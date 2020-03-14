Escalating Quickly: Hoboken NJ Announces City-Wide Enforced Coronavirus Curfew – All Citizens Must Stay in Their Homes 10pm to 5am…

Telling people to remain calm and simultaneously forcing people to remain in their homes would seem to be a contradiction in messaging; potentially only worsening the panic. However, this is one of those, “well, yes it’s unconstitutional except when….” moments, that may have rather profound consequences.
The Democrat mayor of Hoboken New Jersey has announced a mandatory curfew between 10pm and 5am where all residents are not permitted to exit their residence; and all bars must close due to the coronavirus.
I don’t know if this is the first ‘mandatory’ coronavirus curfew, or even how such an effort could feasibly be enforced, but it’s likely not going to be the last:.
New Jersey – 10:45pm ET – Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla announced a citywide curfew will be in effect starting Monday. The curfew also places major restrictions on bars and restaurants.
The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m.- 5 a.m.starting on Monday, and until further notice. Residents will be required to stay home, except for emergencies, or if needed at work by their employer.
As of 11 a.m. Sunday, bars that do not serve food will not be permitted to operate at all. All other bars and restaurants are no longer permitted to serve food within the establishment, and can only sell takeout or delivery. (read more)
Go shopping and find a conservative federal judge to rule this unconstitutional… just like the leftist scumbags do to us…
Gov Jay
Why a curfew? Are we to believe that the virus only spreads at night?
In 1967, Fr. Groppi led a riot in Milwaukee. Tanks and soldiers were brought in, and even in the suburbs people had to stay in their houses after 6PM. They got a handle on the riot and kept the restrictions on a couple more days to make sure nothing flashed up again.
Not sure how it works for a virus though. Curious.
Curfews are a wise thing when you have riots or natural disasters where looting might be a problem. This Wohan virus doesn’t fit the profile
I wonder if there is any overlap between what Sharia “law” would prescribe, and the terms of the curfew..
The Democrats have gone totally moonbat crazy with this and it is going to circle around and bite them BIG!
I feel blessed to live in a City and county for that matter that went 77% for President Trump, where people are still out and about going to bars and restaurants, movie theaters, the local high schools are still playing their basketball playoffs with the stands full of fans, where neighbors are still out walking around the neighborhood interacting with one another, kids are on the playground, where our city leaders are not jibba jabbing night and day about social distancing, and no one I am aware of is hiding under their beds waiting for this to all go away. I live in America
What’s this “if” stuff? Fake news.
