President Trump and VP Pence Hold Conference Call With U.S. Grocers and Suppliers…

Earlier this afternoon President Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence held a teleconference with a who’s-who of executives within the U.S. grocery supply chain.
[Per the White House] “Today, President Donald J. Trump held a telephone call with more than two dozen grocery store and supply chain executives from across the country. The President thanked them for the work they have already done to meet the needs of the public and for their continued commitment to the communities they serve.”
“All of the executives are working hand-in-hand with the Federal Government, as well as State and local leaders, to ensure food and essentials are constantly available. The President reminded the participants that this is an all-of-America approach and each of their stores and the stores they support can help Americans feel calm and safe when shelves are stocked with the items they need.”
“Supply chains in the United States are strong, and it is unnecessary for the American public to hoard daily essentials. The President thanked the executives for their close partnership and pledged to stay in close communication.” (read more)
Trump Administration: President Donald J. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Department of the Treasury; Secretary Sonny Perdue, Department of Agriculture; Larry Kudlow, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council; Tim Pataki, Deputy Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Public Liaison
External Participants:
♦ Dave Clark, Senior Vice President, World Wide Operations, Whole Foods Market
♦ Mark Clouse, CEO, Campbell Soup Company
♦ Brian Cornell, CEO, Target
♦ Mike Duffy, CEO, C & S Wholesale Grocers
♦ Randy Edeker, Chairman, CEO, and President, Hy-Vee
♦ Geoff Freeman, President and CEO, Consumer Brands Association
♦ Greg Ferrara, President and CEO, National Grocers Association
♦ Grant Haag, President and CEO, Winco Food
♦ Jeff Harmening, CEO, General Mills, Inc.
♦ Jason Hart, CEO, Aldi USA
♦ Kevin Holt, CEO, Ahold-Delhaize USA
♦ Kevin Hourican, President and CEO, Sysco
♦ Anthony Hucker, President and CEO, Southeastern Grocers
♦ Craig Jelinek, CEO, Costco
♦ Todd Jones, CEO, Publix Super Markets
♦ Laura Karet, President and CEO, Giant Eagle, Inc.
♦ Rick Keyes, CEO, Meijer
♦ Donnie King, Group President and Chief Admin Officer, Tyson Food
♦ David MacLennan, Chairman and CEO, Cargill, Inc.
♦ Rodney McMullen, CEO and Chairman of the Board, The Kroger Co.
♦ Doug McMillon, CEO, Walmart
♦ Miguel Patricio, CEO, The Kraft Heinz Company
♦ Gregg Roden, Senior Vice President, PepsiCo North America Supply Chain
♦ Vivek Sankaran, President and CEO, Albertson’s
♦ Leslie Sarasin, President and CEO, Food Industry Association
♦ Steven Spinner, Chairman and CEO, United Natural Foods, Inc.
♦ Peter Van Helden, CEO, Stater Bros. Markets
♦ Todd Vassos, CEO, Dollar General Corporation
♦ Rob Vitale, President and CEO, Post Holdings, Inc.
♦ Colleen Wegman, CEO, Wegmans
I went online (in NY) to Amazon Fresh to order a grocery delivery aaaaaaaand….there were no groceries!!! All out of stock, except maybe prunes. I chatted online with a rep and he profusely apologized and said to “check back next week”. If they are out of groceries, so are other local markets. Which caused me to leave my home and go to the market with my face covered by the high neck of my jacket, people everywhere. SuperMarkets close early now to restock shelves. 😕
Catch 22. If you get the prunes you will need more toilet paper. buyer beware
Everyone has a roll to play.
God bless you and your sense of humor-especially at this difficult time!
Humor is the best medicine…
Amen to all! Love my fellow treepers! Hilarious!
I was in a Whole Foods location yesterday afternoon and this morning. Yesterday the produce section was almost totally empty. This morning the produce section was replenished (not to “normal” levels, but there was produce where there had been none yesterday).
FWIW, the rest of the store (non-perishable items) had not been replenished, yet.
