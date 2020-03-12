Dr. Anthony Fauci Delivers Update to Media…

The White House Coronavirus Task Force includes: Vice President Mike Pence; Ambassador Debbie Brix, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator; Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Robert Redfield, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Earlier today Dr. Anthony Fauci gives an update on coronavirus outbreak and how the White House is trying to combat the spread.
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) task force is providing some common sense handouts to help people understand what simple precautions we can take to mitigate any exposure:
I am 74 years old and go about my life as normal. The only exception is that I wipe down grocery carts and the like. That being said, I am so sick of Tucker Carlson’s histrionics as well as the stupid ass Democrats and their attempt to discredit our President.
LikeLiked by 33 people
Yeah, what’s up with Tucker? What’s he trying to prove?
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Yeah, what’s up with Tucker? ”
Fox’s pundits are paid by Murdoch. They are all on a leash. Some leashes are longer than others put they all get pulled eventuallt.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I stop listening to Michael Savage. The guy is a screaming idiot. I stop watching Fox, too? I only watch if President Trump is on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I won’t listen to Savage and only do bits and pieces of Tucker. Tulsi Carlson is just too much everyday. Even Lou Dobbs wants to go to the dark side these days.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I stop listening to Michael Savage. The guy is a screaming idiot.”
Boy Howdy!!!!
LikeLike
Slightly off topic regarding Michael Savage. Did you know his son was the head of that energy drink called Rockstar?(maybe Monster not sure) He sold the company to Pepsi for four billion dollars this week.
LikeLike
Good Grief! I thought you must be exaggerating but here’s what I found:
“Pepsi is buying energy drink maker Rockstar for $3.85 billionhttps://www.usatoday.com › story › money › 2020/03/11 › pepsi-buy…
2 days ago – Pepsi announced it entered into an agreement with Rockstar Energy Beverages, which offers an extensive line of caffeinated canned drinks.”
LikeLike
Stopped watching Dobbs over his histrionics on this virus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not long ago Tucker had a segment that we all raved about and wondered how FOX even allowed it on the air since it was about the selling out of our nation to globalism.
Based on that I think Tucker is doing his own thing regardless of Murdochs.
LikeLike
What’s up with Tucker? My guess is fear porn = ratings = $$$
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rush has called him Chatsworth Osbourne Jr since his bowtie days of the 90s and Rush is seldom wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ditto
LikeLike
People who UNDERSTAND China know that the government wouldn’t have locked down its country and suffered huge GDP losses over the risk of a “few thousand” deaths.
LikeLike
I don’t know but he’s in love with Tulsi Gabbard.
LikeLike
Second the motion on Tucker. I like the guy….but on this issue he’s channeling…
LikeLiked by 8 people
I loved Tucker’s show since it first came out except for the arguing with progressives thing he does (I mute sound). Having said that this past week has me not even wanting to watch it. Tells me I still think for myself which I’m grateful for now more than ever.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Tucker is not a Conservative. He’s a Libertarian.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What I like about all the different conservative pundits is that they do not speak in unison. The msm and coronacrats always stick to a script. With a conservative, you find out what is their hot button. Each has something I don’t particularly enjoy but their differences make them real. Watching the coronacrats on the left let’s you know they are coordinating their message and the messages are lies.
LikeLike
Tucker needs to zip it! Good grief. He is doing NOTHING constructive. And he’s so smug about it all.
I am praying that people, worldwide, take this opportunity to trust God. He is THE source of our strength. He will give every answer we need.🙏🏼
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sara,
I am glad you said that, I thought it was just me. Tucker has gone way overboard on the virus and some other topics. I am about to quite watching his show! And DON’T even get me started on the democrats and media’s trash Trump game!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
How about Tucker’s final guest on the show?!
‘Could be a million’ he said, and hospitals would not have the beds for a worst-case scenario.
Well, turns out he pulled the 1M out of his ass, and what business on the planet builds their business / mfg. model on an assumption or condition that will likely never happen?!
“Well, we are most likely going to make and sell 1,000 widgets a month, but let’s build a factory to make 1,000,000 widgets a month anyway.”
