Dr. Anthony Fauci Delivers Update to Media…

Posted on March 12, 2020 by

The White House Coronavirus Task Force includes: Vice President Mike Pence; Ambassador Debbie Brix, White House Corona Virus Response Coordinator; Secretary Alex Azar, Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Robert Redfield, Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration; and Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Earlier today Dr. Anthony Fauci gives an update on coronavirus outbreak and how the White House is trying to combat the spread.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) task force is providing some common sense handouts to help people understand what simple precautions we can take to mitigate any exposure:

141 Responses to Dr. Anthony Fauci Delivers Update to Media…

  1. Sara c says:
    March 12, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    I am 74 years old and go about my life as normal. The only exception is that I wipe down grocery carts and the like. That being said, I am so sick of Tucker Carlson’s histrionics as well as the stupid ass Democrats and their attempt to discredit our President.

    • mntmama says:
      March 12, 2020 at 8:50 pm

      Yeah, what’s up with Tucker? What’s he trying to prove?

    • L4grasshopper says:
      March 12, 2020 at 8:53 pm

      Second the motion on Tucker. I like the guy….but on this issue he’s channeling…

    • Matthew LeBlanc says:
      March 12, 2020 at 8:57 pm

      I loved Tucker’s show since it first came out except for the arguing with progressives thing he does (I mute sound). Having said that this past week has me not even wanting to watch it. Tells me I still think for myself which I’m grateful for now more than ever.

      • Peoria Jones says:
        March 12, 2020 at 9:58 pm

        Tucker is not a Conservative. He’s a Libertarian.

      • jimboct says:
        March 12, 2020 at 10:26 pm

        What I like about all the different conservative pundits is that they do not speak in unison. The msm and coronacrats always stick to a script. With a conservative, you find out what is their hot button. Each has something I don’t particularly enjoy but their differences make them real. Watching the coronacrats on the left let’s you know they are coordinating their message and the messages are lies.

    • Landslide says:
      March 12, 2020 at 8:58 pm

      Tucker needs to zip it! Good grief. He is doing NOTHING constructive. And he’s so smug about it all.

      I am praying that people, worldwide, take this opportunity to trust God. He is THE source of our strength. He will give every answer we need.🙏🏼

    • gonetoblanville says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:05 pm

      Sara,
      I am glad you said that, I thought it was just me. Tucker has gone way overboard on the virus and some other topics. I am about to quite watching his show! And DON’T even get me started on the democrats and media’s trash Trump game!!!

      • RobInPA says:
        March 12, 2020 at 9:32 pm

        How about Tucker’s final guest on the show?!

        ‘Could be a million’ he said, and hospitals would not have the beds for a worst-case scenario.

        Well, turns out he pulled the 1M out of his ass, and what business on the planet builds their business / mfg. model on an assumption or condition that will likely never happen?!

        “Well, we are most likely going to make and sell 1,000 widgets a month, but let’s build a factory to make 1,000,000 widgets a month anyway.”

        Tucker, you’ve be-clowned yourself!!

      • Sara c says:
        March 12, 2020 at 11:22 pm

        Gone to…u are so right

    • sickconservative says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:10 pm

      Have switch to Trish on Fox business myself.

    • Ploni says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:14 pm

      Thank you, Sara!

      Tucker made me very nervous also, and I could not corroborate his statements through info from reliable sources elsewhere.

      Very happy you posted this.

      (Thank God and Sundance we can write freely here!)

    • treehouseron says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:25 pm

      Guys like Tucker, and i’ll lump Scott Adams in, they think they’re super ultra intelligent and so they purposefully dumb down their opinions on most things to agree with us normal people. When something like a Global Pandemic comes along, they feel like they’re the only ones intelligent enough to understand something like that so they got to start preaching to us normal people like we don’t know what exponential math is.

      I’ve never been able to watch Tucker, he’s too cute by half.

    • stats_guy says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:42 pm

      I watched a little of his show with the Fox Dr. wrt the virus. Really bad stuff.

      I don’t know why TV talent don’t have their producers actual go out and read stuff..get educated.

