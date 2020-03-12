Pelosi Plays Politics Puts “Forced Permanent Paid Sick Leave” Into Coronavirus Bill…

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is attempting to exploit the coronavirus issue to pass a litany of permanent laws inside what was supposed to be a temporary legislative bill to assist those economically impacted by the coronavirus mitigation efforts.
Two issues are stark: (1) permanent and mandatory paid sick leave; and (2) a massive and permanent increase in medicare spending to benefit health insurance companies.
(Via The Hill) […] “There’s a couple major problems with it. Here’s one glaring problem: Under [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s bill, the Social Security Administration will be set up to administer the paid sick leave program. Now this will take more than six months, so it won’t work in time. It will also hamper the administration from putting out Social Security for those who need it right now that are in harm’s way,” he added.
“This will hurt the very population it’s supposed to be helping. It forces permanent paid sick leave for all businesses without exemptions and no sunsets.”
McCarthy’s comments came just before the bill — which would require employers to grant paid sick leave and bolster unemployment benefits, in addition to ensuring free diagnostic testing for the virus — was scheduled to come to the floor on Thursday, before lawmakers are slated to leave for a one-week recess. (read more)
Another bill to veto. PDJT’s pockets are going to be mighty full, (i.e. pocket vetos). Gives time to get past the economic effects of the Globalist virus.
PDJT can also do a lot by EO.
I can’t stand this woman!
I know I’m off subject but this is pretty important and thank God for Trump because he’ll never go along with what I’ve posted below.
The BOE is pushing for a digital currency along with Europe because the laws don’t allow them to bail out banks.
Released today.
What does this mean?
When things go very south, no sense running to a back to withdraw your money, the banks are protecting themselves because they like to invest in BS!
0 to -0% interest rates is what has caused this and they are now trapped and the solution… Digital Currencies
https://eng.ambcrypto.com/bank-of-england-releases-discussion-paper-outlining-platform-model-of-cbdc/
This moron traitor peelousy belongs in prison, and this bill will never pass, and she should be put down like a sick animal!
This smells very much like Barack Hussein Obama, alias Barry Soetoro of Indonesia (building on past political tricks — “an eye for an eye”, just as the Muslims do it — but raised to unprecedented levels, and meant to destroy, destroy, destroy, without any rational good sense, even for their own futures). Clyburn being newly in the news, “directing” part of Biden’s campaign now, adds substantially to that probability. The “One who cannot be named” is a Black Muslim, and wants to destroy this country as no earlier generation of Democrats ever did. The cult (of Obama) they became in 2008 is based upon obtaining vengeance (a la jihadi Muslims) for the slavery that ended 160 years ago, and the spirit of “Jim Crow” that perished utterly when it was brought to the nation’s attention as a whole after World War II, ending with federal legislation in the 1960s. Since the ’60s, the Muslim subornation of the Black “civil rights” movement — involving Muslim style rationalization for hate’s sake, instead of Martin Luther King’s Christian motivation and forgiveness — has slowly cooked the insanity into the Democrat narratives. That’s why it is particularly important to reveal, with prosecutions, before going through another presidential election cycle,the utter criminality of the attempted coup d’etat, and of everything that party is now doing. The country is as insane as was Germany under Hitler — and no apologies for calling a spade a spade, telling the harsh truth, to those who don’t like to hear Hitler comparisons.
A forced permanent paid sick leave for Pelosi and the rest of the baby killers is just fine with me.
Despicable old biddy needs to get her soul ready for its comeuppance instead of worry about free abortions.
Dont you think they the demfacsists have stolen enough of our money?
I await a loud chuckle from POTUS Trump in regard the extra sharpies he will employ to sign the veto. Previous to that will await the meandering posture of the never in recess Senate to alter the content of the bill.
A clean bill to flush more money down the contrived coronavirus “pandemic” remains pyrrhic pill to swallow.
Turtle made the absurd statement today of calling the Senate into session. Senate has not recessed since I believe 2010. Don’t want any vacancy appointments now do we.
Need to spray any Congressional paperwork with alcohol and iron them to make sure that there are no Nancy-antifa moments….
Has he vetoed anything yet?
He didn’t veto the pork-filled corona virus bill.
The virus has a patent! What does that tell you?
