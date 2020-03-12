Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Wife Tests Positive for Wuhan Virus…

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking engagement in the U.K.
Mrs. Trudeau has now been confirmed to be infected with the Chinese Coronavirus.
Surprisingly, sources tell CTV News the couple’s children are not showing symptoms and are not being quarantined.
CANADA – Canadian government officials announced Thursday night that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus and “will remain in isolation for the time being.”
They also said the prime minister “is in good health,” and his wife “is feeling well,” showing “mild” symptoms. (link)
Maybe im reaching but why does it always seems to happen to leftist people or locations.
I’m sure it’s because the left tends to hob nob more with like minded urbanites than we deplorables do. I don’t think the virus cares the ideology.
The NBA I feel is what really kicked off the next level of panic and hysteria. And everyone knows that the NBA is the #1 sports organization of the democrat party. The NBA might as well be a subsidiary – NBA does all the bidding of the left
They (dems with a crisis in hand) want people pissed off, board and ready to lay blame. This is going to get ugly.
…and here they were just bending over and grabbing their ankles for China recently.
Mallardcove- NBA is also majorly in bed with China 💯
Nike/North Korean sweat shops.
I’ll puff y back on your comment Frank, and ask what are the chances of all these famous persons coming down with this virus, yet I don’t know a single non famous person that has contracted it. And that goes for my sister who lives 9 hours from Wuhan.
This is a calculated plan. Let me know when Tom Hanks or Miss Trudeau Castro kicks the bucket. Then and only then might I begin to believe
Should say PIGGY back. Derp
Exactly, they keep posting about famous people “contracting” the virus….but I don’t see any posts about those same famous people actually dying of it…..yet, in 2009, 60 million people just in America alone contracted Swine Flu…were they breathlessly announcing each new case back then?? Bizarro world right now….
Much higher propaganda value when it’s a famous puppet.
Xi Chi Bug
The left has lower immunity. Soy
Mild symptoms? You mean she’s not dead yet! LOL
So happy that Sundance refused to follow the PC police’s advice and called the virus for what it was – from China.
I refer to it as the China Flu, or the Snake/Bat Flu from China.
I’ve never been politically correct; just blatantly honest.
Personally, I like WuFlu. It’s catchy.
Yeah, we’ve had the BluFlu and now we have the WuFlu . . .
Not ‘flu’, but ‘fru’!
Google ‘wet markets’.
Paul Sperry notes how all of these viruses come from China or Mexico … no “UK virus” … just countries primarily with primitive ‘supermarkets’ … many in China run by gangs?
That’s an interesting observation.
Aka the Yellow Peril, Chinese Flu, Corpses in the Streets Boogaloo!
I prefer the CPP Flu.
ALSO, since the doomed India trip, people keep asking #Where Is Sophie?
She showed up briefly for his reelection victory speech.
Photos of both of them together seem to be nonexistent, even for their holidays/vacations. It’s as if the couple split.
ME: I have difficulty believing she has the Wuhan Flu. Knowing Trudeau, he’ll use any tool of deception at his disposal to avoid MSM attention as he is being heavily criticized for his mishandling of the situation. He’s in dire need of sympathy.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/ES8Wb9wUwAETFKv?format=png
Pics don’t show up anymore, that sucks.
Made in China.
It’s either bs or fate
Sounds like a faker, there will be plenty of them.
The last time I saw her, she was wearing a sari.
And so was he.
The most surprising aspect of the story is Justin Trudeau has a wife.
Chinese Coronavirus.
RACIST!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
shouldn’t the entire family be under 14 day quarantine?
Don’t understand how so many are PANTS ON FIRE 1 day but scheduling play dates at Chucky Cheese the next!
Virus are people too. Open Borders mean open borders.
I assume she infected everyone on her flight home.
Is Justin’s boyfriend going to get tested?
I hope Sophie and all the others that have been infected by this stinking virus have a speedy recovery.
If this virus spreads to the lungs the patient is in for a nasty battle even in an ICU. Fortunately, the young seem to be capable of keeping it at bay until full recovery.
Can we play guess the next celebrity?
“Mrs. Trudeau has now been confirmed to be infected with the Chinese Coronavirus.”
I am wondering how long will it take before Mr. Trudeau’s TDS manifests itself and he blames our President for his wife’s illness?
I’m wondering how long before the media runs with several stories on how she has a much better chance of surviving this because of their health care system.
Does Covid-19 make your eyebrows fall off?
I bet tequila would make his skirt fall off.
Bet she don’t wait to see specialist 7 months for socialized medicine.
Are they implicating the UK now?
Ok. She has the WuFlu – am I supposed to give a shit?
Just a head’s up – the Times seems to be saying that Trump is refusing to get tested or to quarantine himself after meeting the Brazilian person the other day.
Do you actually believe that?? President Trump loves his family, loves his team, and loves this country. He would never refuse to be tested. How ignorant of you to spread the Times fake news at this place!
I’m not spreading the news, just letting people know that that attack may be coming. I don’t believe it, but if it’s coming out tonight, a ton of people are going to read it and believe it tomorrow — think of it as tomorrow’s talking points now.