Tucker, you’ve be-clowned yourself!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gone to…u are so right
LikeLike
Have switch to Trish on Fox business myself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So have I and only watch Lou Dobbs. It took a while to get use to their online personality but now I’m good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
me 2
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sara!
Tucker made me very nervous also, and I could not corroborate his statements through info from reliable sources elsewhere.
Very happy you posted this.
(Thank God and Sundance we can write freely here!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guys like Tucker, and i’ll lump Scott Adams in, they think they’re super ultra intelligent and so they purposefully dumb down their opinions on most things to agree with us normal people. When something like a Global Pandemic comes along, they feel like they’re the only ones intelligent enough to understand something like that so they got to start preaching to us normal people like we don’t know what exponential math is.
I’ve never been able to watch Tucker, he’s too cute by half.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watched a little of his show with the Fox Dr. wrt the virus. Really bad stuff.
I don’t know why TV talent don’t have their producers actual go out and read stuff..get educated.
Neither Tucker nor the Dr. seemed to be aware that there is a massive effort to test at both Labcorp and Quest. So I went to the Labcorp website…three lousy clicks and I get this:
LabCorp made its COVID-19 test available on Thursday, March 5, and began receiving specimens in the lab the next day, with more coming since then. We are testing specimens and reporting results to the ordering clinicians and to public health authorities as may be required. LabCorp is now able to perform several thousand tests per day and is rapidly adding new equipment and staff to create additional capacity. We continue reviewing all opportunities to expand testing at LabCorp lab facilities across the country.
LabCorp’s test detects the presence of the underlying virus that causes COVID-19 and is for use with patients who meet guidance for testing.
At this time, the test can be ordered anywhere in the U.S. by physicians or other healthcare providers.
…..
Ok, so that’s in place. The Dr. held up some swabs. His job to to take the sample from your nose (or wherever) and take that to LabCorp. 3 or 4 days late you get the results. Very similar to ordering a blood test…Except, LabCorp would rather you Not show up at their facilities…just go to your Doc and have him/her do it. Not hard
Why the stupidity? Don’t know.
https://www.labcorp.com/information-labcorp-about-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
LikeLiked by 2 people
Almost all of Fox is now feeding the hysteria. Watching their hyperbole is just not worth the aggravation.
It’s why I dropped watching them last year and only watch OANN live via streaming.
I only watch clips of interviews on Fox or other DemoCommie news shows when posted here by Sundance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree.
Dobbs has now followed like a lemming off the deep end.
LikeLike
Like
LikeLike
Tucker is pissing me off tonight as well Sara!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
We cut away from tucker. Watching swamp people for a bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We cut away from tucker. Watching swamp people for a bit.
LikeLike
Trish Regan is so much better than Tucker! She follows Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Network. I’ve recently started watching Kennedy instead of Hannity. She’s funny, witty, and informative.
Regarding Dr. Fauci’s comments today I was not impressed. He’s okay, but not the kind of spokesman I would want communicating to the American people. I don’t know if it’s his Bernie Sanders style of speaking, there’s something there that I do not trust according to my gut instinct. He said some good things, but the things he did not say concern me the most. H1N1 Swine Flu was a much more serious problem in the United States back in 2009 and Dr. Fauci didn’t even mention it. The Swine Flu killed over 12,000 Americans.
Put the Caronavirus into a simple perspective by making a logical comparison, Dr. Fauci.
He didn’t do that.
LikeLiked by 8 people
A little dry at times but more informative and some good guest.
LikeLike
Outside of Rush it seems like everyone across the board is unwilling to stick thier neck out and make comparisons that deflate this panic. Status always matters most and nobody wants to get strung out as a denier.
Like Rush said, this is like a social fad now among the elite. Everyone wants to appear as if they care the most so everyone’s embracing this and showing off how proactive they are.
I literally cannot watch anyone anymore they all make my blood boil. Everyone plays such obvious roles to either increase or lower pressure. Outside of Rush and everyone on CTH I don’t trust anyone.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Stay safe with common sense…and stay sane by avoiding the media hype.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fauci is a top dog at NIH. That means he’s at least a pretty good scientists with some small amount of political acumen. In short, he is a major nerd with very limited social skills. That is the nature of scientists in general. You can expect anything from him comparable to anything else you see on TV. I totally cracked up watching him get confused by media mob yelling at him from all directions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I gave up on Fox months ago. I have switched to One America News for the straight story. No bias propaganda. Costs me $5.00 a month with the basic Kloud TV subscription. No more globalist spin nonsense for me.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Only OANN in our household!