Genetic engineering, means deliberately made, for war, definitively (released to stop President Trump, the most likely reason, as is everything else the Democrats, and likely Chinese, are doing). As Sundance always says, there are trillions at stake (apparently, that should be, hundreds of trillions at stake, considering what the stock market has already “lost” — but do I believe that, or is it just redistribution of wealth, from the common investors to the “insiders”).
In what Country? Canada or China?
Dammit ! Just when my junior chemistry kit arrived !
Trump didn’t veto the pork filled corona virus bill because the CDC urgently needed the $2.5 billion in funding to deal with the virus emergency and Trump didn’t have time to fight with Congress and delay the money which would result in a medical disaster that would certainly have dire political ramifications. So he swallowed the bogus $4 billion in the bill which is small potatoes compared to the damage of not getting the funding now.
Agree, PDJT intelligently decided to not commit political suicide over 6 billion dollars. That is why he is a VSG!
BINGO…EO (BHO ran the country on EO’s). NOW is that time for DJT and he can simply explain to We The People, why. I’m NOT ADDING PORK or any $$spending NOT DIRECDTLY TIED To virus….
The 60% of the country w/ common sense will understand & support & who cares about the 40% of loony tunes on the left.
DO NOT GIVE NP $.01 of spending….ZERO, nada…
These people are downright EVIL. Nancy still thinks she runs the country. Trump should tweet out everything that POS is putting into the bill that isn’t helping people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pelosi is a b!tch
I even heard Sleepy Joe saying we need tax cuts for all these America workers, not billionaires that Trump wants to give. Then he basically ratted off the exact same words that Trump said a few days ago about helping hourly workers and companies impacted.
These Demonrats need to be exterminated. I did my part and voted early primary today!
According to reports she is. Also trying to get federal funding for abortions included.
Piglosi can goto hell. This bill should only be about covid, Pilosi should go to hell and stay there.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Do not pass Go and collect $200!
She is certainly on that trajectory it seems. It is clear the dims are following Rahm’s Law—never let a good crisis go to waste and use it to get things done (even illegal?) you couldn’t do without it—to present POTUS with a Hobson’s Choice—load the bill down with pork and dim pet projects and then POTUS has to sign it (whatever gets through the Senate) or veto it and be accused of not caring about the virus.
Every time I see a picture of that witch with her gavel, I want to shove…..never mind.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jumpinjarhead, I was just getting to that. Thanks for adding.
And thank you for your service.
Does anybody remember after 9/11 when planned parenthood offered free abortions to women whose husbands/boyfriends were killed on 9/11?
Leftists LOVE abortion; there’s no other way around it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep. The holy grail –
LikeLiked by 4 people
One can make a supplemental income from selling that voice to diminish the rats in the attic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
In all of our venting of anger at “Leftists, Democrats and Pelosi, let us not forget that,Republicons in Senate are their “parners in Crime”, who ALSO want a ONE WORLD Globalist government, Abortion on demand, take our guns, etc.
The only difference is Dems say it, Reps lie and don’t say it.
So, Pelosi puts LOTS of outrageous pork and bigger gov’t programs in bill.
McConnell takes 10% out, and says “WE,fixed it!”
Then, in conmittee, they put in even more, before bill goes to PDJT for him to sign.
Its a game they play, and I suspect PDJT is going to get out his stamp; no “pocket veto”, he will stamp it, sign it, and tell them to shove it.
If he is clear and public about his reasons for vetoing (I suggest a,rose garfen ceremony) they won’t DARE override, as that would further expose Republicons as the Globalist shills they are.
I believe Sundance has a great article which clearly outlines how all legislation is written by lobbyists and there are no member of Congress who write them. They neither have the ability or the capacity to produce any passable laws in a short span of time. I am not making this statement in defense but to reinforce the fact that Nancy has nothing to offer but what her party has already had written. She could not create something new without permission from her owners.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Which means they were working on this law for quite some time, which shows once again this is political. This shows you just how corrupt DC is on both sides of the aisles. The only way bills are passed if it contains a lot of pork.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was not suggesting that she does anything personally. My reference was intended to be more a generic shorthand for the human machinery that grinds out the bills as I have long been aware of the way the “sausage is made” in Congress.