      Neither Tucker nor the Dr. seemed to be aware that there is a massive effort to test at both Labcorp and Quest. So I went to the Labcorp website…three lousy clicks and I get this:

      LabCorp made its COVID-19 test available on Thursday, March 5, and began receiving specimens in the lab the next day, with more coming since then. We are testing specimens and reporting results to the ordering clinicians and to public health authorities as may be required. LabCorp is now able to perform several thousand tests per day and is rapidly adding new equipment and staff to create additional capacity. We continue reviewing all opportunities to expand testing at LabCorp lab facilities across the country.

      LabCorp’s test detects the presence of the underlying virus that causes COVID-19 and is for use with patients who meet guidance for testing.

      At this time, the test can be ordered anywhere in the U.S. by physicians or other healthcare providers.
      …..

      Ok, so that’s in place. The Dr. held up some swabs. His job to to take the sample from your nose (or wherever) and take that to LabCorp. 3 or 4 days late you get the results. Very similar to ordering a blood test…Except, LabCorp would rather you Not show up at their facilities…just go to your Doc and have him/her do it. Not hard

      Why the stupidity? Don’t know.

      https://www.labcorp.com/information-labcorp-about-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

    • GB Bari says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:57 pm

      Almost all of Fox is now feeding the hysteria. Watching their hyperbole is just not worth the aggravation.

      It’s why I dropped watching them last year and only watch OANN live via streaming.

      I only watch clips of interviews on Fox or other DemoCommie news shows when posted here by Sundance.

    • plumnelly1 says:
      March 12, 2020 at 10:28 pm

  2. susandyer1962 says:
    March 12, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Tucker is pissing me off tonight as well Sara!!

    • Kristin DeBacco says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:09 pm

      We cut away from tucker. Watching swamp people for a bit.

    • Kristin DeBacco says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:09 pm

      We cut away from tucker. Watching swamp people for a bit.

    • Todd says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:13 pm

      Trish Regan is so much better than Tucker! She follows Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Network. I’ve recently started watching Kennedy instead of Hannity. She’s funny, witty, and informative.

      Regarding Dr. Fauci’s comments today I was not impressed. He’s okay, but not the kind of spokesman I would want communicating to the American people. I don’t know if it’s his Bernie Sanders style of speaking, there’s something there that I do not trust according to my gut instinct. He said some good things, but the things he did not say concern me the most. H1N1 Swine Flu was a much more serious problem in the United States back in 2009 and Dr. Fauci didn’t even mention it. The Swine Flu killed over 12,000 Americans.

      Put the Caronavirus into a simple perspective by making a logical comparison, Dr. Fauci.

      He didn’t do that.

      • sickconservative says:
        March 12, 2020 at 9:23 pm

        A little dry at times but more informative and some good guest.

      • frankmystery says:
        March 12, 2020 at 9:30 pm

        Outside of Rush it seems like everyone across the board is unwilling to stick thier neck out and make comparisons that deflate this panic. Status always matters most and nobody wants to get strung out as a denier.

        Like Rush said, this is like a social fad now among the elite. Everyone wants to appear as if they care the most so everyone’s embracing this and showing off how proactive they are.

        I literally cannot watch anyone anymore they all make my blood boil. Everyone plays such obvious roles to either increase or lower pressure. Outside of Rush and everyone on CTH I don’t trust anyone.

      • dondeg says:
        March 12, 2020 at 10:41 pm

        Fauci is a top dog at NIH. That means he’s at least a pretty good scientists with some small amount of political acumen. In short, he is a major nerd with very limited social skills. That is the nature of scientists in general. You can expect anything from him comparable to anything else you see on TV. I totally cracked up watching him get confused by media mob yelling at him from all directions.

    • TexsunTexsun says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:26 pm

      I gave up on Fox months ago. I have switched to One America News for the straight story. No bias propaganda. Costs me $5.00 a month with the basic Kloud TV subscription. No more globalist spin nonsense for me.

  3. deplorable says:
    March 12, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    China needs to face severe consequences from the global community for their responsibility in this coronavirus pandemic.

