. Nice sunny day today. Go take a ride.

    • 4EDouglas says:
      March 15, 2020 at 5:28 pm

      Cold, snowy windy here in Ne Oregon. We are more like Colorado Utah or Wyoming on a small scale.-go father south and you are in Nevada, climate wise, So, I’m cleaning the house and cooking ahead for the week..

  24. boomerbeth says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:48 pm

    If the respirator fits, steal it!

    Coronavirus Bioweapon – How China Stole Coronavirus From Canada And Weaponized It

    https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/did-china-steal-coronavirus-canada-and-weaponize-it

    Related:

    Open link To “games of India”, scroll to end of article & click “coronavirus coverage” in blue

  25. magoo622 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:49 pm

    We should shut down the media for 16 hours a day. National Emergency for spreading factless hype. (i.e,. yelling fire in a crowded theatre). And someone please dont let Fauci speak again. Making it worse with speculation.

  26. MicD says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:56 pm

    50 Million Brainbramaged Wild Hogs with Hoard On’s.
    LOL

  27. popsfromvienna says:
    March 15, 2020 at 4:57 pm

    So was there an agreement during the call that all stores would limit the purchase of items people are hoarding? We are left wondering.

  28. dufrst says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    Wow, massive QE and Fed cut!

    Trump got what he wanted. I think Powell finally got the hint that in an emergency situation, the President is boss.

  29. Skeeball says:
    March 15, 2020 at 5:50 pm

    Special thanks to the MSM for creating a widespread panic because Orange Man Bad.