LikeLike
Democrats using their “never let a crisis go to waste” the energy song.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This whole emergency money thing is perfect and ripe for politicians like Piglosi to siphon off several million dollars. I can also see where it could easily be abused by citizens. I demand full checks and balances on this spending bill and that it be done by an outside source.
We should never let politicians/criminals monitor politicians/criminals.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The dirty filthy SLUUT is playing russian roulette with Trump, she just put a empty gun to her head and pulled the trigger…..now she hands the loaded gun to Trump.(my analogy sucks)
Expect trump to veto her Bill, Pelosi thinks this will in her a victory.
The America people are on to Pelosi and the Democrats!
The American people are on to the Uniparty!
Fixed it.
Anyone who thinks Republicons in the Senate aren’t coordinating, to get their share of the pork, from this odious bill, just hasn’t been paying attention.
Another one of Nancy’s “ You have to read the Bill after it has already passed” deals.
Ocasio Cortez was on Special Report tonight and she mentioned Medicaid Funding in this Cram Down Bill at least 4 times. What has Medicaid got to do with Chinese Coronavirus. Medicaid is already funded …. FREE,FREE,FREE.
Pelosi is attempting another Permanent Funding Mechanism to Bankrupt SocialSecurity.
Hasn’t she figured out that Trump and his administration know a lot about finance? Unlike JEF and Biden!
Between pelosi and the fed today- I can’t take it. Still voting trump 2020 tho 💯
I know this may seem incomprehensible, but can you imagine a world without democraps. Just stop and let that sink in…….
So, again, American taxpayers will be forced to pay for sick leave for everyone in America, this has been on the socialist’s list for a long time. I am surprised it doesn’t include for those people who don’t have jobs…ya know fair is fair.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I believe AOC was pushing for a guaranteed wage so yes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bang on correct. And they’re going to tax us to death for it.
Being self employed, I told the guys that used to work for me on jobs they had to open their own LLC or S-corp, get liability ins ($60-70/mth), and get WC or file for exemption. Everybody is now a sub contractor running their own little business. We still work together on big jobs, and they can work and pound the pavement for own stuff with no headaches. I call them for help, they call me when needed. Works great.
Basically, I got out of being forced to pay for other people’s stuff a while ago.
It’s fantastic
And the sunlight just keeps getting brighter and brighter… with full exposure of all globalist rats happening slowly but surely!
MAGA 2020 KAG
Appreciate your positive take on the proceedings. Ina 5 steps forward and 2 steps in reverse cycle, we are located in reverse.
Sorry HC, but if there is no media to honestly report it, there is NO sunshine.
Ivanka likely had a hand in the paid leave since that’s one of her pet projects.
He said in his speech the other day that the government would be providing aid to those unable to work due to COVID-19. However neither he nor Ivanka said anything about permanent leave and assigning that to her is unjust and unkind.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Right. PDJT would do it temporarily by EO.
Excellent post..We need to keep the apples separate from the oranges..
Sorry, but facts are facts. Ivanka and her husband are liberals. Chelsea Clinton is Ivanka’s best friend. Ivanka is quite chummy with democrats and made her positions clear. She and Jared heavily influence her father and his decisions.
Who coulda seen that coming? She’s a mole.
You win the “worst post of the day” award. Congratulations!
Where have you been? She is not MAGA.
Nepotism does not serve the President’s agenda.
Opinions vary.
I think she’s a tremendous asset for the President and the country.
Absolutely spot on.
This, IMHO business about Javanca lumps in with “Trump used to be a Democrat, he’s a Manhattanite, he’s a liberal” b.s. that we heard from nevertrumpers and rolcons, during and after 2016.
With all the planting of traitors in his,admin, he HAS to have some people he can trust.
I think his family have aquitted themselves extremely well; ALL of them, including javanka.
She pushes amnesty and more visas. She pushes for government subsidized day care. These are not MAGA. They are big spending big government and open borders.
And who pays those unemployment premiums??? Oh yes the employers. I imagine an employer break is coming after this.
Hell, if I was still working I would definitely come down with this virus whether true or not to get some of this free money sitting on my ass.
As soon as I saw the headline that bartender was on Special Propaganda I knew where it was going.
