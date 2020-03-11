President Trump Addresses The Nation on Coronavirus Pandemic – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on March 11, 2020 by

Tonight at 9:00pm ET, President Donald Trump will address the nation on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from the Oval Office.  The address will be carried live on most major news broadcasts with additional livestream links below.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox Business LivestreamAlternate Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in Big Government, CDC, Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Economy, Infectious Disease, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

95 Responses to President Trump Addresses The Nation on Coronavirus Pandemic – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. susandyer1962 says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    I hope he tells everyone to chillax!!!

    We have 7 confirmed cases here in NC. I went to my local Food Lion today and there was no toilet paper!! Why???? Why do people buy all the toilet paper?? So crazy!!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      March 11, 2020 at 8:45 pm

      Weirdest thing ever…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Janie M. says:
      March 11, 2020 at 8:50 pm

      susan, I thought this virus was more of an upper respiratory issue… not G.I. Btw, I don’t buy boxes of Kleenex for my often runny nose (allergy issues), I’m frugal. I keep a roll of T.P. in my bedroom and loose Kleenex in my jacket pockets when I go out of the house.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      March 11, 2020 at 8:51 pm

      “there was no toilet paper!! Why???? Why do people buy all the toilet paper??”

      Yesterday evening I was told by an employee at the world’s largest retailer here in Western NY that is because people are fearful of being quarantined in their homes by Governor Andrew Cuomo (Dictator) and running out of TP.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Rileytrips says:
      March 11, 2020 at 8:51 pm

      We MAKE toilet paper in AMERICA!!!

      Don’t people know this?!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Lack is not all says:
      March 11, 2020 at 8:54 pm

      Part of the routine. Its fun , like buying candies on Valentine’s day. I spent my childhood in a country that had periodic military revolutions, all were short (couple of days) and non threatening, we knew that but part of the routine was to buy everything at hand at the super market. We bought more than we could consume in two months. Human nature.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Some old guy says:
      March 11, 2020 at 8:58 pm

      Heard several reports of individuals buying out stock and trying to sell it online at outrageous prices.

      Like

      Reply
    • CNN_sucks says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:06 pm

      My thoughts, too. Why toilet paper? I don’t get it.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Liberty Forge says:
        March 11, 2020 at 9:17 pm

        Our local Wegman’s did not have a single roll of TP on their shelves when I shopped there on Monday. Not a single one.

        And now, Wegman’s is limiting the purchase of TP to one pack per customer.

        The nearest case of the virus is well over 200 miles away from my local Wegman’s.

        Why TP? Fear of being quarantined in their homes for weeks on end.

        When there is a snow storm in the forecast, there is a ‘run on’ milk, bread, eggs — and — toilet paper. There is a sense of comfort & safety if you have a supply of those items in your home.

        Like

        Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:13 pm

      Think the TP thang is probably because of the shortage and armed robbery of the TP delivery truck in Hong Kong last month. The vid/news of HK TP shortage/outage went viral and #TPPanic started trending on twitter. Australia had it Really. Bad!

      Ahhhh….the wonders of the internet!

      Like

      Reply
    • The Devilbat says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:14 pm

      If one runs out of toilet paper one can cut up a copy of the New York Times and use it instead. That of course is all it is good for aside from lining bird cages.

      Like

      Reply
    • James F says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:18 pm

      Were you planning on buying toilet paper? If so, why?

      Like

      Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:18 pm

      Yesterday there were only 2 cases in NC (I live there also)..one was someone who had been to the nursing home in Washington and the other was from travel. Wonder where the other 5 were from. The dumb governor declared an Emergency so he could get a piece of the 8 billion…maybe to buy toilet paper for the poor? I have no idea either why people buly toilet paper. Weird.

      I am in western NC and we have a high school basketball tournament going on this week and last week college…no one is panicked only on the West Coast and NY do people panic. Notice only leftist states go crazy and get sick.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Tiffthis says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:42 pm

    I’m at the kids baseball practice but left a TV on to play the live stream and recording it. 👍🏼

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Gary Lacey says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    I think the Chinese may have orchestrated a biological attack on the US with coronavirus.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. FrankieZee says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:44 pm

    No matter what he says, no matter what he does, the FAKE NEWS and the DEMORATS will twist it to suit their needs and then their Liberal nut jobs in Business and Universities will just jump on the panic wagon and do whatever needs to be done to make Trump look bad. Time for some De-Classifications to hit back with.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. Roger Duroid says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    A friend in LA said panic buying of this. WTH do people think that TP has to do with the flu? This is all driven by fake news msm, hope PDJT calls them out by name tonight.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. islandpalmtrees says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    Lou Dobbs, Blood Plasma of those who have recovered, may be a temporary treatment for the virus! One person can give enough blood to cure 3 people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. daveokc says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:48 pm

    The same idiots who told us NAFTA IS GOOD FOR AMERICA!
    The same idiots who told us Y2K IS A THREAT TO AMERICA!
    The same idiots who told us IRAQ HAS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION!
    The same idiots who told us IF YOU LIKE YOUR DOCTOR, YOU CAN KEEP YOUR DOCTOR!
    The same idiots who told us A VIDEO TRIGGERED THE BENGHAZI ATTACKS!
    The same idiots who told us BREXIT WILL RUIN THE BRITISH ECONOMY!
    The same idiots who told us HILLARY HAS A 98.2% CHANCE OF WINNING!
    The same idiots who told us TRUMP’S ELECTION WILL RUIN THE AMERICAN ECONOMY!
    The same idiots who told us TRUMP COLLUDED WITH RUSSIA!

