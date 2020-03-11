President Trump Announces National Address on Coronavirus – Tonight 9:00pm ET

Amid growing fears and uncertainty over the threat of Coronavirus; and after numerous meetings with legislators, cabinet officials and economic advisors from the private and government sector; President Trump has announced he will address the nation from the oval office at 9:00pm ET tonight:
Earlier in the day President Trump also sent the following tweets about the issues.
Was just listening to Levin reading an “editorial” from national review. Seems the very people who just got done accusing our President of abuse of power now wants him to abuse power. Try as you may you just can’t make this shiate up.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I wouldn’t use NR for TP if I ran out.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who was the author? One of the NeverTrumpers like Geraghty or Williamson?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup a neverTrumper doesn’t even matter which one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today at the store I bought 2 bottles of Dial Antibacterial Soap, and 6 bottles of wine.
LikeLiked by 15 people
In a week or two you’ll be able to sell the soap at an enormous profit and buy more wine. /s
LikeLiked by 6 people
The wine is the main thing! Soap and clean, warm water and thorough washing beats any antibacterial into a cocked hat.
I’m a nurse so my hands look about 20 years older than the rest of me! My daughters the M. Chem and says Antibacterial soap doesn’t help, SARS-CoV-19 being a virus and all…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Weirdly, my local Target and Wal Mart have plenty of TP,PT and Wipes. Guess all the shortages are the millions running to Costco and infecting each other while at it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My local Walmart has a goodly supply of TP, paper towels and hand sanitizer but there are unfilled shelves in the food sections that make it look like the day before a hurricane’s due. Don’t know if thy are having delivery problems or if folks are just buying the hell out of canned and dry goods.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lol! The wine is a must!
I’m reminded of Robert Goulet, the gourmet cook who got cooked on wine while cooking on his tv show.
I have to clean up radioactive spills. Every one I teach, initially cleans wrong and spreads contamination. You have to picture a bullseye and clean towards the center, using a clean towel each time.
Soap and water is the ticket for everything from ant killer to radioactive spill clean up. I add a touch of bleach or alcohol depending on the pest.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha!! Touché! Robert would sing for drinks!!!!
I was at a private kitchen party one night, 12 people from all over the world, in a very upscale NYC restaurant. We got the message that Mr. Goulet and his very lovely wife were in the house, so we sent a message to him that we would love to buy him an after dinner drink if he would stop by to say Hello.
Lo and behold his interest piqued, he came down th the kitchen to thank us and sang the National Anthem for us!!!!!!! And then, of course he and his wife stayed for another drink!!!
Quite a night!!! Pre-Wuhan!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pandemic bond investors brace for wipeout as Coronavirus spreads
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/opolicy/operating_policy_200311
The fed is trapped so this virus is a needed cover.
From January 27, before the virus really grew legs.
https://wallstreetonparade.com/2020/01/fed-repos-have-plowed-6-6-trillion-to-wall-street-in-four-months-thats-34-of-its-feeding-tube-during-epic-financial-crash/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d love for Trump to say something about returning drug manufacturing and medical supplies to this country.
LikeLiked by 14 people
yes! National Health Security Emergency like US Space Program!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t hold your breath, that would be up to Congress and the Prescription Drug Users Fee Act sold Congress and the FDA to Big Pharma over 25 years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
National Emergency?
LikeLike
Big Pharma under the PDUFA gives the FDA some $500-million a year to hire folks to push drugs thru mo’ fasterer. They also pour millions into Congressional races and this is an election year so Congress would most likely lean towards wherefrom the money flowith while the FDA would do whatever it could to throw a wrench into the issue.
Trump may have a better chance after reelection but messing with Big Pharma is like taking on the 800-pound gorilla with a fly swatter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
45 announces clean up on aisle 2…Fake News demands evidence!
45 announce border closing…ten thousand lawsuits!!
45 Rally in Phoenix…Fake News declares Public Danger!!!
Will 45 own DOWNSIDE OR EXPOSE THIS DEEP STATE GLOBALIST COUP?
LikeLiked by 2 people
At this point, President Trump can say and do whatever the Hell he wants.
One of his last tweets boldly stated that:
“The Obama/Biden Administration will go down in history as being the MOST CORRUPT ADMINISTRATION IN HISTORY!”
(I added the caps)
That’s quite a statement to make. If he feels he can state that publicly, he CAN state that publicly!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just hung up on a telephone town hall with the Michigan congressman from my district and he mentioned the governor considering banning gatherings of more then 100 people
LikeLike
So, if 99 people meet up, then what?
LikeLike
Things aren’t adding up
LikeLiked by 2 people
That video was awesome. He says everything I have thought about myself. Things just don’t add up. No other outbreak has lead to this kinda BS.
The Chinese are at fault and they play a good game.
LikeLike
I went into prepping mode today.
I bought a bottle of Jameson for St. Patrick’s day.
LikeLiked by 8 people
50 lbs of dog food and a case of Sam Adams. I’m willing to trade with the dogs if times get really tough.
LikeLiked by 5 people
🙂 🙂 🙂
The Dog will drive a hard bargain. Wait till he looks at you with the “Skip me having to do these stupid tricks for you and just give me the treats.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s not forget. Under the Obama Administration, between April 2009 and April 2010, 55 million Americans were infected with the H1N1 virus and there were over 12,000 deaths. There was no panic. There was no crash of the markets. The only difference is the media gave Obama a pass then and now the media is politicizing the Covid-19 infestation to hurt Trump. That’s the only difference. Trump is correct. The Media is an enemy of the people.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Thank you for posting this. Perspective and facts are our very stable friend!
LikeLiked by 2 people
where do u get your numbers…best public US estimate was 1,000 deaths from H1N1…
LikeLike
Where did you get yours? Wikipedia says 12,000 US deaths for H1N1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Looked up CDC and you are correct for 2009…read incorrectly!
LikeLike
I read 12,000 deaths from the H1N1 virus at the CDC website. I think EBOLA was 1,000 and Obama actually brought infected patients from Africa to the United States which spread the virus here. Of course, the lapdog news media praised him for it!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They say there were 1000 deaths before Obama declared the outbreak a national emergency in October 2009. (Wikipedia says it was 4000 deaths before Obama intervened). By December, more than 12,000 had died.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think you are referring to how Obama waited until 1,000 deaths occurred before he declared a national emergency. We can thank Pres Obama for putting in place changes to FDA testing regulations regarding these new viruses. Which, I assume is at the heart of all the challenges and fretting going on over Pres Trump “failures” with the testing kits.
LikeLike
Doomax,
That’s because during that time, the Fed was doing the QE’s.
This time it’s a panic because the REPO CRISIS is very real and the fed has lost control.
See my above post from the New York Fed today. Does anyone ever ask why these countries that have serious problems are the same ones who are in dire straits financially because their central banks have screwed the pooch in a huuuuge way.
The fed stepped in on September 17, 2019, there was no virus even mentioned, banks stopped trusting banks on risky investments and the free market jumped rates to10% and that’s the day the fed stepped up. Much bigger things are going on.
LikeLike
Store out of latex gloves ..mask…hand washing stuff…..so I got this…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Good one Burnett!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Burk a at a nudist camp?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is that Dick?
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS…I am in TEARS…laughing!!! Droplets everywhere!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Globalist are crashing the world economy. The super rich can weather any depression they cause and to them it would be worth it to put the peasants back in their place and return to status quo which has served them so well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a classic business school problem for Harvard and UVA’s discussion approach: Unverifiable statistics, media inflammation, political (power considerations), ….
I’m with President Trump. (not that his explanation will reach the public. Another imponderable.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regarding the fiscal measures needed to fight the COVID-19 battle: this may seem counterintuitive to most of us but I think President Trump should publicly bury the hatchet with Pelosi and Schumer. He should say that the health and safety of the American people transcends politics and with that in mind, he is willing to forget the past, extend a hand of cooperation and work together to help the American people. The simple fact is that he needs a majority in both houses to enact legislation that will help. I understand that this will be very hard for Mr. Trump, but by reaching out he shows leadership. The key is that this would make it very difficult for Pelosi and Schumer to resist giving President Trump a “win”. For the record, I detest both Pelosi and Schumer but think this would be a stoke of genius.
LikeLike
:”bury the hatchett” really? I think haft. I’ll bet you are thinking of something else.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
If we enact some sort of quick fix legislation the Dems want, it will not filter down to the Average Joe, it would only be a targeted bailout of certain industries.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And how much you bet after they get what they want things magically change in the U.S.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PDJT has done exactly that repeatedly, and gotten nothing but attacks from Pelosi and Schumer.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yup. Are people not paying attention?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pelosi and Schumer would bury a hatchet all right…in PDJT’s back.
The Left will see all of us dead before they will act in anything other than a political manner.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m sorry, but that is pointless. Pelosi and Schumer would rather see people dead than allow this President to get any credit for anything.
In fact, i’d Go so far as to say they actively WANT people to die, simply because it suits their political ends.
He needs to ‘offer’ nothing. The moronic Dems have inflated the ChinaFlu into the greatest crisis the world has ever seen.
Perfect cover for the President to institute whatever measures he deems fit to protect the American people; if the Dems don’t like it they can go whistle.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jase, Nicole Wallace said was much a few days ago. She said on live that more people need to die so that this becomes Trump’s Katrina.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do I keep thinking that people who have both Corona and TDS will go around spreading it on purpose?
LikeLiked by 2 people
No to burying the hatchet. President Trump should simply lead with information and whatever economic/health/medical aid he can send out by executive order. Let the folks know what he has proposed to Congress (yes that’s the House of Representatives and the Senate) and that he’s waiting for their plan. There is no reason right now (or the past 5 weeks or so) for panic.
LikeLike
Here’s an interesting story. Went to Wal-Mart today for normal stuff, (not panic buying)….and all the toilet paper was gone. Not one package left. So when I checked out, I talked to cashier about it. He said what is happening that 2 or 3 customers bought it ALL, then are re-selling on ebay or elsewhere to dummies who pay double the price. They actually told the cashier this!!! So, the cashier said he saw no one panic buying accept for the jerks who want to take advantage of a “crisis”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s funny that when something occurs that encourages panic buying and hoarding, sensible retailers significantly raise the prices of those items (bottled water, ice, toilet paper, etc) so people only buy what they actually immediately need. This rationing ensures that more customers are able to get what they need rather than allowing a few people to clear the shelves.
Then, the typical politicians show their faux outrage and call it price-gouging and want to punish the rational retailers and ignore the hoarding by greedy customers.
LikeLike
How to drain the Swamp and fix the market with one stone during this corona crisis?
POTUS declares a return to the gold standard and sayonara FED!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I like it!
I do not know if you have ever seen this, but it is a great 45 minutes for the first film.
https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/all-wars-are-bankers-wars/
LikeLike
Has anyone seen RBG lately?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I hear she’s quite Necrotic.
LikeLike
The flu and the common cold is most prevalent from November to March in the United States. The main reason why people get sick is because of a lack of Vitamin D. Vitamin D is called the “Sunshine Vitamin” because your human skin absorbs sunlight and converts it into Vitamin D.
People would be better off stocking up on Vitamin D supplements, and foods high in Vitamin D such as salmon, herring, and orange juice fortified with calcium and Vitamin D.
Study confirms Vitamin D protects against colds and flu.
https://news.harvard.edu/gazette/story/2017/02/study-confirms-vitamin-d-protects-against-cold-and-flu/
Vitamin D and the Immune System
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3166406/
Deficiency in vitamin D is associated with increased autoimmunity as well as an increased susceptibility to infection.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wish T would start a weekly fireside chat at the WH. Give up the rallies for a while. Better to be safe than sorry. Media is just waiting and hoping for someone at his rallies to be infected.
LikeLike
Interesting article. Lay down with communist dogs, wake up with fleas. Here’s looking at you New York, California, Washington, etc… yes Democrat mismanaged Chicom loving areas seem to have a high infection rate. How’d that go, oh yeah, embrace the suck, fools.
From the article: “Despite its proximity to, and extensive business with, mainland China, Taiwan has seen a relatively small number of infections.
On Jan. 26, John Hopkins University identified Taiwan as having the second-highest risk of epidemic spread outside China. However, robust prevention measures have proven effective.
Taiwan officials began to board planes and assess passengers on Dec. 31, 2019, after Wuhan authorities first confirmed the outbreak. In early February, Taiwan banned entry to foreign nationals who have traveled to the PRC. As of March 10, there are just 47 confirmed cases in Taiwan. The self-ruled island has been held as a model for epidemic control, despite being repeatedly denied participation in the CCP-friendly WHO.
As China affairs commentator Heng He put it, Taiwan has a clear understanding of the communist regime and may be the only state that learned the lessons of the 2003 SARS outbreak, which also began in China.
In Hong Kong, which has seen millions of residents stand up to Beijing’s encroachment on the city’s freedoms and rule of law since last year, the outbreak has been similarly subdued.
By contrast, Japan, albeit not geostrategically aligned with the PRC, placed profit over prudence. With millions of Chinese traveling to Japan for shopping and sightseeing annually, the country was slow to close its borders to mainland arrivals.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/where-ties-with-communist-china-are-close-the-coronavirus-follows_3268389.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
A book from the 19th-century is more salient than ever:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Extraordinary_Popular_Delusions_and_the_Madness_of_Crowds
e.g.
“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
War would not be possible if not for this very real and very dangerous characteristic of the human race.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is amazing:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/11/watch-jerry-nadler-restricting-foreign-nationals-for-coronavirus-will-not-help-public-health/
Nadler wanted to shut down congress and LEAVE DC earlier this week due to Coronavirus fears and Pelosi shot it down.
NOW……he’s saying let everyone from other countries where Coronavirus is rampant in! Because keeping them out will not help public health.
The mind boggling hypocrisy of Nadler cannot be put into words! He’s scared Coronavirus will be brought into the Capitol and wants to shut down and leave, but he’s ok with bringing people in from countries that have the virus.
Proving democrats will NEVER (!) stop politicizing anything. Ever.
I don’t think they will truly work with Trump to protect the country. They are going to work to get rid of him if it costs the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Since 1812.
LikeLike
You know whats funny….Nadler is pissing and moaning that Pelosi should shut down the Government so he can go home and hide…..
Maybe he and his cast of “intellects” should have focused on The Wuhan Virus instead of impeachment and trying to convince Americans the most important thing in the world was john Bolton testifying…..
Hope Pelosi makes them all stay way beyond the tipping point… Well she has no Choice….the Minute she closes up Shop, And she knows this…Trump will be tearing them apart limb from Limb
Whats good for Americans is good for you Gerry
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump has got them where he wants
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will not be surprised if we don’t start seeing states around the country, under the guise of protecting the public health, require that all voting in the November federal election be conducted by mail-in ballots.
LikeLike
Who’s going to be around to deliver them, sort them and count them if they have to go to that measure?
LikeLike
Good question. I’m just suggesting it’s just one of the many tricks in their overall bag of tricks available. They’ll certainly take it out and use it if they believe it will benefit them in the election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/11/exclusive-as-coronavirus-crisis-rages-tom-cotton-launches-television-ads-exposing-joe-bidens-chinese-corruption/
LikeLiked by 1 person
THAT’s the spirit!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
And I imagine there are all SORTS of things that the white hats can accomplish during this period of time. 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lotsa folks quarantined at home (Captive Audience) watchin the tube.
They’ve prolly grown so weary of the 40 minutes an hour of asinine commercials… they might just perk up and listen.
LikeLike
I think the Turtle should do the right thing and put the Senate in recess 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nope Let Pelosi make the 1st move so Trump can destroy her Nadler and Schiff
LikeLiked by 1 person
A vaccine does not cure what you have already contracted. How does creating a vaccine that at the earliest, wouldn’t be ready for 6 months, be effective? In 6 months this virus will have already runs it course. In 6 months, the ChiComs may have perfected a different strain, or a new flu that would take a completely different virus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just saw that the Columbus Blue Jackets will play in an empty arena tomorrow night vs the Penguins. Being held legally liable if someone came down with the Coronavirus is likely the primary reason for these hysterical overreactions by arena owners and operators.
