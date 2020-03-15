After Being Discovered Wasted and Naked in a Hotel Room With a Gay Male Escort and Bags of Crystal Meth, Andrew Gillum Says He Will Withdraw From Public Life…

It was only a matter of time before the familiar “entering rehab” and “apologize to my family” excuse was trotted out by former Florida gubernatorial candidate and CNN contributor, Andrew Gillum.

After being discovered naked in a hotel room with an overdosed gay male escort and three bags of crystal meth next to the bed, Andrew Gillum says he is withdrawing from public life to deal with “deeper struggles”. Go figure:

TALLAHASSEE — Andrew Gillum said he would withdraw from public life, closing a chapter in his career that took him from the peak of Florida power to a Miami Beach hotel room where he was found inebriated with a man suspected of overdosing on crystal meth.

“This has been a wake-up call for me,” the former Tallahassee mayor said in a written statement Sunday. “Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles.“

“I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future,” he wrote.

Gillum said he would enter a rehabilitation facility. He apologized and asked for privacy.

The one-time gubernatorial candidate will give up the reins of Forward Florida, a political committee he founded to register and motivate voters to defeat President Donald Trump in the battleground state.

He also is stepping back from CNN, where he was paid commentator, a gig that made him a familiar face in the living rooms of voters.

Gillum’s friends say he’s been withdrawn from them, too, as he grapples with the destruction of his career and the challenge to his marriage. (read more)

 

13 Responses to After Being Discovered Wasted and Naked in a Hotel Room With a Gay Male Escort and Bags of Crystal Meth, Andrew Gillum Says He Will Withdraw From Public Life…

  1. T2020 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    Gross. Good riddance.

  2. Chip Doctor says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    As a Floridian, I despise him for his policy, but I applaud him for seeking help. Addiction is a terrible curse. I hope and pray he finds God. That is the only thing that will save him.

  3. bambamtakethat says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:48 pm

    I would say unbelievable….but it is actually just another day, another scandal.

  4. visage13 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:49 pm

    Oh please, he was corrupt way before his run for Governor. It was just covered up because well ya’all know why. He will try a make a redemption comeback but hopefully not. He needs to go away forever. Watching Gov Desantis handle man made (virus) and nature made crisis’s (sp?) he is awesome and the right choice for Florida, no doubt.

  5. maggiemoowho says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    And to think that this guy could have been our Governor. Thank God that he lost the election. Just proves that Democrats will overlook anything and consider no deed bad enough to pull the plug on a candidate as long as they can push forward with their political agenda. Hope he gets the help he needs to deal with his problem.

  6. bluebongo says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    That Trump boomerang can sting a little.

  7. Bob Parker says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    Just amazing the things Libs will do to themselves when they can’t get what they want.

    So Giilum is “retiring” to private life where he hopes that he can do the meth more discreetly without getting caught.

    To quote the late George Carlin, “I hope you grind your teeth & feel better” Mr. Gillum, sir.

  8. Chewbarkah says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:53 pm

    Alcoholics and drug addicts ALWAYs tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

  9. Got243kids says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    Gone the way of the LA news anchor…. You’re forgiven. Now seek help.

    Oh; and Lord make sure he’s never in a position of power ever again. Thank you and Amen.

  10. sDee says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Sounds like Barry and Larry Sinclair.

  11. fred5678 says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    I lived in FL during that election — I couldn’t believe how close we came to electing this disaster — even before this latest revelation. He was under FBI investigation while running as incumbent mayor for the governor of FL, for Pete’s sake!!!!

    I was in the hanger at Pensacola when POTUS was there for DeSantis, Gaetz, et al.

    Still can’t believe how many Democrat sheep vote D while closing their eyes.

  12. Dekester says:
    March 15, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    I have been around the block as regards the addiction industry.

    It is a huge industry.

    The wonderful Christian based, but not associated with any sect, religion or denomination fellowship. Has morphed into what it has become today.

    I know one guy that owns 8 “ recovery houses”

    “ recovery becomes a lifestyle “

    God bless PDJT