    Are now telling us CANCEL ALL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY…BECAUSE… CORONAVIRUS!

    I only recognized it was a hoax yesterday. The Globalist Deep State is using “perception management” to kill Trump’s economic miracle.

    As Sundance said, $trillions are at stake.

    Spoiler Alert: the Globalist Deep State will fail. Trump will crush the fear-mongers. And we will help him do it!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. islandpalmtrees says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:50 pm

    Coronavirus infection rate is still unknown.

    Like

    Reply
  9. bertdilbert says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Hope Trump addresses freedom of assembly right or democrats will try and shut down Trump rallies with the excuse of coronavirus.

    I have a solution if people are worried about someone who attended a Trump rally. Everyone who attends a rally must wear a red MAGA hat for a month afterwards to alert the public. The red MAGA had could actually become PPE (personal protective device). Deranged protesters and Antifa are not going to be screaming in your face while wearing a MAGA hat.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Carrie says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:51 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. All Too Much says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:56 pm

    Pray that POTUS words unify the country.
    This could be his finest hour.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. islandpalmtrees says:
    March 11, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    The hoax, is a hoax – read the posting above. Old method can treat virus!

    Like

    Reply
  13. islandpalmtrees says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:00 pm

    Someone really needs to tell the President!

    Like

    Reply
  14. Tl Howard says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Be bold, be honest, be confident, be inspiring. Dear Lord, give our President the strength and wisdom he needs to calm fears and to inspire courage through difficult times.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. stenwin77 says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    CLOSE THE BORDERS !!!

    CANCEL THE ELECTION !!!

    Like

    Reply
  16. cjzak says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    No travel from Europe

    Like

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. sunnydaze says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Beginning Friday, No flights from Europe, except UK? Did I hear that right?

    If I did, wonder why they’d exempt UK, since they do have cases there too.

    Maybe I heard it wrong.

    Like

    Reply
    • booger71 says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:08 pm

      You heard right…exempting U.K for some reason.

      Like

      Reply
    • TheTorch says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:17 pm

      Good reason for this.

      UK is taking the necessary steps to deal with the virus, including lots of items announced earlier today.

      Also UK being an island, is in a stronger position to control its border, and with BREXIT now underway, then it has more powers to do what is necessary instead of being held back by Europe.

      The real problem is Italy and Germany, which failed to take the necessary steps early enough.

      Suspending European Travel is smart, problem is you simply can’t trust them to do the right thing, and whatever they are doing now, should of been done about 1 month ago!

      Like

      Reply
  19. nerveman says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Is George Soros grounded? God I hope so.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • CNN_sucks says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:10 pm

      George Soros is hiding from coronavirus. Hope they find him. Hallelujah.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:17 pm

      It was a really good speech. He was clear, calm, and gave all the information needed.

      As I was listening, I imagined the “Sniffer” even trying to finish a sentence.

      God Bless our President.

      Like

      Reply
  20. Ken Maritch says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    Does our president sound hoarse?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. cjzak says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Interesting the UK is exempt. Is the UK imposing a travel ban for travel from EU?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Landslide says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    I am happy with this address. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Bill Dumanch says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    Toilet paper HOARDING came from dumb-*ss online that TP comes from China

    FALSE.

    Next…

    Like

    Reply
  24. booger71 says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Short ….sweet and calm.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Ended precisely at 9:11……..hmmmm.

    Like

    Reply
  26. CoffeeBreak says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:12 pm

    Thank you and God Bless you, President Trump.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Declan says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    Damn he seems exhausted.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • cjzak says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:16 pm

      End of a long day. I have noticed he can sound like this sometimes when he is reading slowly from the teleprompter. It’s also the end of a long hard day among a lot of long hard days lately. Hope he gets some needed rest.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • rvsueandcrew says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:17 pm

      I’ve been following Donald J. Trump since the early 70s when I lived in NY. In all the years since then I have never seen the man tired.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Rileytrips says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    He seems like he is either really tired or not feeling well….maybe allergies?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. crossthread42 says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    President Trump I must admit, doesn’t sound to “well”, like a decades smoker,, weezing almost..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. labrat says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    WTF? I love my President but this is nuts. Change my mind.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Publius2016 says:
      March 11, 2020 at 9:18 pm

      30 Days from Europe is SMART…originally, Virus targeted Asians…possible European mutation is occurring plus with Oil Shock and College Graduation, this will assist with American Resources and American Hiring…

      Like

      Reply
  31. 1000 Clowns says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Did Pres. sound a little raspy? Or was that my imagination?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Ploni says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Fellow Americans . . .

    My president!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Reserved55 says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    The EUSSR is going to loose their minds.

    Suck it Angie Macarooni.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  34. repsort says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    He didn’t sound well, guys. Hope he’s ok.

    And for GODS SAKE BUY SOME TP!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Jason Ross says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    I appreciate he referred to the virus as a foreign threat from China

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. booger71 says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    Congress fell over themselves giving Barry the payroll tax exemption for the citizenry during H1N1

    Like

    Reply
  37. Lion2017 says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:15 pm

    God Bless President Trump! Thank you for addressing this Nation!🇺🇸

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  38. sDee says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:16 pm

    They created the crisis. President Trump does not have to let them take advantage of it.

    The ban on EU travel – a bit of gravy on top.

    Like

    Reply
  39. SharkDiver says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:17 pm

    Lots of conspiracy theorists and people pretending to be medical experts posting tonight. Rather entertaining.

    Like

    Reply
  40. sundance says:
    March 11, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s