LikeLike
China needs to face severe consequences from the global community for their responsibility in this coronavirus pandemic.
All of the loss of life, loss of economic stability caused by this virus can be absolutely 100% attributed to China and their loss of containment in their bio-research facility in Wuhan.
I hope Trump is looking at military action against any and ALL countries that have bio-weapons “research” facilities. ALL such facilities should be eradicated and wiped off the face of the earth immediately.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Bomb Dugway !!!
LikeLike
China is putting out propaganda trying to place suspicion and blame on the U.S.!
Also, apparently, they are trying to play hero now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just like Mexico is paying for the wall, China WILL pay for their destruction.
I have faith Trump will make it so!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mnuchin just made it WTO policy that those aid dollars will not be paid to China via the Belt and Road scam. If those POS countries default, the ports, bridges, etc default to an impotent China.
When all the shoddy work collapses, killing moms and kids, guess who sues in the world court. China will let the properties revert to the nations, skipping the trials altogether.
When all the USA money dries up, the Chicoms retreat to their corner and hatch another 100 year plan.
LikeLike
Is China still labeled as our “Most favored nation”? If so, it’s time we remove that. Letting China into the WTO was the worst thing we have done. Thank Clinton.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But did donate to his election, sum tin wong.
D’s and really many R’s have been bought by China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are correct, but POTUS is trying to dig us out of this mess.
I will never forget the Frontline years ago, “Is Walmart good for America?” They were the ringleaders of taking manufcturnig over to China.
The root of all evil is money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The love of money is the root of all evil, not money itself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good.
LikeLike
That’s right! Bio-weapons. Some of those Jack Reacher/Mission Impossible movies may not be as far from the truth as what just happened and is happening. Call it an accident in a lab, call it whatever you want. Don’t think for a second that they would not sacrifice their own people or send their own people to infect others and cause us and others harm. In their minds they have justification and wish to see us fail economically. There are a lot of lessons in all this and above and beyond all is, you better not be reliant on anyone else. America First!
LikeLiked by 3 people
In March 1968, 6,249 sheep died in Skull Valley, an area nearly thirty miles from Dugway’s testing sites. When examined, the sheep were found to have been poisoned by an organophosphate chemical. The sickening of the sheep, known as the Dugway sheep incident, coincided with several open-air tests of the nerve agent VX at Dugway. Local attention focused on the Army, which initially denied that VX had caused the deaths, instead blaming the local use of organophosphate pesticides on crops.
Necropsies conducted on the dead sheep later definitively identified the presence of VX. The Army never admitted liability, but did pay the ranchers for their losses. On the official record, the claim was for 4,372 “disabled” sheep, of which about 2,150 were either killed outright by the VX exposure or were so critically injured that they needed to be euthanized on-site by veterinarians.
Activities included aerial nerve agent testing. According to reports from New Scientist, Dugway was still producing quantities of anthrax spores as late as 2015, more than four decades after the United States renounced biological weapons, and shipping the material to military bases and military contractors around the globe. There were at least 1,100 other chemical tests at Dugway during the time period of the Dugway sheep incident. In total, almost 500,000 lb (230,000 kg) of nerve agent were dispersed during open-air tests. There were also tests at Dugway involving other weapons of mass destruction, including 328 open-air tests of biological weapons, 74 dirty bomb tests, and eight furnace heatings of nuclear material under open-air conditions.
LikeLike
Let’s not jump straight to military action thinking dear deplorable.
There are other ways to deal with such, and all of them must start with rock solid PROOF that bio-weapons are being made.
Makes me wonder too, how many bio-weapons facilities are in OUR nation…
LikeLiked by 2 people
But Saint John McCain said war is always the answer.
As to OUR nation, see Dugway.
