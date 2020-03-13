Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Press Conference on U.S. Economy and Potential Stimulus Measures…

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin holds a brief media availability at the White House to discuss the potential economic impacts from Coronavirus and the direction of the treasury in response. Strong interview and Good interview.
Mnuchin notes there are some sectors who benefit and some that are negatively impacted. The key is to focus on the average American and ensure any negative impacts to U.S. workers are mitigated. Secretary Mnuchin is very sharp and he’s exactly on point in this interview.
Steve Mnuchin is a real Wolverine,and we are very fortunate to have him on our team. He will do what needs to be done and do it very well. One of the brightest financial minds that we have!
Mnuchin is sharp as a tack and very effective in these Q&A sessions. All business.