Straight downhill. Don’t watch Bret. Never have. Well save for PDJT making him look foolish at the town hall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hubby had that on and I had to turn on our very loud exhaust fan on the cooktop to drown her out!! Must really be awful to be a good guy working at Fox (like Jeanine, Lou, etc.) I would not be able to even walk down a hallway where most of the traitor “reporters” were.🤯😡
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haha! I usually put on my Propaganda Cancellation Headphones.
What makes you think Bret is a “good guy”?
You talking about “The Plump One.”
LikeLike
Not Baier.
Please read it again:
“…a good guy working at Fox (like Jeanine, Lou, etc.)…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“China has been one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a GDP of 7.4% in 2014. Medical device market is one of the fastest growing market sectors in China, which has an average growth rate of 20% within the last decade. That leads to the fact that, in 2013, China surpassed Japan to become the second largest medical device market in the world.”
https://2016.export.gov/industry/health/healthcareresourceguide/eg_main_092229.asp
Thanks to Obama/DNC looking out for the folks before People’s President Trump🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
I went back and looked at the stats and I was stunned. Are you ready for this? The swine flu outbreak in this country in 2009 and 2010, 60 million Americans were infected. Do you remember that? Sixty million were infected. Dr. Siegel, one of the Fox doctors was on TV explaining this last night. He was not my primary source for it, but he ended up confirming it. Sixty million people were infected.
Do you know how many people were hospitalized in 2009-2010 with the swine flu? Three hundred thousand were hospitalized. So 60 million people infected, 300,000 hospitalized. And nobody even remembers it. And why? Well, because we had a different president. We had a Democrat president by the name of Barack Obama, and the news then was how wonderfully well Obama was handling it, how expertly well Obama was dealing with it.
There wasn’t any media panic. The Republican Party did not politicize it at all. They made not one single effort that anybody can find or remember to try to make political hay out of it. It was treated as a health issue from top to bottom. Sixty million Americans infected, 300,000 hospitalized. I don’t know what the death toll was. The numbers with the coronavirus are not even close. They are barely a fraction of a percentage compared to the swine flu.
. . . Nobody’s immune from what’s happening here. I mean, you go back and you look at these swine flu numbers and you ask, “What was different? (chuckles) What was different was we had a Democrat in the White House and so the media didn’t want to be critical of the government.
The media wanted to be promoting him. They wanted to be positive. They wanted to promote the brilliance of Barack Obama, the brilliant management skills, the temperament, the crease in his slacks, the intelligence and all that. Now we’ve got just exact opposite.
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/03/12/remember-the-swine-flu-panic-of-2009-no-you-dont/
Approx. 12,500 died in the U.S. back then. But the press had their ‘slobbering love affair’ with faux president (#44), so no panic / no submarining of the administration / of the stock market. (HT, Bernie Goldberg)
Rueters reported in 2010 that 17K (including 1800 children) died from the Swine Flu (HBN1)
One thing I noticed about Dr. Siegel, is how he sounds (calm and reassuring or we are all going to die) is dependent on what show he is on. On Tucker a few minutes ago it was the sky is falling which is in line with what Tucker thinks.
17,000 people died per the CDC and out of that # 1,800 children died. I don’t even remember that. The stock market didn’t tank, Pro leagues didn’t cancel their seasons and colleges didn’t cancel their seasons. This is all political. I heard it on Rush today and then looked it up myself. The press covered for ODUMBO big time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You win the internet!
The gulags- wheres the funding for the gulags!
It’s in the FISA reauthorization.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The masses are being led by the media folks
Panic buying everywhere
The only HOPE is once this subsides the Fake News and haterz are shown for what they are
LikeLiked by 5 people
The masses are being led by the media folks
Panic buying everywhere
Had a doctor’s appt. this morning and the television in the waiting area was off, and, to a person, everyone in the waiting room is fed up with the MainStreamMob.
Stopped to pick up laundry detergent, bleach and dryer sheets on the way home. With only one exception the people panic buying were unkempt, to phrase it nicely. There was one ancient old lady, about NanJives’s age, who was neat and clean.
From this snapshot it appears the Media Mob is panicking the lower socio-economic strata and some very old. Likely their intended targets.