    All of the loss of life, loss of economic stability caused by this virus can be absolutely 100% attributed to China and their loss of containment in their bio-research facility in Wuhan.

    I hope Trump is looking at military action against any and ALL countries that have bio-weapons “research” facilities. ALL such facilities should be eradicated and wiped off the face of the earth immediately.

  4. Dee Paul Deje says:
    March 12, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    I think it’s a really good idea to stay away from large crowds. I’m going to do my part and attend a Biden rally.

  5. deplorable says:
    March 12, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    These CDC guidelines are not enough to contain the virus. The US needs to take immediate, drastic action as China did in Wuhan. This is the only way to contain the outbreak and buy time.

    I have seen the situation in Europe first hand, and I can say that the situation is dire.

    Trump was wise to block all incoming flights from Europe at this time. However, we need to quickly do the same within the continental US.

    • booger71 says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:31 pm

      The President can’t curtail citizens traveling unless he first declared Martial law. This is not even close to rise to that occasion

    • frankmystery says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:45 pm

      Please take a moment and step back for some perspective. The death toll of this virus is not even remotely worth the attention it has received. Is it serious? Sure, but we’ve had worse the only difference is Trump is president. This insufferable fearmongering is causing actual damage to the economy… far more than the actual threat is.

  6. Publius2016 says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    I understand why 45 put 30 day into effect….you can’t stop the tide from coming in but you can pick up the pieces when it moves off shore!

    Sports and Entertainment taking holiday…travel and tourism at a standstill…local and state governments CREATING FIRES…

    let the tide roll in and and move once its out to shore…

  7. bleep21k says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Dateline Toledo, Ohio:

    Well… ALL the schools have closed statewide for 3 weeks, sporting events ALL stopped, no gatherings more than 100 people strong, I witnessed MASSIVE toilet paper buying just hours ago (it was actually comical lol), and three Kroger’s are out of bottled water…

    NO choice but to dig in – pisses me OFF!!

    My neighbor, older gentleman, who is recovering from an only weeks ago heart attack, says he’s going about his business as normal, and if he gets it he’ll just get to heaven earlier cause he’s ready to check out anyway (says Trump got here too late!).

    I’m in agreement with the neighbor.

    The END is nigh…

    • missycaulk says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:26 pm

      Same thing here in Saline, Michigan. All classes cancelled, all U of M sports cancelled for the entire Spring. Even my son’s AA meeting was cancelled. That was a huge shock.
      My daughters Dr called CVS and had them call her to give her refills. This was NOT initiated by her.
      Something is up, I just can’t figure it out yet. Would be a good time for Jesus to come back.

    • jx says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:43 pm

      Panic is more dangerous and damaging than the virus. YMMV

    • P says:
      March 12, 2020 at 10:38 pm

      Philippians 4:4-7
      4 Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice! 5 Let your gentleness be known to all men. The Lord is at hand. 6 Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; 7 and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

      Fear not, Treepers, God is in control of all things. Trust Him. Rest in Him. He is always good. He is always righteous. Keep your eyes upon Him! He loves us!

      Listen to this Bible Study on Job and be blessed.

      https://www.blueletterbible.org/audio_video/smith_chuck/5000/Job/Verse_by_Verse_Audio_Library.cfm

  8. highdezertgator says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Joe Rogan interview Michael Osterholm is an internationally recognized expert in infectious disease epidemiology.
    Denial of the severity will harm many… scare us into reality!!!

    Michael Osterholm is an internationally recognized expert in infectious disease epidemiology. He is Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), Distinguished Teaching Professor in the Division of Environmental Health Sciences, School of Public Health, a professor in the Technological Leadership Institute, College of Science and Engineering, and an adjunct professor in the Medical School, all at the University of Minnesota. Look for his book “Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Deadly Germs” for more info. https://amzn.to/2IAzeLe
    http://www.cidrap.umn.edu/

  9. Magabear says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    My neighboring county here in PA, Montgomery, is shutting down schools and other large gathering places due to 18 people testing positive for the Wuhan virus. Never thought I’d live to see hysteria of this level in the USA. I thought people overreacted to winter storm warnings, but this is hysteria on steroids.

