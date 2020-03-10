Mini Tuesday – Ground Reports and Open Discussion – Michigan, Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington State….

Michigan (125 delegates), Idaho (20), Mississippi (36), Missouri (68), North Dakota (14), and Washington State (89) all vote today. If you are on the ground in one of these key states feel free to share your own ground report in the comments section.

How is turnout? What is the sense in your area, town, region or precinct?

Treeper ground reports have proven to be some of the most accurate real time analysis and much better than the MSM spin. So, what do you see going on?