LikeLike
“Makes me wonder too, how many bio-weapons facilities are in OUR nation…”
You don’t want to know, or how many of our bio-weapon facilities are in other countries (hint-Ukraine).
Look where the games when the games were held, were they were held and who attended.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Military_World_Games
Coincidence?
Take care and stay safe
LikeLike
FYI – There are BSL4 labs all over the US. Here’s a few:
https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/boston-u-national-biocontainment-lab
https://www.niaid.nih.gov/about/rocky-mountain-overview
https://www.usamriid.army.mil/SPL/index.htm
https://www.txbiomed.org/research/high-containment/
https://web.archive.org/web/20080703172216/http://www.labdesignnews.com/LaboratoryDesign/LD0605feat_3.asp
LikeLike
I think it’s a really good idea to stay away from large crowds. I’m going to do my part and attend a Biden rally.
LikeLiked by 25 people
🤣😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
POTUS today said they cancelled a couple events in Colorado, Nevada, etc this week, but will re-evaluate the upcoming rallies. He said we get such big rallies, the Democrats don’t get many people so it’s no big deal for them to cancel. Gotta love him.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Noice werk Dee Paul Deje! 😀
LikeLike
Can you translate?
LikeLike
sickconservative: I think those are typos, and TheHumanCondition meant to type “Nice work, Dee Paul Deje!” responding to where DPD stated: “I’m going to do my part and attend a Biden rally.” since Biden’s rally’s are so small.
LikeLike
LikeLike
These CDC guidelines are not enough to contain the virus. The US needs to take immediate, drastic action as China did in Wuhan. This is the only way to contain the outbreak and buy time.
I have seen the situation in Europe first hand, and I can say that the situation is dire.
Trump was wise to block all incoming flights from Europe at this time. However, we need to quickly do the same within the continental US.
LikeLike
The President can’t curtail citizens traveling unless he first declared Martial law. This is not even close to rise to that occasion
LikeLike
Correct. And we don’t want to give the congress actual grounds for impeachment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please take a moment and step back for some perspective. The death toll of this virus is not even remotely worth the attention it has received. Is it serious? Sure, but we’ve had worse the only difference is Trump is president. This insufferable fearmongering is causing actual damage to the economy… far more than the actual threat is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I understand why 45 put 30 day into effect….you can’t stop the tide from coming in but you can pick up the pieces when it moves off shore!
Sports and Entertainment taking holiday…travel and tourism at a standstill…local and state governments CREATING FIRES…
let the tide roll in and and move once its out to shore…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dateline Toledo, Ohio:
Well… ALL the schools have closed statewide for 3 weeks, sporting events ALL stopped, no gatherings more than 100 people strong, I witnessed MASSIVE toilet paper buying just hours ago (it was actually comical lol), and three Kroger’s are out of bottled water…
NO choice but to dig in – pisses me OFF!!
My neighbor, older gentleman, who is recovering from an only weeks ago heart attack, says he’s going about his business as normal, and if he gets it he’ll just get to heaven earlier cause he’s ready to check out anyway (says Trump got here too late!).
I’m in agreement with the neighbor.
The END is nigh…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Same thing here in Saline, Michigan. All classes cancelled, all U of M sports cancelled for the entire Spring. Even my son’s AA meeting was cancelled. That was a huge shock.
My daughters Dr called CVS and had them call her to give her refills. This was NOT initiated by her.
Something is up, I just can’t figure it out yet. Would be a good time for Jesus to come back.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Panic is more dangerous and damaging than the virus. YMMV
LikeLiked by 1 person
Philippians 4:4-7
4 Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice! 5 Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand. 6 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; 7 and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
Fear not, Treepers, God is in control of all things. Trust Him. Rest in Him. He is always good. He is always righteous. Keep your eyes upon Him! He loves us!
Listen to this Bible Study on Job and be blessed.
https://www.blueletterbible.org/audio_video/smith_chuck/5000/Job/Verse_by_Verse_Audio_Library.cfm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe Rogan interview Michael Osterholm is an internationally recognized expert in infectious disease epidemiology.
Denial of the severity will harm many… scare us into reality!!!