    Went to the grocery store to buy my usual stuff (plenty of bottled water, canned chicken breast and tuna, peanut butter, etc) and took a peek at the paper towel/toilet paper isle. All gone! Can you think of a better example of our current societies values than that of being more concerned about wiping their behinds than having fresh water to drink? 😒

    Besides, most newspapers are only useful as toilet paper anyway. 😄

    • TheHumanCondition says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:24 pm

      I saw a video of two foreign born women who happened to be brown literally fighting (slapping, cursing and hair-pulling) with a black woman over a cart with nothing but toilet paper in it… somewhere, here in our nation.

      It must represent what happens in a manufactured crisis to people with their heads up their backsides. I expect there will be millions of incidents quite similar.

    • JohnCasper says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:31 pm

      Sell all your gold and bitcin and buy TP !!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Kaco says:
      March 12, 2020 at 10:02 pm

      I better not tell anyone near me that I already keep a steady arsenal of toilet paper and paper towels in the storage under the basement stairs.

      It’s about the only thing I consistently buy at Costco when they have a sale and make sure I have plenty of stock.

      But nobody had my Airborne that I do need to stock up on.

    • BoreMole says:
      March 12, 2020 at 10:06 pm

      I don’t know mate – there are a lot of weird things I am willing and capable of eating and drinking when times get tough – but I’ll be damned if I am going to wipe with my fingers. So if these idiots are panic-buying TP, I gotta see and raise.

    • no-nonsence-nancy says:
      March 12, 2020 at 11:01 pm

      I’m in a neighboring county of Montgomery co also. I heard the commie governor closed everything down there today but didn’t know why. 14 cases, where did they come from, I wonder. Mt brother lives just across the river in MontCo. I wonder if he will come to my house for diner this weekend?
      Such nonsense.

    • Kay says:
      March 12, 2020 at 11:28 pm

      The scenes of the empty arenas, the closing of the theaters in NYC, the fact I can now drive to work in less than 15 minutes what took an hour last week and just less people around ~everywhere~ reminds me of the movie Omega Man with Charleton Heston.

      I don’t remember the Swine Flu in 2009 during Obama’s reign when 60 million Americans were infected and over 300,000 were in the hospital having such an impact on day to day life. Back then there was no “social distancing” but then again there wasn’t twitter either.

  10. BehindEnemyLinesInCal says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Dr. Fauci was stressing Containment and Mitigation. California is abandoning containment and focusing on mitigation. Me thinks they want a greater crisis to hurt Trump. If they have to let thousands die … as long as they’re the older generation. How many times have I read progs looking forward to the “old folks” dying off? Too many times.
    https://www.kcra.com/article/14-day-covid-19-quarantine-no-longer-necessary-sacramento-county-officials-say/31334725

    • mandy says:
      March 12, 2020 at 11:06 pm

      “If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels.”

      ― Prince Philip

  11. Skippy says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    I am very thankful for honest brokers like Dr. Anthony Fauci!

  12. authorrichardskeet says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    1% of Italy’s population is likely infected–half a million people.
    24,000 likely cases in the United States.
    RO for this past week (not including China,) 1.99 with a 3% death rate.

    On March 2, 2020 there was 1696 (discovered) cases and 34 deaths in Italy.
    Now, 7 days later, there’s 15,113 (discovered) cases and 1,016 deaths in Italy.

    Today there is 1336 (discovered) cases and 36 deaths in the USA.
    Do you get it yet? (We are a week away.)

    https://thefurai.com/2020/01/23/the-truth-about-wuhan-coronavirus/

    • keeler says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:48 pm

      Yes.

      The media is over-exaggerating the long term threat, but that does not mean there isn’t going to be an explosion in US cases in the near future… especially as the number of people tested increases and more mild cases are caught.