The CDC website last night had advice for our elders to stock up and stay in, so that might explain larger numbers out shopping today ahead of future isolation.
At this point I guess I don’t feel entirely comfortable with my 80 & 89-yr. vintage folks rubbing elbows in the Wal (Upstate NY). Mom had an undetected virus settle around her heart a few years back and that was nerve-wracking to say the least.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the panic, stupid, not the paper!
Stock certificates, money and toilet paper, can all wipe you clean in a panic.
No toilet paper on the store shelves today is a phenomenon seen only once before in 1973. The market plunged 45% during the oil crisis, and rumors were floated through media about poor pulp production.
This is different. For a first class nation to have such an hysterical third world reaction leads me to wonder that there is more at play than just the media driving the panic. Our new population—more third world than ever—are merely reacting to the virus crisis the way they would react to a crisis in their ex-countries. And perhaps more than a few are profiteering their hoard?
Recommendation…while everyone is waiting in line to buy TP instead go to the gas station and fill up your vehicles and a few extra cans. If this madness continues at some point people will figure out being able to drive your car is alot more important than being able to wipe your a$$,
Great common sense. After going through several hurricanes the last few years and all the utility outages, I learned to keep several days’ worth of things like tuna, canned fruit, dry milk, soup, and crackers on hand at all times. Toilet paper is not a necessity for survival–in my opinion it’s really a luxury hygienic item. I’m mystified as to why people are stockpiling and hoarding that item over long-term foot products. My grandmother had an outhouse so things like newspapers or magazines substituted. It was never a problem. So I applaud your comment–it really drives home how important it is to prioritize in stressful times.
I wrote the H1N1 Policies & Procedures for a bank and the project included a great deal of research; projects like that tend to put everything into perspective. If those panicking now were capable of using common sense none of this hysteria would exist. 3rd world mentality? Interesting perspective. Yes, catastrophic things can and do happen, but as a general rule most viruses don’t cause anything anywhere near a catastrophic event.
P.S.
We dubbed H1N1 “Hummingbird Flu” by the time I finished the project. LOL!
And the (stupid) was not intended for you woohoowee–you made a brilliant point!
A world play on the cliche ‘it’s the economy stupid’
I have extra fuel, both transportation and propane for cooking/heating.
Several months supply of food,…and even a months supply of TOILET paper.
Same as I had 3 months ago, and will no doubt have 3 months from now.
So, whats different for me and mine now, because of the,Wuhan virus?
Oh yeah,….NOTHING!
Something is fishy with this Coronavirus originating in China. I have a hunch that the Democrat Party and China are behind this outbreak to get rid of President Trump. Yes, the Democrat Party would go that far, even if it means killing American people. On the fake news owned by the Democrat Party, they even said they hoped President Trump’s supporters would get this virus so they would die. Think about this. Why did this happen so close to the 2020 Presidential election? Since the impeachment hoax didn’t work for the Democrats and China, they had to think of another way. God help us defeat all this evil going on. Please vote for President Trump for 2020.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree 100% 40 deaths in the US in 3 months? Are you kidding me? With the average age of the victims at 80!!!! This is Fake News hysteria amped up to the max to hurt Trump’s election chances and to try to install a bunch of liberal programs.
PURE EVIL!
Of course we can’t have elections as usual in November. No mass gatherings and too many may not be able to make it to the polls due to being sick. An election under these conditions would not represent the will of the people. At some point they will launch trial balloons around voting with a phone app or just letting the poll numbers decide the election. And I’m not even wearing my tinfoil hat at the moment.
And something like 20 or 26 are dead from that nursing home in Seattle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something is fishy. The hype doesn’t match reality. The only caveat is that the virus originated near a BSL4 lab and the government reaction is intense. Then again, that government reaction could be the latest phase in the coup.
China is putting out propaganda trying to blame the U.S. for bringing them this virus!
https://www.foxnews.com/us/china-smear-united-states-coronavirus-wuhan
From Chinese Foreign Minister
Can you believe this crap? They wouldn’t let anyone in there to inspect!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No surprise there.
Projection, much. Mr. Zhao?
Communists lie and try to reverse blame for their F-ups.
It’s what they do.
All. The. Time.
Nancy Pelosi to Mr. Zhao…..”hold my beer”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Watch and see if the democrats don’t start investigations trying to blame Trump for this and for infecting China.
