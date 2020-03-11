President Trump Addresses The Nation on Coronavirus Pandemic – 9:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight at 9:00pm ET, President Donald Trump will address the nation on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic from the Oval Office. The address will be carried live on most major news broadcasts with additional livestream links below.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream – Alternate Livestream
.
.
I hope he tells everyone to chillax!!!
We have 7 confirmed cases here in NC. I went to my local Food Lion today and there was no toilet paper!! Why???? Why do people buy all the toilet paper?? So crazy!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Weirdest thing ever…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
susan, I thought this virus was more of an upper respiratory issue… not G.I. Btw, I don’t buy boxes of Kleenex for my often runny nose (allergy issues), I’m frugal. I keep a roll of T.P. in my bedroom and loose Kleenex in my jacket pockets when I go out of the house.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly!!!
LikeLike
I am told they are worried about being quarantined and having to stay home. My God, what if you ran out of toilet paper? Half of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck and now we are living TP roll to TP roll.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You know what just came to mind? An old episode from Seinfeld where Elaine told a woman in the stall next to her that she didn’t have a “square to spare.” 😄
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump just said “Everyone has a roll to play.” This has gotten serious.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL! ISWYDT, bertdilbert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Square to square! 😱
LikeLiked by 1 person
“there was no toilet paper!! Why???? Why do people buy all the toilet paper??”
Yesterday evening I was told by an employee at the world’s largest retailer here in Western NY that is because people are fearful of being quarantined in their homes by Governor Andrew Cuomo (Dictator) and running out of TP.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wegmans?? We lived in Webster NY until February of last year and couldn’t get out of there fast enough!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, leaves have worked for centuries. Someone should tell those pushing for the green new deal that’s what they need to use.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
We MAKE toilet paper in AMERICA!!!
Don’t people know this?!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Part of the routine. Its fun , like buying candies on Valentine’s day. I spent my childhood in a country that had periodic military revolutions, all were short (couple of days) and non threatening, we knew that but part of the routine was to buy everything at hand at the super market. We bought more than we could consume in two months. Human nature.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Heard several reports of individuals buying out stock and trying to sell it online at outrageous prices.
LikeLike
not outrageous … what people were willing to pay … nobody else’s business what the price was …
LikeLike
My thoughts, too. Why toilet paper? I don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our local Wegman’s did not have a single roll of TP on their shelves when I shopped there on Monday. Not a single one.
And now, Wegman’s is limiting the purchase of TP to one pack per customer.
The nearest case of the virus is well over 200 miles away from my local Wegman’s.
Why TP? Fear of being quarantined in their homes for weeks on end.
When there is a snow storm in the forecast, there is a ‘run on’ milk, bread, eggs — and — toilet paper. There is a sense of comfort & safety if you have a supply of those items in your home.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 10 people
Think the TP thang is probably because of the shortage and armed robbery of the TP delivery truck in Hong Kong last month. The vid/news of HK TP shortage/outage went viral and #TPPanic started trending on twitter. Australia had it Really. Bad!
Ahhhh….the wonders of the internet!
LikeLike
If one runs out of toilet paper one can cut up a copy of the New York Times and use it instead. That of course is all it is good for aside from lining bird cages.
LikeLike
Were you planning on buying toilet paper? If so, why?
LikeLike
Yesterday there were only 2 cases in NC (I live there also)..one was someone who had been to the nursing home in Washington and the other was from travel. Wonder where the other 5 were from. The dumb governor declared an Emergency so he could get a piece of the 8 billion…maybe to buy toilet paper for the poor? I have no idea either why people buly toilet paper. Weird.
I am in western NC and we have a high school basketball tournament going on this week and last week college…no one is panicked only on the West Coast and NY do people panic. Notice only leftist states go crazy and get sick.
LikeLike
I’m at the kids baseball practice but left a TV on to play the live stream and recording it. 👍🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the Chinese may have orchestrated a biological attack on the US with coronavirus.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They surely did!! They did it to hurt our economy and retaliate for the tariffs!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Since it kills the elderly, I’m thinking it was a planned attack on themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK. Let us know when you are for sure.
LikeLike
Maybe they did it to stop the protesters in Hong Kong???
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m with you.
LikeLike
No matter what he says, no matter what he does, the FAKE NEWS and the DEMORATS will twist it to suit their needs and then their Liberal nut jobs in Business and Universities will just jump on the panic wagon and do whatever needs to be done to make Trump look bad. Time for some De-Classifications to hit back with.
LikeLiked by 7 people
A friend in LA said panic buying of this. WTH do people think that TP has to do with the flu? This is all driven by fake news msm, hope PDJT calls them out by name tonight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lou Dobbs, Blood Plasma of those who have recovered, may be a temporary treatment for the virus! One person can give enough blood to cure 3 people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was used in measles at the Hill School in PA years ago. Interesting reading about it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need to get this to the President now!
LikeLike
The same idiots who told us NAFTA IS GOOD FOR AMERICA!
The same idiots who told us Y2K IS A THREAT TO AMERICA!
The same idiots who told us IRAQ HAS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION!
The same idiots who told us IF YOU LIKE YOUR DOCTOR, YOU CAN KEEP YOUR DOCTOR!
The same idiots who told us A VIDEO TRIGGERED THE BENGHAZI ATTACKS!
The same idiots who told us BREXIT WILL RUIN THE BRITISH ECONOMY!
The same idiots who told us HILLARY HAS A 98.2% CHANCE OF WINNING!
The same idiots who told us TRUMP’S ELECTION WILL RUIN THE AMERICAN ECONOMY!
The same idiots who told us TRUMP COLLUDED WITH RUSSIA!
