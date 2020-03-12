Dr. Anthony Fauci Delivers Update to Media…

The White House Coronavirus Task Force includes: Vice President Mike Pence; Ambassador Debbie Brix, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator; Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Robert Redfield, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Earlier today Dr. Anthony Fauci gives an update on coronavirus outbreak and how the White House is trying to combat the spread.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) task force is providing some common sense handouts to help people understand what simple precautions we can take to mitigate any exposure: