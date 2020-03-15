Now Is Not The Time to Forcibly Close Restaurants – There are Interim Alternatives…

Right now, today, the retail food supply-chain is trying to recover from previous panic buying. Across the nation grocery stores are wiped out. Warehouses are emptying trying to replenish the stores. The upstream suppliers are trying to resupply the warehouses.
Supermarkets are closing early and opening late while trying to stem panic and fulfill customer demand. Now is exactly the wrong time to limit food choices and push more people into those retail food stores.
No advance notice. No time to prepare or plan… just an immediate order.
Imagine what will happen tomorrow morning in Ohio and Illinois at grocery stores.
Notice these orders from short-sighted governors are in effect almost immediately. Meaning no-one has had the time to prepare for this type of a disruption in the total food supply chain.
These governors do not have any experience, policy framework, or previously established state-wide systems (having been tested through experience) for a process of rapid food distribution as a result of a state emergency. They are flying by the seat of their pants, and taking advice from the wrong people with the wrong priorities and the wrong frame-of-reference.
A government cannot just shut down 30 to 50 percent of the way civil society feeds themselves, without planning and advanced preparation for an alternative. Those who ARE the alternative, the retail food grocers, need time to prepare themselves (and their entire logistical system) for the incredible impact. Without preparation this is a man-made crisis about to get a lot worse.
Some states have emergency food distribution and contingency plans. Those states are hurricane prone states; and those states have experienced the intense demand on the food distribution system when restaurants are closed and people in society need to eat.
Those states have, by necessity, developed massive logistical systems to deal with the food needs of their citizens. These current short-sighted states are not those prepared states.
Any governor who shuts down their restaurant industry without a civil contingency plan is being incredibly, catastrophically, reckless. It really is a terribly dangerous decision.
Any policy that drives more demand, when demand is already outpacing supply, is a bad policy. This is the food supply chain we are talking about. This is not arbitrary stuff being discussed. This supply chain is critical.
People freak out about access to food.
For the past 20 to 30 years there have been exhaustive studies on the growth of the restaurant sector. It has been well documented that as the pace of society increased, as efficiencies and productivity increased; and as less of the population learned how to cook and prepare meals; approximately 30% of retail food growth dropped.
Multiply the impact of lower food shopping over all those years. More Americans eat at restaurants now. Depending on the area, there are estimates that fifty percent of all food consumed is from “dining out” or “food consumed outside the home.”
Most of the current panic shopping is because people are preparing by buying weeks worth of food products. Closing restaurants will only magnify that panic shopping.
If state officials are going to make these decisions, they need to coordinate closely with the retail grocers and food outlets in their states. The decision to shut down restaurants must be very closely coordinated and timed with a civil society need for alternatives. Those providing the alternatives need time… not much time…. but they need time.
This is exactly the wrong time to shut restaurants and put additional pressure on a national food supply chain that is trying to meet overwhelming demand.
Either these officials are intentionally trying to create civil unrest, or they are just inexperienced politicians without the ability to think through the logical conclusions to their mandated orders. I’m not sure which it is. However, regardless of intent or stupidity, these types of knee-jerk decisions will harm more people than the virus itself.
Drive-thru and curbside services will not work. Yes, McDonalds and similar do and can provide drive-thru services… but they are not designed for exclusive “drive-thru” services. Approximately eight percent of all daily fast-food comes from McDonalds imagine a line of cars a mile long for a drive-thru hamburger. Then imagine that car, after waiting four hours in that line, orders a month’s worth of hamburgers…. and then that supply chain collapses…. See, it ain’t that simple.
These decisions create the snow-ball effect…
Most restaurants are not not set-up for immediate delivery…. Yes, all of these challenges can and will be overcome; restaurants will limit their curbside products, fast food will put a limit on orders, kitchens will modify to adjust to the work-flow, etc. However, it takes a time to prepare for these necessary shifts and changes.
A more prudent step would be for state officials to provide mitigation directives, simple and prudent changes, during a phase that allows restaurants to adapt:
- Position all tables 6 feet apart.
- Provide single use condiments and utensils.
- Provide disinfecting wipes at the front door and on tables.
- Limit the opportunity for virus spread by modifying the consumer engagement.
These types of dining out measures can be prudent and allow for the mitigation of the virus without spreading wide-scale panic that only worsens the issues for alternative options.
Arbitrarily shutting down restaurants, effective immediately, is not a good idea and will only increase the panic and anxiety…. Then again, maybe that’s the goal.
Proud of my town again! Downtown bar owners have stood up to the Mayor and said “No!” https://www.wkrn.com/news/nashvilles-broadway-bars-react-to-mayors-mandate-to-close/
I have tried finding anything online about Governors having the legal authority to make these kinds of orders. I could not. Does anybody know if they have the legal authority?
Each State has it’s own Constitution, so I would start there.
We’re at least halfway down a slippery slope. What does a Constitution have to do with anything in America today. The Constitution is the law. We have plenty of laws. But we have no order (enforcement.) A revolutionary political approach would be for a candidate to run on imposing Constitutional order.
I believe mass refusal to follow guidelines will result in martial law in some states, then there will be forced compliance.
Martial law can only be imposed when the civilian law enforcement system and the civilian courts are NOT functioning.
I’m hoping for mass refusal in Illinois – Prickster thinks he’s a dic tator
There is not enough man power to enforce this BS. Their only weapon is huge fines. Huge fines.
What the governors are doing is not legal as they’ve not called for marshal law & they can’t call marshal law without getting it passed through their states Congress!
In IL for example, Chicago–not the suburbs–has it’s own Liquor Commission by statute under Home Rule. Bar owners get a beef, even if the ticket says vio of a state statute, they get a hearing before the Chicago Liquor Commission, City Hall.
So it’s going to boil down to is the City going to voluntarily enforce Gov Gigabytes (and I refer to his diet), forget Home Rule and constitutional issues for now. If the city tells the their PD to enforce it, they will. All those cases will get thrown out for the above reasons. Because just 6 hours earlier our Mayor Butti issued an order saying bars can’t have no more then 100 at anytime. So nice to see two dopey-dysfunct Dems, Gov and IL’s biggest city mayor, like you NY folk have, saying WTF to each other.
Rock on Broadway!
My sister, who lives in Colorado, just told me their governor shut down the ski resorts. This after a great spring snowfall and on the eve of spring break. The industry, and it’s adjuncts like restaurants, will be hurt badly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our Governor is a collectivist buffoon. Enough said.
He must be related to the Cuomos of NY
I live in Charlotte, swung by the grocery store tonight to get a pizza. I was pretty surprised to see that it was true, the shelves were about half empty, and that’s of everything. Even canned goods. I’ve never seen the shelves so low!
LikeLiked by 3 people
So the restaurants will have tons of spoiled food. The Restaurant supply chains have all products NOT packaged or labeled for retail sale. I suspect if a jerk judge any time any where can block the President, there must be judges who can hand cuff a governor.
This national stunt by some states ……………….makes home schoolers winners!!
You can make that pizza, easily. I doubt people are buying yeast yet. You can make a couple of batches of pizza dough – freeze some for later – and at the same time, make your own rustic Italian bread and naan, too. Basically the same recipe. Use tomato slices or tomato paste, instead of expensive sauce.
Law abiding Americans are not allowed to eat at restaurants because it is a public health risk, but homeless drifters must be allowed to defecate on your front lawn (and if you disagree you are obviously racist).
21st century America in a nutshell. 🙄
helluva thing, ain’t it?
The virus might not kill that many Americans but it sure might kill the country
How about the Shelters that feed the homeless. Make them all take away and eat outside ?
If bars and restaurants are being forced to close, how long before grocery stores or stores like Target, Walmart, Sams Club, Costco and others are forced to close? They get more traffic than most bars and restaurants.
