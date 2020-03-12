Main Street Strong – U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims “Unexpectedly Drop”….

The stock market is not the U.S. economy. The stock market is an investment instrument.
Yes, the downstream consequences from coronavirus mitigation efforts means there is likely going to be temporary, very specific, fluxes within the Main Street economy. Entertainment, hospitality and leisure are likely to see the strongest initial impacts. However, as noted by the release of weekly jobless claims the U.S. economy is very strong.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as employers continued to hold on to their workers.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 211,000 for the week ended March 7, the Labor Department said. Jobless claims are the most timely labor market indicator. They have declined for two straight weeks.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to 218,000 in the latest week. (link)
The cancellations of large public gatherings, events and venues will have some impact on independently employed workers and ancillary businesses connected to them. That’s the purpose of the extended and targeted administration effort for financial assistance in very specific sectors. However, in the aggregate the Main Street economy is still very strong.
Numerous pundits fail to understand the difference between strong financials in the banking sector (Main St), and the downturn experienced in the stock market (Wall St). Cue the audio visual demonstration:
The stock market is Wall Street, an investment instrument. The banking sector has strong liquidity and is more connected to Main Street. The banks are stable; this is not a financial crisis. Consider this analogy:
You own a modest home with a $200k mortgage. The home fits your needs; you maintain it; you take good care of your home as do your neighbors. All is well.
Tomorrow you find out the city council approved a permit for a railroad to run behind your neighborhood. The value of your home drops 25 percent on the news of the permit.
Nothing about the home has changed. Everything is just as comfortable for you next week as it was in all preceding weeks. Other than a pending rail line everything is the same.
A month later you find out the city withdrew the railroad permit because the railroad company changed their mind. The value of your home returns to where it was before the news of the permit surfaced. See how that happened?
Now replace the railroad permit with the coronavirus.
Keep yourself and those you love well maintained.
This too shall pass…
GO PLACIDLY amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons.
Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even to the dull and the ignorant; they too have their story.
Avoid loud and aggressive persons; they are vexatious to the spirit. If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain or bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself.
Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans. Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time.
Exercise caution in your business affairs, for the world is full of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals, and everywhere life is full of heroism.
Be yourself. Especially do not feign affection. Neither be cynical about love; for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment, it is as perennial as the grass.
Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth.
Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. But do not distress yourself with dark imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness.
Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here.
And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world.
Be cheerful. Strive to be happy.
A beautiful and necessary reminder… This too shall pass!!
In six weeks when the warm weather arrives this will be gone and forgotten just like all the other hoaxes and the news media will be on another hoax!
Pray for the hottest summer on record. The virus needs to be toasted.
Really hard to see the stock market tank like this for a flu. Very good perspective Sundance. I do find it odd that the virus “crash” came right after the market was going up like gangbusters. Someone made money!
It is 9/11 for those who fear,
but for those of us who remain peaceful and glory in giving,
it is the best of times.
Amen sister!
nice outlook K I
IF the general public and average Amn really knew who/what ran the govt, country and universe and how they are manipulated and screwed daily, there would be mass uproar and upheaval across this country. As is, we go along in life working for avg wages, tending to our business and thinking the govt is our friend and looking out for us….LET this be an awakening…THIS is planned, there is a reason and there is significant implications why this had to occur. WHEN has there even been such a panic? IF WE WERE IN WAR AT HOME would there be as significant as impact…meltdown, shutting down of society as we see today…….
if the public knew the truth, they’d be storming Washington with pitchforks
The people with 401ks are the hardest hit in the stock market crash.
Only if you panic and sell!
If you don’t sell and are still employed, your future contributions will buy more stock per paycheck. One thing to remember is how much money flows into the markets from employee retirement savings. Like clockwork, every two weeks a fresh pile of money arrives at stock broker’s desks to be invested. It inevitably drives up the markets. Like a river current, the markets flow in one direction. The market can go down for short periods, but it can’t defy the current for long.
Only until such time as the ‘railroad permit’ has been withdrawn…
And paid mighty capital gains.
It’s not just the virus.
The energy sector imploded when Saudi and Russia decided to go to war and the result was oil going from $55 to $30 — well under a minimum needed to sustain fracking almost everywhere.
Always “unexpectedly…”
Uplifting!