      Containment, which was virtually impossible thanks to the PRC’s denial of the initial outbreak, failed. The goal is now (probably all along was) to slow the spread of infection, hopefully enough that the current medical infrastructure will not be overwhelmed by a sudden spike in patients presenting with serious cases. That is why sporting events, colleges classes, and other events drawing large crowds are being cancelled. These measures are not hysteria (though the media coverage of them are) but attempts to flatten the Farr curve and keep the number of serious cases within the capacity of our medical system, so that as many people as possible can receive the best treatment possible.

      It’s going to be a rough couple of weeks. Then it will be over and life will go on.

      • FPCHmom says:
        March 12, 2020 at 10:27 pm

        Yes. We are in Los Angeles, and there is already a lot of distancing going on here to help slow the spread. Just tonight I received an informative automated call from the mayor’s office with instructions and about how to cope with the situation, and why distancing helps. I was surprisingly impressed that they are reaching out to every family, (even though I think Garcetti, who I’ve met before, is kind of a lightweight).

        My son’s college (in Santa Barbara) is doing a month of at home instruction starting Monday, my other son’s (private) high school is trying out their online instructional platform that they’ve been working on next week too (as they have a student who was exposed, is under quarantine and is being tested).

        Everything school-wise is staying on schedule, vs. postponing finals or graduation, as it would probably be in the public schools if they do not do Independent study or home instruction.

        Hubby’s company is rolling out work from home next week, so for the next several weeks, we will all be hanging out and home-schooling together.

        A couple of positive things can come out of it.

        Many companies are experimenting with or implementing work from home options, which will not only help slow down the contagion, it could open up all sorts of flexible workplace opportunities in the future as the companies learn that they make sense for some employees, and improve efficiencies.

        Also, there will be many families that have been intimidated by the idea of homeschooling their kids that might find it works for them, and their kids thrive in a non-classroom environment.

    • California Joe says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:56 pm

      OMG! You better go blow your brains out now, Rich, because the end is near!:

    • sickconservative says:
      March 12, 2020 at 10:00 pm

      I do understand where you are going but don’t buy the numbers so far.
      Yes we will have a huge increase but percentage wise really doubt the same here.
      The panic isn’t warranted but it will help slow it here just hope it doesn’t cause a slow down on main street.

  13. lemontree says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    Does anyone personally know anyone who has the virus? I’m curious how most of the people recovering did and what they think of the panic. Personally I don’t know anyone whose been infected with the virus.

    • CNN_sucks says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:29 pm

      Me, too. I don’t know anybody who has it. Mostly just hysterical friends who are worried of their children.

      • littleflower481 says:
        March 12, 2020 at 9:56 pm

        I read an article about a 61 year old man with underlying health issues who was on one of the cruise ships. His symptoms were the high fever of 103 degrees and a dry cough. He said the fever subsided quickly and he still has a bit of cough but feels fine and is ready to go back to work. He did say that the people who were the sickest had the virus move into their respiratory systems, but his did not.

    • BoreMole says:
      March 12, 2020 at 10:16 pm

      I know a work colleague in Hong Kong whose husband had it – she is on periodic conference calls with us.

      Their personal story was quite boring (he got the equivalent of a cold and then got over it a couple days later, story over). She has not contracted but they isolated her and their child for a looong time to be sure and are still testing her periodically as far as I know. He is likely to be a carrier for months even though he is fine.

      Thats the issue that I don’t think is being taken seriously on this board and elsewhere. Most survive and are just fine – the issue is that you continue to spread it for a very long time afterward, which is what makes this particular strain unique to other flus. A normal flu you are contagious for a few days mostly while its obvious, so you stay home. For a perfectly fine person, they will continue spreading it because its very high infection rate, to every single person within a few feet of them, for many weeks.

      And with that said, they have multiple neighbors who are on the cusp, and they all live in those cramped tiny apartments on top of each other.

    • Lady in Red says:
      March 12, 2020 at 10:16 pm

      I have been in Manhattan for the past week. I know of zero people with the virus.