They get more traffic in a day than any bar or restaurant gets in a week. Sundance has written a great article, something I didn’t even think about when I heard these 2 states were closing bars and restaurants. Monday is going to be chaotic all across America in the supermarkets. I bet that Republican Gov in Ohio is good friends with Kasich. I wonder if Trump can decree an EO to keep the bars and restaurants open. It is going to take a bold move like that by him, if even more states do this.
Just another example of the government getting involved in the free market and destroying it
I know everything is Coronavirus all day but I hope Sundance will do a thread on this speech by Sidney Powell on Feb 20 at Hillsdale College.
It is powerful and full of information about the Wiener Laptop, The Flynn case and even accusations about Obama.
After listening to this talk and the Q&A, THIS is why IMO Sidney Powell needs to be PT’s Justice Czar with full declassification authority sooner than later.
Please Sundance consider a dedicated thread on this as this must get out as it is spot on!
Agreed. An excellent listen!!
Thank you for posting.
To suggest Sidney Powell is a Godsend, truly is an understatement.
Another ‘HERO’ determined to fight the evil forces, amongst us all.
I’m with ya, bogey, but I’m afraid the time for this has passed
I didn’t get done when it should have
Now the nation’s moving on to other hysteria with this outbreak and the financial clobbering that’s to come
Unless we’ve got really, really committed prosecutors to drag this stuff back out in public and force convictions, I fear it’ll all be smoked over by later and more recent fires
And I don’t think I see that cadre of committed prosecutors, judging from Barr’s statements and actions
bummer
correction:
IT didn’t get done when it should have
This is a coordinated leftist effort to tank the economy (by any means possible, using this
virus as the catalyst) to affect a presidential election. Nothing more, nothing less.
It is not complicated folks!
Did we know they were this evil? I suspect the answer is “yes”; but, we were hoping for
something different, perhaps an awakening of some kind. It is time for us to wake up and
realize the evil we are up against.
This whole crisis, from start to finish, is and will be a massive hoax designed to pull off what the Democraps couldn’t do through impeachment. Do not listen to any more of these government edicts. They come from our shadow government, who need back into power in order to finish their part in the play. If you don’t believe me, just watch these two buffoons in a “debate” without an audience and being asked questions that queue them to regurgitate answers that have already been fed to them. It is a show, and it benefits nobody but the Global Collective who will be our government if they can pull this off. This Wuhan Flu is not a pandemic and is not even an epidemic here in our country. It is only a means to their ends. Turn on your TVs and watch these two clowns and you will see through the transparency of stupidity, exactly what is happening. I am afraid the lemmings are walking the plank, and we have only PDJT and a small cadre of us to stop this march to oblivion for all freedom loving people.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Pokey- AGREE. Time to pull the plug on the HOAX.
Interesting idea given that President Trump is aiding and abetting the panic with National Declaration of Emergency and a health czar saying 2 million dead can’t be ruled out.
LikeLike
ditto
He said the national emergency declaration was done to open up the federal funds to the states and companies. Unfortunately I think some of them see all that cash and the governors can’t resist the taxpayers money. He doesn’t have a health czar.
They put bim in a box, JTaylor. Had he not, the press would have blamed every death from any cause on him. This is the Left’s A bomb. When Bloomberg flamed out and they were stuck with Biden and Bernie, the Deep State struck. They are willing to chance a Depression to destroy the world wide populust rebellion: Germany. France, Hong Kong., Brexit. Even Italy was flirting with kicking out the GLOBALIST socialists. We are on the roller coaster now…no way to get off. Let go, and let God. Trust in Him.
I am high risk…over 65…way over 65! I went out to eat Fri night, last night and went to groc store today. Only change I made was I used a wipe to wipe off the cart handle. Shelves were picked over. Fave bread wasnt there (had run out) but other bread not as good was. TP and cereal were mostly gone.
This is just the latest attemp to take out Trump. If he survives it, there will be another. They have slready destroyed the rule of law and the Constitution so why not the country?
