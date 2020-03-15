President Trump and VP Pence Hold Conference Call With U.S. Grocers and Suppliers…

Earlier this afternoon President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence held a teleconference with a who’s-who of executives within the U.S. grocery supply chain.

[Per the White House] “Today, President Donald J. Trump held a telephone call with more than two dozen grocery store and supply chain executives from across the country. The President thanked them for the work they have already done to meet the needs of the public and for their continued commitment to the communities they serve.” “All of the executives are working hand-in-hand with the Federal Government, as well as State and local leaders, to ensure food and essentials are constantly available. The President reminded the participants that this is an all-of-America approach and each of their stores and the stores they support can help Americans feel calm and safe when shelves are stocked with the items they need.”

“Supply chains in the United States are strong, and it is unnecessary for the American public to hoard daily essentials. The President thanked the executives for their close partnership and pledged to stay in close communication.” (read more)

Trump Administration: President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Department of the Treasury; Secretary Sonny Perdue, Department of Agriculture; Larry Kudlow, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council; Tim Pataki, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liaison