  14. IGiveUp says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:28 pm

    Trump considers travel restrictions to California and Washington in attempt to stop coronavirus spread
    https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-considers-travel-restrictions-to-california-and-washington-in-attempt-to-stop-coronavirus-spread-204627351.html

  15. treehouseron says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    There’s an interesting little side show going on with Pro Wrestling. The biggest wrestling event of the year is “Wrestlemania” and it’s in three weeks. It’s in Tampa… they haven’t cancelled it yet because the WWE is fighting it tooth and nail but today they cancelled the XFL season (Vince McMahon’s other company). Wrestlemania typically has nearly 100,000 people in town for the whole weekend. The mayor of Tampa has said they don’t want to cancel it because it’ll devastate the economy.

    Pro Wrestling has live shows several times a week that are pretty big, the WWE has televised shows Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and also untelevised ‘house shows’ usually a couple other days. AEW wrestling has large live shows every Wednesday as well. Most of these shows have been 7,000 and 20,000 people in attendance.

  16. lrstingley says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    Is anyone else shocked about the over-the-top panic regarding a virus that, though highly contagious, has a very low death rate and almost mild symptoms among those that are generally healthy? God help us the day a true health crisis should come upon us!

    • Sunflower says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:52 pm

      This is a media-driven panic and therefore not shocking at all. Infuriating that the media has this much sway over the public? Yes!

    • littleflower481 says:
      March 12, 2020 at 9:58 pm

      I think it’s ridiculous. People watch too much tv.

    • SMP Belltown says:
      March 12, 2020 at 10:01 pm

      If that’s the case, then it might be very productive to view the current “crazy time” as an expensive, but VERY USEFUL, fire drill test process. Someday a mad doctor or rogue state or well-financed terror outfit will try to pull a stunt like this, and some of the lessons we can learn now may prevent truly mass horde panic if several hundred people die from a future novel bio natural event or attack.

  17. Mike Lee DelMarcelle says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/a-state-by-state-breakdown-of-coronavirus-cases/ar-BB10FUz1?ocid=msedgntp

    I just read the above linked article from CNN. It is about tracking the corona virus by state. The states with the most reported cases (in the hundreds are all deep blue liberal states. The next highest are a few larger states like TX and FL with amounts in the 20-30 range. The rest are either none or single digits to teens in amounts.

    What I am getting at is why is it the virus seems to prefer spreading the most in areas where there are lots of democrats? It would be interesting to know for the states like TX, what county/city the cases were reported in. I bet their democrat controlled. Also why doesn’t it seem to like deplorable states like Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee etc. As CNN has told us numerous times we are dumb hicks that don’t bathe or wash our hands regularly. This virus should be spreading like wildfire in these other states.

  18. Zachary Navarre says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:38 pm

    300-400 people have died of influenza in the US every single week this year.
    Source: https://gis.cdc.gov/grasp/fluview/mortality.html

    So far this year we’re up to what, 40 coronavirus deaths?

    Why are we not shutting down schools, gatherings, sporting events because of the the flu instead?

  19. evergreen says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:39 pm

    Veto the bill.
    Declare a national emergency, shut down Dept of Education for 90 days–schools are shutting down classes, so why not? Move DOE funds to emergency purposes. While at it, run through the various agencies and furlough those that are not critical.
    Ground all congressional perk flights as unnecessary risk to crew.

  20. Neo says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    COVID-19 can only survive below 77°
    If we had real Global Warming, it would be dead by now.

  21. Tiffthis says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:44 pm

    Does Fauci address the viral clip of him going around saying the “system isn’t geared to what we need right now” ? He speaks to vague for my taste. Leaves to much open to interpretation

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    March 12, 2020 at 9:59 pm

  23. WIVoter says:
    March 12, 2020 at 10:02 pm

    If President Trump doesn’t sign this abomination of a bill evil Pelosi passed in the House he’ll lose millions of votes from pro-lifers and owners of small businesses.

  24. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    March 12, 2020 at 10:03 pm

    Chanel Rion, OANN is investigating again:

  25. sunnyflower5 says:
    March 12, 2020 at 10:25 pm

  26. Kaco says:
    March 12, 2020 at 10:27 pm

    Explains a lot.