I saw about 5 minutes of that debate and it was immediately glaringly obvious that it was staged. I had expected that Biden would have questions, answers and topics ahead of time, but I was shocked to see that Bernie seemed to be in on it too. I hope his supporters see what a phony he is. And Biden pulled that same insulting laugh stunt that he pulled with Ryan in 2012.
They’re going to amplify the idiotic behavior at supermarkets we’ve been seeing by doing this. People are going to panic buy more in fear that supermarkets are going to be shut down next.
Massachusetts has joined the clown car (Gov Baker) in effect Tuesday.
This is a man made disaster. How does social distancing work when everyone is at the grocery store at the same time?
Started preparing 10 years ago. Food for 4-6 months, precious metals to buy and sell, heirloom seeds to plant. 5 acres to raise my own beef, propane powered generator, and can defend it until he!! freezes over.
The sacrifices I endured to get here were tremendous and had plenty of fun poked at me by family and friends. Didn’t care then and don’t now.
I hope this blows over but I fear it’s an attack on our nation designed to bring us to our knees with the help of some evil minded people
Hope I’m wrong.
300
Let it burn
I don’t think it’ll get to that, and I think you’re over preparing. With that said, I’ve never had anything but respect for peppers. It’s one thing to think shit’s gonna hit the fan, it’s another to put in the hard work to make sure if that happens, you’re prepared.
You won’t get anything but respect from me, I hope it doesn’t come to that though.
They’re not shutting down carry out or delivery. People will adjust and be fine.
I have a business on Main Street in a NY tourist town about 50 miles north of Manhattan which is where most of our customers come from. We have numerous restaurants, boutiques, gift shops, etc. that depend entirely on people coming up (mostly by train) and spending money. Today was a beautiful spring day when our streets should have been jammed with tourists spending their money. Our restaurants normally have half hour waiting times. Today it was a ghost town.
There hasn’t been ONE case of Wuhan/Corona Flu in our county yet the schools are all going to be closed, churches aren’t having services and the grocery stores are getting decimate. This insanity is going to put a lot of us OUT OF BUSINESS really fast. PLUS, on top of it all, the DemonRats who run the People’s Republic of NY put a plastic bag ban in effect on March 1st. Try to top that stupidity and recklessness!
The Left/ Dem/Commie/Fascist bastards are OUT OF CONTROL. This is nothing but a gigantic hoax designed to take out our President Trump, destroy the economy and our County and impose what is in effect a Dictatorship.
Folks, we are losing our Freedom even as I write this. Curfews, restaurant closures, no public assemblies, elections being changed or postponed, the electoral process here in NY has just been changed by El Supremo Cuomo to stop the petitioning process. Where does this end?? Martial law? I can see it all now. Who is out there defending our FREEDOM (besides our President)?
This cannot go on. It must be STOPPED before we lose our Republic.
Seneca, I so feel for you! Sounds like Cold Spring. I am not far.
And we are so fed up, knowing that there is no upside for anyone with pre-existing conditions to be out. And I do not want to be a carrier to my family within my own home. Therefore, the self-isolation.
The Chinese and their paid off globalists are really out to get all of us. And no reasonable instant answers abound. I am only hoping that in the next two to three weeks we can have a better handle on this man-made disaster!
@Seneca, I’m just north of you. Bard College and Rombout Elementary School both have 1 confirmed case as of yesterday. No news on any of the others in the area. Bard was on radio news. The elementary school is word of mouth.
With that said, the overkill is a bit obvious.
The ShopRite near me had empty shelves like I have never seen before….even just before a blizzard. Walmart was almost as bad.
Have you heard if Bard College is still open?
Well, at least we can listen to Trish Reagan tomorrow night for some rational reporting.
Oh wait……
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
Here in Ohio it is obvious that RINO guv DeWIne must be booted out in 2022. It will be difficult, but not impossible. RIDICULOUS panic reaction!