God bless you, my sensible and brilliant friend.
When we open our door to others, sharing all we have with whomever needs it,
nobody can rob us,
and our treasure, which is stored in Heaven where there is no Wall Street or moths or rust,
will grow to the glory of our Beloved Father and the Lamb who allows us into His presence.
Like!
To God the glory!
Those responsible for spreading doom and gloom are too stupid to realize this will pass and the economy will respond well before the election. They thought this would be the end of PDJT. They are truly evil people.
They don’t care. Anything to destroy DJT, USA, economy and We The People. And don’t think there are few members of Congress that give a dam**…Their are many, major pockets lined by China in the US Congress………….
Those responsible don’t care. Anything to destroy, DJT, the US economy and bring mass hysteria and fear…that’s the goal. And don’t think many Congressmen give a dam**…Far too many Congressional pockets lined by China to worry them…The $$ from China have been halted. Don’t forget McConnell’s wife and her family are major China biz people and make $millions and $millions that have probably been cut…..
I truly think the Dem’s (Pelosi, Schiff, et al) are in cahoots with the MSM. Did you know Adam Schiff has been sued by a large physicians and surgeons assoc? He ordered Amazon, Google and FB to remove information about vaccines posted by them! Who the hell does he think he is?! The Dem’s are pure evil and deserve whatever they get in the end at the tribunals. 🙂
Very timely and very astute. I was wondering when some clear-headed thinking would burn through the panic.
Hate is all they have….sad!
Well said. Stay the course. Love the Ehrmann quote.
Sundance,
I have had that poster on my wall since 1971. Bought it at a Spencer’s Gifts in Western, PA
Been all over the world with me…..in good times and bad……
Still the words touch my spirit and are a comfort to my soul.
Thank you.
If you haven’t read the Pelican Brief, this might be a good time.
There is a movie,and what does this have to do with the here and now?
The only thing I can think of is a cover up by the Deep State…certainly no virus in the book except the slime in the swamp.
I’m trying to get the reference as well….you trying to make a connection to Supreme court justices being in danger?
When you are in your mid 60s and have been essentially wiped out in the span of a few weeks, it’s pretty hard to get hopped up about a monthly job report. There aren’t enough years to get it back.
I just can’t believe it….
Try very hard not to sell. Even buy if you can. This will take one to two months of severe self quarantining, but after that there will be a lot of pent up demand. Except for toilet paper. The markets will come back much faster than after 2009.
As long as you don’t sale you have lost nothing and the market will be back to all time high in a few weeks. So don’t worry.
Russ, I’m sorry to hear that. When Trump arrived in office the DJI was at 18,000 or so. It peaked a month ago at 29,568. It’s at 21,200 right now.
Based on those numbers, you enjoyed a 64% increase under Trump and now you’ve seen that gain drop down to 17.7%….so, on average, you’re still up almost 18% over what you had in early November of 2016.
When you say…”wiped out”, how much of a loss, percentage wise, have you experienced?
If you were “wiped out”, then you had most or all of your assets in marketable instruments.
The very LAST thing you should do is to sell now.
Dear Russ, Hang in there. You’ll get it back and more probably about as fast as you lost it. I’m in my mid-70s and have taken a HUGE loss in the last couple of weeks. But I’ve been there before (2008) It WILL come roaring back. Trust Trump.
for the world is full of trickery
The world is a trick!
In the words of the Torah, עַלְמָא דְשִׁקְרָא, alma d’shikra, a false world.
Everything is Godliness. Godliness is everything, even what is physical and material. (Einstein called it Energy—the “E” in E=mc²—but in true it is Godliness, Godly energy.)
And this virus too is from God . . . and though we don’t now understand it thoroughly, it too is good because everything from God is good.
We all must reconnect with the Creator. (I believe many Americans are doing this right now.)
Our president is highly competent and greatly caring.
Good health for all always.
This is occurring around Purim when G-d’s hand is hidden but will be revealed for good in the end. Keep the faith.
If people can regain their common sense, this will hopefully end soon. I went to one of my favorite sandwich places today – right in the heart of lunch – and they were dead Said it had been that way for 2 weeks. My son is a Chef and their place has been really slow as well.
I also tried to go to Costco today – not to stock up but because it’s the only place that sells my favorite coffee and some laundry detergent. I’ve never seen it like that before. The line on both sides and the middle extended almost to the back of the store, so I just left.