    • Kaco says:
      March 12, 2020 at 10:29 pm

      I bet that TJ Maxx “Made in Italy” stuff they sell online is Chinese Italian stuff.

    • Kaco says:
      March 12, 2020 at 10:34 pm

      Interesting reading through this.

      And someone was saying the other day how China is buying up stuff in South America, too.

      They are getting their tentacles everywhere because we promoted them building themselves up.

  27. rashomon says:
    March 12, 2020 at 10:29 pm

    Pres. Trump is between a rock and a hard place dealing with all the leftovers that keep surfacing from the mismanagement of the last seven decades.

    I am getting more concerned about the “infection” of our bioweapon labs at various universities by foreigners, including the Chinese, who seem to be gaining access to our data in exchange for biggo $$$$$. Much like the Clintons selling our aerospace industry’s secrets to the Chinese back in the 1990s, which has never been prosecuted, this money gets divided among the PTB; to heck with the health and welfare of the citizens who pay the bill!

    Prof. Francis Boyle of the U. of IL Law School, who wrote the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 and spends all his time outside of teaching discovering the holes that need to be filled in this act, suggested in an interview with Alex Jones on February 21 that the a lab at U. of North Carolina is the source for the Wuhan virus, funded by the National Institute of Health out of TAXPAYER dollars! Others have also interviewed him, but this example has a transcript.

    Read it and weep. Note that most of this technology has taken place during the PREVIOUS administrations, and actually back to the post-wwII MK-ULTRA work under Allen Dulles’ CIA at Ft. Detrick.PDJT is between a rock and a hard place

    “…first notice who was involved in this DNA genetic engineering of SARS, which is already a biological warfare agent to give it gain of function activities. And it has all these people there from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It has someone from the Food and Drug Administration, so you can’t trust the Food and Drug Administration. And then at the very bottom of the list, who is involved? Zhengli-Li Shi, Key Laboratory of Special Pathogens and Biosafety, Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Wuhan, China….

    …these best scientists at the University of North Carolina took dirty money from China to allow that one of their top biowarfare experts from this Wuhan Institute of Virology and Wuhan, which has the BSL-4 facility, they knew exactly what they were doing, and they permitted this Chinese scientist to work with them to give gain of function biowarfare DNA genetic capability to SARS.

    …It’s weaponized coronavirus. They also conclude that they really couldn’t find an antibody against it.

    … In a footnote it says, “Cells were originally obtained from Fort Detrick.”

    … Notice the National Institutes of Health under Fauci is funding this Nazi biological warfare work and they have approved and requested further development of it, which obviously, this study was 2015 and the NIH wanted it to become even a more deadly pathogenetic virus. And you can also then see here the money from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

    Dr. Boyle: …they know full well that they were paying this North Carolina lab in cooperation with the Wuhan BSL-4 lab and program to develop biological warfare weapons— ”

    https://www.infowars.com/full-transcript-of-smoking-gun-bombshell-interview-prof-frances-boyle-exposes-the-bioweapons-origins-of-the-covid-19-coronavirus/

    http://www.expertscape.com/ar/sars+virus/a/Shi%2C+Zhengli

    https://greatgameindia.com/coronavirus-cases-10-times-higher-than-reported/

    Larry Klayman of Freedom Watch is planning to sue China, but has not yet released the details. Heritage Foundation’s Daily SIgnal released this today, but who knows what th international courts will say as who knows how many nations have their fingers in the pudding.

    https://www.dailysignal.com/2020/03/12/chinese-official-suggests-us-introduced-coronavirus-to-wuhan-says-us-owes-us-an-explanation/

  28. RJ says:
    March 12, 2020 at 10:30 pm

  29. rustybritches says:
    March 12, 2020 at 11:02 pm

    I want to see if this works

  30. no-nonsence-nancy says:
    March 12, 2020 at 11:24 pm

    I for one am not caring for Dr Fauci because I think he is fear mongering. He’s from the CDC which I don’t really trust, never have. But then, maybe I am wrong.