The democrats would agree with China if they thought it would give them an advantage.
Anything to get him in the election.
Trump supporter;
I would agree that the Dems are just CCP-USA, just like EU is CCP-Europe, and so has no cumpunction about killing masses of people to achieve their ends.
However, I don’t think the Dems and their Rep partners in the Uniparty had anything to do with this virus.
They WILL attempt to capitalise on it, politically, to try to hurt PDJT. And, like every single plan they have ordered from the Acme nefarious plans to bring down PDJT Co., it will fail spectacularly, the Dems and the MSM will lose credibility, PDJT will GAIN credibility along with more voters in 2020.
“Forced Permanent Paid Sick Leave”
What a kind hearted woman looking out for Joe this way as he sure needs this.
Globalist Pelosi simply continuing the weakening of American citizens and businesses becoming dependent on a blood-sucking, dominant government. One example; Just-In-Time! JIT inventory, JIT maintenance, JIT staffing, JIT purchasing, JIT marriage, JIT child-rearing, JIT soberness, JIT forgiveness, JIT spirituality, etc. No reserves, no savings, no pantry, no alternatives, no discretion, no CREDIBILITY! If you’re a Conservative; survive and thrive!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Globalist Pelosi must have gulped twice after the Ukrainian Laundromat was threatened to be investigated and even exposed. Pelosi and sire hand their hands in that cookie jar.
Alas, Bill Barr and Ms. Shirley have declared this off limits and Pelosi is on to the next legislative / appropriations scam.
#TearItUp
I’m doing that to my voodoo doll right now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…a few pins and needles ♦ VooDoo
Democrats win even when they lose. Look how much Pelosi has done with just the House, how ,little Repubs accompished with Ryan as Speaker and Mitch as Leader. Everything Trump had accomplished he accomplished on his own.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You’re right but then you’re also wrong.
Without the DemonRAT MSM supporting the Party 99%, the Dems would not exist in their current form. They have not won much, but the MSM just ignores and covers up their losses, and constantly lies to make them appear like winning.
Maybe the greatest thing I have learned at the CTH is the word Uniparty.
God please PDJT
Dekester,
Exactly. The two posters just above you seem to be stuck in old thinking od Fem vs. Rep, instead of new thinking of Uniparty vs US.
The Dems could never have swollen the size and power of the Federal government, turned public education into maxist indoctrination, brought us to the point where we are actually seeing post partum abortion seriously discussed and drag queens doing story hour at public libraries to 5 y.o.’s,….
If the Republicon party hadn’t been fully in cahoots with the Dems, and taking a fall on every policy issue, like the boxer paid of to take a fall in the 3 rd round.
All the talking head scare-tactic monsters need to be exposed for their lying and fear-mongering.
When this blows by (and it will) these people need to be held accountable. This cv scare exposes the worst in the press, the punditry, the politicians, and the posers.
We are in dire straights absent Donald J Trump. Pray for him to stay strong, coronavirus free, and unwaivering against this evil tide of obstruction and destruction. $Trillions of wealth destroyed; exactly what the left wants to do, its being done right in the open and with no push back against the hysteria. Virtue signalling corporate heads, fraidy-cats left and right are out “abundance of caution”ing each other. Closing schools. Closing events. over BEE ESS.
The same scaremongers who claim the fatality rate is 1% or 2% or more, claim at the same time that there is no testing; therefore they DO NOT KNOW any rate without knowing the number of cases. And then, the known cases will be far less in number than the real cases that go untested and unremarked because 80% of them (according to known cases) have little to no symptoms; gain immunity; get well; and go about their lives.
Without some return to sanity, quickly, we are becoming a nation of ignorant, little baby scardy-cats.
Remember all the hype about the year 2000? So much emphasis on getting prepared and NOTHING happened that was predicted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I know several EEs who that was all they did in 1999 – reading code and fixing it.
Why doesn’t Pelosi donate some of her “well earned millions” to those affected by the CoronaVirus ❓
Congress can insert any clause into any bill they propose. It’s a proposition. They can, and so they will. It keeps them busy and self-occupied, to justify their high positions, to dominate us and be re-elected. This doesn’t mean that any fantasy bill that they devise that is proposed will be ratified and become law. We fall for that ploy and usually vote for incumbent politicians, every time. Man, are we dumb!