Are now telling us CANCEL ALL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY…BECAUSE… CORONAVIRUS!
I only recognized it was a hoax yesterday. The Globalist Deep State is using “perception management” to kill Trump’s economic miracle.
As Sundance said, $trillions are at stake.
Spoiler Alert: the Globalist Deep State will fail. Trump will crush the fear-mongers. And we will help him do it!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Like
LikeLike
Please read the above post. CORONAVIRUS is treatable now! China is using this method now. CORONAVIRUS hoax is a hoax. Apparently all you need is the antibodies from people that have recovered. Method used before fancy current approach.
LikeLike
Trump should use your bullet points as a commercial during this election cycle.
LikeLike
Coronavirus infection rate is still unknown.
LikeLike
the range is … and its not any more infectious than the flu … enough with the fear porn …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope Trump addresses freedom of assembly right or democrats will try and shut down Trump rallies with the excuse of coronavirus.
I have a solution if people are worried about someone who attended a Trump rally. Everyone who attends a rally must wear a red MAGA hat for a month afterwards to alert the public. The red MAGA had could actually become PPE (personal protective device). Deranged protesters and Antifa are not going to be screaming in your face while wearing a MAGA hat.
LikeLike
Great idea! Just like blasting the National Anthem from your cell phone might make angry BLM groups take a knee.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pray that POTUS words unify the country.
This could be his finest hour.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The hoax, is a hoax – read the posting above. Old method can treat virus!
LikeLike
Someone really needs to tell the President!
LikeLike
Be bold, be honest, be confident, be inspiring. Dear Lord, give our President the strength and wisdom he needs to calm fears and to inspire courage through difficult times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Slow down, Mr. President. Slooooow.
LikeLike
Yes, I don’t get the rush. In addition, it’s obvious this speech was written by a committee. That’s never good.
LikeLike
Well done, Mr. President.
LikeLike
CLOSE THE BORDERS !!!
CANCEL THE ELECTION !!!
LikeLike
No travel from Europe
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Save for the UK
LikeLike
🙂 just the EU
LikeLike
Beginning Friday, No flights from Europe, except UK? Did I hear that right?
If I did, wonder why they’d exempt UK, since they do have cases there too.
Maybe I heard it wrong.
LikeLike
You heard right…exempting U.K for some reason.
LikeLike
I belive this is the reason; You can travel to any country in the EU with out a stamp on your EU passport. UK now need a stamp as they left the EU. Italy, Germany, and Spain have it real bad I belive. See map. : https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
LikeLike
Good reason for this.
UK is taking the necessary steps to deal with the virus, including lots of items announced earlier today.
Also UK being an island, is in a stronger position to control its border, and with BREXIT now underway, then it has more powers to do what is necessary instead of being held back by Europe.
The real problem is Italy and Germany, which failed to take the necessary steps early enough.
Suspending European Travel is smart, problem is you simply can’t trust them to do the right thing, and whatever they are doing now, should of been done about 1 month ago!
LikeLike
Is George Soros grounded? God I hope so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
George Soros is hiding from coronavirus. Hope they find him. Hallelujah.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was a really good speech. He was clear, calm, and gave all the information needed.
As I was listening, I imagined the “Sniffer” even trying to finish a sentence.
God Bless our President.
LikeLike
Does our president sound hoarse?
LikeLiked by 3 people
No more than usual, in my opinion.
LikeLike
Interesting the UK is exempt. Is the UK imposing a travel ban for travel from EU?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really hope so and we can’t have two stops being allowed.
LikeLike
I am happy with this address. 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 4 people
Toilet paper HOARDING came from dumb-*ss online that TP comes from China
FALSE.
Next…
LikeLike
Short ….sweet and calm.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ended precisely at 9:11……..hmmmm.
LikeLike
Thank you and God Bless you, President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Damn he seems exhausted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
End of a long day. I have noticed he can sound like this sometimes when he is reading slowly from the teleprompter. It’s also the end of a long hard day among a lot of long hard days lately. Hope he gets some needed rest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve been following Donald J. Trump since the early 70s when I lived in NY. In all the years since then I have never seen the man tired.
LikeLike
He seems like he is either really tired or not feeling well….maybe allergies?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was thinking he sounds a little hoarse and congested. I do too from seasonal allergies and hope that’s the extent of it for him!
LikeLike
President Trump I must admit, doesn’t sound to “well”, like a decades smoker,, weezing almost..
LikeLiked by 1 person
WTF? I love my President but this is nuts. Change my mind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
30 Days from Europe is SMART…originally, Virus targeted Asians…possible European mutation is occurring plus with Oil Shock and College Graduation, this will assist with American Resources and American Hiring…
LikeLike
Did Pres. sound a little raspy? Or was that my imagination?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Definitely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He has been in non stop meetings for days.
LikeLike
He absolutely did. I was thinking that as I listened. Hoping he doesn’t get sick.
LikeLike
Fellow Americans . . .
My president!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The EUSSR is going to loose their minds.
Suck it Angie Macarooni.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He didn’t sound well, guys. Hope he’s ok.
And for GODS SAKE BUY SOME TP!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I appreciate he referred to the virus as a foreign threat from China
LikeLiked by 3 people
Congress fell over themselves giving Barry the payroll tax exemption for the citizenry during H1N1
LikeLike
God Bless President Trump! Thank you for addressing this Nation!🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 3 people
They created the crisis. President Trump does not have to let them take advantage of it.
The ban on EU travel – a bit of gravy on top.
LikeLike
Lots of conspiracy theorists and people pretending to be medical experts posting tonight. Rather entertaining.
LikeLike
LikeLike