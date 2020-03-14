A Memo From The Physician to The President…

Posted on March 14, 2020

(LINK)

31 Responses to A Memo From The Physician to The President…

  1. Scoobs says:
    March 14, 2020 at 1:23 am

    There is a higher power watching over our POTUS.

  2. cheering4america says:
    March 14, 2020 at 1:29 am

    The plot thickens.

    In the back of my mind I can’t help thinking about Pelosi’s statement, said with such certitude, that President Trump won’t be President later this year, one way or the other.

    Continued prayers on his behalf requested.

  3. Dennis Leonard says:
    March 14, 2020 at 1:33 am

    One of those was the Brazilian President,who was tested and was cleared ,after the first test was a false positive,who was the second one.

    • lgstarr says:
      March 14, 2020 at 1:38 am

      “Acting Brazilian ambassador Nestor Forster, who sat at President Trump’s table Saturday night during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the embassy said Friday night. Forster is the third person who visited the president’s South Florida resort last weekend to test positive for the novel virus.

      The White House acknowledged the additional diagnosis in a memo released Friday just before midnight. The president’s physician, Sean P. Conley, wrote that Trump did not need to be quarantined or get tested for covid-19.”

      Read more:
      https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/03/14/coronavirus-latest-news/

  4. Sentient says:
    March 14, 2020 at 1:39 am

    I’ll pray for the president, but why on earth is he still shaking hands with people? Are we supposed to enact social distancing or not? If so, he should lead by example.

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      March 14, 2020 at 1:57 am

      While all of many countries have had tens of thousands of confirmed cases break out, the USA has few. Hopefully fewer in contrast. I believe that on the huge vast Continent of South America there have 3 deaths. Argentina, Guyana and Brazil in shocking contrast to the rest of this planet have had only one death each.

  5. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    March 14, 2020 at 1:45 am

    Who made Pelosi Satan’s proxy?

  6. MelH says:
    March 14, 2020 at 1:48 am

    The President seemed unusually ill-prepared, giving his speech today. He kept hesitating and seemingly hadn’t seen the text before. Doesn’t he usually use a teleprompter? Why not today? He just didn’t seem his usual off-the-cuff master of the situation.

    • boogywstew says:
      March 14, 2020 at 2:09 am

      In the middle 70s I worked in a printing press and we’d spray our hands with a clear spray that kept ink from staining your hands and was easy to clean up. There must be something similar to prevent transfer of germs through handshakes.

      • boogywstew says:
        March 14, 2020 at 2:12 am

        (This belonged under “Sentients” 1:39 AM post.)

        • frogman says:
          March 14, 2020 at 3:01 am

          The hands are not a transition point. It is the eyes, nose, ears, mouth for the most part that are where your body gets the virus. If you do not touch any of those parts with your hands you will be good. A spray of alchol should clean your hands.

          However, later in the week, I believe, he did not shake the hands of the Irish leader.

      • MelH says:
        March 14, 2020 at 2:17 am

        The problem is, no matter what you spray your hands with, one shake and you’ve got germs on your hands , from that person,to transfer to the next person whose hand you shake, which is also the problem with hand sanitizer. I say just keep your hands in your pockets. Nod your head instead of shaking hands.

    • ms doodlebug says:
      March 14, 2020 at 2:42 am

      He wasn’t giving a speech. He had the ‘team of experts’ assembled for ‘them’ to explain what they’ve learned, what they’ve done, and why. He explained what ‘he’ has done and why. Other than stupid questions, like why the elderly are most at risk, the presentation of facts was delivered very well by the team and by PDJT.

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      March 14, 2020 at 2:54 am

      Really,what else did we notice Dr Mel.

  7. Deplorable Canuck says:
    March 14, 2020 at 2:07 am

    Was the President and the Conservative conference targeted?….I wonder?

  8. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 2:32 am

    I think Trump wants to take the test anyway so that he can tell the media to “shut up about it, already”.

    • cheering4america says:
      March 14, 2020 at 2:50 am

      Would a person ever test positive for Coronavirus pre-symptom?

