Mini Tuesday – Ground Reports and Open Discussion – Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington State….

Michigan (125 delegates), Idaho (20), Mississippi (36), Missouri (68), North Dakota (14), and Washington State (89) all vote today.  If you are on the ground in one of these key states feel free to share your own ground report in the comments section.

How is turnout?  What is the sense in your area, town, region or precinct?

Treeper ground reports have proven to be some of the most accurate real time analysis and much better than the MSM spin.  So, what do you see going on?

  1. ystathosgmailcom says:
    March 10, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    WA State here. Voted for Trump. Seems like most people aren’t even aware there’s a primary here and it’s all mail in ballots.

  2. Bendix says:
    March 10, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    If Washington goes for Biden, we will know something is very wrong.

  3. Nigella says:
    March 10, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    No doubt the end of Bern tonight

  4. elseje says:
    March 10, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    West MI here. Voted for Trump as voter #200. Very light turnout around 1130 am, cloudy & rain this am resolving to blue sky & sun by 2p.

  5. maxwell102 says:
    March 10, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    whoever loses tonight will blame the turnout on coronavirus and the reason they lost.

  6. rondo1342 says:
    March 10, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    KCMO here….I was the only person there when I showed up around 1230 CDT….open primary in MO, I voted for Bernie, because I’m still hoping for the spectacle of a contested Dem convention, but senile Uncle Joe might get a big enough lead where that won’t happen…..Trump all the way in Nov….

  7. bosscook says:
    March 10, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    The DNC is using their considerable voter fraud skills in their own primary. I’m sure they’ve learned new tricks over the past 3 years. There will extraordinary fraud in the POTUS election. Not only do we have to overwhelm the fraud with huge Trump voter numbers, we have to identify the DNC’s latest tricks. I’m semi-confident Trump and team are aware.

  8. Junior Samples says:
    March 10, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    I was looking forward to participating in Operation Chaos for Bernie but I just couldn’t bring myself to verbally ask for a Libtard party ballot. I know, I know, suck it up: I just couldn’t.

    I’m in a Michigan town of less than a 1000. Everybody knows everybody and we’re heavily Trump. The audible call for a Bernie ballot just wasn’t going to happen. LOL

    GO TRUMP!!

  9. Janice says:
    March 10, 2020 at 4:16 pm

    Washington State is all mail in ballots cheating is unstoppable at this point. Makes my blood boil.

  10. Christopher Chantrill says:
    March 10, 2020 at 4:28 pm

    North Seattle Woke Central. Mail-in ballots. Warren and Bernie bumper-stickers. Don’t think I have seen a Bernie.

    Every fifth house has a #WeBelieve yardsign since Jan 2017.

    Imagine what would happen to my car if I put up a “Government is Force” yardsign!

  11. L4grasshopper says:
    March 10, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    So if WA is all mail in voting [a very stupid idea, BTW] — there are no polls to close.

    Since ballots can be postmarked as late as “Election Day”, when are results tabulated, since many ballots can take a few days to be delivered?

  12. John Post says:
    March 10, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    Missouri voter here. Voted for “the bernout” just to participate in the chaos at the dimmocrat convention!
    Will vote like a rational human being (for our magnificent President Trump) in November!
    In the meantime I WANT MY PONY (for voting for a communist)!

  13. MO Pragmatist says:
    March 10, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    In MO, STL suburb. At my polling location, there were more poll workers than voters when I got there a little after 7 AM. Heard the same from others at my volunteer gig in the morning. Hope turnout has been better. But of course, I’m comparing it to the last significant election in MO.

  14. Black Irish Rose says:
    March 10, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    Treepers, I go to Idaho’s polls in a few minutes with a torn heart: so VERY grateful for our POTUS and the privilege to vote again for him, but also a little sad: after today, I only have one more time to vote for this great man and his re-election in November. Four more years!