We’d better have some responses
The correct response is the one just posted. “President Trump loves his family, loves his team, and loves this country. He would never refuse to be tested.”
Just a head’s up – the Times seems to be saying that Trump is refusing to get tested or to quarantine himself after meeting the Brazilian person the other day.
Tom Hanks, Sophie Trudeau. Looks like “me too” virtue signaling.
Something is intrinsically wrong with this “pandemic.” It just doesn’t pass the smell test. The Media has done tremendous damage to the economy world-wide, stoking fear and panic, and now they are parading “high profile” “stars” under pour noses as if to provide more evidence to the manufactured crisis. Yea, OK, so we have a virus, just as we have had many in the past, but the view from 35,000 ft is there is something else behind the curtain we haven’t seen. Literally, Trump is our only civil defense against this current Media menace. Note the word “civil.”
The Swine Flu (Obama Administration) infected 60 Million Americans, 300,000 were hospitalized, and we had no media frenzy.
Deaths in the US:
Corona virus – 40
Swine flu – 12,500
Flu – 20,000 – 60,000 per year?
I know it can spread rapidly, & it can mutate.
Just touch your face
She’s another one that could pass for Kathy Bates.
Fatality rate goes up 20x if over 65.
I just saw that stat from the 60 Minutes Australia “Wet Markets” report!
I posted this on the other post. I was not aware of this. Interesting reading through the comments, too.
Also,
OMG!
“Mild” symptoms but the hysteria is unbelievable.
I guess only important people can get tested it they aren’t on death’s door. I took my daughter to the ER tonight b/c she had flu like symptoms, was in DC,and worked in food service. I was told the Department of Health gets to decide who gets tested and who doesn’t. I was told if you weren’t in ICU,you weren’t getting tested.
When I said, but what if she has it and contaminates customers? He said, if she feels Ok, she should go to work.
Good Grief!
As a western Canadian I am wishing for this dope to self isolate in Wuhan, since this moron has sold us out to the Chinese, (east coast drilling rights to China, 60 plus mines in the north roads being paid for by Canada taxpayers, mines Chinese owned, and on and on) all while shutting down our once vibrant oil and gas industry in Alberta /Saskatchewan by stopping all pipelines to markets. All while importing 66 percent more Saudi oil, tankers up the St. Lawrence, while banning west coast tanker traffic. Clowns leadership, is failing to stop rail protests, shutting down Canadas rail system while prarie farmers cannot pay our bills because we can’t get grain to market, on and on. Yes if you Americans can’t find a use for this fool in Hollywood with all the other fools you have there, then the Chinese can have this sad piece of peoplekind
It’s pretty scary reading how the Chinese are putting their claws into everywhere all over the world. This is unbelievable. I don’t know how much the Chinese own here in the U.S. but I won’t buy Smithfield or affiliated brands anymore, bought out by Chinese, and I know they bought out Krauss-Maffei and International Automotive Components (IAC) so they have their fingers in our auto industry. I didn’t know IAC was Wilbur Ross’s company!
We had the Chinese make our goods, which made them rich, and now they are buying everyone out in their own countries. Beware!
Suburban and rural America need to take this virus seriously. City centers will get sick first and take up all the hospital resources. When suburbia or rural areas start getting sick, there won’t be hospital beds or respirators. Stats say 5% of tested cases need ICU and this virus is extremely contagious. If a virus outbreak happens where everyone gets sick at the same time, we will see ~5% death rate. If we can reduce the case load where hospital care is there for the bad cases, then it appears to have similar mortality as flu. Italy is two to three weeks ahead of us. Let us be vigilant.
There is a perverse incentive to get sick first which ensures that a hospital bed is available for you if things go south. The fact that their children are not quarantined is very concerning.
“Italy is two to three weeks ahead of us.”
I just posted above, Northern Italy has sold out manufacturing to the Chinese, many goods made there owned by China and made by imported Chinese workers. Going back and forth and bringing the flu with them. This is why the virus is so predominant there and why China is now “helping” Italy.
OMG! Where were you, Eggs, when 60,000 Americans died last winter from the flu and we needed your medical insight and advice to warn us? LOL
The cure is simple. Remove Pres Trump from office and you won’t hear another word about it.
Remember SARs? 4k people dead but no big deal because a Globalist Socialist was in office
We need to be more “woke” on this site damnit!
It’s the WUHAN virus!
Oops, I mean the CHINESE virus!
Oh dear, I mean the COMMUNIST CHINA virus!
Darn, I mean the STINKING COMMIE PINKO virus!
Crap, I mean the DEEP STATES FAVORITE PARTNER virus!
Uh, let’s try this….
The virus started in a Chinese secret lab that they tried to hide, then blamed on some people eating animals, which they then refused help from the US which would have contained it, which they then allowed their citizens to travel internationally and now they’re trying to blame the US virus
I think that works
Cancel Shen Yun!!!! Or at least stop the idiotic commercials! They may all be carriers!
Shen Yun is not even allowed to play in China. It’s about traditional Chinese culture, pre-CPC.
As long as C19 doesn’t test positive for Justin Trudeau…I think we can sleep easy tonight.
If I start putting on sparkly unicorn socks, then we’ll know.