So I guess we’ll all become hermits now until the WHO tells us we can come back out of our shells. But on the plus side, maybe I can have that person at work who never washes their hands after going to the bathroom arrested now. 😄😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
When you lock people out, they will assemble in other areas. like bars or other places. Social distancing is not in most human’s DNA. I for one shun big crowds, but that is just me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only thing I’m a little worried about is concerts. I have tickets to see Lindsey Buckingham at the end of April and TOOL in June. I can skip crowds but not concerts (or Trump rallies). That’s where I draw the line.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Buckingham is a big lefty, so save your money on that one. 😜
He is a great guitarist though. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct on both statements. It warms my heart that you know what an awesome musician he is. 😊 He is enormously talented and doesn’t get much recognition. He had open heart surgery last year and suffered vocal cord damage. This is his first tour after recovering and working with a vocal coach. I’ve seen him live on every tour~can’t break tradition now.
It sucks that so many musicians are left wing. At least he leaves politics out of his shows and focuses solely on the music. I’ve passed on other concerts because of politics over the years but making an exception here.
LikeLike
Didn’t know that about his health issues. Tough year for him getting kicked out of Fleetwood Mac and then the health problems.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes and THANK YOU for correctly stating he was kicked out of FM. They’ve try to spin it but lifelong Mac fans like me know better. How the hell do you fire the architect of the classic Rumours era sound??!! Dysfunctional doesn’t begin to describe this band. When FM is described as a soap opera I just shake my head.
LikeLike
tuskyou,
Believe it or not, but I have seen Tool, with my adult son. Quite a show.
(My son is very musically talented, listens to all genres, and I have learned to appreciate the talent of a musician, even if I don’t enjoy their style)
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Quite a show” oh this is so good…..I love this! If it wasn’t for POTUS speaking soon I’d crank their latest album in honor of you. Their music is some next level stuff as you well know. I’m a TOOLigan since the early 90’s. Your son gets 2 thumbs up from me for his excellent taste in music and you also for being open minded. Tell your son to keep spiraling out (he’ll know what this means) 🤘
LikeLike
Several music concerts have been cancelled( mainly old rockers). I hope you get to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All NCAA tournament games will be played without fans. Announced today.
LikeLike
Stupid! What a bunch of wusses. Totally illogical. Without reason. But the NCAA is probably as corrupt as the DNC and MSM, so I’m not surprised!
LikeLike
@magabear-it gives a whole new meaning to Dr. Who now.
LikeLike
I found a nearly full, old plastic large bottle of hand sanitizer. I am hoping to sell it and buy a new Jeep with the money before people regain their senses about this nonsense.
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂🤣😂k4jjj
See, stocking up has benefits 😉
LikeLike
Meanwhile, Lou is exposing Tuberville’s one comsultant over HB1visas and high tech’s demand for mass immigration!
Whoops!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is what I simply don’t understand: Why is El Presidente endorsing this shmuck over Sessions?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kaybe because they see the internal polling from the citizens of Alabama.
LikeLike
18 cases in Louisiana, all PRESUMED, with 8 in New Orleans. Mayor has yet another press conference, this time with not only her usual co-mayor peanut gallery standing behind her, but the City Council and State folks too. This is starting to look like the mayoral ‘hurricane’s acomin” conferences.
Still no word on if the big money-making festivals coming up will be cancelled but the city businesses that rely on these fests to stay open are sweating blood. The mayor has admitted that she has no ability to cancel private events so it appears thug crime will continue on as usual.
Personal Note: If I were a Chinese biological warfare planning geek I’d be watching what’s going on in the US velly carefurry. The press is eagerly reporting each and every case, giving all interested a bird’;s eye view of transmission patterns, the panic caused and how we react. This looks a lot like what the US government did over the de ades when it released mild pathogens and/or tracing chemicals in major US cities to track how a chemical, biological or radiological attack would effect a US city, but on a larger scale.