Of course, Ohioans may elect a DEM as a result of anger at this RINO’S incompetence and crypto-anti-Trump leanings.
By the way The Atlantic has proclaimed the end of the Trump presidency as a result of this crisis. Traitors abound in America!
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/peter-wehner-trump-presidency-over/607969/?fbclid=IwAR2nFEoNE7yuYoZFLgRsnnmpVGoc1VwlIF3RtUsPGk3C_OLaQBOAB1x_Wy4
“By the way The Atlantic has proclaimed the end of the Trump presidency as a result of this crisis. Traitors abound in America!”
Trump doesn’t seem into declassification. Maybe this will help convince him we face an existential threat if our political enemies aren’t neutered.
Seriously – the whole press conference today was to calm people down about the food panic buying of the last week, and the president explained how the stores will remain open for business, but that they need time to restock.
And within an hour of it ending, these idiot governors that had pictures on the internet of their cities with lines outside of bars for the St Patrick’s Day parties over the weekend, upend it all with these new rules because they were shamed on twitter.
Dems and the MainSwampMedia have been predicting the end of the Trump presidency for three years.
The walls are closing in … again. Or not. The President is pretty handy with a boomerang.
What exactly is the legal standing for an entire state to shut down a group of private businesses such as restaurants & bars?
How are IL & OH taking steps that appear to be by force of martial law, without actually declaring martial law?
If you owned a business in one of those states, would you defy such an “order” and keep your establishment open? If the police show up, then whom do they arrest and what law is being cited as broken?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Communist/Fascists are going to use any crisis as an excuse to declare new laws against the working class.
Politics is LOCAL folks.
Elections matter.
NOW, I am convinced that the “resistance” is in full scale action mode…avowing to not let a crisis go to waste. The RINO governor of Ohio is a double agent, the first to push school closure for THREE WEEKS! Now he is first to close restaurants and bars, which HAS to be by design (exacerbate the idiotic panic at grocery stores). Such increased panic will ONLY CAUSE mass gatherings at groceries which will expose far more into potentially bad situations, as EVERYONE MUST EAT! Naturally the commie gov of Illinois jumped right on board.
I urge other states to NOT fall into this trap. It is ridiculous. This is not the plague. Restaurants are going to extensive measures to clean and sanitize. My wife and I ate out Friday night and this evening. We washed our hands, packed some wipes to use at the table, and washed again before leaving. EASY.
President Trump needs to tell these governors to stop scaring the crap out of their residents.
Agreed. The Pres. And VP are meeting with the governors tomorrow. Let’s see what they do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They stressed that people will still be able to go in and pick up carry out, get food delivered, and go through the drive-thru at these places. In fact, they pointed out that people need to still order from restaurants to prevent more strain on the grocery stores.
Hope the person(s) who prepared and delivered weren’t sick. Just sayin. What’s the difference. Peple still touch and handle what you put in your body. Think they practice perfect food safety? Ever worked in a restaurant? Think again.
From what’s been reported about Italy, their outbreak started as a result of (1) a Pakistani immigrant experiencing symptoms who refused to stop making food deliveries, thus infecting his customers, (2) “Italian” clothing designers using cheaper imported Chinese laborers, who returned from CNY holiday vacation (incl. Wuhan), bringing Covid with them, (3) Italy has the oldest population in Europe (and 2nd oldest in the world behind Japan), many living in multi-generational households meaning younger germs spreading to great-grandparents, in mostly crowded urban settings (Italy’s per-capita population density is about 5x denser then the U.S.).
A good outcome of this mess is more people who previously were sloppy, careless, and negligent about lack of hygiene are now being made more aware of the foolish, unnecessary consequences of being irresponsible.
Well up here in Toronto, Ontario, the locals finally figured out that their provincial government has lost the containment battle and has been lying to them all along by using Don’t Test, Don’t Tell.
They don’t have enough test kits. Just over 3,000 have been tested todate. That means less than 100 test kits a day!
