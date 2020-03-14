Apple Will Close all Retail Stores Outside China Until March 27th Due to Coronavirus…

This is a bold step for the brand. It takes very strong leadership to make a decision like this. All Apple Inc. retail stores will be closed; however, on-line distribution centers will remain open. Workers will continue to receive their regular pay despite the closures.
(Via CNBC) Apple said it will close all of its stores outside of Greater China until March 27 to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading.
The iPhone maker’s online store will remain open as well as its “Apple Store” app.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company had learned lessons from the outbreak in China and that is why it is taking these steps.
“One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” Cook wrote in a blog post late on Friday. “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.” (read more)
LikeLiked by 3 people
A cell phone store is a very touchy feely place. Everything gets touched, tested, put up to your face. I can imagine it would be a nightmare to keep the germs out.
LikeLike
Didn’t Apple just re-open it’s stores in China?
LikeLike
Yes, and they’re leaving them open, according to reports.
LikeLike
Which itself sends a reassuring message.
LikeLike
Good interview with Cook (28 Feb.): https://finance.yahoo.com/video/apple-ceo-us-not-ready-205747480.html
LikeLike
Closing your stores with pay to all employees is quite impressive. Capitalism at its best.
Other non essential stores with online purchase options will likely follow this example like the Sport’s Leagues all followed the NBA. Starve the stinking virus until the end of March if possible so Covid test kits, respirators etc will be stockpiled in the interim. Then, hopefully the stalled sectors of the economy can be kick started back to normal
I still order take out to support locals occasionally and microwave the food before eating it. Sufficient heat will kill the virus in case a food employee sneezes on your food.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They have the cash to do so because we consumers purchase their products.
Other companies caught up in this “controlled panic” do not have the means to do so.
Communism at its best.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, Apple is doing the excellent private free market ethical move, which as you point out, it can because it has prudently saved hundreds of billions in earnings against a rainy day, as one would expect from the most successful private enterprise created in the US. Capitalism wins. Thank you Tim Cook and Apple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always risky keeping people out of their stores: they might realize how much needless consuming their doing.
That’s a central objection of leftists to capitalism – the pointless consumption. But then, in communist countries, you can’t even get the essentials.
Americans consuming things they don’t need is the heart of the world economy. Dilettante leftist movie stars rail against needless consumption, but then, who needs the movies? I don’t. Nobody knew they needed movies until they were invented: that’s true of many things.
The best answer, like most things American, is freedom. I’m free to choose how I spend my money, and it’s none your damn business what I choose.
LikeLike
I purchased a new MacBook Air in January 2020 as my old one broke after 10years. My husband, a professor, will now be telecommuting so I’m teaching him how to use it. It’s perfect and we have a decent speed on our Wifi. I’m very thankful I had the opportunity and finances to buy this as many do not. Btw, the MacBook Air’s can save you some money.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The next “investment” we will be hearing about is a move by Congress to get 5g up and running in every USA neighborhood.
LikeLike
Whatever……20,000+ persons die from the flu annually. Did the media and the democrats
create havoc and panic? Never.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Panic #2 when Friday panic shoppers start getting sick Wed-Fri. (ramp up)
Panic #3 when some Friday shoppers start dying the following Monday. (throttle back)
Engineered control system loop. Ramp health care system to 95% capacity ASAP, hold there as long as possible to get it over ASAP. Minimize total societal damage.
Wish I was wrong.
LikeLike
Corporate virtue-signalling, largely. I would think better of them if they just put mandatory hand-washing stations — hand sanitizer and wet wipes — inside the entrance of every store, and told everyone that anyone touching his or her face while in the store would be asked to leave.
LikeLike
My daughter works for a different company and is covered by a generous sick leave for this, but they are open with multiple hand sanitizers. People still come in coughing and sneezing as they hand over the phone for help. Probably still being verbally abusive as usual.
LikeLike
And you know that this company, which just closed down the largest global retail operation in the world for two weeks to help the cause, does not provide hand sanitizer, how? Sometimes it is wise and sufficient to simply say, “good decision and thank you for thinking of your customers, your employees and the world”.
Maybe you could demonstrate some individual virtue along that line.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My son works for Apple. He was in the retail stores around 7 years and passed a “Cisco “test and was promoted into their corporate side. Apple treats its employees very well and has many long term workers.
LikeLike
The Walmart I go to has had sanitizer wet wipes available at the entrance as far back as I can recall.
LikeLike
UN-believable. Paying people to stay home does not sound like Capitalism to me. I would go out of business. Hope they don’t expect all employers to carry this burden. We are not Tim Cook.
Will they mandate a quarantine next? If FEMA takes as long as it did to reimburse businesses following Superstorm Sandy, a lot of them may shut their doors permanently.
LikeLike
A managed, voluntary shutdown that keeps employees healthy is a lot less expensive than unplanned involuntary shutdowns because all your employees are sick at the same time.
LikeLike
Judith:
“Paying people to stay home does not sound like Capitalism to me” Not all companies are the same in capitalism. Some are loaded and very profitable while others are on the edge.
I worked for a private sector company that paid large voluntary bonuses and covered time off for various reasons that they didn’t have to. It really boosts morale and increases productivity. in this case, CEO Tim Cook is wise enough to see that sick employees or even a possible dead employee are not a benefit to a company. This will be good publicity for Apple—a win win.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amazing that they are staying open in China. I guess the Virus is done over there? Very strange. If that is the case, then in another month it should be over?
LikeLike
“One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance.”
And what happens after two weeks? Why not take a month or three?
Sounds like permanently “shuttering businesses” is the most effective way to minimize risk of a roaring economic engine and maximize Enemedia hysteria to reduce President Trump’s chance for re-election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It isn’t so much about limiting/preventing exposure to the Wuhan virus, but flattening the curve for those needing medical/hospital services.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Precisely! Great point Guyski!
LikeLike