There is actual masturbation. There is legislative masturbation. What’s the difference?
One is physical, and the other is mental.
But, but – “I never laid a hand on anybody! All I did was make suggestions and proposals.” Uh, huh. There is no law against doing that. We can say no. Can we ever say no, really?
At some point having physical control over people becomes obsolete. Welcome to the great American mind F–k.
Brave New World?
Will they take their vacation and let FISA expire when PDJT vetos their renewal?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Senate at least is going to forgo their vacation…don’t know about the House.
I’m feeling fine and I ain’t worried about this virus, even though I’m pushing eighty. But all this hysterical coverage is starting to make me sick. In what novel was it that described a speech by Comrade Stalin where nobody in the audience wanted to be the first to stop clapping? That’s what this reminds me of.
Barr y, you are 100% right. Nobody wants to be the first one to say no. Look at all of the sports being cancelled. It was first started by none other than that cesspool of Liberals, the IVY league schools. And from there it went right down the line because everyone was afraid to say no.
Updated US Wuhan flu numbers, as of 745 pm tonight:
Infected: 1663
Deaths: 40 (31 from the nursing home state, Washington State)
If you exclude Washington State, the total number of US deaths as of tonight is nine.
NINE DEATHS.
This virus has been loose in the US for nearly four months.
And vast portions of a nation of 327 million are being shut down over what is statistically, increasingly, an insignificant viral outbreak.
Pelosi has to go. She always has been and she always will be a disaster as Speaker of the House .
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can’t wait till they rip the gavel out of her conniving little hands…
Permanent sick leave to whom? Illegal aliens? It seems that’s all Piglosi constituents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But McConnell and Senate Republicans can rip out Pelosi’s bs and send the bill back to the House for reconciliation can’t they?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes and call for a reconciliation bill which we usually lose on or vote it down completely.
PDJT can always veto it.
dd-sc;
McConnell is on Pelosis side, against us, and wants his share of the loot.
He and Republicons just PRETEND to be on “our” side.
So, he will ‘strip out’ SOME of the most odious, PUBLICISED terms, and say “We Republicans fixed it”.
Then, it will go to reconsilliation, where ALL the odious terms are put back in, and what they REALLY want to sneak in will be added.
And yes, in reconcilliation they can add things that were NEVER in either the Senate or House bill.
Then, they sent it to POTUS, with public believing bill has been “fixed” so supposed to put him in a pickle if he signs.
See Reagan Immigration bill of 1986, I think?
Republicons led by McConnell are,NOT your friends, they are PDJT’s enemies, and anti-MAGA, pro-globalist elitists who want to enslave us all, every bit as much as Dems.
Believe it. Understand it. It could save your life.
Excellent post..We need to keep the apples separate from the oranges..
No eff that crazy lady. She’ll get hers one day.
EXCLUSIVE: White House Officials Allege Speaker Pelosi Pushed To Include Hyde Amendment Loophole Into Coronavirus Stimulus Plan
https://dailycaller.com/2020/03/12/donald-trump-nancy-pelosi-coronavirus-stimulus-hyde-amendment-abortion-funding-white-house-allegations/?fbclid=IwAR21qdgkwweVUN998SFKQe9w7Iy6bJg7t8xWsVSqjq3O4epiK-DzQqpQhiY
Fake like Trump said… If it weren’t for the lying news you’d never know anything was going on. Just another attempt to take President Trump down, like the three before. This is their fall back plan, can’t argue with peoples health right… of course… democrats and their china partner, both of whom are being hammered.. You sure this is not a democrat virus…. seems it only shows up in democrat strong holds.. I’m confident President Trump will handle it and them!
I just learned from Paul Sperry that this CV likely came from a primitive Chinese ‘wet market’.
Just watched this 60 Minutes undercover on the wet markets, live animals, possible animals the CV jumped from, many wet markets run by Chinese gangs, etc. Top scientists interviewed.
WARNING: not for the faint of heart. Graphic scenes.
So, $8.2 billion wasn’t enough for the Democrats? Okay, we see Pelosi’s bill and have President Trump demand $25 billion annual renewable money for border walls on both the southern and northern borders.