Great!! Getting toilet paper back on the store shelves should shut down the media within a day or two. Two more days and the crisis is over and we can go about dying if we have the flu.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well I sure hope that the Stores are listening because Gun sales and Ammo sales are flying out the door and I just checked all the prepped food I have and decided to check and see how their sales are doing The website said their orders are 4 days behind but when you check the items you might want to buy They are all sold out so not good there either
I know that people think right now this thing is never going to end but there does also seem to be a lot of people out and about and are seeing the sights all over the country just talked to a bunch of bikers , both men and women and they are doing some riding for a club and when I asked how they were doing they said their ride was great and they were going back to Arizona
One told me they had heard that Adam Shift might have the virus Can any one confirm ?
It is being reported that a staffer of Shiftless has ChiCom-19
ChiCom-19. I am going to adopt that term.
That does seem appropriate but I’m kinda partial to the Wuhan Wheeze.
over on thedonald.win, they are calling it WuFluFoYu…
ha!
That’s certain to twist some leftist knickers.
Ya, I definitely like the more descriptive tag, ChiCom-19. Thanks
One of the investigators who left his office 10 days ago has it. Schiff is limiting social contact, working from home, etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
so, only two male escorts instead of three at his meth orgies?
poor fella
Andrew Gillum says you can still make hay with only two male escorts at a gay meth party.
It was reported that one of his staffers has it. Sorry can’t remember his name
LikeLiked by 1 person
Adam Goldman is staffers name.
IMPEACHMENT Staffer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pray for Pelosi.
That she won’t harass us and our President anymore? Will do!
LikeLiked by 3 people
To croak.
That someone throws a bucket of water on her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do not wish for illness or death to strike anyone, however it should be noted that those individuals in the overpopulated areas of cali, oregon, washington, nyc, dc, chicago, baltimore, etc. are at much greater risk than others, especially those from areas with a huge homeless population.
The wuhan virus came from animals so can easily be transmitted back to animals, and cali especially has a massive rodent population explosion due to the huge homeless population, garbage, human feces, and poor health controls. If the wuhan virus is transmitted to the rodent population the transmission of the contagion will be virtually unstoppable on the west coast and will spread further inward from there. It is the perfect breeding ground for the transmission of the wuhan virus.
This is just one of the many health reasons these areas should have resolved their homeless situation a long time ago, and now it may come back to bite them on the backside. Giving carte blanche for the homeless population to set up camp anywhere they choose, providing syringes to shoot up drugs in public, providing special clean up crews due to the garbage and waste on the streets, and throwing away hundreds of MILLIONS of taxpayer dollars for these services has accomplished nothing rather and has only exacerbated the underlying problem.
Trump has threatened to move in and clean up Pelosi’s district. At this point, who would blame Trump for doing so. Resistance from Pelosi would not be viewed favorably.
LikeLike
My daughter’s fiancee works in Target outside Portland, OR. He said so far people have been nice but they are stocking up.
You can tell people there is no need to hoard things but then when you tell them they might need to quarantine for 2 weeks or more, when the UK is allegedly planning to tell those over 70 to stay home for 4 months, when other countries have deserted streets and when activities/sports/festivals are all being cancelled, people ARE going to worry and ARE going to start stock–piling.
I think the early store closures to allow for stocking and cleaning are a good idea.
You know, on the one hand, all the panic buying emptying the shelves does cause a hardship for those who didn’t do a bit of advance prep a few weeks ago….. but on the flip side, I’ve got to wonder if all the buying will actually act as a bump to the economy, seeing as all the grocers are seeing their shelves being stripped repeatedly at a much quicker pace than normal…..
The thought makes me smile – even when the MSM stampedes the public into panic buying, part of what they’re getting out of it is a bump in economic activity….. 🙂
My husband and I work for a major retailer, my son works for Winn Dixie and my daughter and future son-in-law work for Lowes. People everywhere loading up. We are used to it because of the hurricanes in Florida. You only need so much toilet paper, etc. so this will level out and there will be a small drop in sales to follow, also people returning what they overbought when the end of the month rolls around.