Michael Osterholm is an internationally recognized expert in infectious disease epidemiology. He is Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health, a professor in the Technological Leadership Institute, College of Science and Engineering, and an adjunct professor in the Medical School, all at the University of Minnesota. Look for his book “Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Deadly Germs” for more info. https://amzn.to/2IAzeLe
http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/
LikeLike
No, Michael Osterholm!
God Almighty (have you heard of Him?) controls the world, not your science.
LikeLike
Where was Michael Osterholm when the flu killed 60,000 Americans last winter? LOL
LikeLike
good luck with that….
LikeLike
As a Minnesotan I can tell you… trust nobody coming from that leftist blackhole. Incredibly corrupt university.
LikeLike
Sorry, but this Osterholm guy gives off a bad vibe.
He’s like Stefan Halper.
A convenient “expert”.
LikeLike
My neighboring county here in PA, Montgomery, is shutting down schools and other large gathering places due to 18 people testing positive for the Wuhan virus. Never thought I’d live to see hysteria of this level in the USA. I thought people overreacted to winter storm warnings, but this is hysteria on steroids.
Went to the grocery store to buy my usual stuff (plenty of bottled water, canned chicken breast and tuna, peanut butter, etc) and took a peek at the paper towel/toilet paper isle. All gone! Can you think of a better example of our current societies values than that of being more concerned about wiping their behinds than having fresh water to drink? 😒
Besides, most newspapers are only useful as toilet paper anyway. 😄
LikeLiked by 4 people
I saw a video of two foreign born women who happened to be brown literally fighting (slapping, cursing and hair-pulling) with a black woman over a cart with nothing but toilet paper in it… somewhere, here in our nation.
It must represent what happens in a manufactured crisis to people with their heads up their backsides. I expect there will be millions of incidents quite similar.
LikeLike
Was in Australia, but would be very typical of behavior in US as well.
LikeLike
“heads up their backsides” -maybe that’s why they need so much toilet paper.
LikeLike
Sell all your gold and bitcin and buy TP !!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I better not tell anyone near me that I already keep a steady arsenal of toilet paper and paper towels in the storage under the basement stairs.
It’s about the only thing I consistently buy at Costco when they have a sale and make sure I have plenty of stock.
But nobody had my Airborne that I do need to stock up on.
LikeLike
I don’t know mate – there are a lot of weird things I am willing and capable of eating and drinking when times get tough – but I’ll be damned if I am going to wipe with my fingers. So if these idiots are panic-buying TP, I gotta see and raise.
LikeLike
I’m in a neighboring county of Montgomery co also. I heard the commie governor closed everything down there today but didn’t know why. 14 cases, where did they come from, I wonder. Mt brother lives just across the river in MontCo. I wonder if he will come to my house for diner this weekend?
Such nonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The scenes of the empty arenas, the closing of the theaters in NYC, the fact I can now drive to work in less than 15 minutes what took an hour last week and just less people around ~everywhere~ reminds me of the movie Omega Man with Charleton Heston.
I don’t remember the Swine Flu in 2009 during Obama’s reign when 60 million Americans were infected and over 300,000 were in the hospital having such an impact on day to day life. Back then there was no “social distancing” but then again there wasn’t twitter either.
LikeLike
Dr. Fauci was stressing Containment and Mitigation. California is abandoning containment and focusing on mitigation. Me thinks they want a greater crisis to hurt Trump. If they have to let thousands die … as long as they’re the older generation. How many times have I read progs looking forward to the “old folks” dying off? Too many times.
https://www.kcra.com/article/14-day-covid-19-quarantine-no-longer-necessary-sacramento-county-officials-say/31334725
LikeLike
“If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels.”
― Prince Philip
LikeLike
I am very thankful for honest brokers like Dr. Anthony Fauci!
LikeLike
1% of Italy’s population is likely infected–half a million people.
24,000 likely cases in the United States.
RO for this past week (not including China,) 1.99 with a 3% death rate.
On March 2, 2020 there was 1696 (discovered) cases and 34 deaths in Italy.
Now, 7 days later, there’s 15,113 (discovered) cases and 1,016 deaths in Italy.
Today there is 1336 (discovered) cases and 36 deaths in the USA.
Do you get it yet? (We are a week away.)
https://thefurai.com/2020/01/23/the-truth-about-wuhan-coronavirus/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes.
