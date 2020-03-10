Mini Tuesday – Ground Reports and Open Discussion – Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington State….

Michigan (125 delegates), Idaho (20), Mississippi (36), Missouri (68), North Dakota (14), and Washington State (89) all vote today. If you are on the ground in one of these key states feel free to share your own ground report in the comments section.
How is turnout? What is the sense in your area, town, region or precinct?
Treeper ground reports have proven to be some of the most accurate real time analysis and much better than the MSM spin. So, what do you see going on?
WA State here. Voted for Trump. Seems like most people aren’t even aware there’s a primary here and it’s all mail in ballots.
If Washington goes for Biden, we will know something is very wrong.
Like boxes of ballots for Clueless Joe found on the I-90?
35,000 votes for Biden in Roslyn. Another 57,000 found in Republic.
Remember, there’s always that janitor’s closet at the King County courthouse that breeds ‘found ballots’ too.
LOL!
I have lived in Republic.
Population (men, women and children): less than 1000.
The county (Ferry): about 6000.(Men, women and children).
Their single “County Health Nurse,” covered three counties.
But you are very correct. They keep on finding votes, until the Democrat wins.
I believe that Roslyn, Washington, is where they filmed the rural, Alaskan “Dr. from New York” TV series. (I forget its name).
That would be your Northern Exposure.
22 years lived in Washington State, and I only rode through (on my scoot) Republic once.
Once.
You don’t want to know how many tens of thousands of Biden votes were found in Stevenson, White Salmon and Tenino.
The bookies like Biden more and more there. Bernie now a +185
Bernie coming on fast. +155.
Biden has had a 5 to 10 point lead in recent polls, according to RCP:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/epolls/2020/president/wa/washington_democratic_primary-7005.html
Warren was polling in double digits until she dropped out. If most of her supporters go to Sanders, he might win a close one.
No doubt the end of Bern tonight
Not quite.
Next week will finish him off, for sure, though.
West MI here. Voted for Trump as voter #200. Very light turnout around 1130 am, cloudy & rain this am resolving to blue sky & sun by 2p.
Did you use your open primary vote for Bernie?
I voted Bernie. West Mi heavy republican district. Poll workers said turnout was light but dem ballots requests about 2:1 over republicans.
SW Michigan here. Voted for President Trump @ around 11:30 am,…light turnout,…more poll workers than voters. 3 precincts vote at same place.
whoever loses tonight will blame the turnout on coronavirus and the reason they lost.
It would seem a low turnout would favor Bernie as his supporters are more enthusiastic.
Might be enthusiastic but young people are notorious for not showing up to vote.
However, enthusiasm for Biden is generated by touch screens, thumb drives, optical readers and barcodes.
Are you telling us Biden supporters can’t mark an “X”, but can use touch screen?
What does that tell us?
It tells us Biden supporters don’t have to show up…the machines votes for them.
Clueless Joe voters are generated by file boxes on the freeway.
They might be enthusiastic but not enough to counter the super delegates and “found boxes of ballots”.
KCMO here….I was the only person there when I showed up around 1230 CDT….open primary in MO, I voted for Bernie, because I’m still hoping for the spectacle of a contested Dem convention, but senile Uncle Joe might get a big enough lead where that won’t happen…..Trump all the way in Nov….
The DNC is using their considerable voter fraud skills in their own primary. I’m sure they’ve learned new tricks over the past 3 years. There will extraordinary fraud in the POTUS election. Not only do we have to overwhelm the fraud with huge Trump voter numbers, we have to identify the DNC’s latest tricks. I’m semi-confident Trump and team are aware.
I was looking forward to participating in Operation Chaos for Bernie but I just couldn’t bring myself to verbally ask for a Libtard party ballot. I know, I know, suck it up: I just couldn’t.
I’m in a Michigan town of less than a 1000. Everybody knows everybody and we’re heavily Trump. The audible call for a Bernie ballot just wasn’t going to happen. LOL
GO TRUMP!!
Washington State is all mail in ballots cheating is unstoppable at this point. Makes my blood boil.
Mail in voting is stupid. It is designed for vote harvesting and fraudulent filling out of ballots.
North Seattle Woke Central. Mail-in ballots. Warren and Bernie bumper-stickers. Don’t think I have seen a Bernie.
Every fifth house has a #WeBelieve yardsign since Jan 2017.
Imagine what would happen to my car if I put up a “Government is Force” yardsign!
So if WA is all mail in voting [a very stupid idea, BTW] — there are no polls to close.
Since ballots can be postmarked as late as “Election Day”, when are results tabulated, since many ballots can take a few days to be delivered?
They’ll let us know the rules at a later date. Complicated business.
Missouri voter here. Voted for “the bernout” just to participate in the chaos at the dimmocrat convention!
Will vote like a rational human being (for our magnificent President Trump) in November!
In the meantime I WANT MY PONY (for voting for a communist)!
In MO, STL suburb. At my polling location, there were more poll workers than voters when I got there a little after 7 AM. Heard the same from others at my volunteer gig in the morning. Hope turnout has been better. But of course, I’m comparing it to the last significant election in MO.
Treepers, I go to Idaho’s polls in a few minutes with a torn heart: so VERY grateful for our POTUS and the privilege to vote again for him, but also a little sad: after today, I only have one more time to vote for this great man and his re-election in November. Four more years!