Ontario has opened a few assessment centers but no you can not get tested there even if you have the coronavirus! They do not have enough test kits! They are being reserved!
So naturally, the people of Ontario, having finally figured out what is really happening, have panicked!
The local grocery stories started emptying Wednesday, picked up steam Thursday, and by Friday people were running from their cars into the stores!
Grocery store shelves are now bare!
It has gotten so bad that Canadians are now hoarding snow!/s
That didn’t help the situation on this side of the border. There were many more Ontario license plates than usual seen in store parking lots yesterday. Although our shelves were slowing being depleted, the rush of Canadians help to speed up that process significantly.
The 1st wave of weak and panicked shoppers and those that respond to them by foolishly joining them in the food and T Paper lines are the most obvious idiocy in of this battle against this temporary. But the worst are those agenda driven elected officials, media stooges and others that are deliberately fueling the panic (and the hate) and hoping that P Trump and his economy fail. Some “supposedly” well meaning politicians are also panicking or being duped into going overboard in relation to the actual threat. Gov. DeWine seems to be the perfect bad example of this.
The potential death toll of the elderly (like me) and the very high survival rate of the young from this outbreak does not warrant destroying or greatly weakening the world’s best economy. That would lead to a much longer period of misery and suffering. This is a Dem dream scenario to beat Trump.
I’m concerned that the corrupt, accusatory, blame game tactics of the Dems and their media might be causing PT to go a tad too far in his economic and other spending efforts. He is wise and prudent to reasonably protect the economy but handing out untold $billions to Americans under pressure, (if true) or anything else he tries, will never silence the corrupt media. This massive spending effort mustn’t create an unmanageable debt that will create other lasting problems. This would also be a Dem win. if PT drains the People’s bank to the limit on this temporary outbreak and then something worse occurs then what? America’s enemies are always watching.
“..obvious examples of idiocy in this battle against a temporary outbreak.”
I was legitimately out of a few things….milk sugar eggs and a few other items. Those I was able to get but I was amazed at the empty shelves and freezers.
If they want truck drivers to bring them goods, they better keep businesses open. Truck drivers eat on the road. No food, No truck drivers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was going to post that. I drive thru Illinois to Michigan years ago to pick up new powerboats and sailboats in Michigan. The truckstops are huge. 100 trucks and packed restaurants. And the law.They have to drive a limited number of hours and rest.
Venezueala Norte!
The Wuhan virus does not scare me.
What the government might do does.
Let’s see – police, firemen, paramedics/EMT’s, doctors and nurses, utility workers, and the aforementioned truck drivers – all working long hours, with nowhere to eat.
What could go wrong?!
I think these governors should change parties, maybe join the Idiot Party?
If you see empty shelves, you need to read this:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/14/empty-shelves-understanding-supply-chains-logistics-and-recovery-efforts/
Trump needs to issue an EO overriding these Dem Governors closing restaurants. People have to eat. Big city workers eat at restaurants for lunch. Industry and commerce will collapse if people can’t eat. This is a deliberate attempt by Democrats to destroy the nation and bring down Trump. People need to wake up!
As Charlton Heston said in The Planet of the Apes: It’s a Mad House!!! It’s a Mad House!!!
All I have to say is this. We can now see the enemy exposed. Remember. Never forget those who exasperated this “deadly bad cold virus”. We can see those who tread on the tail of the dragon. We can see it in some of our states, and we can see it in certain countries as well. Don’t forget.
Peace to all and Godspeed through this potentially manufactured crisis.
The believe that the whole exercise is a total bogus, and I feel it’s like an exercise for COMPLIANCY, to see what percentage of the population will follow almost any order.
It seems that the originators of all the Chinese Corona Virus episodes are people that have traveled outside of their home countries, either to Europe, Muslim and Asian countries.
And how do we know people are not simply dying from the yearly Influenza (the flu) which causes millions of people in the United States to become sick each year, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths every flu season.