The media is over-exaggerating the long term threat, but that does not mean there isn’t going to be an explosion in US cases in the near future… especially as the number of people tested increases and more mild cases are caught.
Containment, which was virtually impossible thanks to the PRC’s denial of the initial outbreak, failed. The goal is now (probably all along was) to slow the spread of infection, hopefully enough that the current medical infrastructure will not be overwhelmed by a sudden spike in patients presenting with serious cases. That is why sporting events, colleges classes, and other events drawing large crowds are being cancelled. These measures are not hysteria (though the media coverage of them are) but attempts to flatten the Farr curve and keep the number of serious cases within the capacity of our medical system, so that as many people as possible can receive the best treatment possible.
It’s going to be a rough couple of weeks. Then it will be over and life will go on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. We are in Los Angeles, and there is already a lot of distancing going on here to help slow the spread. Just tonight I received an informative automated call from the mayor’s office with instructions and about how to cope with the situation, and why distancing helps. I was surprisingly impressed that they are reaching out to every family, (even though I think Garcetti, who I’ve met before, is kind of a lightweight).
My son’s college (in Santa Barbara) is doing a month of at home instruction starting Monday, my other son’s (private) high school is trying out their online instructional platform that they’ve been working on next week too (as they have a student who was exposed, is under quarantine and is being tested).
Everything school-wise is staying on schedule, vs. postponing finals or graduation, as it would probably be in the public schools if they do not do Independent study or home instruction.
Hubby’s company is rolling out work from home next week, so for the next several weeks, we will all be hanging out and home-schooling together.
A couple of positive things can come out of it.
Many companies are experimenting with or implementing work from home options, which will not only help slow down the contagion, it could open up all sorts of flexible workplace opportunities in the future as the companies learn that they make sense for some employees, and improve efficiencies.
Also, there will be many families that have been intimidated by the idea of homeschooling their kids that might find it works for them, and their kids thrive in a non-classroom environment.
LikeLike
OMG! You better go blow your brains out now, Rich, because the end is near!:
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can’t compare apples to BS.
LikeLike
I do understand where you are going but don’t buy the numbers so far.
Yes we will have a huge increase but percentage wise really doubt the same here.
The panic isn’t warranted but it will help slow it here just hope it doesn’t cause a slow down on main street.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does anyone personally know anyone who has the virus? I’m curious how most of the people recovering did and what they think of the panic. Personally I don’t know anyone whose been infected with the virus.
LikeLike
Me, too. I don’t know anybody who has it. Mostly just hysterical friends who are worried of their children.
LikeLike
I found this helpful:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/dont-panic-says-us-woman-recovered-coronavirus-055155667.html
LikeLike
I read an article about a 61 year old man with underlying health issues who was on one of the cruise ships. His symptoms were the high fever of 103 degrees and a dry cough. He said the fever subsided quickly and he still has a bit of cough but feels fine and is ready to go back to work. He did say that the people who were the sickest had the virus move into their respiratory systems, but his did not.
LikeLike
I know a work colleague in Hong Kong whose husband had it – she is on periodic conference calls with us.
Their personal story was quite boring (he got the equivalent of a cold and then got over it a couple days later, story over). She has not contracted but they isolated her and their child for a looong time to be sure and are still testing her periodically as far as I know. He is likely to be a carrier for months even though he is fine.
Thats the issue that I don’t think is being taken seriously on this board and elsewhere. Most survive and are just fine – the issue is that you continue to spread it for a very long time afterward, which is what makes this particular strain unique to other flus. A normal flu you are contagious for a few days mostly while its obvious, so you stay home. For a perfectly fine person, they will continue spreading it because its very high infection rate, to every single person within a few feet of them, for many weeks.
And with that said, they have multiple neighbors who are on the cusp, and they all live in those cramped tiny apartments on top of each other.
LikeLike
I have been in Manhattan for the past week. I know of zero people with the virus.