The kicker is, retailers won’t meet their weekly comp sales this time NEXT year, and the brass will squawk!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My Winn Dixie has finally put a limit on toilet paper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The executives of these stores should have thought of that a long time ago. When I heard of the hoarding the fist thing I thought was they should limit a particular item to 4-rolls of toilet paper, Kleenex boxes, cans of soup etc. If people have to go back to the store more often that’s ok. In time of trouble we must support each other by limiting the natural human tendency to greed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, they did that here; on water as well. Better to make more customers happy than a few hoarders buying a bunch.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There should be temporary provisions to those who hoard are not allowed to return these items like TP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, that would be nice, but no retailer wants to lose customers, even if it’s a customer they don’t need!
All the panic buying makes it rough for lower income folks .
Im not in that situation now but I remember 2009 10 stretching 60 dollars a week for 3.
You can not buy anything in bulk.
Many don’t understand that but I have been there.
I’m so grateful for positive news of this sort. I was beginning to worry about possible food shortages. To be fair, I’m normally socially isolated, as I live alone in a remote area, but I do like to cruise into town for fresh food supplies once a week.
Those 200 pounds of dried beans need some peppers or something.
LikeLiked by 13 people
They need a big ol’ slab of sow belly is what they need!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, we were almost out of TP and just bought a 6 roll package for 11 bucks at Food Lion! I think that is pretty high but no other stores had any……I hope this ends soon. I hope the DB that was pushing his cart through the store with nothing but TP in it, gets the runs and has to use all his stock!! Jerk!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
susandyer1962, inquiring minds have to ask about your t.p. purchase..were these regular size rolls, jumbo size rolls, mega size rolls or the new wuhan virus colossal size rolls just announced that contain 1,ooo,ooo sheets each and guarranteed to last 1 year in a 4 person household? 😘
Venezuela-R-Us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regular 2 ply
Effective this writing, toilet paper will now be called “White Gold”. Everyone, please adjust your vocabulary information center, vic, to this new terminology. Thank you, this is a PSA. 💩
Really?
LikeLike
Me too!!!🤣🤣
We are in SWFlorida. Publix’s and Fresh Market have been open and well stocked with the exception of sanitation supplies. Stores have been orderly and people behaving while checking out and from the looks of carts not necessarily hoarding.
Publix is closing early at 8PM and Fresh a market until 9PM.
Restaurant reservations are somewhat down but still lots of folks still driving down from the NE – more and more out of state license plates.
Seems like young families with kids are now arriving for Spring Break or their companies are having them work from home so they are vacationing instead.
We have an older population here and many of us full time residents are just going to hunker down.
Some grumbling that they are bringing the virus to us- lots of NY, MA and VT plates paired with CoExist bumper stickers.
Seems us seniors are countering with Trump flags and Trump 2020 Bumper Stickers. Lots of boats out on the Gulf and Bays with Trump flags proudly waiving!
Side note: Read about the Italians climbing out onto their balconies and singing – viva western culture!
Our little subdivision has a little internet bulletin board to allow for rapid posting of information important to the neighborhood. Over the past couple of weeks, my neighbors have been been posting their needs as well as their surpluses, and a barter economy of sorts has more or less self-generated. Shelves are pretty empty in our Atlanta suburb, but we and our neighbors are looking out for each other and making deals among ourselves as needed.
We’ll see what happens if things get worse, but for now, the center is holding.
I live in the best neighborhood in the best country on the planet.
I am so proud to be an American.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In central Virginia, some panic buying at Costco but shelves full at Lidl, Aldi, Target (groceries section), Weis.
My wife just placed an order with Boxed.com with no issues.
Same here in rural SE Va. Standing pat just like I would for a hurricane and wait it out. Push come to shove, plenty of squirrels and muskrats on the property.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I see about 30 or so wild turkeys in the field behind me every morning.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plenty of Whitetail and Axis deer roaming around here in the Texas Hill Country, that is if my 2 freezers of venison get empty.
LikeLike
HEB not on the list but they are keeping us updated. They are opening at 8 am and closing at 8 pm to have plenty of time to re stock. They have their distribution centers close by to insure stocked shelves. Today they announced limits on certain food and non food items. I have not ventured out but will run down there tomorrow to do regular weekly shopping, not to stock up to hoard.
petszmom, Friday night my HEB had all the tp and water shelves empty. By Saturday morning at 6:30 AM all was well stocked but my wife had to wait 30 min to check out.
I went to local Krogers today which I especially frequent because they go out of there way to employ those with some special needs. I URGE fellow Treepers to thank the hourly workers who have been pressed into service by this media driven panic. One young man I talked to has worked three straight 18 hour days stocking shelves, handling check out, etc. They are dealing with crazy people as well as folks like young mothers who are stressed by no available diapers.
Please be kind to them. Offer them encouragement and thanks. Who know, they may let you know when the next TP truck is due to show up…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Excellent point. Our worker bees are working hard w/no protective gear at the retail level. God bless them!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
They may not have exactly manufactured it but they are certainly doing their best to amplify it and create mass panic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m wondering why mandatory limiting of certain items is not in place…..seems logical to me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Home Depot and Lowes normally carry TP and cleaning supplies, perhaps they are a possibility.
I have ordered curbside pickup for years due to mobility issues. The order I placed today couldn’t be filled. I only wanted a gallon of milk, a loaf of bread, a cooked chicken and some deli salads. They didn’t even have a pack of Twizzlers. I did not try to order TP or wipes. Panera Bread didn’t even have bread. I am so sick of this evil media influenced craziness.
I finally decided to order a water pitcher with a year of filters and protein shakes from a 64 year old direct selling company that specializes in healthy natural nutrition. At least I won’t starve in the next 30 days
LikeLiked by 8 people
Try again on Tuesday after people go back to work tomorrow and are not clearing out the shelves.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please don’t be shy about asking for help if you need it – through a local senior center, church or other civic group, or friends. People WANT to help others at this difficult time. Tomorrow I’m babysitting!
LikeLiked by 5 people
here in iowa hy-vee and fareway both stocked pretty good other then the paper and cleaning aisles.
.i do have to wonder as this slows and goes away unless they can predict this slowdown a week or 2 in advance their warehouses are gonna be packed to the gills. might be some good sales a couple weeks out from the slowdown as they will be cutting prices to make space for incoming product.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Toilet paper paper towels provides comfort…canned goods in the house mean you really need them!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grasshopper vs. ant. Prepare and realize bad things can happen. Just don’t fall for the media and the propaganda of the moment. We will know soon enough if this is the hyped hoax of the month. Regardless, using common sense is liberating.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Been able to find some stuff at local Drug Stores and Dollar Tree locally..
I firmly believe Trump’s got the helm.. The Dems are going to regret this..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Republicans party should be collecting tape of Democrats amplifying the panic. Airing such tapes wold be gold at election time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
>WE are so fortunate.
God, Continue to bless and guide President Donald J Trump.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Everyone has a friend, a relative, a neighbor, a fellow church or temple member, a coworker you are close with, who in a pinch you could call and ask to leave things outside your door, like groceries or TP, if you find yourself in a self-quarantine situation. You can settle up what you owe them later. WE are all in this together. Keep reminding yourself and your friends and relatives often. Nice sunny day today. Go take a ride.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
If the respirator fits, steal it!
Coronavirus Bioweapon – How China Stole Coronavirus From Canada And Weaponized It
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/did-china-steal-coronavirus-canada-and-weaponize-it
Related:
Open link To “games of India”, scroll to end of article & click “coronavirus coverage” in blue
Event 2o1…Bloomberg Gates World Economic Forum in October 2019…
Coincidence???
of not, DO THE EXACT OPPOSITE!
We should shut down the media for 16 hours a day. National Emergency for spreading factless hype. (i.e,. yelling fire in a crowded theatre). And someone please dont let Fauci speak again. Making it worse with speculation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
50 Million Brainbramaged Wild Hogs with Hoard On's.

LOL
LOL
So was there an agreement during the call that all stores would limit the purchase of items people are hoarding? We are left wondering.
Wow, massive QE and Fed cut!
Trump got what he wanted. I think Powell finally got the hint that in an emergency situation, the President is boss.
This is big news this will cause the Housing market to lift off further. Unlike O’s “favored Bank protection easing…”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Special thanks to the MSM for creating a widespread panic because Orange Man Bad.
Orange man is not bad. He’s a bad a** dude!! God bless him & keep him safe!!
LikeLiked by 3 people