LikeLike
still laughing at “velly carefurry”!!!
LikeLike
It wasn’t PC but then again I didn’t care. Blame it on the bosanova.
LikeLike
czarowniczy, you could prolly replace “Chinese” with every other nationality and still be correct.
LikeLike
I say Chinese because they have a robust CBR program and some releases in their technical pubs have me a bit paranoid. The Russians, if they still use their Neanderthal USSR planning, would just dump hundreds of gallons of germy culture all over a target and say “to hell with it’. They have a caveperson mentality compared to the Chinese.
LikeLike
Dr. Ian Lipkin on with Lou Dobbs just said he went over to China in January and found out how they were treating this virus…with plasma therapy. One recovered person can donate enough plasma to three other individuals.
LikeLike
Dr. Lipkin is the Director for Contagious Diseases for Columbia University.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You won’t believe this: This guy was on fox the other morning and something rubbed me the wrong way about him. I read his Wikipedia which was pretty basic but had some political mentions about working during the Clinton adm and starting some global health program. I just looked him up again and the Wikipedia article is completely different. When I type his name into the search bar I get him with W in front of Ian Lipkin. This didn’t happen before. Either I’m doing something wrong or his wiki was scrapped and retooled. Holy crap!
LikeLike
I just searched and got this at wikipoo…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/W._Ian_Lipkin
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is exactly what I got today but this is nothing like what I read a day or two ago. There was no list of all the viruses he’s worked on. The other entry wasn’t as comprehensive as this one. I wish I could find that other one! Thx for looking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am not sure how to access the Way Back Machine. Maybe another treeper could help.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good idea 👍
LikeLike
My question – What’s happening out there that the coronavirus is managing to hide? This much faux panic has to be hiding something big.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought the exact same thing, then saw a Treeper mention this so Ive been reading about the “repo crisis” here…..
https://wallstreetonparade.com/
LikeLike
I got an e-mail from Lowes today….the talked of what they were doing to clean their stores more due to the virus and only allowing customers to buy limited amounts of mask TP and such..
interesting….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ive been getting those emails from my kids schools, our country club, church, etc, etc…..
I just roll my eyes at every one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We are just about out of peak flu season.
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season.htm
In a couple more weeks, this pandemic of weaponized mass hysteria should come to an end.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I normally do not watch Trish Regan but tonight I am.
She just relayed her story during the swine flu scare. Trish was pregnant with twins at the time and could not find, through her normal medical sources, a vaccine to assist her…as pregnant women and children were the most vulnerable during this scare.
She used to anchor her show on the floor of the NY Stock Exchange every morning. She mentioned her demise to someone there, and he said to her, “Just go upstairs. We have tons of them here.”
Trish found out that Bloomberg, as Mayor, had sent huge amounts of swine flu vaccines to all of the large banks and the Exhange, yet none were available to the pregnant women in the city at large.
In effect, Bloomberg was deciding who would benefit and who would not.
Trish then said, at the end of her tale, that Bloomberg should keep quiet on this issue.
WOW!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
But why would pregnant women even have a vaccination????
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is yet another question! It could very well be that her doctor recommended it due to the her position and activity on the Stock Exchange floor.
LikeLike
LikeLike
First and foremost, I hope President Trump reassures America by saying how the Caronavirus is not a danger to our kids. Children ages 1-15 are fine. Zero infections. No need to close the schools….or colleges. I hope he inspires America to not give in to illogical fear.
Second, state the obvious – people with compromised immune systems and people over the age of 75 should be most cautious because America’s seasoned senior citizens are most at risk by the Caronavirus. They should stay at home and take it easy. The cruise to Jamaica can wait. If an elderly America does contract the Caronavirus, they have a 92% chance of surviving.
Third, reassure the American people that it’s okay to eat at your favorite Asian restaurant, it’s okay to fly, it’s okay to go about your daily business as usual without worry. Don’t wear a stupid mask! Give some basic, sobering numbers to show the comparison between the Caronavirus and every day life.
More people die every day in America because of slip and falls compared to the CV. Put things in a simple perspective for the American people to wake up tomorrow feeling positive about the future.