LikeLike
Trump considers travel restrictions to California and Washington in attempt to stop coronavirus spread
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-considers-travel-restrictions-to-california-and-washington-in-attempt-to-stop-coronavirus-spread-204627351.html
LikeLike
There’s an interesting little side show going on with Pro Wrestling. The biggest wrestling event of the year is “Wrestlemania” and it’s in three weeks. It’s in Tampa… they haven’t cancelled it yet because the WWE is fighting it tooth and nail but today they cancelled the XFL season (Vince McMahon’s other company). Wrestlemania typically has nearly 100,000 people in town for the whole weekend. The mayor of Tampa has said they don’t want to cancel it because it’ll devastate the economy.
Pro Wrestling has live shows several times a week that are pretty big, the WWE has televised shows Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and also untelevised ‘house shows’ usually a couple other days. AEW wrestling has large live shows every Wednesday as well. Most of these shows have been 7,000 and 20,000 people in attendance.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is anyone else shocked about the over-the-top panic regarding a virus that, though highly contagious, has a very low death rate and almost mild symptoms among those that are generally healthy? God help us the day a true health crisis should come upon us!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is a media-driven panic and therefore not shocking at all. Infuriating that the media has this much sway over the public? Yes!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it’s ridiculous. People watch too much tv.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If that’s the case, then it might be very productive to view the current “crazy time” as an expensive, but VERY USEFUL, fire drill test process. Someday a mad doctor or rogue state or well-financed terror outfit will try to pull a stunt like this, and some of the lessons we can learn now may prevent truly mass horde panic if several hundred people die from a future novel bio natural event or attack.
LikeLike
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/a-state-by-state-breakdown-of-coronavirus-cases/ar-BB10FUz1?ocid=msedgntp
I just read the above linked article from CNN. It is about tracking the corona virus by state. The states with the most reported cases (in the hundreds are all deep blue liberal states. The next highest are a few larger states like TX and FL with amounts in the 20-30 range. The rest are either none or single digits to teens in amounts.
What I am getting at is why is it the virus seems to prefer spreading the most in areas where there are lots of democrats? It would be interesting to know for the states like TX, what county/city the cases were reported in. I bet their democrat controlled. Also why doesn’t it seem to like deplorable states like Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee etc. As CNN has told us numerous times we are dumb hicks that don’t bathe or wash our hands regularly. This virus should be spreading like wildfire in these other states.
LikeLike
“What I am getting at is why is it the virus seems to prefer spreading the most in areas where there are lots of democrats?”
Maybe it’s like lawyers and sharks. Likes attract.
LikeLike
I would imagine the most foreign travel through those states.
LikeLike
Higher concentrations of people. It’s the barracks effect.
LikeLike
Most likely the highly infected states are those with the most Chinese immigrants and states with corporations that do a lot of business with China.
LikeLike
Where Ties With Communist China Are Close, the Coronavirus Follows
https://www.theepochtimes.com/where-ties-with-communist-china-are-close-the-coronavirus-follows_3268389.html
LikeLike
300-400 people have died of influenza in the US every single week this year.
Source: https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/fluview/mortality.html
So far this year we’re up to what, 40 coronavirus deaths?
Why are we not shutting down schools, gatherings, sporting events because of the the flu instead?
LikeLiked by 3 people
And over 100 people a day in automobile crashes. Ban Cars !!
LikeLike
Democrats need political debates and rallies canceled. /s
LikeLike
Claim: Arkancide has claimed more American lives than WuFlu.
Fact Check: True
LikeLike
Veto the bill.
Declare a national emergency, shut down Dept of Education for 90 days–schools are shutting down classes, so why not? Move DOE funds to emergency purposes. While at it, run through the various agencies and furlough those that are not critical.
Ground all congressional perk flights as unnecessary risk to crew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
COVID-19 can only survive below 77°
If we had real Global Warming, it would be dead by now.
LikeLike
Where did you read that? I assume summer UV Ray’s and humidity would dramatically slow it’s spread however.
LikeLike
Does Fauci address the viral clip of him going around saying the “system isn’t geared to what we need right now” ? He speaks to vague for my taste. Leaves to much open to interpretation
LikeLiked by 2 people
He doesn’t really seem to be very helpful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, J Casper, and of course he can’t be fired until after this is over. What crap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s a scientist. Good scientists do not use absolutes like ‘The Science is settled’, when they speak, they speak of possibilities and probabilities. Besides, the MSM is going to deride him whether he’s soft spoken, brash, insulting, absolutist, or vague as h**l.