Remember, these are the same people (Obama) who said the elderly should not get life-saving medical care but should just be “sent home with a pill,” and (Bloomberg) that elderly prostate cancer patients should be denied treatment in order to alleviate health care costs and overcrowding. Clearly their intention is to just let the elderly die to reduce the elderly population.
So, their play here isn’t intended to actually get the stuff they are putting in, but to load up the bill with so many poison pills and objectionable stuff that Trump will have no choice but to veto it, thereby interfering with efforts to slow the coronavirus and prolong the elderly’s exposure to it, whom they want to kill anyway.
Listen carefully. Hear it? The left is rooting for the virus. They are monsters, remember?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because their Social Security plan is unsustainable, due to them loading it up with all sorts of stuff not originally intended, like survivors benefits and disability, and because people are living longer than they planned, AND because of baby boomer demographics, which they have known about since,…’60’s?
The plan is to kill off the old, and bring in young workers from babymaker cultures. And Uniparty is fully on board, as part of implementing globalist agenda.
But for US and PDJT and the 2A, we would already be there by now.
Here in Texas all the counties and municipalities are racing to enact disaster declarations. I am convinced that this is becoming a really huge pork trough for the deep state. Billion here, billion there, lots of money to steal.
Instead of this piecemeal “what the Dems want in the bill BS,” can no one write, post online, or go in TV with a simple chart listing these things?
PDJT needs to do this at the next briefing naming Pelosi and AOC as the ones holding this up.
This deserves a resounding “piss off.”
How do we know the Dems were not colluding with the CCP back in November to unleash this virus and create a fake crisis? Back then Hong Kong was doing tons of protesting and you hear of none of that since the virus. Now we have a overblown emergency that they can attack Trump with and try to crash the economy. Can’t have Trump rallies, Biden can’t have debates or give speeches?
Too many coincidences that all line up to help the Dems and China got themselves out of a bad spot. I put nothing past these people.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well neither the CCP or Democommunists really care how many people die in pursuit of their ideology,
LikeLiked by 1 person
I confess I only read the headlines and a few comments but I can’t stop myself from feeling what I really feel about Pelosi.
FUXK PIGLOSI! FUK PIGLOSI AND FU*CK PIGLOSI!
BURNING IN HELL FOR ETERNITY IS NOT ENOUGH FOR THIS DRUNKEN HAGGARD!
And may the Damnocratic Party follow her into the abyss.
Woo, hoo! I get diagnosed with a cold that lasts a week or so, and now I get “paid sick leave” for the rest of my life! Yeah!!
Who needs paid sick leave for a mild virus that hardly makes people sick and lasts 2 days? This is so out of control crazy.
I agree with anyone who thinks this was all done by those evil dems. We know China helped pay for the impeachment. China is in a financial mess. They have too many people to feed. Why not kill a lot off, esp those old ones. They Haven’t had a genocide in quite a while. Put out a huge scare and everything closes down here in our country today, companies losing tons of money. Economy goes down the tubes. Orange man bad has to cancel his events because he would REALLY look bad if he didn’t. Only instead of killing millions like they wanted it to, it turns out to be only a cold which hardly makes anyone very sick. Yet sports teams cancel seasons, Disney World and Disneyland are closed, etc etc etc. Billions will be lost in our country. Evil, evil people.
And nine deaths so far in our country excluding the ones in that Washington nursing home where I hear they are noted for having a very high rate of deaths anyway.
Closed boarder countries work.
What did the Republicans put into the bill that the Dems will find offensive? Did we put funding for the border wall in there? Or do you mean only Dems know how to play politics?
We’re not the Grand Old Party. We’re the whiners.
When has she never exploited anything? She is an old raisin, hag skeletor with dementia.
A new program for the Social Security Administration to administer? Has anybody asked them about it? Has she heard about the backlogs in disability claims, especially at the ALJ level? Many claimants are waiting years for their claims to be adjudicated. Their computer system is a confused patchwork of the new and the archaic….much of the legacy software is written using COBOL.
The agency employees can’t get their current work done timely. They have an aging workforce where a large number of skilled workers are already eligible for retirement. Giving them a new program to administer now is beyond insane….it’s criminal.