It is a False Flag, China Style…. Cheap and Smelly!
All this evil on the day our great President called for a national day of prayer. And evil is what it is.
My God, please help this man. THIS is what he gets for upsetting the powers that be. It is utterly petrifying. I am old and I am not afraid of the Coronavirus.
I am however, afraid of the evil behind all of this; PRAY people. They’ve pulled the trigger on us.
God help us, now, please.
Got some takeout yesterday. I’ve worked quite a bit in the food industry…so I watched what I could of my meal being prepared. The person who put my soup in a styrofoam bowl had just taken food outside to a patio table, grabbed the handle to the door to reenter the restaurant..grabbed the ticket (which is not sanitary after no telling how many people handle it) grabbed the bowl, touching the inside of the bowl…spooned the soup in, grabbed a plastic top with that beautiful door handling hand, and put the top on. Any guess as to how many people have touched that door handle over days, weeks, months , years.? Now tell me again how takeout is significantly safer than eating in. Choose your words wisely.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, you watched all this; noticed how they had not taken any precautions, then you ate the food.
🙄
Nope. They are probably spitting in yours..jackass.
I wish a reporter asked Trump and Governors promising all government workers paychecks during this event:
“Why not just offer them low interest loans in lieu of not working?”
Can’t wait to hear what President Cuomo proclaims tomorrow as they continue to squeeze Trump’s balls.
Did any of these Idots ask what it cost in food to shut down a restaurant and then start back up , Everything has to be thrown away . This will be disaster Think of the poor employees
Q: Can you even get drive through fast food in IL and OH? Sundance’s proposals able table spacing etc make great sense.
Why is no one mentioning that we are heading to SUMMER? Most viruses don’t do well in SUMMER. Many states like Florida, Arizona, California, and most southern states will warm up in the near future.
I’m in CA and we are warming up already. In central CA where I live we’ve already had some days in the low 80s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
300
What about food trucks? Not sure what they are called. You know like the old ice cream vans. Sell fish and chips, burgers, hotdogs whatever. Pop-up restaurants, catch me if you can. If I was in the food business in those shut down states I’d start thinking out of the box.
Restaurants are still open in Hong Kong, though many had to close for lack of customers and a short cash supply. Where I live it’s business as usual. Schools of course are temporarily closed since 3February. Online learning is chugging along. The two- week hoarding spree is over and the grocery stores and wet markets are fully stocked.
Don’t know what to say about what’s happening in those US states, except that this too will pass. Eu and now the UK, especially the wankerati press are in full doomsday mode. No comfort, but all politicians, medical spokespersons internationally are getting tarred and feathered. Social media is chock full of tin hatters and liars, with an occasional glimpse of humour.
I take it that civilisation as we know it hasn’t collapsed as medical workers, first responders, cleaners and others who do essential services are getting their due, praise and kindness. As it should be.
Just say no to more government power in this pandemic
https://hotair.com/archives/taylormillard/2020/03/15/just-say-no-government-power-pandemic/
Well Vegas just announced they are closing all casinos and hotels along with either furloughing or laying off employees. Back in October 2019 I posted on this site that I have a family member that is a “C” level executive for one of the top 3 banks and that there was going to be a major layoff for that back close to the election period. The bank completed setting up outsourcing in India among other changes. Personally I think that a lot of things we are seeing are being done on purpose in an attempt to prevent our president from winning re-election. I think many CEO’s and others are conspiring to purposely tank our economy prior to the election. Can PDT make bold moves to prevent this from happening?
The stupidity of DeWine’s closures is sinking in even more. Does this mean as small businesses all the bars and restaurants in the state can now apply for compensation to the Fed gov’t under Trump’s Covid plan for lost profits and that all the employees will also receive their pay due to layoffs? If not, the marginal businesses might have to close permanently. Did he mention how long they are forced to close?
sundance’s article fully exposes DeWine’s poor judgement and lack of rational planning. It’s hard to believe his advisers are Republican or pro Trump.