LikeLike
I like him, but I think he’s getting to ate up with the attention.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
If President Trump doesn’t sign this abomination of a bill evil Pelosi passed in the House he’ll lose millions of votes from pro-lifers and owners of small businesses.
LikeLike
?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was writing about the coronavirus bill that the House passed or is thinking about passing and it is horrible bill only the evil Piglosi could come up with.
LikeLike
Chanel Rion, OANN is investigating again:
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Explains a lot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bet that TJ Maxx “Made in Italy” stuff they sell online is Chinese Italian stuff.
LikeLike
Interesting reading through this.
And someone was saying the other day how China is buying up stuff in South America, too.
They are getting their tentacles everywhere because we promoted them building themselves up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pres. Trump is between a rock and a hard place dealing with all the leftovers that keep surfacing from the mismanagement of the last seven decades.
I am getting more concerned about the “infection” of our bioweapon labs at various universities by foreigners, including the Chinese, who seem to be gaining access to our data in exchange for biggo $$$$$. Much like the Clintons selling our aerospace industry’s secrets to the Chinese back in the 1990s, which has never been prosecuted, this money gets divided among the PTB; to heck with the health and welfare of the citizens who pay the bill!
Prof. Francis Boyle of the U. of IL Law School, who wrote the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 and spends all his time outside of teaching discovering the holes that need to be filled in this act, suggested in an interview with Alex Jones on February 21 that the a lab at U. of North Carolina is the source for the Wuhan virus, funded by the National Institute of Health out of TAXPAYER dollars! Others have also interviewed him, but this example has a transcript.
Read it and weep. Note that most of this technology has taken place during the PREVIOUS administrations, and actually back to the post-wwII MK-ULTRA work under Allen Dulles’ CIA at Ft. Detrick.PDJT is between a rock and a hard place
“…first notice who was involved in this DNA genetic engineering of SARS, which is already a biological warfare agent to give it gain of function activities. And it has all these people there from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It has someone from the Food and Drug Administration, so you can’t trust the Food and Drug Administration. And then at the very bottom of the list, who is involved? Zhengli-Li Shi, Key Laboratory of Special Pathogens and Biosafety, Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan, China….
…these best scientists at the University of North Carolina took dirty money from China to allow that one of their top biowarfare experts from this Wuhan Institute of Virology and Wuhan, which has the BSL-4 facility, they knew exactly what they were doing, and they permitted this Chinese scientist to work with them to give gain of function biowarfare DNA genetic capability to SARS.
…It’s weaponized coronavirus. They also conclude that they really couldn’t find an antibody against it.
… In a footnote it says, “Cells were originally obtained from Fort Detrick.”
… Notice the National Institutes of Health under Fauci is funding this Nazi biological warfare work and they have approved and requested further development of it, which obviously, this study was 2015 and the NIH wanted it to become even a more deadly pathogenetic virus. And you can also then see here the money from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
Dr. Boyle: …they know full well that they were paying this North Carolina lab in cooperation with the Wuhan BSL-4 lab and program to develop biological warfare weapons— ”
https://www.infowars.com/full-transcript-of-smoking-gun-bombshell-interview-prof-frances-boyle-exposes-the-bioweapons-origins-of-the-covid-19-coronavirus/
http://www.expertscape.com/ar/sars+virus/a/Shi%2C+Zhengli
https://greatgameindia.com/coronavirus-cases-10-times-higher-than-reported/
Larry Klayman of Freedom Watch is planning to sue China, but has not yet released the details. Heritage Foundation’s Daily SIgnal released this today, but who knows what th international courts will say as who knows how many nations have their fingers in the pudding.
https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/03/12/chinese-official-suggests-us-introduced-coronavirus-to-wuhan-says-us-owes-us-an-explanation/
LikeLike
LikeLike
I want to see if this works
LikeLike
I for one am not caring for Dr Fauci because I think he is fear mongering. He’s from the CDC which I don’t really trust, never have. But then, maybe I am wrong.
LikeLike