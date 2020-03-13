Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Press Conference on U.S. Economy and Potential Stimulus Measures…

Posted on March 13, 2020 by

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin holds a brief media availability at the White House to discuss the potential economic impacts from Coronavirus and the direction of the treasury in response.   Strong interview and Good interview.

Mnuchin notes there are some sectors who benefit and some that are negatively impacted. The key is to focus on the average American and ensure any negative impacts to U.S. workers are mitigated. Secretary Mnuchin is very sharp and he’s exactly on point in this interview.

  1. Tiffthis says:
    March 13, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    But have you seen Mnuchins wife 🤩. I wish he talked more about how the fed came the decision to add 1 trillion to the stock market. All of a sudden Americans think the president controls the fed 🤷🏼‍♀️

  2. maggie0987 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Thanks for posting this (we have cut the cable!)
    He is so bright and articulate, he exudes American ‘can do’ attitude (remember that???)

    • repsort says:
      March 13, 2020 at 3:17 pm

      barely. But we’ve got a generation or two that haven’t experience anything except globullization and a manipulated pumped up eCONomy. They’ve never seen America BUILD anything, DO anything… We’ve been sold out by the elites. They deserve to hang for what they’ve done…

  3. Rip Tide says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    Steve Mnuchin is a real Wolverine,and we are very fortunate to have him on our team. He will do what needs to be done and do it very well. One of the brightest financial minds that we have!

  4. hocuspocus13 says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    On the Mnuchin video the Stock Market was up ⬆⬆💲⬆⬆

  5. CharterOakie says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    Mnuchin is sharp as a tack and very effective in these Q&A sessions. All business.

  6. evergreen says:
    March 13, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Based upon the shortages occurring, I would anticipate that newspaper subscriptions on the coasts have spiked.

  7. Jimmy R says:
    March 13, 2020 at 4:18 pm

    Misspelled “porkulus”.