      • Dennis Leonard says:
        March 14, 2020 at 3:04 am

        Well now the media is saying 4 days is to long to wait for the results,they could test normal and go positive in those 4 days,so to get to your question,no to the scare mongers.

    • ms doodlebug says:
      March 14, 2020 at 3:02 am

      The experts know it is about 5.1 days from infection to onset of symptoms. PDJT has no symptoms. It’s been more than 5.1 days since he was in contact with the people who have tested positive. (https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2020/onset-of-covid-19-symptoms.html)

      The ‘media’ doesn’t want to shut up. They want to keep harping on it instead of doing their jobs and reporting on the progress made to lessen the impact of Covid-19 on our population. That was evident from the questions they asked.

      • T2020 says:
        March 14, 2020 at 3:42 am

        Good article.👍🏻

      • zekness says:
        March 14, 2020 at 4:00 am

        that is an average….the actual range is 2-47 days empirical…Meaning the shortest period between contact to symptom is 2, and the longest was 47….

        both the average and the low/hi figures are not very useful.

        lets me give you an example…

        it’s said that the average US family has 2.1 kids.

        have you ever met 2.1 kids?

        some families have 20 kids..some have none.

        the mean is useful on in large number strategies.

        but in the individual case, given the nature of this disease, one cannot predict the amount of time between contact and symptoms.

        I am not suggesting that trump has c19 or not…that’s not the point….

        the point is that one should NOT be casual assuming okay..5 days since I kissed and hugged that sick person…so, I’m all clear to go out and start socializing and carrying on..

        that is very irresponsible.

        and the trajectory of this disease shows the kinds of dangers in making these kinds of mistakes.

        you know the real reason why the flu and this disease spreads?

        people tend to assume the best case scenarios….

        that works great in other respects of the human mind and condition….we are successful because we take risks.

        however, this virus spreads due to that kind of natural mode we operate.

        this is why it is very important to take precautions….

        if you have been around someone who has been sick….you may never show symptoms….ever…that DOES NOT mean you are not capable of hosting the virus and transmitting it to others.

        this disease is showing us it weakness and its strengths….we know what it is capable of.

        we need to learn how to deal with it, so our family, friends and community are safe.

        pretty much the same way we should be responsible with colds and flu…

        we can save alot of lives if we just take some extra additional steps …

        I HATE how the press has made this trump messaging complicated and confusing…and sure, he could have handled it a bit better….but the confidence of the public is challenged when they see the debate casts more doubts that instills the right actions …

        the media has a responsibility here to commit to a higher principle and circle the wagons and support this effort by this president. It makes zero sense to create an unnecessary wedge and cause confusion and actual harm to the general public.

        Most reasonable people will see what is going on here and realize the higher priority…some may not….there are at least 50 million americans who actually believe this presidents efforts will not help them and he is a failure…thanks to the press, these deep irrational feelings will likely play out on the street and people will just not act responsibly.

        yesterday…I showed someone how to properly wash their hands…correctly…and how to wear and fit a mask and how to properly remove and dispose of it……

        unsurprisingly, many people take these sorts of things for granted…but when you show them …out of compassion and true caring about their welfare…..it’s quite amazing to see some great relationships build….

        My heart and gut tells me there are right here at CTH some very good people.

        this is the time to shine….God is watching.

  9. ruralnc6 says:
    March 14, 2020 at 3:22 am

    I am not worried about the Crono affecting our President because he was chosen by God to help us save our country. Because of that, he will be save; we may consider that is true because of all the obstacles that have attempted to destroy his service, he has always come out on top, and this new one will not be the final one to take him down or any others that come forward. In fact, this experience may turn out to be one of our most significant periods in our American history…people staying at home, reconnecting with their families and loved ones, experiencing epiphanies about what is truly important in life, making changes to improve their lives, having more love towards their fellow man and instead of focusing on “Me! Me! Me!” may “walk a mile” in someone’s else’s shoes and reach a hand out to help their brothers and sisters who need our help.
    P.S. There is no hand sanitizer available in most areas. I purchased a bottle of Bactine Max Spray…”Kills 99% of Germs.” There were many bottles of it on my grocery shelf. I believe it will be just as good as the regular hand sanitizer. Good Luck, Everyone. I believe we will all be OK.