LikeLike
People, for and against the President, still do not get it about restarting drug production in the US. For over 20+ years it was legally shipped off shore by all the Export Licenses granted and renewed by 3 different State Departments (Clinton-Bush II-Obama). No matter how many legal, emergency EO’s the President issues, it WILL NOT PHYSICALLY HAPPEN overnight. The President’s economic team and State Department have to help US companies get through 6-12 months minimum of allot of obstacles and currently very low to zero production inertia i the US.
1. There are physical limits, until money is spent to expand production.
2. There are physical limits, people have to trained and lines certified.
3. There are legal limits, Foreign countries can tie up US production in US courts for any number of reasons; production quotas in off-set agreements, data rights, etc. etc. Given not all US courts give a rat about the US, they can Judge and District Court shop.
4. There are deals needed to have foreign nations not blackmail the US as production is brought on line.
5. US companies need to be careful their overseas lines are NOT NATIONALIZED, creating an issue with respect to capital due to losses realized by the nationalization.
No matter how much one wants to wish away the problems, they exist and need to be solved. President Trump’s team will solve them painful day by painful day but it is going to take allot of time and maybe tax dollars to solve.
LikeLike
The real doc 0 (John Hayward) has a very good twitter account for MAGA analysis.
The poster here is an imposter.
LikeLike
The same idiots who told us NAFTA IS GOOD FOR AMERICA!
The same idiots who told us Y2K IS A THREAT TO AMERICA!
The same idiots who told us IRAQ HAS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION!
The same idiots who told us IF YOU LIKE YOUR DOCTOR, YOU CAN KEEP YOUR DOCTOR!
The same idiots who told us A VIDEO TRIGGERED THE BENGHAZI ATTACKS!
The same idiots who told us BREXIT WILL RUIN THE BRITISH ECONOMY!
The same idiots who told us HILLARY HAS A 98.2% CHANCE OF WINNING!
The same idiots who told us TRUMP’S ELECTION WILL RUIN THE AMERICAN ECONOMY!
The same idiots who told us TRUMP COLLUDED WITH RUSSIA!
Are now telling us CANCEL ALL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY…BECAUSE… CORONAVIRUS!
I only recognized it was a hoax yesterday. The Globalist Deep State is using “perception management” to kill Trump’s economic miracle.
As Sundance said, $trillions are at stake.
Spoiler Alert: the Globalist Deep State will fail. Trump will crush the fear-mongers. And we will help him do it!
LikeLike
If the United States produced all of the pharmaceutical drugs that China does, imagine how many jobs that would create in the United States?
If President Trump declares a National Emergency, could he force US companies that produce drugs in China to relocate back the US?
President Trump got handed another Big Lemon. He will naturally make lemonade out of it.
LikeLike
National Emergency Powers Act does not give the President authority to force U.S companies to relocate.
LikeLike
In response to all who call naming the virus the “Chinese Flu” or “Wuhan Flu” they need to be informed that all influenza viruses are named after their country or city of origin such as.
Flu Virus Names:
A/Michigan/45/2015 (H1N1)pdm09–like virus.
A/Hong Kong/4801/2014 (H3N2)-like virus.
B/Brisbane/60/2008–like virus.
A/Singapore/INFIMH-16-0019/2016 (H3N2)-like virus.
B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus
B/Colorado/06/2017-like virus (B/Victoria/2/87 lineage).
B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus (B/Yamagata/16/88 lineage).
A/Switzerland/8060/2017 (H3N2)-like virus.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Influenza_vaccine
LikeLike
I can attest that the Coronavirus scare is having a negative effect on Main Street, USA.
The business I own is located next to a Chinese restaurant. The owners have lost a lot of business. People are afraid to order food from Asian restaurants. A customer of mine told me today how his wife’s business is getting hit hard. She runs a food truck and recently lost a ton of business directly attributed to the Coronavirus.
My best friend is an airline pilot. Cutbacks just announced.
LikeLike
We watched the message on TV! Well thought-out, precise, and encouraging message.
LikeLike
Ursula von der Leyen just shat her pants.
LikeLike