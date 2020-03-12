Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tests Positive for Wuhan Virus…

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the U.K.

Mrs. Trudeau has now been confirmed to be infected with the Chinese Coronavirus.

Surprisingly, sources tell CTV News the couple’s children are not showing symptoms and are not being quarantined.

CANADA – Canadian government officials announced Thursday night that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus and “will remain in isolation for the time being.” They also said the prime minister “is in good health,” and his wife “is feeling well,” showing “mild” symptoms. (link)