We went to a local bar/restaurant for lunch today and it was as crowded as ever.
Our restaurants and stores are as crowded as ever here in Tampa.
Americans don’t have a long enough attention span for all these cancellations to last longer than 2 weeks. Then what?
He wrote that in 1927. I hope he was able to use its message during the soon-to-be
Great Depression (US Stock Market Crash in 1929)
I like the British phrase:
“Keep calm and carry on”
I bet my last bag of Hersey chocolate bars on this being true… 🙂
Harsh. There are alot of people whose retirement money is taking a hit. Saying you’re the smart one is not a good way of being a decent human being at this time. When your turn comes and you face a crisis and you will, I sure hope nobody says something like this to you.
Ok this post was meant for someone who commented to Russ above. That post seems to have disappeared and my comment to him ended up down here. Not sure what happened.
Thank you for the incredible memory of the Desiderata Poem, Sundance. I still know it by heart, with fond memories of it in my childhood in the 1960-70’s, What a brilliant and lovely reminder.
“Entertainment, hospitality and leisure are likely to see the strongest initial impacts.”
—
Also being annihilated in this thing is the energy sector. It is being hammered on both the demand side — lack of people consuming things that require energy — and the supply side: where Russia and Saudi Arabia are have of price war on oil where they are pumping as much as possible into an economy that doesn’t need it. Oil price is down from the recent 50s to around $30. Most fracking needs at least mid 40s to break even.
This will have severe negative impact in Texas and other places where energy production, transportation, and refinement drives such a large chunk of the economy. Lots of people are going to lose their jobs, and lots of marginal drillers are going to go broke, and lots of transportation and storage companies are going to lay off lots of people.
Which in turn will hit businesses where these people spend their money — leisure and entertainment; housing; and elective purchasing [stuff you want, but don’t need…like a new car].
This energy sector implosion will exacerbate and — in my opinion — lengthen the duration of the economic slowdown markedly that the virus panic itself is generating.
Once the panic over the virus ends — maybe in a couple months when the true nature of the risk is better known, and when vaccines are getting close to fruition to treat it — the economy will come back slower than it would have had the energy sector implosion not happened.
We’ll get thru it. But thanks to the Left and the oil war, it’s going to take longer.
I’ve heard Trump crowing about the stock market. That’s my line of work and I’ve always worried that those that take credit for the market will have to take blame for the downside too. We no longer have free markets in the US. Making the market an ally is dangerous.
How is the market “not free”?
Are people being forced to buy or sell anything?
I’m sympathetic about your comment on the market and Trump, though. The market is not the economy…and the economy is not the market. However….they are related inasmuch as the market reflects what investors think about the economy at any given moment. Trump would have been wiser to avoid bragging so much about how well the market has done…because the market was always going to correct…as markets do.
I’m jumping on my motorcycle and headed down to Daytona- Houston- El Paso and back to N.C. Getting some really good motel deals. Ya’ll hunker down in your hovels waiting for that guy in black with the sickle but I’m gonna go and have me some fun.This C virus may kill a normal man but not me. Tally Ho!
pretty soon the cruise lines will be paying people to sail – thats when i will be buying!
thank you Sundance for the calming words of wisdom.
I especially like the house/railroad analogy – very helpful. I had to try to talk my mom off the ledge as I am managing her assets in retirement. Eventually gave up and made a few minor adjustments just to calm her fears…
Also a great reminder that the stock market and economy are not identical.
The MSM and Demonrats (same thing) have perfectly manipulated all the idiots in the world to tank the market. However, now they have their Demonrat administrations (and loving NBA) cancelling events in their juristictions. This will definitely hurt performance (and stock prices) of airlines, cruises, theaters, and other liesure companies. This really sucks as I believe the panic is way overblown.
At this point we can hope for 2 things:
1. Quick decline in the infection & mortality rates – we need to get people “back to normal” ASAP
2. Demonrats don’t manipulate further “social distancing” to force everyone to stay inside homes – this would kill the economy (and stock market)
Since these evil bastards own the media, I am certain #2 will be coming very soon…
Desiderata hangs on the wall of my parent’s house and has for the last 55 years. We all grew up with it. Thanks for printing it! Brings tears…
